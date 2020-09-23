Featured
Rivers Is Open For Economic Prosperity, Wike Affirms …Says Outcome Of Edo Election, Triumph Of Democracy …Urges Navy To Bring Oil Bunkerers To Book
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike says the developmental projects of his administration are designed to create rapid economic growth.
Speaking to journalists shortly after inspecting some ongoing projects in the state, Wike said the urban renewal programme of his administration was a huge success.
According to him, it is amazing to see the speed of construction at the various flyover sites that will improve the economic status of the state.
“Look at the stages of work. They made us a promise to complete the flyovers on February, 2021. This is September, 2020 and the Rebisi flyover is at 95 per cent completion stage.
“The same goes for Rumuogba and the Okoro-Nu-Odo flyovers. I am also amazed at the speed with which the Rumuola flyover is going.
“That tells you why we chose one of the best construction companies, Julius Berger Nigeria PLC. So, we are happy with the money we have spent. These efforts will open up the economy of the state.
“We have turned around the aesthetics of the state with enduring infrastructure with our urban renewal programme. Those who were here about five years ago will be amazed at what is on ground now,” he said.
Wike said he would continue to use available resources to position the state as an Investors’ Haven.
“We thank God to be chosen among seven million people in Rivers State to preside over its affairs. That makes us to remain committed to the mandate.
“I am giving my best, using available resources. So far, we have not disappointed the people of the state.
“It is my wish to be remembered by the legacies I will leave behind. First, we have used infrastructure to create economic activities and provide employment to the youths.
“With the Real Madrid Football Academy, we are determined to improve the skills of youths. They can actualise their dreams of becoming football stars.
“Look at the Mother and Child Hospital. It is at furnishing stage. We have also provided social amenities in all the Local Government Areas,” he stated.
The governor inspected the Rebisi and the Rumuola flyovers, and the Real Madrid Football Academy both in Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor local government areas of the state.
However, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has said that the outcome of the Edo Governorship Election would be recorded in history as a triumph of democracy.
Wike stated this when members of the Wike Solidarity Movement (WSM) paid him a solidarity visit at Government House, Port Harcourt.
The leadership and members of the Wike Solidarity Movement from the 23 local government areas of the state had embarked on an Edo Election Victory Rally, yesterday.
It was also to celebrate the governor for the role he played in securing victory for Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State.
The rally took off from the Kaduna Street Junction of the Port Harcourt-Aba Expressway and terminated at the Government House Gate.
The Chief of Staff to the Rivers State Governor, Engineer Chukwuemeka Woke, received them on behalf of Governor Wike.
He said the triumph of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in Edo State election has also brought an end to political godfatherism in that state.
“As Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) National Campaign Council for Edo election, I worked with my colleagues to discharge our duties effectively and efficiently.
“God crowned our efforts with good success and we are grateful for the solidarity we have received since we returned from Edo State.
“I am grateful to Rivers people for their prayers, support, and other levels of contribution.
“The outcome of election is not only a victory for the people of Edo State but also the South-South region and the entire country.
“More importantly, the victory should be celebrated as a defeat of godfatherism in the politics of Edo State,” he said.
Wike urged members of WSM to obey all the health directives on Covid-19 to remain healthy and keep the state safe.
The Director-General of Wike Solidarity Movement (WSM), Prince Sudor Nwiyor, said they embarked on the victory rally in acknowledgment of the outcome of the Edo election.
He stated that their confidence in Governor Wike is not misplaced because he had led the campaign to reclaim Edo State for the PDP.
Nwiyor noted that Edo people listened to Governor Wike and adopted the Rivers model of defending their votes to secure their freedom from godfatherism.
He declared the unalloyed support of WSM to the governor in actualising all his future ambitions.
Meanwhile, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has said that those who sabotage government’s effort to eliminate oil bunkering should be brought to justice.
Wike stated this when participants of Naval Warfare College Course Four paid him a courtesy visit at Government House, Port Harcourt.
He noted that oil bunkering which affects the socio-economic development of the country should not be allowed to thrive.
The governor said his administration has given necessary support to security agencies, particularly the Nigerian Navy, by providing six gunboats to secure the waterways.
“We are also procuring more gunboats for the Navy to fight pipeline vandalism and oil bunkering in the state.
