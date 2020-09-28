News
Try Suspects In 103 Graft Cases, 15 Missing Files, SERAP Tasks Buhari
The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has sent an open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari requesting him to “instruct Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Mr Abubakar Malami, SAN, to take immediate steps to expeditiously, diligently, effectively and fairly prosecute high-profile corruption cases, and to publish details of the whereaabouts of allegedly missing case files, as well as the status of prosecution of all the cases being handled by his office.”
The organization said: “The high-profile corruption cases include 103 cases reportedly sent by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in 2017, and the 15 allegedly missing case files sent by the now defunct Special Presidential Investigation Panel on the Recovery of Public Property (SPIP) in 2019 to Mr Malami.”
In the letter dated September 26, 2020, and signed by SERAP Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, the organization said: “The authorities’ failure to diligently and expeditiously prosecute high profile corruption cases amounts to a fundamental breach of constitutional and international obligations. Continuing failure to prosecute these cases may create the perception of a deliberate effort to protect those considered to be very influential and powerful.”
According to the organization: “The fact that these cases have been pending for several years suggests that your government has not carried out its public, constitutional and international obligations, including the obligations to show that no one is above the law as far as the fight against corruption is concerned.”
The organization said: “Public interest demands that high-profile corruption cases are concluded within a reasonable time so that those guilty are punished and the innocent are set free. The rule of law and the preservation of democracy also require that the authorities duly proceed in accordance with the law against every high-profile person suspected of grand corruption, irrespective of where he/she is placed in the political hierarchy.”
The letter, also copied to Malami, read in part: “SERAP is seriously concerned about the apparent inertia by the authorities to diligently and expeditiously prosecute high-profile corruption cases. While many of these cases have been dragging before your assumption of office in May, 2015, several of the cases have not satisfactorily progressed, contrary to Nigerians’ expectations.
“Speedily, diligently, effectively and fairly prosecuting high-profile corruption cases would demonstrate your government’s commitment to enhance probity in public life and willingness to enforce accountability in public life. The basic postulate of the concept of equality: ‘Be you ever so high, the law is above you’, should be your government’s approach to high profile corruption cases.
“Our requests are brought in the public interest, and in keeping with the requirements of the Nigerian Constitution 1999 (as amended) particularly Section 15(5), and Nigeria’s international obligations, including under the UN Convention against Corruption and the African Union Convention on Preventing and Combating Corruption, as well as the rule of law.
“We hope that the aspects highlighted will help guide your actions in acting to ensure the diligent, expeditious and effective prosecution of longstanding high-profile corruption cases, including the 103 cases and the allegedly missing 15 case files of high-profile corruption suspects.
“We would be grateful if your government begins to implement the recommended action and measures within 14 days of the receipt and/or publication of this letter.
“If we have not heard from you by then as to the steps being taken in this direction, the Registered Trustees of SERAP shall take all appropriate legal actions to compel your government to pursue prosecution of these longstanding high-profile corruption cases to their logical conclusion, and to regularly report to Nigerians on the progress of prosecution.
“People get frustrated in the system if the process of justice is not allowed to take its normal course, more so, when apparently deliberate attempts are made to subvert and delay the process.
“There is a nexus between corruption at high places in public life and threats to the integrity, welfare, security and economy of the country, as well as the rule of law. There is therefore a clear need for an expeditious, diligent and effective prosecution of these cases, which have already been delayed for several years.
“Expeditious prosecution of those suspected of grand corruption irrespective of the position and status of that person is imperative to retain public confidence in the ability and willingness of authorities to prevent and combat corruption.
“According to our information, details of about 103 high-profile corruption cases being handled by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) were reportedly made available in 2017 to the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice upon request.
“Further, the case files of 15 high-profile corruption suspects are allegedly missing. The missing files are among the 23 cases reportedly sent by the now defunct Special Presidential Investigation Panel on the Recovery of Public Property (SPIP) in 2019 to Mr Malami, and include some charges of fraud involving some former governors and senators, as well as non-declaration of assets and possession of foreign accounts cases.”
News
Buhari Seeks NASS’s Approval To Reimburse Five States With N148.13bn
The Senate on Tuesday, received a request from President Muhammadu Buhari to approve the sum of N148,141,969,161.24, as promissory notes to five states for Federal Road projects executed by the states.
The states are: Rivers, Bayelsa, Cross River, Ondo, and Osun.
Buhari’s request was contained in a letter dated August, 13, 2020, and read by the Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan, during plenary on Tuesday.
It reads: “The Senate May wish to be informed that the Federal Executive Council (FEC), at its meeting of June 3, 2020 approved the reimbursement of N148,141,969,161.24 through the issuance of Promissory notes to the Rivers, Bayelsa, Cross River, Ondo, and Osun State governments for Federal Road Projects executed by the states.
