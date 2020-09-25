Business
WTO: FG Seeks Iran’s Vote For Okonjo-Iweala
The Federal Government is seeking the vote of Iran for its candidate, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala in the race to the World Trade Organisation’s (WTO) Director-General office.
The WTO is looking for a new director-general to replace Brazilian Roberto Azevedo, who stepped down a year earlier than expected at the end of August.
Nigeria’s Okonjo-Iweala is among the five cleared for the elections.
The others are Kenyan minister, Amina Mohamed; South Korean Trade Minister, Yoo Myung-hee; Saudi Arabia’s Mohammad Al-Tuwaijri; and British ex-minister, Liam Fox.
The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Richard Adebayo told the Iranian Ambassador to Nigeria, Mohammed Alibak, that Okonjo-Iweala’s election victory would strengthen global trade and economies.
The minister stated that Nigeria would rely on Iran’s support for the election of Ngozi Okonjo-Iwela as the next DG for WTO, stressing that if elected it would be the first time an African will occupy the position since its establishment on January 1, 1995.
Adebayo further said the Bilateral Trade Agreements (BTA) earlier signed between the two countries in 2001, the Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement (IPPA) in 2008, the establishment of the Nigeria-Iran Joint Commission in 2004, and the Iran Chamber, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture in 2016 should be sustained.
He assured the ambassador that Nigeria would work with Iran to improve on the current low trade volumes as both countries have great potential that can leverage on considering the fact that the two countries are oil-dependent economies.
He said, “We can also share knowledge and best practices on economic diversification and our national development goals as Buhari’s led administration is pushing to diversify the economy into the non-oil sector through various initiatives and a strategic partnership in the industrialization of key sectors that can boost efforts towards export of Iran and Nigeria.”
Declare State Of Emergency On Refineries, Oil, Gas Dealers Urge FG
The Natural Oil and Gas Suppliers Association of Nigeria (NOGASA), yesterday, charged President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately declare a state of emergency on Nigeria’s ailing refineries with a view to bringing them back to life as quickly as possible.
The association lamented the disastrous impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on businesses and investors in the downstream sector leading to a loss of over N320billion.
The NOGASA spokesman Mr Ukadike Chinedu, said in a statement that the loss sprang from products purchased at government-specified prices and were compelled to sell at reduced prices, which could cover the costs of transaction.
‘Numerous businesses are dying in silence. A lot of them are no longer trading as a result of the heavy losses.
‘There is an upward slide on the graph of job losses in the sector.
NOGASA and its numerous members sacrificed significant resources during the height of the Covid-19 lockdown period to keep fuel supplies stable across the nation.
The association also made sure that its members safeguarded the livelihoods of their workers by not opting to lay them off during these past difficult months,’ he said.
NOGASA also urged the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to abort its planned nationwide strike but pressure the government to repair the refineries, and also allow others to build private ones; to encourage a more robust competitive business environment.
NOGASA, he added, strongly believes that further disruptions in the currently-struggling economy will create far more problems for workers and businesses that employ them than it seeks to solve.
“It is in light of these and many other economic challenges and negative outcomes to the entire Nigerian economy that NOGASA appeals to the NLC/TUC to reconsider their proposed action over the increase in petroleum pump price and electricity rates by the government and engage the government constructively on finding a lasting solution to the issues aforementioned,” he noted.
He said: “NOGASA is seriously concerned about recent developments in the downstream sector of the industry, especially with growing adverse effects on their businesses, workers and the Nigerian economy at large.
“Some of these concerns are heavy losses of over N320billion investment from products purchases at government specified prices, and sales at compelled price reductions, which could not be justified by the costs of transaction.
“Numerous businesses are dying in silence. A lot of them are no longer trading as a result of the heavy losses. There is an upward slide on the graph of job losses in the sector.
“NOGASA and its numerous members sacrificed significant resources during the height of the Covid-19 lockdown period to keep fuel supplies stable across the nation.
“The association also made sure that its members safeguarded the livelihoods of their workers by not opting to lay them off during these past difficult months.”
