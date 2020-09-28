News
All Sectors’ll Remain Shut As Workers Protest, Labour Insists
Barring last minute changes, the organised labour across the country has vowed that all sectors including aviation, banks, and others would be shut as workers would take to the streets, today, to protest Federal Government’s arbitrary increases in the pump price of petrol and electricity tariff.
The Deputy Vice President, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Amaechi Asogwuni, made this known at a news conference, yesterday in Lagos ahead of the strike.
“No airport will be in operation in Nigeria; banks are not expected to function, so, no business owners should risk himself for Nigerian workers have taken that decision.
“We are the workers and we are withdrawing our services; we have the right to do so because protests are our constitutional right.
“And I believe we will enforce it; schools shall remain closed until this action ends,” he said.
Asogwuni called on Nigerians to join the protest, saying it was part of their quota to democracy.
“We must ensure that all sectors remained shut as a voice to the government to respond to the cry of Nigerians.
“On the issue of PMS, what was expected of government was to engage its socio-partners which include labour as a stakeholder.
“The government did not do that at a time it ought to; it failed in its duty to engage labour before time.
“On the issue of electricity, the government had earlier had an interaction with labour in Kano and we discouraged it from proceeding.
“It was a big shock that it still went ahead to dare Nigerians; people depend on power and you cannot wake up overnight and strengthen suffering.
“We resist it and call on Nigerians to join because in a democracy it is our voice that makes the difference,” he said.
But just as the labour leader was speaking, the House of Representatives was meeting with various stakeholders in a bid to avert the strike by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) billed to commence, today, even offering organised labour some palliatives.
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, at a negotiation meeting with labour, yesterday in Abuja, said the palliatives would be included in the proposed 2021 budget.
Also at the meeting were the Deputy Majority Leader, Hon Peter Akpatason; and Chairman, House Committee on Labour, Hon Ali Muhammed.
The opening session began at 10:30am and ended at 10:52am.
The meeting also went behind closed doors and lasted almost one hour.
Speaking after the meeting, Gbajabiamila said that the budget would soon be presented to the National Assembly, stressing that some palliatives were being considered to cushion the effects of an increase in electricity tariff and fuel price hike.
The palliatives, according to the speaker, include distribution of food items, reduction of taxes on minimum wage, and payment of some special allowances.
Others are involved in the ownership of housing programmes through mortgage and distribution of special buses to public institutions that run on auto-gas.
Gbajabiamila said that the palliatives would go a long way to assuage the suffering of Nigerians.
He said the lawmakers would also make provision in the budget to tackle the eight million deficit of meters to enable Nigerians to access them.
Gbajabiamila, who described estimated billing as a scam, said: “I have never heard it anywhere in the world, so if we may have to provide for the deficit, we will have to do that.”
He appealed to labour to suspend the planned strike, saying embarking on industrial action at this critical time would not augur well for the citizenry.
“You know, you cannot go on strike at this time, if you go on strike, the people you think you are protecting will be at the receiving end, we share your philosophy regarding workers’ rights.
“We know what Nigerians are going through, our position on electricity billing is obvious, the only thing now is to continue to talk, I am concerned about the people out there.
“Shutting down the markets, banks and other places of work is my worry, I am concerned about the people,” he said.
Gbajabiamila said that there was the need for every Nigerian to be properly metered in order to capture the true cost, adding that the lawmakers would consider metering in the 2021 budget.
The President of NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, said that the increase in electricity tariff and hike in fuel price had eroded the purchasing power of Nigerian workers.
He said the initial plan was that there would not be an increase in electricity tariff until meters were provided for Nigerians.
Wabba commended the speaker for the intervention, adding that he had consistently represented the interest of Nigerians.
The NLC president said there was a valid court judgment nullifying the electricity tariff, adding that the judgment of the National Industrial Court asking NLC to stop its planned strike could not be sustained.
Wabba insisted that the NLC would go ahead with the strike if its demands were not met by the Federal Government before the expiration of the ultimatum.
Emerging from the meeting, Wabba dismissed the various court rulings barring the workers from industrial action.
He said, “We have had a useful discussion with the leadership of the House of Representatives. We have shared our concerns and challenges with him (Gbajabiamila), especially the very challenges of the implication of the hike in the tariff of electricity and the (petrol) pump price. We also told him how the discussions with the Federal Government went and how the meeting was adjourned.
Don’t Rubbish Your Integrity In Ondo, PDP Warns INEC, Security Agents
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has advised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies not to lose the credibility achieved in Edo State governorship election to the Ondo State election.
The Ondo State governorship election is billed for October 10, 2020.
The advice was contained in a statement issued by the Chairman, Publicity Sub-Committee of the party’s campaign council, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, last Saturday, in Abuja.
Ologbondiyan also advised the All Progressives Congress (APC), its candidate, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, and other contenders, to engage in issue-based campaigns, ahead of the election.
The chairman, Publicity Sub-Committee of the national campaign council, who is also the national publicity secretary of the party, said that the PDP would reject any attempt to rig the Ondo State poll.
He advised INEC and security agencies not to allow any party or candidate rubbish the credibility they had achieved in the September 19 Edo governorship election.
Ologbondiyan said that electoral manipulations and violence would not help in the election.
He said that the people of Ondo State were in dire need of new and purposeful leadership, and appealed to all stakeholders to help make this dream a reality.
