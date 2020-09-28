All Sectors’ll Remain Shut As Workers Protest, Labour Insists

Barring last minute changes, the organised labour across the country has vowed that all sectors including aviation, banks, and others would be shut as workers would take to the streets, today, to protest Federal Government’s arbitrary increases in the pump price of petrol and electricity tariff.

The Deputy Vice President, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Amaechi Asogwuni, made this known at a news conference, yesterday in Lagos ahead of the strike.

“No airport will be in operation in Nigeria; banks are not expected to function, so, no business owners should risk himself for Nigerian workers have taken that decision.

“We are the workers and we are withdrawing our services; we have the right to do so because protests are our constitutional right.

“And I believe we will enforce it; schools shall remain closed until this action ends,” he said.

Asogwuni called on Nigerians to join the protest, saying it was part of their quota to democracy.

“We must ensure that all sectors remained shut as a voice to the government to respond to the cry of Nigerians.

“On the issue of PMS, what was expected of government was to engage its socio-partners which include labour as a stakeholder.

“The government did not do that at a time it ought to; it failed in its duty to engage labour before time.

“On the issue of electricity, the government had earlier had an interaction with labour in Kano and we discouraged it from proceeding.

“It was a big shock that it still went ahead to dare Nigerians; people depend on power and you cannot wake up overnight and strengthen suffering.

“We resist it and call on Nigerians to join because in a democracy it is our voice that makes the difference,” he said.

But just as the labour leader was speaking, the House of Representatives was meeting with various stakeholders in a bid to avert the strike by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) billed to commence, today, even offering organised labour some palliatives.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, at a negotiation meeting with labour, yesterday in Abuja, said the palliatives would be included in the proposed 2021 budget.

Also at the meeting were the Deputy Majority Leader, Hon Peter Akpatason; and Chairman, House Committee on Labour, Hon Ali Muhammed.

The opening session began at 10:30am and ended at 10:52am.

The meeting also went behind closed doors and lasted almost one hour.

Speaking after the meeting, Gbajabiamila said that the budget would soon be presented to the National Assembly, stressing that some palliatives were being considered to cushion the effects of an increase in electricity tariff and fuel price hike.

The palliatives, according to the speaker, include distribution of food items, reduction of taxes on minimum wage, and payment of some special allowances.

Others are involved in the ownership of housing programmes through mortgage and distribution of special buses to public institutions that run on auto-gas.

Gbajabiamila said that the palliatives would go a long way to assuage the suffering of Nigerians.

He said the lawmakers would also make provision in the budget to tackle the eight million deficit of meters to enable Nigerians to access them.

Gbajabiamila, who described estimated billing as a scam, said: “I have never heard it anywhere in the world, so if we may have to provide for the deficit, we will have to do that.”

He appealed to labour to suspend the planned strike, saying embarking on industrial action at this critical time would not augur well for the citizenry.

“You know, you cannot go on strike at this time, if you go on strike, the people you think you are protecting will be at the receiving end, we share your philosophy regarding workers’ rights.

“We know what Nigerians are going through, our position on electricity billing is obvious, the only thing now is to continue to talk, I am concerned about the people out there.

“Shutting down the markets, banks and other places of work is my worry, I am concerned about the people,” he said.

Gbajabiamila said that there was the need for every Nigerian to be properly metered in order to capture the true cost, adding that the lawmakers would consider metering in the 2021 budget.

The President of NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, said that the increase in electricity tariff and hike in fuel price had eroded the purchasing power of Nigerian workers.

He said the initial plan was that there would not be an increase in electricity tariff until meters were provided for Nigerians.

Wabba commended the speaker for the intervention, adding that he had consistently represented the interest of Nigerians.

The NLC president said there was a valid court judgment nullifying the electricity tariff, adding that the judgment of the National Industrial Court asking NLC to stop its planned strike could not be sustained.

Wabba insisted that the NLC would go ahead with the strike if its demands were not met by the Federal Government before the expiration of the ultimatum.

Emerging from the meeting, Wabba dismissed the various court rulings barring the workers from industrial action.

He said, “We have had a useful discussion with the leadership of the House of Representatives. We have shared our concerns and challenges with him (Gbajabiamila), especially the very challenges of the implication of the hike in the tariff of electricity and the (petrol) pump price. We also told him how the discussions with the Federal Government went and how the meeting was adjourned.