“The issue of security should not be politicized as crime and criminality is not synonymous to a particular state.
“No country or state can say that they do not have insecurity. Here in the state, because we are working in synergy with security agencies, insecurity has reduced.
“Let me appeal that the efforts you put in to apprehend those who attack your personnel should also be applied to prosecute those who affect our economy,” he stated.
Wike called on the Federal Government to implement the report that would be submitted at the end of the study tour, and enjoined the participants to use their visit to see the developmental strides in the State.
“We are constructing five flyovers simultaneously. The Mother and Child Hospital is at furnishing stage and the Real Madrid Football Academy will soon open for academic activities,” he added.
Earlier, the Commandant Nigerian Naval War College, Rear Admiral Adeseye Oke Ayobanjo, had commended Governor Wike for hosting the course participants.
He said the theme of the Course is, “Curbing Pipeline Vandalism Towards Enhancing Socio-Economic Development in Rivers State.”
“In choosing to carry out this study, we recognize that the Rivers State Government and other security agencies have been doing so much to curb the menace of pipeline vandalism.
“The participants of the War College will interact with the people and make recommendations to the Nigerian Navy for implementation,” he stated.
Obaseki Gets Certificate Of Return …Extends Olive Branch To Oshiomhole, Ize-Iyamu, APC
The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, yesterday, received his Certificate of Return, just as he called on former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, the gubernatorial candidate of the APC, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu and other members of the APC to join hands with his administration, in developing the state.
Receiving the document as governor-elect in the September 19 governorship election at the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Benin City, Obaseki commended President Muhammadu Buhari for ensuring that the Edo State governorship election was free, fair and credible.
He added that the President had the option to ensure the APC candidate won the governorship election in the state, but decided to do the right thing and allowed the votes of the people to count.
“I thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for the part he played in ensuring a free, fair and credible election. He will be remembered as the father of democracy in Nigeria. He had a choice to ensure his party was declared winner but insisted that the right thing be done,” he said.
He urged members of the opposition party, the APC, to join hands with his administration to move Edo State forward, adding, “I use this opportunity to reach out to our brothers on the other side of the divide as we are one family in the pursuit to provide public good for our citizens.
“The election shows that they trust us more now to provide leadership. It doesn’t mean the opposition parties don’t have a role to play.
“I use this opportunity to extend the hands of fellowship to my brother, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu and his other colleagues in the APC as well as other parties to join hands with us to move Edo forward.
“I call on Adams Oshiomhole that the fight is over and he should come and join in building the house which he was part of, in laying the foundation. We have no malice but only disagree on the approach in moving Edo forward.”
The governor commended the leadership of INEC for their unbiased role in the election and the commission’s national chairman’s ability to withstand pressure as an umpire, adding, “I want to thank the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, for his intellect in introducing technology to provide transparency in the process.
“He should be hailed by all as INEC was able to view results as the counting of votes was ongoing in units across the state. This has introduced another ornament of transparency in the way we do election in Nigeria”.
Obaseki praised the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for its tenacity and doggedness in ensuring the party got victory.
“Technology is the way to go, if we must have free, fair and credible elections in the future. Edo people spoke and their voices were heard because INEC did its best, did its job and decided to remain impartial in the whole process of the election.
“I also thank the Benin Monarch, Omo N’ Oba N’ Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, for his fatherly role in ensuring that the election was peaceful. I thank Edo people and clergymen for their prayers and support towards ensuring a successful election.
“I thank God for helping Edo State conduct an election which many predicted would be bloody and characterised by violence, but God stepped in and made it peaceful,” he added.
“The INEC National Commissioner in charge of Edo, Bayelsa and Rivers states, Mrs. May Agbamuche-Mbu, said the presentation of Certificate of Return was in fulfilment of the statutory obligation of the commission as required by the electoral law.
“This occasion is made possible because of the successful conduct of the governorship election on Saturday. I must thank all stakeholders and the good and peace-loving people of Edo State for your contribution and commitment to credible and safe conclusion of the election process in Edo State.
“INEC has played its humble part and we always maintain that a successfully conducted election is a collective effort as this election has proven to be.”
The Resident Electoral Commissioner in Edo State, Alalibo Johnson, expressed appreciation to the security agencies for their collaboration which led to the huge success of the poll.
