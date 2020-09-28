News
WCD: Family Planning Drops Maternal Mortality Rate By 40%, RSG Reveals
The Rivers State Government has revealed that family planning contributes to about 40 per cent reduction in maternal mortality rate in the state.
The state Commissioner for Health, Prof Princewill Chike disclosed this at the 2020 World Contraception Day, observed last Saturday, in Port Harcourt.
Launched in 2007, the WCD is an annual worldwide campaign designed to improve awareness of contraception, with a strategic goal to allow women make informed choices about their reproductive health, in the hope that every pregnancy was intentional.
Speaking at the event, Chike said, “Family planning provides a means whereby family can produce children of choice and not by chance. Access to good family planning means the young girl and her partner are secured and high risk pregnancy could be avoided. Safe family planning could prevent as many as one in every three maternal death as it allows women to space birth, avoid unwanted pregnancy as well as abortion”.
Chike pointed out that there was progress in the state as only 19.6 per cent of married women used modern method of contraception, and reiterated the state government’s commitment to provide women with access to quality information services in all the 328 public health facilities in the state.
“In Rivers State, only 19.6 per cent of currently married women used modern method of contraception. This data shows that although some progress is been made, there is more work to be done.
“The Rivers State Government, through the Ministry of Health and its parastatals, is committed to provide women with access to quality information and services in their public health facilities in the state in partnership with several non-governmental organizations.
“In line with the new vision for healthcare development, you are conveniently invited to access family planning in all the 328 health facilities across the state, despite the Covid-19 pandemic”, the commissioner noted.
He said that there were economic benefits of family planning, as over 200million women across the world do not have accesses to contraception, and added that Nigeria was working towards contraceptive prevalence of 27 per cent by the end of 2023.
“There are also economic benefits, as economists estimate that every $1 invested in universal excess to protection, saves countries $120 in reduced needs for infrastructure and social spending. Despite global effort, many women and girls still endure challenges and avoid delays in pregnancy.
“As the world population increases, so also there is need for contraception. There are more women and girls who want to avoid uncoordinated pregnancy, and accept modern contraception method”, Chike added.
According to him, “Although some reports show that some progress has been made towards closing the gaps, but there are still over 200 million women around the world without access to contraception, and most of them are in low or middle income payee in the country.
“Nigeria is working towards contraceptive prevalence of 27 per cent by the end of 2023. Right now, the figure stands as 17 per cent”, the commissioner quoted the 2018 edition of the National Demographic Health Survey.
By: Susan Serekara-Nwikhana
Buhari Seeks NASS’s Approval To Reimburse Five States With N148.13bn
The Senate on Tuesday, received a request from President Muhammadu Buhari to approve the sum of N148,141,969,161.24, as promissory notes to five states for Federal Road projects executed by the states.
The states are: Rivers, Bayelsa, Cross River, Ondo, and Osun.
Buhari’s request was contained in a letter dated August, 13, 2020, and read by the Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan, during plenary on Tuesday.
It reads: “The Senate May wish to be informed that the Federal Executive Council (FEC), at its meeting of June 3, 2020 approved the reimbursement of N148,141,969,161.24 through the issuance of Promissory notes to the Rivers, Bayelsa, Cross River, Ondo, and Osun State governments for Federal Road Projects executed by the states.
“The approval by FEC was subsequent to the recommendation of an Inter-Ministerial Committee which reviewed the requests for reimbursement made by the state governments for the projects.
“The committee reviewed the documents submitted and carried out physical inspection and verification of the projects in the respective states before making its recommendation to FEC.”
Out of the sum of N148,141,969,161.24, Bayelsa State is expected to be reimbursed N38,404,564,783.40; Cross River State, N18,394,732,608.85; Ondo, N7,822,147,577.08; Osun State, N4,567,456,673.63; and Rivers State, N78,953,067,518.29.
Senators Reject Buhari’s Nominee As PENCOM D-G
The decision of President Muhammadu Buhari, to seek the Senate’s approval for the appointment of Aisha Umar, as the Director-General of the National Pension Commission, has caused a division among the senators.
Some senators, on Tuesday, vehemently protested the nomination as soon as the Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan, read Buhari’s letter, seeking Umar’s confirmation as the substantive DG of the agency.
The letter also named Oyindasola Oni as chairman of the agency.
six nominees for appointment as chairman, Director General, and Executive Commissioners of the National Pension Commission.
Others nominated as commissioners are Hannatu Musa (North-West); Clement Oyedele Akintola (South-West); Ayim C. Nyerere (South-East); and Charles Efe Sylvester Emukowhale (South-South).
Speaking on behalf of the aggrieved senators, the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, declared that Umar, from the North-East, should not have replaced the former DG, Mrs. Chinelo Anohu-Amazu, who is from the South-East.
Abaribe said Buhari’s action was a flagrant breach of the Act that established PENCOM.
Section 20(1) and section 21(1) and (2) of the National Pension Commission Act 2014, states, “in the event of a vacancy, the President shall appoint a replacement from the geopolitical zone of the immediate past member that vacated office to complete the remaining tenure.”
Abaribe argued that Anohu-Amazu successor should come from the South-East.
He said, “I recall that the tenure of the incumbent was truncated therefore the new letter from the president that has now moved the Chairman of the Commission to another zone may not be correct.
“it is against the law setting up the National Pension Commission and the Federal Character Commission.
“Before you (Lawan) send it to the appropriate committee tomorrow (Wednesday), I wish to draw the attention of the committee to it. ”
The Senate President rejected Abaribe’s point of order and observation.
He said, “That is for me to interpret because I interpret the laws here. If there is any petition to that effect it should be sent to the committee.”
Nigeria @60: FG Declares October 1, Public Holiday
The Federal Government has declared Thursday, October 1, as public holiday to mark the nation’s 60th Independence Anniversary Celebration.
The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government.
The minister congratulated all Nigerians on the celebration of the country’s Diamond Jubilee, and assured them of government’s unwavering commitment to the socio-economic transformation of the country.
The minister, in a statement said, “our warmth, welcoming spirit and love as well as the abundant wealth inherent in our human capital and the richness of our land, makes Nigeria unarguably the leading black nation in the world and Africa’s pride and beacon of hope, if we can rally ourselves together to harness our potentials.”
He added, “a country of about 200 million people whose natural talent, grit and passion glitter like the precious DIAMOND that we are. Nigerians are sparkling like diamonds in the pack, whether in Academia, Business, Innovation, Music, Movie, Entertainment, Fashion and culture. We are indeed the leading black nation in the entire world and no doubt Africa’s pride and beacon of hope”
The minister said further that though, celebrating sixty years of independence really calls for pomp and pageantry, but with the global Covid-19 pandemic, which has forced all nations in the world to think and act cautiously, we cannot avoid the imperative of a low-keyed celebration at this time.
While wishing Nigerians a fruitful independence celebration, he reminded them of the fact that our founding fathers, in spite of the differences in faith, tribe and tongue came together for Nigeria’s independence.
He, therefore, called on all Nigerians ,to join hands together with the present administration in its quest to ensure a better Nigeria for all citizens, both at home and abroad as this, he noted, shall be a befitting tribute to the struggles of our heroes past.
“WE MUST TOGETHER MAKE NIGERIA GREAT”, Aregbesola concluded.
