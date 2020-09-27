Business
Fuel Price / Electricity Tariff Hike: We Are Not In Banana Republic – TUC
The Trade Union Congress, TUC, has blasted the Head of Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi Esan for warning civil servants against participating in the planned nationwide strike proposed by the Organised Labour.
TUC Chairman in Kogi State, Comrade Ranti Ojo, while speaking to newsmen yesterday, 24 hours to the proposed nationwide protest, insisted that the Federal Government has no right to threaten workers who are fighting for their rights in the country.
Comrade Ojo lamented the poor standard of living of many workers, stressing that Nigeria is not a banana republic where people can not speak when their rights are infringed on.
He said there is no going back on Monday’s nationwide protest, admonishing workers across the 774 Local Government Area in the country to disregard the warning coming from the Head of Service. Comrade Ojo explained that many top politicians revolted against former President Goodluck Jonathan when he increased the pump price of petrol.
“They were the ones that championed that protest castigating the administration of Jonathan for increasing the price of petrol. Now that they are ruling, the rhythm has changed. The price of petroleum at that time and now is doubled.
“The Head of Service knows she is not using her personal money to buy fuel in her car or pay the light bill. This is not what President Buhari promised us when we elected him in 2015. Nigerians are suffering, people are dying every day. Instead of this government to come up with palliatives that would reduce the suffering of the masses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, they are inflicting more pain on the people.
“This is total wickedness on the part of this government. Provided we are not violating the law of the land, the nationwide protest and strike will hold. Nothing can stop us. Here in Kogi, we have mobilised our workers for the mother of all protests on Monday.
When asked if the strike would still hold after a court order restraining the NLC and TUC from embarking on any form of industrial action pending the hearing and determination of a motion on notice, Comrade Ojo said”, labour is yet to receive or see any court order to that effect”.
“We don’t know what the court order entails. But one thing stands clear, we are not in a banana republic. This nation is governed by law and I know the supreme law of the land is the Nigeria constitution. I know the constitution has given not only the labour organization but all citizens of this country the right to protest. It is not the first time this is happening.
“There was a time under former President Olusegun Obasanjo, the Federal Government took the case to court. The Federal Government was represented by Afe Babalola (SAN), while the labour movement was represented by Femi Falana, (SAN). In that ruling by the supreme court, it was expressly stated that the right of citizens to protest cannot be caged. The court also affirmed that the act of protest is lawful.
‘We are standing under the platform of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, which is binding on every individual, including Mr President and the Head of Service. We as the labour movement, we are law-abiding. Like I told you, we have not been served, we have not seen any order and we don’t know what the ruling contains.
“At the state council, we take directives from the National secretariat. We are mobilizing our members and we are battle-ready to hit the streets on Monday to protest the satanic act of the present administration.
Business
Don Gives Reasons For Rising Inflation In Nigeria
A Professor of Economics at the University of Port Harcourt, Okey Onuchukwu, has said that the disruption in the food supply chain and increase in price of petrol are responsible for the rising inflation rate in the country.
Onuchukwu stated this in a chat with newsmen in his response to the country’s inflation rate of 13.22 per cent as announced by the National Bureau of Statistics.
The professor attributed the rise in exchange rate to the current inflation levels
According to him, “basically the increase in the cost of food in the market, necessitated by the COVID-19 is virtually what led to the rise in food inflation. The food inflation is also rising particularly with the increase in the pump price of petroleum products. People use Premium Motor Spirit, (PMS), for transportation, they use PMS to run generator, they use PMS to run all kinds of machine…’
Onuchukwu, a former director of University of Port Harcourt Business School, enjoined the Federal Government to formulate policies that would encourage production and reduce the rising inflation.
“What we can do is to ensure that there are policies that will encourage production, because production is the key thing in the economy, whether in the agricultural sector, in the manufacturing sector or in the private sector, the key thing is to increase production. For instance, for us to come out of increased inflation in food, we must increase agricultural products available to feed the people… our manufacturing sector too, the contribution to the Gross Domestic Product is very low, we need to step up the production in the manufacturing industry. So the key to run away from this economic quagmire in Nigeria is to ensure that policies are geared towards increasing production in the system’’, he said.
Meanwhile, traders lament that the demand for food has reduced drastically, explaining that a bag of garri now goes for N35,000, while a bag of rice which used to be N36,000 now goes for N50,000.
Residents in Port Harcourt are already crying out over the effect of the sharp increase in prices of food items in the market.
They said the development had forced them to reduce the number of times they eat.
Business
FG Moves To Lift 100m Nigerians Out Of Poverty
The Federal Ministry of Science and Technology, says it is working on plans to create the desired platform for the actualisation of President Muhammadu Buhari’s quest for lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in the next 10 years.
The Minister, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, said this in Abuja at the inauguration of a Technical Committee for boosting commercialisation of the ministry’s research products to fast track the actualisation of Nigeria’s dream of becoming a self reliant nation.
He said that the benefits of research could only be harvested when it is fully commercialised, adding that the ministry will collaborate with the organised private sector in that regard.
Onu said that the ministry would strive hard to use its research outputs as catalyst for realising government’s plans of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.
He said that research products from the 17 agencies under the ministry covered all sectors of the economy and that the ministry was well positioned to turn around the economy.
According to him, the commercialisation of research outputs is important for economic growth as more goods will be indigenously produced.
He added that part of the expected benefits of research outputs included food sufficiency and surplus for exports, leading to significant reduction in import from other countries.
Onu said that the commercialisation of research outputs would create more opportunities for Nigerians as well as reduce the employment deficit in the country.
While expressing confidence in members of the committee, he urged them to carry out the assignment diligently and make Nigeria proud.
In his remarks, Chairman of the Committee and Director General of the National Centre for Technology Management (NACETEM), Prof. OkechukwuUkwuoma, said commercialisation of research outputs, was key to the country’s developmental aspirations.
Business
Presidency: Why Buhari Renewed Appointments Of Petroleum Chiefs
President Muhammadu Buhari has renewed the appointments of Chief Executive Officers of agencies under the Ministry of Petroleum Resources.
The Special Adviser to the President, on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina,said the renewal of the appointments followed recommendations to the President by Minister of State, Petroleum Resources,Chief Timipre Sylva.
Those whose appointments were renewed are Dr Bello Aliyu Gusau as the Executive Secretary of Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF); Ahmed Bobboi as Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of Petroleum Equalisation Fund (PEF), while Engineer SimbiWabote is re-appointed Executive Secretary, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB).
On why their appointments were renewed, Adesina, in the statement said, “Dr Gusau is credited to have run the PTDF successfully in the past four years, keeping faith with the Seven Strategic Priorities he had introduced in January 2017. These are Domestication, Cost cutting, Sustainable funding, Efficient internal processes, Linkages with the industry, Utilisation of centres of excellence, and Pursuit of home-grown research.
“Mr Ahmed Bobboi gets his reappointment for having run PEF in a way that made it a key and strategic player in the administration’s oil and gas reforms, especially in stabilising the supply and distribution of petroleum products across the country, among others.
“Engineer Wabote won his pips for managing the Nigerian Content Development Fund prudently, completing the headquarters building of NCDMB, and also initiating many landmark projects that are widely commended by industry players.”
He added that the renewal of the appointments took immediate effect.
