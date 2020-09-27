Elder Statesman Identifies Cause Of Oshiomhole’s Political Downfall

Elder Statesman and Second Republic House of Representatives member, Junaid Mohammed, yesterday said former National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole’s intemperate character is largely responsible for his political downfall both in the APC and Edo State.

Junaid, who spoke in an interview with The Tide source, said Oshiomhole should accept full responsibility for the defeat of the APC in the Edo State governorship election as well as those of Zamfara and Rivers States.

While condemning politics of godfatherism in Nigeria, Junaid said it was insulting for Oshiomhole to appear in a video saying he wasn’t politically down after APC’s loss, when he should have taken a sober introspection into what led to the party’s defeat to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Governor Godwin Obaseki.

“I am not that close to Oshiomhole but I have observed him at close range and I have told those people who are either his friends or those who have been with him in the trade union movement and in the political party that, with his attitude towards politics and his intemperate character, the way he believes that he must have his way otherwise, he is prepared to set the whole building on fire, it will be very difficult for him to make headway in politics, especially in this country.

“No matter how much of a thug he thinks he is, there are people who are worse than him in thuggery.

“Secondly, a leader is made and unmade by his character. Clearly, from what I have read and heard people say, Oshiomhole’s character is not conducive to winning and managing a national office whether in politics, business or even in trade union movement”, he said.