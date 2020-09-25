Featured
Mother And Child Hospital To Be Commissioned Soon, Wike Confirms
The 258-bed capacity Mother and Child Hospital in Rivers State is to be commissioned soon.
The two- storey complex also has 50 delivery rooms and six modular theatres, among other modern facilities.
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, announced this, yesterday, when he led members of the State Executive Council on an inspection tour of the Hospital and the Rumuogba Flyover Bridge.
Wike said the health facility would provide specialist services for mothers and children.
He stated that government plans to open the facility for public use before the end of 2020 and has ordered the contractors to speed up the installation of equipment and furniture.
“Within the next one month, we hope that all the equipment and furniture will be installed.
“As a government, we are committed to improve our health facilities so as to provide quality health care delivery in the state.
“The facility was conceived to be a partnership between the state government and the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).
“But the NDDC did not fulfil their own part of the agreement. The state government decided to construct the facility because of its importance to the state.
“This is the first Mother and Child Hospital in the entire South-South. It is a specialist hospital that will take care of the children and our mothers.
“After commissioning the hospital it will be attached to the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital to also train doctors,” he stated.
Wike also said that there was an intensive upgrade of facilities at the various zonal hospitals across the state to make them functional.
He stated that his administration would not solve all the problems in the health sector before 2023 but would strive to improve on what was met on ground.
According to him, when the rehabilitation of all the zonal hospitals across the state was completed, healthcare delivery would receive a major boost.
Commenting on the progress of work at the Rumuogba flyover bridge, the governor said, it was satisfying to see what proper deployment of scarce resources can achieve.
“I am satisfied with the extent of work at the Rumuogba flyover. This work started in October, 2019 alongside the flyovers at Rebisi and Okoro-Nu-Odo.
“It is a job we must commend. I decided to take members of the State Executive Council to come and see the project with their eyes.
“Whatsoever money that the council has approved, we have made sure that it is being used properly.
“We did not make a mistake by giving the contract to Julius Berger Nigeria PLC.
“We are confident that the Rebisi flyover will be opened to traffic in December, 2020,” he added.
No Going Back: Labour Insists On Reversal Of Fuel, Electricity Tariff Hike
The organised labour, yesterday, insisted that the Federal Government should revert back to the old prices of petrol and electricity tariff, if not the strike will stand.
This is as the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, and the President of Trade Union Congress (TUC), Comrade Quadri Olaleye, had a hot altercation over the letter to President Muhammadu Buhari to reverse the prices of petrol and electricity tariff.
Meantime, Secretary to the Federal Government (SGF), Boss Mustapha said that deregulation of the petroleum sector was long overdue, but the TUC President maintained its previous position that government should revert to the old prices before any discussion would continue.
The meeting, which took place at the Old Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, had in attendance the Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva; the Minister of Power, the Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, SAN; and some relevant agencies and parastatals.
Sources at the technical session which was under closed-door said that the labour has not changed from its previous position that the government should go back to the old prices of petrol and electricity tariff.
In his presentation, the TUC President had told Ngige to withdraw the statement that the centre was not right to write to President Muhammadu Buhari, arguing that as the President of the country all the economic decisions end on his table.
Besides, Olaleye during his presentation insisted that the TUC stood on its earlier submission that the government should reverse the increases before they would resolve on anything.
He had said, “The most important thing to us today is that we are here, we are engaging with you. Like I mentioned in the last meeting we had here that if we have been having constructive engagement in the past, maybe we would have been able to solve some of these problems.
“But the government turned a deaf ear to us even before the arrival of the world enemy Covid-19, we have written to the government suggesting an alternative way to run the economy, but nobody ever listened.
“And I can send to you many communications from Labour movement suggesting solutions and now we have found ourselves in this situation but the truth of the matter is that Nigerians are suffering and it is our responsibility as Labour centres to fight for their rights, to protect their interest.
“N30, 000 minimum wage was agreed last year and now there is an increase in PMS price, increase in tariff of electricity, the introduction of stamp duty and some other hardship on the workers and their families. We live in a country where a worker is responsible for more than 12 people.
“At least, eight from his family and the other six from the in-law’s house. I wonder how N30, 000 will be able to cater for all these but instead of the government to look at a better way to increase our lot, we are the sacrificial animal to make the economy better for few people.
“I heard when the minister mentioned that the country belongs to all of us, I as a person except you change my impression, I believe the country belongs to the few politicians that take decisions and make policies that are very hard for us to live in this country.
“If the country belongs to all of us, the question is why are people running out of this country, our youths are running out of this country despite all the dangerous obstacles on the road, many have lost their lives.
“Can somebody run out of his father’s house when nothing is pursuing him? So definitely the answer is now. Let’s make the country to belong to all of us so that we can be a bona fide owner of our country.
“Democracy is all about the people, we voted a few people who represent us at the government level and when decisions and policies are to be formed, we are the first to be considered.
“The politicians have scrapped the middle class that we used to have, they have taken away our hope, it’s either you are rich in this country now or you are poor. No more middle class and these are the things we need people to look into if we actually want peace in the country.
