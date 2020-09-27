Politics
Elder Statesman Identifies Cause Of Oshiomhole’s Political Downfall
Elder Statesman and Second Republic House of Representatives member, Junaid Mohammed, yesterday said former National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole’s intemperate character is largely responsible for his political downfall both in the APC and Edo State.
Junaid, who spoke in an interview with The Tide source, said Oshiomhole should accept full responsibility for the defeat of the APC in the Edo State governorship election as well as those of Zamfara and Rivers States.
While condemning politics of godfatherism in Nigeria, Junaid said it was insulting for Oshiomhole to appear in a video saying he wasn’t politically down after APC’s loss, when he should have taken a sober introspection into what led to the party’s defeat to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Governor Godwin Obaseki.
“I am not that close to Oshiomhole but I have observed him at close range and I have told those people who are either his friends or those who have been with him in the trade union movement and in the political party that, with his attitude towards politics and his intemperate character, the way he believes that he must have his way otherwise, he is prepared to set the whole building on fire, it will be very difficult for him to make headway in politics, especially in this country.
“No matter how much of a thug he thinks he is, there are people who are worse than him in thuggery.
“Secondly, a leader is made and unmade by his character. Clearly, from what I have read and heard people say, Oshiomhole’s character is not conducive to winning and managing a national office whether in politics, business or even in trade union movement”, he said.
Politics
Attack On Zulum: Buhari Alleges Sabotage
President Muhammadu Buhari has described the ambush on the entourage of Umar Babagana Zulum, the Governor of Borno State as an orchestrated sabotage against the long planned return of displaced persons to their local communities.
Our source reported earlier that the attack led to the death of security men and some operatives of Civilian-JTF.
This was the second attack on the Governor’s convoy by the Islamic terrorist group.
In a statement signed by Garba Shehu, the President’s Spokesman, and made available to newsmen at the weekend, Buhari said the attack “was an orchestrated sabotage against long planned return of displaced persons to their local communities.”
The President noted, “with deep sympathy, the loss of lives of security men on the convoy, ahead of the return of Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, commiserating with their families and loved ones.”
Buhari further called on the state government, working with security and intelligence agencies, to remain firm in their determination to restore normalcy to all communities liberated from Boko Haram terrorists.
The Nigerian leader urged security and intelligence agencies to intensify efforts to check sabotage, sanitise the roads, venues and locations well in advance of returning IDPs, while working closely with local communities.
The President commended the gallantry of service personnel who repelled the deadly ambush, as well as the sincere determination of Governor Zulum, who has been working with Armed Forces to end the menace of terrorists, rebuild homes and return IDPs to regular life.
He prayed that God will grant the souls of the departed security men and operatives of Civilian-JTF eternal rest, and comfort their families.
Politics
Cleric Challenges Judiciary To Save Nigeria’s Democracy
A cleric in charge of First ECWA Church, Lokoja, Kogi State, Rev Dr Frank Paul, has called on the judiciary to shun dictatorship and save the country.
He said they should be firm and resolute in their decisions to save the nation’s democracy from collapse.
Rev. Paul made the call yesterday during the special church service to open the 2020/2021 legal year organised by the Kogi State Judiciary.
According to him, Nigeria needs a surgical operation, stressing that, “Only the judiciary can do this surgical operation effectively and not medical experts”.
According to him, Nigeria needs a system where everyone would be equal before the law, adding that the people were tired of oppression.
“We know that the judiciary are facing some challenges amounting to executive and legislative interference. They have to be prepared to overcome those challenges. Their legal calling is a golden opportunity to rescue Nigerian from dictatorship, and collapse. They must come together to unite against disintegration of the country,” he emphasized.
In his remarks, the Acting Chief Judge of Kogi State, Hon. Justice Henry Olusuyi said the Kogi State judiciary under his leadership would continue to administer justice with the fear of God.
“We are mere mortals. We have no other God but him. As a critical arm of government, we have come to humble ourselves before God as we prepare ourselves for this new legal year. We know that God Will see us through,” he said.
Politics
Akeredolu’s Govt Worst Ever – Mimiko
The immediate past Governor of Ondo State, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, has described the administration of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu as the worst ever in the state, saying he (Akeredolu) was a disappointment to the people of the state.
Speaking at Ile-Oluji in Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo Local Government Area of the state over the weekend during the campaign tour of Zenith Labour Party’s governorship candidate, Agboola Ajayi, the former governor described Akeredolu’s government as anti-people.
He hinged his claims on the cancellation of free healthcare services and astronomical hike in tuition of all state-owned tertiary institutions in the state.
Mimiko, who worked with three governors before becoming governor for eight years, emphasised that the Akeredolu-led administration had failed the people of the state in all critical sectors affecting the well-being of the people.
Dismissing Akeredolu’s performance claim as falsehood by all indices, Mimiko said: “There is no person that will say he has not performed. But how do we differentiate performance? Any government that has not democratised education is a bad government.”