He said “Section 76 of the Electoral Act 2010 as amended has mandated the commission to issue Certificate of Return within seven days to the candidate who wins the election. This event is another fulfillment of the law.”
PDP Wins, Obaseki Assures Sustained Dev …Victory Ends Godfatherism In Edo, Wike Declares …Commends INEC, Police For Peaceful, Credible Election
The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has hailed Edo people and supporters of his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for their display of immense courage and support in the face of threats, intimidation and brutalisation as he emerged victorious in Saturday’s gubernatorial election in the state.
Obaseki defeated his closest rival, Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), polling a total of 307,955 votes against APC’s 223,619 votes.
The governor, in his appreciation message in Benin City, yesterday, hailed President Muhammadu Buhari, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies and other stakeholders who participated in the conduct of the gubernatorial election for ensuring a free, peaceful, and credible poll in the state.
Obaseki said: “The Great People of Edo State have spoken. They have spoken loud and clear. We thank God Almighty and give him all the glory for this victory.
“Thank you, President Muhammadu Buhari, for defending our democracy and allowing the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the security agencies to perform their constitutional functions without interference.
“INEC and the security services have shown to Nigerians and the world that they are capable of conducting free and credible elections.”
The governor continued: “Words fail me in saluting our teeming supporters who displayed immense courage in the face of threats, intimidation, and brutalisation. The collective will of the Edo people made it possible for this triumph over godfatherism.
“I am eternally grateful to my party the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and my brother governors not only for giving me the umbrella during my political storm but for the hard work which has brought me back to the office.
“Our success has reinforced my belief that there is nothing we cannot achieve as a people if we pull forces together and collectively call on God for support.”
“I reiterate that working with my Deputy, Rt. Hon. Philip Shaibu, we are committed to Making Edo Great Again. Thank you for your support,” he added.
Earlier, the Independent National Electoral Commission had declared the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Godwin Obaseki, winner of the governorship election in Edo State.
INEC’s Returning Officer, and Vice Chancellor, Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun, near Warri, Delta State, Prof. Akpofure Rim-Rukeh, announced the result of the election, yesterday.
Obaseki of PDP polled 307,955 votes to defeat his closest rival, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, of the All Progressives Congress, who got 223,619 votes.
Rim-Rukeh, while declaring Obaseki winner, said the incumbent governor was returned elected after satisfying all requirements in line with the law.
Obaseki of PDP ran against APC standard-bearer, Ize-Iyamu and 13 others.
Obaseki was elected on APC’s platform in 2016 but defected to the PDP after being denied the ticket owing to intra-party squabbles.
The results as declared for Igueben LGA show that APC scored 5,179 votes; and PDP got 7, 870 votes.
Igueben Local Government Area has 46,838 register voters, with 13, 404 accredited to vote.
At the end of the exercise, the total valid votes were 13,179; rejected votes 212; and total votes cast stood at 13, 382.
In Esan North East, APC garnered 6,556 votes; PDP 13,579 votes; with 84,241 registered voters.
On Election Day, 20, 825 voters were accredited; with total 20, 369 valid; 361 rejected; out of 20, 730 total votes cast in the local government area.
In Esan Central Local Government, APC scored 6,719 votes; and PDP polled 10,694 votes, out of a total registered 55, 569 voters.
However, 17, 931 voters were accredited; with total 17, 672 valid votes; 242 rejected votes; out of 17, 914 total votes cast in the area.
Results from Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area show APC with 18,218 votes, PDP 41,030 votes.
Further details show that the LGA has 310, 073 registered voters; with 61,731 accredited to vote, while total valid votes cast stood at 60,052; with 1,378 rejected votes, and 61, 430 total votes cast.
In Uhunmwode LGA, APC scored 5,972, while PDP polled 10,022, just as ZLP got 5 and YPP 2 votes, respectively.
The LG has 73, 416 registered voters; out of which 16, 741 were accredited to vote; while 16,283 total valid votes were cast, with 352 rejected; of 16,635 total votes cast in the area.
In Egor Local Government Area, APC polled 10, 202, and PDP 27, 621.
The number of registered voters stood at 219,841 on Election Day, with 39, 709 accredited to vote; out of which 38,396 total valid votes were cast; resulting in 955 rejected votes; and 39, 351 total votes cast.