“Nigerian workers are suffering, a lot of people have lost their jobs especially during this COVID-19 and the only solution government could bring to their doorstep is that they should pay more for electricity, they should pay more to buy petrol.
“This hardship is getting too much, so whatever solution we are bringing, must be holistic, something that everybody will feel that the country belongs to all of us sir.
“Be that may, the Honorable Minister I wish to call your attention to your regular statement that TUC that TUC did not address the letter to you. I want to disagree with you due respect to your office, we honour your office and we will not do anything to undermine your office.
“But this issue is the issue that Mr President himself has to handle, we are not talking about the minimum wage, increase or any price with government, we are talking about economic issues and we have elected Mr President to lead and that is why we have addressed that issue to him.
“But if you want to insist sir, that because the letter is not referred to you, then TUC can excuse you I know it’s a statement of divide and rule which will not be acceptable to this congress sir.
“But I have to retreat that the submission of TUC as at last week still remains, that you reverse all those increases then you can come up with economic recovery solutions that you have.
“I know many times we have advised you to diversify the economy and we even mentioned the introduction of the issue of modular refineries and we have never had any feedback from the government”.
But reacting to the call for the withdrawal of his statement, Ngige said, “I have been the Minister of Labour and Employment for five years plus. I have attended all International Labour Organisation (ILO) sessions, Governing Board and General Assembly, I have not missed any.
“The competent authority of every country is the Minister of Labour. In many climes, it’s Minister of Labour and Social Welfare, Minister of Labour and Public Civil Service Affairs and Minister of Labour and Social Investment.
“The Minister of Labour is the competent authority of any country. In those countries too, labour matters are first addressed to the Minister of Labour.
“We have not tried to enforce this rigidly as it should be but in other climes, all labour and industrial matters and social security are channelled to the government to Head of State through the Minister of Labour.
“I don’t want this to continue. I have raised it with the TUC President before. The TUC President after being elected did not see his Minister of Labour, he did not correspond to Minister of Labour about the election, he went ahead to book an appointment to see Mr President and Mr Vice President.
“I will not sit on this seat and allow this to continue. All correspondence to government, President should come to the Ministry of Labour, that is the channel. If I don’t react, you can report me by doing a reportage to a higher authority but as far as Nigeria is a concern, I’m the competent authority here on labour matters.”
Speaking earlier in his opening remarks, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha said that deregulation of the Petroleum sector was long overdue.
He said that the policy was not to inflict hardship on the masses, adding that at the end of the day the people will be better for it.
He said, “The president has said that no government decision taken is intended cause any pain or harm ”.
President of NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba said that Labour was the only organisation that is pan-Nigeria and that the best way to address challenges, whether social economy or labour issues was to try to proactively engage Labour and have its perspective.
He said, “We are here to continue with the dialogue that started last week. As you are aware, after the dialogue, we were able to update all our members.
“We are here to find a lasting solution to the perennial issue of the twin challenges of the increase in pump price in the name of deregulation and also the issue electricity tariff increase, which we have explained the impact on Nigerian workers, but importantly the larger Nigerian society.
“I think the argument has been the same – people want to see a reduction in those prices which will then improve the lives of Nigerians, particularly workers.
“Clearly, part of the challenges is that this new increase has also reduced our purchasing power and eroded the gains that we have been able to make with the minimum wage, whereas we speak, many states are yet to implement.”
RSNC Gets New Helmsman …As Njiowhor Takes Over From Ukwe
The outgoing Acting General Manager of the Rivers State Newspaper Corporation (RSNC), Mr Goodluck Ukwe, has formally handed over to the most Senior Director in the corporation, Mrs. Juliet Njiowhor.
She is also the new Acting Editor (Daily) of The Tide Newspapers.
Ukwe, who took over from Vincent Ake, the former General Manager of the corporation in April, 2020, formally retired from the Public Service of the Rivers State Government on September 15, 2020.
Speaking during the handover ceremony, Ukwe thanked the management and staff of the corporation for the cooperation and support extended to his administration.
He said that since April when he took over, the corporation has remained afloat despite the economic challenges in the country occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Ukwe listed some challenges facing the corporation to include lack of fencing of the premises to ensure security of employees, and the moribund rotary machine, obsolete printing machines, amongst others.
Responding, the Acting Editor (Daily), Mrs Juliet Njiowhor, commended Ukwe for his leadership qualities, which ensured that the corporation bounced back after a three-month shutdown, and has remained afloat since then despite the economic challenges in the country.
Njiowhor said that the legacy of the outgone Acting General Manager would be sustained, and called for the support of the management and staff of the corporation to take the state-owned newspaper outfit to the next height.
Rivers Is Open For Economic Prosperity, Wike Affirms …Says Outcome Of Edo Election, Triumph Of Democracy …Urges Navy To Bring Oil Bunkerers To Book
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike says the developmental projects of his administration are designed to create rapid economic growth.
Speaking to journalists shortly after inspecting some ongoing projects in the state, Wike said the urban renewal programme of his administration was a huge success.
