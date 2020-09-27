Wike Gets Heroic Reception Over Obaseki’s Victory

Activities in Government House, Port Harcourt, last week began on a happy note as Governor Nyesom Wike was accorded a heroic reception because of the uncommon role he played in the Edo Gubernatorial Election that saw the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Godwin Obaseki eventually emerge victorious in the election.

Governor Wike, who was the Chairman, PDP National Campaign Council, Edo 2020 Governorship Election, arrived the Port Harcourt International Airport to meet a mammoth crowd of party supporters.

Chairman of the Elders Council of the party in the state, Chief Ferdinand Alabraba, commended Governor Wike for leading a successful campaign.

The Governor, in his response commended the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) and the Police over their conduct in Edo and stressed that their good conduct inspired hope for the nation.

He also thanked Rivers people for their prayers that led to the victory in Edo.

Similarly, the Wike Solidarity Movement (WSF) from the 23 local government areas of the state paid a solidarity visit to the Governor in Government House, Port Harcourt to thank him for his role in securing victory for Obaseki.

Wike, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Engr Chukwuemeka Woke, said the victory was not only for the people of Edo but for the South South region and the entire country. He noted that the victory had put an end to the problem of godfatherism in Edo politics.

Last Wednesday, the Edo State Governor was in Government House, Port Harcourt on a thank-you visit to Governor Nyesom Wike. He described the consolation he got from Wike as the second pivot for his electoral victory.

Obaseki said: “ After I was pushed out of my former party, this house was the first place I sought solace. You took me in as a brother, out of the storm , changed my cloths and gave me food to eat.

“ It was in this house the campaign council met to work out the key campaign strategies that led us to victory.

“ You mobilised people across the country. You moved to Benin, went through the humiliation and attacks. You supported us and we won.

“ It will be a sin against God if we do not come to say thank you. Even if the victory we are celebrating is from God, He has used people like you to make it happen”.

Gov Wike, in his response commended Obaseki for being courageous and firm in the struggle and described him as one who had the interest of Edo people at heart.

Gov Wike advised Obaseki to forgive his opponents and carry everybody along.

Last Friday, the Rivers State Executive Council held an emergency session in Government House and approved the reopening of schools in the state with effect from Monday, 5th October.

Briefing Government House Correspondents after the meeting, the State Commissioner for Education, Prof Kaniye Ebeku, said apart from primary schools that are not affected due to expert medical advice, all secondary schools, universities and other tertiary institutions would reopen on October 5, 2020.

The state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, also announced the reopening of public places such as parks, cinemas and restaurants.

He however added that night clubs and bars as well as Oil Mill and Slaughter Oginigba Markets remain closed.

The Commissioner for Social Welfare, Mrs Inime Aguma further said that the State Government also reviewed the compliance of citizens as it relates to Executive Order 16 on the conduct of marriages in the state . She said henceforth, applications for marriages must be accompanied with an affidavit stating that there would be no reception.

According to the Commissioner, a fine of N100 million awaits defaulters.

Also last week in Government House, Port Harcourt, participants of Naval Warfare College Course Four paid a courtesy visit to Governor Wike.