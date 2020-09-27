Politics
Wike Gets Heroic Reception Over Obaseki’s Victory
Activities in Government House, Port Harcourt, last week began on a happy note as Governor Nyesom Wike was accorded a heroic reception because of the uncommon role he played in the Edo Gubernatorial Election that saw the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Godwin Obaseki eventually emerge victorious in the election.
Governor Wike, who was the Chairman, PDP National Campaign Council, Edo 2020 Governorship Election, arrived the Port Harcourt International Airport to meet a mammoth crowd of party supporters.
Chairman of the Elders Council of the party in the state, Chief Ferdinand Alabraba, commended Governor Wike for leading a successful campaign.
The Governor, in his response commended the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) and the Police over their conduct in Edo and stressed that their good conduct inspired hope for the nation.
He also thanked Rivers people for their prayers that led to the victory in Edo.
Similarly, the Wike Solidarity Movement (WSF) from the 23 local government areas of the state paid a solidarity visit to the Governor in Government House, Port Harcourt to thank him for his role in securing victory for Obaseki.
Wike, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Engr Chukwuemeka Woke, said the victory was not only for the people of Edo but for the South South region and the entire country. He noted that the victory had put an end to the problem of godfatherism in Edo politics.
Last Wednesday, the Edo State Governor was in Government House, Port Harcourt on a thank-you visit to Governor Nyesom Wike. He described the consolation he got from Wike as the second pivot for his electoral victory.
Obaseki said: “ After I was pushed out of my former party, this house was the first place I sought solace. You took me in as a brother, out of the storm , changed my cloths and gave me food to eat.
“ It was in this house the campaign council met to work out the key campaign strategies that led us to victory.
“ You mobilised people across the country. You moved to Benin, went through the humiliation and attacks. You supported us and we won.
“ It will be a sin against God if we do not come to say thank you. Even if the victory we are celebrating is from God, He has used people like you to make it happen”.
Gov Wike, in his response commended Obaseki for being courageous and firm in the struggle and described him as one who had the interest of Edo people at heart.
Gov Wike advised Obaseki to forgive his opponents and carry everybody along.
Last Friday, the Rivers State Executive Council held an emergency session in Government House and approved the reopening of schools in the state with effect from Monday, 5th October.
Briefing Government House Correspondents after the meeting, the State Commissioner for Education, Prof Kaniye Ebeku, said apart from primary schools that are not affected due to expert medical advice, all secondary schools, universities and other tertiary institutions would reopen on October 5, 2020.
The state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, also announced the reopening of public places such as parks, cinemas and restaurants.
He however added that night clubs and bars as well as Oil Mill and Slaughter Oginigba Markets remain closed.
The Commissioner for Social Welfare, Mrs Inime Aguma further said that the State Government also reviewed the compliance of citizens as it relates to Executive Order 16 on the conduct of marriages in the state . She said henceforth, applications for marriages must be accompanied with an affidavit stating that there would be no reception.
According to the Commissioner, a fine of N100 million awaits defaulters.
Also last week in Government House, Port Harcourt, participants of Naval Warfare College Course Four paid a courtesy visit to Governor Wike.
Politics
Attack On Zulum: Buhari Alleges Sabotage
President Muhammadu Buhari has described the ambush on the entourage of Umar Babagana Zulum, the Governor of Borno State as an orchestrated sabotage against the long planned return of displaced persons to their local communities.
Our source reported earlier that the attack led to the death of security men and some operatives of Civilian-JTF.
This was the second attack on the Governor’s convoy by the Islamic terrorist group.
In a statement signed by Garba Shehu, the President’s Spokesman, and made available to newsmen at the weekend, Buhari said the attack “was an orchestrated sabotage against long planned return of displaced persons to their local communities.”
The President noted, “with deep sympathy, the loss of lives of security men on the convoy, ahead of the return of Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, commiserating with their families and loved ones.”
Buhari further called on the state government, working with security and intelligence agencies, to remain firm in their determination to restore normalcy to all communities liberated from Boko Haram terrorists.
The Nigerian leader urged security and intelligence agencies to intensify efforts to check sabotage, sanitise the roads, venues and locations well in advance of returning IDPs, while working closely with local communities.
The President commended the gallantry of service personnel who repelled the deadly ambush, as well as the sincere determination of Governor Zulum, who has been working with Armed Forces to end the menace of terrorists, rebuild homes and return IDPs to regular life.
He prayed that God will grant the souls of the departed security men and operatives of Civilian-JTF eternal rest, and comfort their families.
Politics
Cleric Challenges Judiciary To Save Nigeria’s Democracy
A cleric in charge of First ECWA Church, Lokoja, Kogi State, Rev Dr Frank Paul, has called on the judiciary to shun dictatorship and save the country.
He said they should be firm and resolute in their decisions to save the nation’s democracy from collapse.
Rev. Paul made the call yesterday during the special church service to open the 2020/2021 legal year organised by the Kogi State Judiciary.
According to him, Nigeria needs a surgical operation, stressing that, “Only the judiciary can do this surgical operation effectively and not medical experts”.
According to him, Nigeria needs a system where everyone would be equal before the law, adding that the people were tired of oppression.
“We know that the judiciary are facing some challenges amounting to executive and legislative interference. They have to be prepared to overcome those challenges. Their legal calling is a golden opportunity to rescue Nigerian from dictatorship, and collapse. They must come together to unite against disintegration of the country,” he emphasized.
In his remarks, the Acting Chief Judge of Kogi State, Hon. Justice Henry Olusuyi said the Kogi State judiciary under his leadership would continue to administer justice with the fear of God.
“We are mere mortals. We have no other God but him. As a critical arm of government, we have come to humble ourselves before God as we prepare ourselves for this new legal year. We know that God Will see us through,” he said.
Politics
Akeredolu’s Govt Worst Ever – Mimiko
The immediate past Governor of Ondo State, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, has described the administration of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu as the worst ever in the state, saying he (Akeredolu) was a disappointment to the people of the state.
Speaking at Ile-Oluji in Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo Local Government Area of the state over the weekend during the campaign tour of Zenith Labour Party’s governorship candidate, Agboola Ajayi, the former governor described Akeredolu’s government as anti-people.
He hinged his claims on the cancellation of free healthcare services and astronomical hike in tuition of all state-owned tertiary institutions in the state.
Mimiko, who worked with three governors before becoming governor for eight years, emphasised that the Akeredolu-led administration had failed the people of the state in all critical sectors affecting the well-being of the people.
Dismissing Akeredolu’s performance claim as falsehood by all indices, Mimiko said: “There is no person that will say he has not performed. But how do we differentiate performance? Any government that has not democratised education is a bad government.”
