News
Banigo Applaudes Wike’s Policies On Health
The Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo has applauded the resilience of the State Chief Executive, Chief Nyesom Wike, for his dogged leadership role when it comes to matters that affect Rivers people, especially as it concerns health, education and other social and economic issues in the state.
Banigo gave this applause during a meeting of the Implementation Committee of Executive Council Decision on Kelsey Harrison Hospital, Dental Maxillo-Facia Hospital and Ashes to Ashes Mortuary at the Government House in Port Harcourt on Monday.
She informed members of the committee that the hospitals they have been called to implement were valuable assets of the Rivers State Government, which were badly handled by the previous administration.
“These are tax payer’s money that was badly handled and they are valuable and will add a lot of value to the health care delivery system of the state”, Banigo further stressed.
The deputy governor, who reaffirmed Wike’s commitment to reduce the disease burden of Rivers people, said the Kelsey Harrison Hospital situated in Diobu, a densely populated area of the city, has no secondary healthcare facility to serve the people while the Dental and Maxillo-Facia Hospital was the only one of its kind in the whole of Rivers State.
Banigo said that the governor has approved the inclusion of two Residency Training in ENT Ophthalmology and the four specialties in dentistry in the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital, noting that all these were meant to add quality tertiary health services for the citizens of Rivers State.
In his remarks, the Chairman of the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital Management Board, Dr. Nimi Hart, who said the two hospitals would boost healthcare delivery in the state, disclosed that the Dental and Maxillo-Facia Hospital was established in 1961, stressing that the previous administration mismanaged and underutilized the hospital.
He expressed gratitude to the state Governor for his commitment to revamp the hospitals.
News
Wike Advocates New Re venue Sharing Formula To Favour States
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has advocated a new revenue sharing formula that will make the states get more money for development.
Wike made the suggestion when he received a delegation of the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission on a courtesy visit at Government House, Port Harcourt, Tuesday.
The governor pointed out that the states bear more development burden and would require more money to cater to the needs of the people.
“There cannot be a Federal Government without the states. So, we advocate a new revenue formula that should take more revenue out of the Federal Government and given to the states.
“This is because the burden is more on the states than the Federal Government. So, the states should have more revenue to cater for the people,” he said.
The governor described as unfortunate comments by the Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri over ownership of Soku Oil Well.
Wike said Soku Oil Well belongs to Rivers State, and urged the commission to continue to ensure the payment of the accruing revenue to the state.
“It is unfortunate that the Bayelsa State governor told you when you visited him that you should not pay us revenue from Soku Oil Well.
“The matter was at the Supreme Court when the National Boundary Commission admitted that they made an error in their 11th edition publication by situating Soku Oil Well in Bayelsa State.
“They were therefore, directed to correct the error in their 12th edition publication. When they also failed to effect the correction, we had to go back to the Federal High Court. The court, in its wisdom directed that all revenue accruing from Soku Oil Well should be paid to Rivers State.
“That is the position. For Bayelsa State governor to come up to say that you should not pay us our money is unfortunate.
“If they have filed a matter at the Supreme Court, it is not an injunction to stop the implementation of the subsisting judgement”, he stated.
The governor commended the commission for taking the bold step to correct fraudulent practices adopted by some states in order to gain financial advantage.
He assured that the State would continue to interface with the commission to make their work easy.
Wike reiterated his determination to deploy all resources received for the development of the state.
Leader of the delegation, Alhaji Mohammed Kabiru Usman said they were on an advocacy and sensitisation tour to the state.
He said their 2018 verification exercise was characterised by fraud because some data supplied by some states were very spurious.
According to him, such over inflated figures were to make those states get money that they do not deserve and deny others.
Usman said the visit would afford them the time to sensitise the relevant financial officers in the state on the importance of providing correct data to the commission.
News
FG Launches Digital Nigeria Portal, Mobile App
The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Pantami, on Monday, launched the Digital Nigeria Portal and Mobile App, in furtherance of the Digital Nigeria Programme, kicked off by President Muhammadu Buhari, on March 19, 2020.
This was disclosed by the minister’s spokesperson, Mrs Uwa Suleiman, who stated that the portal is part of the Federal Government’s initiatives to empower innovators and entrepreneurs with requisite skills to thrive in the emerging digital economy.
The Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, in delivering this key mandate, is in partnership with global institutions, including the African Development Bank (AFDB), Microsoft, to enable Nigerians acquire cutting edge digital skills within the comfort of their homes.
News
36 States Drag FG To Supreme Court Over Executive Order
Governments of 36 states of the federation have dragged the Federal Government to the Supreme Court, challenging the Presidential Executive Order Number 10 of 2020 signed by President Muhammadu Buhari on the funding of the courts.
In the suit, the states argued that the president, by virtue of the Executive Order signed on May 20, had pushed the Federal Government’s responsibility of funding both capital and recurrent expenditures of state High Courts, Sharia Court of Appeals and Customary Courts of Appeal to state governments.
They also prayed the court to hold that the Executive Order 10 was issued in clear violation of Sections 6 and 8(3) of the 1999 Constitution which placed the responsibility of funding the listed courts on the shoulders of the Federal Government.
The 36 states, who filed the action through their respective attorneys general, also sought an order of the Supreme Court to quash the Executive Order for being unconstitutional.
The states further pressed for an order of the apex court to direct the Federal Government to make a refund to them for funding these projects.
The suit was filed on their behalf by a consortium of nine Senior Advocates of Nigeria, led by former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr. Augustine Alegeh (SAN).
It listed the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN) as the sole defendant.
Trending
- Politics5 days ago
Rivers PDP Warns Members Against Ambitious Guber Aspirants
- News5 days ago
UK MPs Write Commonwealth On Nigeria’s Insecurity
- Entertainment5 days ago
Five Most Followed Naija Lockdown Housemates On Instagram
- Entertainment5 days ago
‘Gospel Music, Critical To Evangelism’
- Politics5 days ago
Anambra APC Reports Ngige To Buhari
- Politics5 days ago
Why I Didn’t Pick Ajayi As My Running Mate – Jegede
- Politics5 days ago
Ondo Poll: Sensitive Materials To Arrive Akure Oct 5 – INEC
- Editorial5 days ago
Recovered Assets’ Agency