Oyigbo PDP Passes Vote Of Confidence On Wike, Akawor

The Oyigbo Local Government Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, has passed a vote of confidence on Governor Nyesom Wike and the state Chairman of the party, Ambassador Desmond Akawor.

The party which took the resolution at the end of its stakeholders meeting in Afam, the council headquarters, said both Governor Wike and Ambassador Akawor have impacted positively on the lives of the people of the area.

According to the former Special Adviser to the Governor, John Nwachukwu, the vote of confidence was based on the numerous development projects executed by the Wike-led administration in the area.

He said Oyigbo people were appreciative of the confidence the Governor has on their illustrious son, Ambassador Akawor, who has brought his wealth of experience to reposition the party.

He said PDP family in Oyigbo is pleased with the laudable achievements of their son within the short period in office.

Earlier, the Executive Chairman of Oyigbo Local Government Council, Prince Gerald Oforji, assured that PDP in Oyigbo was intact.

Hon. Oforji also said, Oyigbo people were grateful for the support Governor Wike had given Ambassador Akawor which had assisted him to record milestones within the short period of time.

The Oyigbo council boss said what mattered was ensuring that units, wards and constituencies were intact for PDP.

“Let me thank God for a day like this. We have spoken wisely concerning what has been planned in our party. The confidence reposed on our son as Rivers party chairman, should be a big task in which we must not fail,” he said.

Also, the Oyigbo PDP Chairman, Hon. Alex Ibeawuchi, thanked the PDP faithful for their trust in the current leadership.

Hon. Ibeawuchi said his leadership would consult with stakeholders in running the affairs of the party, saying Oyigbo PDP as a family would continue to work together in the interest of their leaders.