“The approval by FEC was subsequent to the recommendation of an Inter-Ministerial Committee which reviewed the requests for reimbursement made by the state governments for the projects.
“The committee reviewed the documents submitted and carried out physical inspection and verification of the projects in the respective states before making its recommendation to FEC.”
Out of the sum of N148,141,969,161.24, Bayelsa State is expected to be reimbursed N38,404,564,783.40; Cross River State, N18,394,732,608.85; Ondo, N7,822,147,577.08; Osun State, N4,567,456,673.63; and Rivers State, N78,953,067,518.29.
News
Senators Reject Buhari’s Nominee As PENCOM D-G
The decision of President Muhammadu Buhari, to seek the Senate’s approval for the appointment of Aisha Umar, as the Director-General of the National Pension Commission, has caused a division among the senators.
Some senators, on Tuesday, vehemently protested the nomination as soon as the Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan, read Buhari’s letter, seeking Umar’s confirmation as the substantive DG of the agency.
The letter also named Oyindasola Oni as chairman of the agency.
six nominees for appointment as chairman, Director General, and Executive Commissioners of the National Pension Commission.
Others nominated as commissioners are Hannatu Musa (North-West); Clement Oyedele Akintola (South-West); Ayim C. Nyerere (South-East); and Charles Efe Sylvester Emukowhale (South-South).
Speaking on behalf of the aggrieved senators, the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, declared that Umar, from the North-East, should not have replaced the former DG, Mrs. Chinelo Anohu-Amazu, who is from the South-East.
Abaribe said Buhari’s action was a flagrant breach of the Act that established PENCOM.
Section 20(1) and section 21(1) and (2) of the National Pension Commission Act 2014, states, “in the event of a vacancy, the President shall appoint a replacement from the geopolitical zone of the immediate past member that vacated office to complete the remaining tenure.”
Abaribe argued that Anohu-Amazu successor should come from the South-East.
He said, “I recall that the tenure of the incumbent was truncated therefore the new letter from the president that has now moved the Chairman of the Commission to another zone may not be correct.
“it is against the law setting up the National Pension Commission and the Federal Character Commission.
“Before you (Lawan) send it to the appropriate committee tomorrow (Wednesday), I wish to draw the attention of the committee to it. ”
The Senate President rejected Abaribe’s point of order and observation.
He said, “That is for me to interpret because I interpret the laws here. If there is any petition to that effect it should be sent to the committee.”
News
Nigeria @60: FG Declares October 1, Public Holiday
The Federal Government has declared Thursday, October 1, as public holiday to mark the nation’s 60th Independence Anniversary Celebration.
The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government.
The minister congratulated all Nigerians on the celebration of the country’s Diamond Jubilee, and assured them of government’s unwavering commitment to the socio-economic transformation of the country.
The minister, in a statement said, “our warmth, welcoming spirit and love as well as the abundant wealth inherent in our human capital and the richness of our land, makes Nigeria unarguably the leading black nation in the world and Africa’s pride and beacon of hope, if we can rally ourselves together to harness our potentials.”
He added, “a country of about 200 million people whose natural talent, grit and passion glitter like the precious DIAMOND that we are. Nigerians are sparkling like diamonds in the pack, whether in Academia, Business, Innovation, Music, Movie, Entertainment, Fashion and culture. We are indeed the leading black nation in the entire world and no doubt Africa’s pride and beacon of hope”
The minister said further that though, celebrating sixty years of independence really calls for pomp and pageantry, but with the global Covid-19 pandemic, which has forced all nations in the world to think and act cautiously, we cannot avoid the imperative of a low-keyed celebration at this time.
While wishing Nigerians a fruitful independence celebration, he reminded them of the fact that our founding fathers, in spite of the differences in faith, tribe and tongue came together for Nigeria’s independence.
He, therefore, called on all Nigerians ,to join hands together with the present administration in its quest to ensure a better Nigeria for all citizens, both at home and abroad as this, he noted, shall be a befitting tribute to the struggles of our heroes past.
“WE MUST TOGETHER MAKE NIGERIA GREAT”, Aregbesola concluded.
Trending
- Issues2 days ago
Mainstreaming Broadcast Media In Educational Dev
- Editorial2 days ago
Lessons From Edo Poll
- Politics2 days ago
Oyigbo PDP Passes Vote Of Confidence On Wike, Akawor
- Politics2 days ago
Akeredolu’s Govt Worst Ever – Mimiko
- Opinion2 days ago
X-raying Indecent Dressing
- Politics2 days ago
Wike Gets Heroic Reception Over Obaseki’s Victory
- Niger Delta2 days ago
Okowa Allays Concerns Over Early LG Polls
- Politics2 days ago
Bad Governance Responsible For Insecurity In Nigeria – CAN President