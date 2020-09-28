News
Ijaw Group Rejects Water Resources Bill
An Ijaw professional group has joined the legion of Nigerians condemning the National Water Resources Bill currently before the House of Representatives, and urging the lawmakers to jettison the bill in the interest of national unity and cohesion.
In a communiqué issued at the end of a one-day virtual conference of the group on the bill, the Ijaw Nation Professional Group (INPG), resolved to use available contacts to stop the bill from progressing beyond its present stage at the lower chamber of the National Assembly, despite pressures from the Presidency to pass it into law.
The communiqué was signed by Arc Denzil Amagbe Kentebe (INDG), Comrade Joseph Eva (IMG), Mr. Elaye Otrofanowei (IPA), Mrs. Ebiere Fumudor (ELA), Barrister Efiye Bribena (IEF), Mrs. Rosemary Oduone (IWC), Barrister Iniruo Will (EMBASARA Foundation), and Dennis Banigo (Convener INDG).
The communiqué reads, “The Ijaw Nation Development Group (INDG) on 20th September, 2020, in collaboration with the other Ijaw organisations, including, Ijaw Professionals Association (IPA), the Ijaw Elders Forum (IEF), the Ijaw Nation forum (INF), the Ezon Ladies Association (ELA), Ijaw Monitoring Group (IMG), Embasara Foundation as well as individuals and representatives of Izon Organisations globally, arose from its Virtual Conference that critically examined the National Water Resources Bill 2020, currently at the National Assembly.
“The Conference observed and noted the following: The re-emergence and pursuance of a National Water Resources Bill, which had, hitherto, been rested by the 8th National Assembly, due to widespread national opposition to its assent, but brought through the backdoor into the 9th National Assembly, leaves us but to wonder, why in the face of more pressing and critical national issues, including the debilitating Covid-19 Pandemic, widespread economic dislocation, rising energy costs, rampant and pervasive insecurity the presidency will still bring about, the ‘resurrection’ of this unprecedented Bill, and it’s urgent pursuance.
“The bill is, therefore, suspicious in context and content and quite evident that the process of emergence of this bill, lacked transparency and consultation with various stakeholders across the country. Thus, the due process of democratic law making is once again denied group participation or societal engagements, within a highly skewed history of resources governance in the country.
“That the Bill is a product of yet, another undisclosed and ill-timed agenda and an assault to the identity and existence of Ijaw people. As it is an attempt to further whittle down the powers of various federating ethnic groups in the country. Thus, the bill which attempts to repeal four other Water Resources Laws and consolidate them into a single legislation, such as River Basin Development Act Cap R9 LFN 2004 and Hydrological Services Agency Act, Cap N110A of 2004, as well as the National Water Resources Institute Act, Cap N83LFN, 2004, is inimical to the survival and aquatic livelihoods of the Ijaw people. As it has taken their right of ownership without their consent, and gives it to a federal commission, to now delegate licensing powers for commercial exploitation to states, for water resources owned by and found in Ijaw-nation.
“That the bill therefore, is an obvious impunity and outright disregard for basic principle of federalism, ownership and fundamental Human rights. More so, it is vexatious that the recent unguided comments by Hon. Sada Soli (chairman of the House Committee on Water Resources), to mention a few, tend to lend credence and give confirmation to the notion of a subterranean agenda.
“The conference further noted that, the bill is another backdoor ownership of resources, to further deny the rights of indigenous communities across the Niger Delta. We the Ijaw people will lose our lands and water rights to the presidency, if this bill is passed in its present form, and without regard to the ownership question.
“That Ijaw life is intertwined with water, and water is the very essence of our livelihood and survival. Water is synonymous to the air that has been polluted by oil companies, in collaboration with the Nigerian state. Yet, with a new bill that is an obvious intent to usurp the rights due to an autonomous federating unit; which should by the Constitution, hold the power to regulate the affairs of its people and the property within its territory.
“The conference also noted that, the double standards of the Presidency, is witnessed in recognising the rights of indigenous communities in the North, to mine gold and other minerals. But deny same to Oil and Gas in the Niger Delta region. This discriminating and fraudulent legislative polices, only continue to serve a few local and global business interest groups as our experience proves with oil and gas resources.