Owan East Local Government Area results show APC scoring 19,295 votes and PDP polling 14,762 votes.
In the LGA, they were 91, 769 registered voters; out of which 34, 819 were accredited to vote; with 34, 246 total valid votes; 515 rejected votes and 34, 761 total votes cast.
In Owan West Local Government Area, APC recorded 11,193 votes, PDP 11,485 votes.
In the LGA, they are 61,193 registered voters; but 23, 294 were accredited; 22, 849 total valid votes were cast; with 404 rejected; leaving a total 23, 253 votes cast.
In Esan South East LGA, APC scooped 9,237, while PDP cruised to victory with 10,563 votes.
They were 73,907 registered voters; with 20, 274 accredited; 19, 896 total valid votes; 307 votes rejected; and 20, 203 total votes cast.
In Ovia North East LGA, APC recorded 9,907 votes, and PDP 16,987.
With 143,009 registered voters, it appears a low turnout had marred the poll; with 28, 607 accredited to vote; 27, 437 total valid votes recorded; 934 votes rejected and 28, 371 total votes cast.
In Etsako West LGA, APC scored 26,140, and PDP 17,959, out of 48, 846 accredited voters.
In the LGA, there are 158,899 registered voters; with 44, 539 total valid votes cast; 2,828 votes rejected; and 47, 367 total votes cast.
In Oredo LGA, INEC declared 18, 365 votes for APC; and 43, 498 votes for PDP out of a total valid 62, 578 votes.
There are 309,968 registered voters in the LGA; out of which only 64, 783 voters were accredited; with 1,302 rejected votes; and 63, 880 total votes cast.
In Esan West LGA, APC scored 7,189, and PDP won with 17,434 votes; out of 24,880 total valid votes cast.
The LGA has 99,983 registered voters, but 25, 530 were accredited; while 579 votes were rejected; of the total 25,459 votes cast.
In Akoko Edo, APC scored 22, 963 while PDP scored 20, 101 votes.
In Etsako Central, APC garnered 8,359 while PDP polled 7,478 votes.
In Etsako East, the APC scored 17,011 while the PDP got 10,668 votes.
In Orhionmwon, APC scored APC 10, 458 votes while PDP polled 13,445 votes.
In Ovia South West, APC polled 10,636 just as PDP garnered 12,659 votes.
Reacting, the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Campaign Council for Edo Election, Governor Nyesom Wike said that the electoral victory of Governor Godwin Obaseki has ended godfatherism in Edo State.
Wike made the assertion at a press conference in Benin City shortly after the declaration of Governor Obaseki as the winner of Edo Governorship Election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
Wike acknowledged that Edo people spoke vehemently with their votes by re-electing Governor Obaseki.
He noted that with the outcome of the election, Edo people would no longer put their fate in the hands of one man.
“If for nothing, we have made the point that there is nothing called godfatherism again in Edo State politics.
“I thank Governor Obaseki for volunteering to be used to fight for the interest of Edo State,” he said.
The governor thanked members of the PDP National Campaign Council and those who also served in the Edo Campaign Committee for the sacrifices made.
He said the two groups synergised to achieve the electoral victory for the party.
“I want to particularly thank my colleagues, the governors of Delta State, Oyo State and all other persons who served in the National Campaign Council. We succeeded working as a team.
“Let me also thank the governor of Edo State. He gave us the necessary support that has led to this victory.
“Also, we thank all those who worked in the campaign train in Edo State. We also appreciate the media for the positive coverage of the election,” he stated.
The re-elected Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki said the collective will of Edo people made the electoral victory possible.
“Edo people have spoken and they have spoken loud and clear. We thank God Almighty and give Him all the glory for this victory.
“The collective will of Edo people made it possible for us to triumph over godfatherism.
“Our success has reinforced my belief that there is nothing we cannot achieve as a people. This is because we pulled forces together and collectively called on God for support.
Obaseki thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for ensuring that INEC and the security agencies performed their functions.
On behalf of his deputy, Obaseki reiterated his commitment to make Edo State great again.
Also, the Rivers State governor commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Police over their conduct during the Edo Governorship Election.
Wike, who is the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Campaign Council made the commendation while addressing a mammoth crowd of party supporters at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa.
He stated that the conduct of INEC and the police showed that they were ready to correct the mistakes of the past.