Ukadike explained that while the association fully aligns with the NLC/TUC that the government should repair the refineries and also allow others to build private ones to encourage a more robust competitive business environment.
“While the association believes that there is great need for more sensitive considerations and far reaching negotiations and dialogue to resolve matters that affect us all, the association also uses this medium to appeal to government to declare a state of emergency on the refineries with a view to bringing them back to life as quickly as possible.”
FG Places Nine-Year Presidential Jet On Sale
The Federal Government has put up for sale a jet in the presidential fleet, Hawker 4000 aircraft with registration number 5 N- FGX/ : RC 066.
The business-size jet which entered into service in December 2011, according to findings, has capacity for nine passengers and three crew members.
Further findings also indicate that only 73 Hawker 4000 aircraft were manufactured by Hawker Beechcraft between 2001 and 2013 and they were sold for $ 22 .91 m each as of 2012.
The Federal Government, in a published advert on Wednesday, disclosed that the aircraft with a range of 3 ,190 -nautical mile had flown for 1,768 hours.
It said the aircraft could be inspected at the Presidential Air Fleet ’s hangar located at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport , Abuja.
Interested buyers were requested to submit their closed bid to the Chairman , Committee for Sale of Aircraft , Office of the National Security Adviser, care of Special Services Office , Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.
In an advertisement published in some national dailies on Wednesday, prospective buyers were directed to submit a refundable bank draft for $ 50,000 to the committee with the bid .
It also said that all the bids should be quoted in dollars.
The notice read: “Please note that all bids must be submitted within one week of this publication.
“Background check is required as a pre -qualification for the bid . Prospective bidders who want to inspect the aircraft will be granted access within one week from this advertisement”.
The Presidency had similarly in 2016 put up for sale two presidential aircraft , a Falcon 7 X executive jet and Hawker 4000, in line with the directive of the President that aircraft in the Presidential Air Fleet should be reduced to cut down on waste.
The government also said some aircraft in the fleet would be handed over to the Nigeria Air Force for its operations . It could not be confirmed if this had been done.
Stakeholders Harp On Technology To Drive Business Sustainability
The Group Managing Director, Flourmills Nigeria, Mr Paul Gbedodo, says Nigeria is behind in transitioning from the hardware age to the digital age.
Gbedodo spoke at the 36th Omolayole Management Lecture with the theme “Leading at the speed of technology: Innovations for the corporate world” yesterday in Lagos.
He, however, expressed hope that the transition was going to happen much faster than experienced in the rest of the world once it begins in the country.
This, he owed to the current internet penetration which was growing rapidly.
Gbedodo said it was imperative for the corporate Nigeria to leverage technological advances to create new businesses.
He said they should also do this to transform the efficiency of existing businesses, create access and reach to the evolving digital market place and consumers.
According to him, there is urgent need to reset corporate leadership in Nigeria from the traditional, industrial age mindset to technologically compliant digital age leadership.
“Failure to act promptly could be fatal for the business.
“This will have implications for all stakeholders whose livelihood and commercial prosperity are connected to these corporate organisations,” he said.
In his remarks, the President, Chairman of Council, Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM), Mr Olawale Adediran, said technology had dictated the speed of evolution of human life over the centuries.
He said that CIPM’s 51st annual conference in 2019 drew attention to an imminent global disruption.
Adeniran urged individuals, workers and leaders of families, governments and organisations to have a good understanding of how to leverage technology for productivity, profit and growth.
He maintained that top earning individuals and global entities were those that had been digitally transformed to deliver sustained value to stakeholders.
“We cannot ignore the pact of technology in this rapidly changing and uncertain world,” he said.
Adeniran said that Nigeria was not yet where she wanted to be, but was making progress.
“We are making progress, and like every other country, Nigeria has its own fair of challenges; maybe a little too much than we should have.
“However, with a clear vision, collective will, plus a culture of stewardship, there will be a way.
“To make Nigeria the country of our dreams, we have the obligation and responsibility to stand up, step in, stand out and do all we can to make her the true Giant of Africa,” he said.
