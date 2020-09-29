MOSOP Renews Call For Exoneration Of Saro-Wiwa, Others …Unveils Ogoni Dev Authority, Oct

The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) has called for the support of the Federal Government to MOSOP’s initiatives at resolving the lingering Ogoni conflicts.

This follows the overwhelming approval of a proposal for the establishment of the Ogoni Development Authority on Sunday.

President of MOSOP, Fegalo Nsuke, speaking during the presentation of the proposal before the MOSOP Executive Committee, said MOSOP was fully committed to a resolution of the Ogoni problem and needed the goodwill of the Federal Government to push forward the plans and proposals.

The Ogoni Development Authority is a creation of the Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP).

According to Nsuke, “This Ogoni Development Authority is a frantic effort by MOSOP to set forth a clear path and plan which when implemented will: (1) provide for the future development of Ogoni, and (2) provide for the future economic security of the citizens and residents of Ogoni”.

Nsuke also called for the exoneration of Kenule Beeson Saro-Wiwa and eight others executed with him on November 10, 1995 to build goodwill from the government, garner support for the proposed development plans, and encourage the Ogoni people to push the proposals through.

“The exoneration will provide the goodwill needed to push forward the proposals for Ogoni development and encourage the Ogoni people to support the plans and initiatives,” he said.

Nsuke assured the Ogoni people of MOSOP’s commitment to resolving the Ogoni problem in a way that fulfills the intentions of the founding fathers of the Ogoni struggle and brings happiness to the larger Nigerian society.

“The goal of the movement at the moment is to clear the names of Ken Saro-Wiwa and move forward to achieve an acceptable solution to the Ogoni problem. We will therefore call for the support of the Ogoni people to achieve the most rewarding deal” Nsuke said.

He commended the Ogoni people for their peaceful disposition and commitment to the struggle for human rights, dignity of peoples and minorities, and for a better future for the Ogoni people and assured them that their sacrifices and contributions can never be in vain.

The proposal for the establishment of the Ogoni Development Authority was presented by the President of MOSOP, Fegalo Nsuke.

It went through a robust debate after which the MOSOP Executive Committee unanimously agreed to establish the Authority which would be charged with planning and implementing the development programme for Ogoni.

Nsuke further said development in the perspective of MOSOP was not awarding contracts for road construction.

He said development in the mind of MOSOP will be comprehensive, planned, designed, diligently implemented and should address all aspects of the people’s lives including infrastructure, telecommunications, education, job creation, water supply, housing, security, electricity, agriculture, and all other aspects of the people’s lives.

He said that it will not be an easy task to change the Ogoni society which had been a victim of divide and rule from Shell and people with personal interests to control the Ogoni oil and gas resources.

He, however, assured that MOSOP will be fully committed to what is good for the Ogoni people.

Nsuke noted that with the support of the larger majority of Ogoni people, the goal will be achieved seamlessly and the Ogoni people will ultimately reap the rewards of their struggles.

The full details on the proposed Ogoni Development Authority will be made public in October.