Rivers Varsity Suspends Lecturer For Allegedly Impregnating Student
The Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUE) has suspended a lecturer, Dr. Rowland Igwe, for allegedly impregnating a student of the institution.
It was learnt that the university indicted the lecturer for allegedly intimidating and assaulting the lady before impregnating her.
The Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Ozo-Mekuri Ndimele, confirmed the development in Port Harcourt, at the weekend.
The vice chancellor said the undergraduate suffered health complications following the pregnancy, adding that the matter had been referred to the institution’s Senate Committee on Staff Disciplinary Matters for further investigation.
The statement said: “The management of the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education has placed Dr. Rowland Uchechukwu Igwe of the Department of Sociology on an indefinite suspension over an allegation of serial intimidation, sexual harassment and undue canal knowledge of a female undergraduate which resulted in her impregnation and other complications.
“The matter has been referred to the Council-Senate Committee on Staff Disciplinary Matters for further investigation.”
The Tide gathered that Dr Rowland Ugochukwu Igwe had been linked with various allegations of sexual harassment in the institution, especially among female students in the department where he lectures.
The Tide further learnt that the suspended lecturer’s undue canal knowledge of the female undergraduate had resulted in her pregnancy and other complications, which forced her parents to report the matter to the university authorities for investigation and disciplinary action.
When contacted, Dr Rowland Igwe declined comment on the matter.
By: Amadi Akujobi
Nigeria @60: We May Break Up, FG Admits
The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday, admitted that Nigeria could be heading for a national break up, if urgent action is not taken, collectively, to mend/address the identified cracks that could fasten the unfortunate break up.
Osinbajo said that, though, the task of mending the cracks could face severe opposition but it can only be achieved and diffused by consistent focus and prayers by Nigerians who desire more peaceful and prosperous Nigeria.
The Vice President, who spoke through the Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, at the 60th Independence Anniversary interdenominational church service held at National Ecumenical Centre, Abuja, yesterday, made reference to the story of Nehemiah in the Bible, and his role in rebuilding the broken down walls of Jerusalem.
The service, which was attended by representatives of the Senate President, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Head of Service of the Federation, Permanent Secretaries, military officials, members of the diplomatic community and other senior government officials, provided opportunity for prayers, praises and cutting of anniversary cake.
Osinbajo, in his remarks, encouraged Nigerians to study the story of Nehemiah and replicate same in Nigeria for a better country.
“The story should be a challenge to every Christian in Nigeria who is desirous of following the part of Christian way of life.
“It’s only that kind of Nehemiah’s love that will make us as Nigerians to rebuild the cracks we have in our walls (Nigeria) today. For us in Nigeria, Nehemiah should be taken as a metaphor for that Nigerians who either reside in Nigeria or outside, to cry to God to use the abandoned opportunities in Nigeria to address our challenges of nation building.
“Fortunately for us, our walls are not yet broken but there are obvious cracks that could lead to break if not properly addressed. Nehemiah started with fervent prayers, seeking the Face of God and pleaded with his king to allow him return to Jerusalem to rebuild the broken walls. Because wall signifies peace, security, contentment and prosperity. It signifies the essence of the state of the nation.
“There’s urgent need for Nehemiah in our country, Nigeria, today. And like Nehemiah faced opposition in his efforts to rebuild the walls, any Nigerian that desire to rebuild Nigeria must also be ready to face stiffer opposition which will come in torrents. It can only be diffused by consistent focus and prayers.”
Osinbajo was, however, optimistic that the 60th Independence anniversary could herald a rebirth of Nigerian nation, and “no group is more prepared for this task than our religious bodies.”
He, thus charged the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to provide quality leadership to its faithful and properly guide them in making Nigeria a great country that it has been destined to be.
Also speaking in a sermon, CAN President, Dr. Samson Ayokunle, stressed the need for justice which, he said, will birth peace, tolerance and love.
He said: “A nation that is religiously plural like ours require love in practice so as to co-exist without fighting one another. What is sane in using the name of God or hide under the cloak of religion to kill a fellow human? If God wants all of us to be of one ethnicity, race or religion doesn’t he have the power to do it? Why do we want to play God and wickedly terminate the lives of others in account of religion?.
“Nigeria is blessed with abundant human and material resources located in different parts of this country. This underscores the indispensability of all the regions and ethnic groups.
“For us all to be on the same page, have sense of belonging and be happy, the doctrine of equality, that is equal access to employment, governance and education, must be available to all. The principle of inclusivity must be adopted. Nobody or region must be excluded from the scheme of things in Nigeria.
“We must not allow exclusion in any form to manifest in our national life because that would be dangerous for our pilgrimage or voyage together. All ethnic and religious groups must be given equal opportunity in the way we do things, otherwise, why should I remain where I was not recognized or where I was cheated? Will I not rather go on my own way?.
“Why should I be denied access to build my place of worship in any region of the country by government official?. Why should my child be denied the opportunity to study any particular course in any university after he or she has passed the required examination on account of the child’s religion or ethnicity? Ethnicity is ascribed, it is divinely conferred, not achieved by the individual.
“We must know that there’s mutual suspicion of one another in Nigeria, either along ethnic or religious lines. We have refused to do many things we agree to do at dialogue tables because lack of love and suspicion. We need to do away with lack of trust in order to build a great nation.”