According to him, it is amazing to see the speed of construction at the various flyover sites that will improve the economic status of the state.
“Look at the stages of work. They made us a promise to complete the flyovers on February, 2021. This is September, 2020 and the Rebisi flyover is at 95 per cent completion stage.
“The same goes for Rumuogba and the Okoro-Nu-Odo flyovers. I am also amazed at the speed with which the Rumuola flyover is going.
“That tells you why we chose one of the best construction companies, Julius Berger Nigeria PLC. So, we are happy with the money we have spent. These efforts will open up the economy of the state.
“We have turned around the aesthetics of the state with enduring infrastructure with our urban renewal programme. Those who were here about five years ago will be amazed at what is on ground now,” he said.
Wike said he would continue to use available resources to position the state as an Investors’ Haven.
“We thank God to be chosen among seven million people in Rivers State to preside over its affairs. That makes us to remain committed to the mandate.
“I am giving my best, using available resources. So far, we have not disappointed the people of the state.
“It is my wish to be remembered by the legacies I will leave behind. First, we have used infrastructure to create economic activities and provide employment to the youths.
“With the Real Madrid Football Academy, we are determined to improve the skills of youths. They can actualise their dreams of becoming football stars.
“Look at the Mother and Child Hospital. It is at furnishing stage. We have also provided social amenities in all the Local Government Areas,” he stated.
The governor inspected the Rebisi and the Rumuola flyovers, and the Real Madrid Football Academy both in Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor local government areas of the state.
However, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has said that the outcome of the Edo Governorship Election would be recorded in history as a triumph of democracy.
Wike stated this when members of the Wike Solidarity Movement (WSM) paid him a solidarity visit at Government House, Port Harcourt.
The leadership and members of the Wike Solidarity Movement from the 23 local government areas of the state had embarked on an Edo Election Victory Rally, yesterday.
It was also to celebrate the governor for the role he played in securing victory for Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State.
The rally took off from the Kaduna Street Junction of the Port Harcourt-Aba Expressway and terminated at the Government House Gate.
The Chief of Staff to the Rivers State Governor, Engineer Chukwuemeka Woke, received them on behalf of Governor Wike.
He said the triumph of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in Edo State election has also brought an end to political godfatherism in that state.
“As Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) National Campaign Council for Edo election, I worked with my colleagues to discharge our duties effectively and efficiently.
“God crowned our efforts with good success and we are grateful for the solidarity we have received since we returned from Edo State.
“I am grateful to Rivers people for their prayers, support, and other levels of contribution.
“The outcome of election is not only a victory for the people of Edo State but also the South-South region and the entire country.
“More importantly, the victory should be celebrated as a defeat of godfatherism in the politics of Edo State,” he said.
Wike urged members of WSM to obey all the health directives on Covid-19 to remain healthy and keep the state safe.
The Director-General of Wike Solidarity Movement (WSM), Prince Sudor Nwiyor, said they embarked on the victory rally in acknowledgment of the outcome of the Edo election.
He stated that their confidence in Governor Wike is not misplaced because he had led the campaign to reclaim Edo State for the PDP.
Nwiyor noted that Edo people listened to Governor Wike and adopted the Rivers model of defending their votes to secure their freedom from godfatherism.
He declared the unalloyed support of WSM to the governor in actualising all his future ambitions.
Meanwhile, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has said that those who sabotage government’s effort to eliminate oil bunkering should be brought to justice.
Wike stated this when participants of Naval Warfare College Course Four paid him a courtesy visit at Government House, Port Harcourt.
He noted that oil bunkering which affects the socio-economic development of the country should not be allowed to thrive.
The governor said his administration has given necessary support to security agencies, particularly the Nigerian Navy, by providing six gunboats to secure the waterways.
“We are also procuring more gunboats for the Navy to fight pipeline vandalism and oil bunkering in the state.
“The issue of security should not be politicized as crime and criminality is not synonymous to a particular state.
“No country or state can say that they do not have insecurity. Here in the state, because we are working in synergy with security agencies, insecurity has reduced.
“Let me appeal that the efforts you put in to apprehend those who attack your personnel should also be applied to prosecute those who affect our economy,” he stated.
Wike called on the Federal Government to implement the report that would be submitted at the end of the study tour, and enjoined the participants to use their visit to see the developmental strides in the State.
“We are constructing five flyovers simultaneously. The Mother and Child Hospital is at furnishing stage and the Real Madrid Football Academy will soon open for academic activities,” he added.
Earlier, the Commandant Nigerian Naval War College, Rear Admiral Adeseye Oke Ayobanjo, had commended Governor Wike for hosting the course participants.
He said the theme of the Course is, “Curbing Pipeline Vandalism Towards Enhancing Socio-Economic Development in Rivers State.”
“In choosing to carry out this study, we recognize that the Rivers State Government and other security agencies have been doing so much to curb the menace of pipeline vandalism.
“The participants of the War College will interact with the people and make recommendations to the Nigerian Navy for implementation,” he stated.