“The conference noted that, despite the deprivation of the Niger Delta States of their ‘minerals and mineral oils’ within their territories, the Bill now plots to take the only ‘Resource’ left for ‘the states to administer, for the benefit of their people. In addition, Section 64 of the Bill arrogates exclusive powers to the Central Government, to decide what constitutes ‘interstate waters’. While in contradiction, acknowledges that management and control of water resources within the boundaries of a state, reside in that state government. This clearly did not reflect the fact that rivers unify Ijaw people, and that Nigeria has balkanised the Ijaw people into seven states, thus, weakening their political and cultural hegemony.
“That whilst we consider the science (Hydrological and Geological) as well as the Law aspects of this bill, we note that the bill as it is, will greatly impact/distort our socio-economic wellbeing and livelihood patterns. Thus, we wonder why the Federal Government is bordered about legislating the Use and Control of Water, rather than creating framework laws that allow Ijaw people to effectively organize, control, manage and use their resources for the commercial benefit and social good of all Nigerians.
“The conference as well, observed that the National Assembly members of Ijaw and Niger Delta descent are in a knowledgeable position to speak up, in resistance to the promotion of a Bill that is an inference and a perpetration of an altruistic and systematic invasion against Southern Nigeria by the Presidency. More so, the passage of the bill, will adversely affect the fundamental human rights of Ijaw people, and her generations of children yet unborn. Should our assembly members continue to be complacent in the face of brazen confrontation?
“That the Ijaw nation has suffered marginalisation and deprivation in various forms, despite being the ‘cash cow’ of the nation, via its oil reserves. In the face of all these, they have remained a calm and peaceful people. However, it must be noted that peace does not mean acquiescence; and there are limits to peace.
“That, as a further show of its hidden agenda, especially for land grab. The bill fails to address the manifest deficiency in strategy, for development of ground water. Which as it were, over 80% of Nigerians depend on for clean and less polluted water. It therefore wonders why the rush”.
The Ijaw professionals also resolved that, “Ijaw Nation rejects the passage of the Bill in its present form, without it been open to public hearing, wide consultation and the fundamental concerns of Ownership, Control, Management and use in favour of Federalism, Human and Peoples’ Environmental Rights.
“Ijaw Nation is open and willing to engage, consult and negotiate, to reach a Bill for an act that protects her strategic interests, for the greater good of all Nigerians without sacrificing the Fundamental Rights Issues of Federalism, Ownership, Control, Management and Right to Use Including Sustainable use and Environmental Management.
“We call on the Nigerian State and the Presidency to emulate the practice of true federalism, as exemplified in India, Australia, Germany, Canada and the USA where water regulation is left for the States to formulate, within a framework set by the Federal Agency.
“We resolve to work with other Niger Delta and Nigerian Nationalities, to ensure that we protect our Nationalities and restore our Federalism as Nigerians from Unitary intrusion and control, by Hegemony and vested business and political interest,” among others.
Don’t Rubbish Your Integrity In Ondo, PDP Warns INEC, Security Agents
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has advised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies not to lose the credibility achieved in Edo State governorship election to the Ondo State election.
The Ondo State governorship election is billed for October 10, 2020.
The advice was contained in a statement issued by the Chairman, Publicity Sub-Committee of the party’s campaign council, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, last Saturday, in Abuja.
Ologbondiyan also advised the All Progressives Congress (APC), its candidate, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, and other contenders, to engage in issue-based campaigns, ahead of the election.
The chairman, Publicity Sub-Committee of the national campaign council, who is also the national publicity secretary of the party, said that the PDP would reject any attempt to rig the Ondo State poll.
He advised INEC and security agencies not to allow any party or candidate rubbish the credibility they had achieved in the September 19 Edo governorship election.
Ologbondiyan said that electoral manipulations and violence would not help in the election.
He said that the people of Ondo State were in dire need of new and purposeful leadership, and appealed to all stakeholders to help make this dream a reality.
Rivers Varsity Suspends Lecturer For Allegedly Impregnating Student
The Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUE) has suspended a lecturer, Dr. Rowland Igwe, for allegedly impregnating a student of the institution.
It was learnt that the university indicted the lecturer for allegedly intimidating and assaulting the lady before impregnating her.
The Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Ozo-Mekuri Ndimele, confirmed the development in Port Harcourt, at the weekend.
The vice chancellor said the undergraduate suffered health complications following the pregnancy, adding that the matter had been referred to the institution’s Senate Committee on Staff Disciplinary Matters for further investigation.
The statement said: “The management of the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education has placed Dr. Rowland Uchechukwu Igwe of the Department of Sociology on an indefinite suspension over an allegation of serial intimidation, sexual harassment and undue canal knowledge of a female undergraduate which resulted in her impregnation and other complications.
“The matter has been referred to the Council-Senate Committee on Staff Disciplinary Matters for further investigation.”
The Tide gathered that Dr Rowland Ugochukwu Igwe had been linked with various allegations of sexual harassment in the institution, especially among female students in the department where he lectures.
The Tide further learnt that the suspended lecturer’s undue canal knowledge of the female undergraduate had resulted in her pregnancy and other complications, which forced her parents to report the matter to the university authorities for investigation and disciplinary action.
When contacted, Dr Rowland Igwe declined comment on the matter.
By: Amadi Akujobi
Nigeria @60: We May Break Up, FG Admits
The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday, admitted that Nigeria could be heading for a national break up, if urgent action is not taken, collectively, to mend/address the identified cracks that could fasten the unfortunate break up.
Osinbajo said that, though, the task of mending the cracks could face severe opposition but it can only be achieved and diffused by consistent focus and prayers by Nigerians who desire more peaceful and prosperous Nigeria.
The Vice President, who spoke through the Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, at the 60th Independence Anniversary interdenominational church service held at National Ecumenical Centre, Abuja, yesterday, made reference to the story of Nehemiah in the Bible, and his role in rebuilding the broken down walls of Jerusalem.
The service, which was attended by representatives of the Senate President, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Head of Service of the Federation, Permanent Secretaries, military officials, members of the diplomatic community and other senior government officials, provided opportunity for prayers, praises and cutting of anniversary cake.
Osinbajo, in his remarks, encouraged Nigerians to study the story of Nehemiah and replicate same in Nigeria for a better country.
“The story should be a challenge to every Christian in Nigeria who is desirous of following the part of Christian way of life.
“It’s only that kind of Nehemiah’s love that will make us as Nigerians to rebuild the cracks we have in our walls (Nigeria) today. For us in Nigeria, Nehemiah should be taken as a metaphor for that Nigerians who either reside in Nigeria or outside, to cry to God to use the abandoned opportunities in Nigeria to address our challenges of nation building.
“Fortunately for us, our walls are not yet broken but there are obvious cracks that could lead to break if not properly addressed. Nehemiah started with fervent prayers, seeking the Face of God and pleaded with his king to allow him return to Jerusalem to rebuild the broken walls. Because wall signifies peace, security, contentment and prosperity. It signifies the essence of the state of the nation.
“There’s urgent need for Nehemiah in our country, Nigeria, today. And like Nehemiah faced opposition in his efforts to rebuild the walls, any Nigerian that desire to rebuild Nigeria must also be ready to face stiffer opposition which will come in torrents. It can only be diffused by consistent focus and prayers.”
Osinbajo was, however, optimistic that the 60th Independence anniversary could herald a rebirth of Nigerian nation, and “no group is more prepared for this task than our religious bodies.”
He, thus charged the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to provide quality leadership to its faithful and properly guide them in making Nigeria a great country that it has been destined to be.
Also speaking in a sermon, CAN President, Dr. Samson Ayokunle, stressed the need for justice which, he said, will birth peace, tolerance and love.
He said: “A nation that is religiously plural like ours require love in practice so as to co-exist without fighting one another. What is sane in using the name of God or hide under the cloak of religion to kill a fellow human? If God wants all of us to be of one ethnicity, race or religion doesn’t he have the power to do it? Why do we want to play God and wickedly terminate the lives of others in account of religion?.
“Nigeria is blessed with abundant human and material resources located in different parts of this country. This underscores the indispensability of all the regions and ethnic groups.
“For us all to be on the same page, have sense of belonging and be happy, the doctrine of equality, that is equal access to employment, governance and education, must be available to all. The principle of inclusivity must be adopted. Nobody or region must be excluded from the scheme of things in Nigeria.
“We must not allow exclusion in any form to manifest in our national life because that would be dangerous for our pilgrimage or voyage together. All ethnic and religious groups must be given equal opportunity in the way we do things, otherwise, why should I remain where I was not recognized or where I was cheated? Will I not rather go on my own way?.
“Why should I be denied access to build my place of worship in any region of the country by government official?. Why should my child be denied the opportunity to study any particular course in any university after he or she has passed the required examination on account of the child’s religion or ethnicity? Ethnicity is ascribed, it is divinely conferred, not achieved by the individual.
“We must know that there’s mutual suspicion of one another in Nigeria, either along ethnic or religious lines. We have refused to do many things we agree to do at dialogue tables because lack of love and suspicion. We need to do away with lack of trust in order to build a great nation.”