The governor also commended the people of Edo State for ending godfatherism with the re-election of Governor Godwin Obaseki.
“With the re-election of Governor Obaseki, the entire South-South region is now completely PDP.
“What this means is that the entire South-South can now speak with one voice on issues concerning us,” he stated.
Wike thanked the people of the state for their prayers that led to the Edo State victory.
At a brief reception by party leaders at Government House, Wike said with the conduct of INEC, there is hope for the country’s democracy.
According to him, the neutrality of the electoral body and security agencies will make one to say the election was free and fair.
He thanked the party leaders for their solidarity throughout the election period, and urged them to maintain the spirit.
In his remarks, the Chairman of the Elders Advisory Council of the PDP, Chief Ferdinand Alabraba, commended Wike for leading a successful campaign.
Alabraba said the victory at Edo State has proved that the governor was always committed to any assignment that he is given.
Earlier, the National Chairman of the Edo State Campaign Council of the Peoples Democratic Party and Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, had warned the Independent National Electoral Commission against declaring the governorship election inconclusive.
Wike, who gave the warning in Benin City, last Saturday, during an interview in the Edo 2020 Situation Room streamed on Governor Godwin Obaseki’s Youtube Channel and monitored by our correspondent, said INEC must keep to its promise of a transparent process.
He noted that the collation of results was the most critical stage, and urged security personnel to prevent breaches, adding that the people of the state should defend their votes up to the collation centres.
Wike said, “We have results from about 2,000 polling units from the various wards and from the intelligence we have gathered, I do believe that INEC will keep to that promise of being transparent.
“But we are getting a bit worried that INEC said they have 700 unit results, which is not correct, and that calls for concern. We don’t believe that INEC has only 700. It is more than 2,000 that we have.
“Again, as we speak, they ought to have moved to the ward collation centres before they move to the local government collation centres. But we cannot find the security personnel around the ward collation centres and that gives us concern.
“Why is it that the security personnel are not at the ward collation centres? So, I urge the Inspector-General of Police to move his men to the ward collation centres.
“They must not allow miscreants to disrupt the electoral process. I believe that the commission will continue with what they have done.
“Like we have said, we don’t want this election to be inconclusive. This is the critical stage where you may see disruptions and then it will be declared inconclusive. INEC should fulfil its promise that this election will be transparent. We don’t want to hear inconclusive.”
Also, in the Situation Room, the Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, and the Oyo State Governor, Engr Seyi Makinde, added that it was surprising that the PDP got polling unit results faster than the electoral commission.
They insisted that the people’s votes must count.
Wike also noted with pleasure the turnout of people to vote for candidates of their choice in the Edo Governorship Election.
The governor made the observation in reaction to the general conduct of the election.
He said there was minimal violence recorded because of the proactive measures deployed by the security agencies.
Wike stated that election does not end with voting because it is a process that also includes counting of votes and collation.
He said with the voting concluded, there was need for both the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the security agencies to ensure that nothing scuttles the remaining stages.
“Like I have said before, election is not only about voting, the votes should be counted, then you proceed to collation stages: ward, local and state government levels. The collation stage is the critical period.
“So, I urge both INEC and security agencies to protect all the collation centres. When that is done, everybody who has voted will be happy to see that their will has prevailed,” he said.
The governor said when an electoral process is transparent with less violence and disenfranchisement, every participating political party will gladly accept its outcome.
“This may likely be the best election ever conducted in the history of Nigeria. But they must allow the process to continue to the end. Otherwise they will destroy it.
Insecurity: Buhari’s Excuses No Longer Acceptable -Northern Elders
The North East elders under the aegis of Coalition of North East Elders for Peace and Development, (CNEEPD), havve tackled President Muhammadu Buhari and the service chiefs over the rising cases of kidnapping and killings ravaging the country, lamenting that their excuses were no longer acceptable.
Its Chairman, Engr. Zana Goni, in a statement, yesterday, called on Buhari, to, as a matter of urgency, listen to Nigerians and implement the recent resolution of both chambers of the National Assembly by rejigging the country’s security architecture with a view to improving the security of Nigeria.
Goni said: “We are stating our position this day with deep and unbearable pains given the lingering and unabated insecurity on our land.
“There is no doubt that ten years down the line, the situation is worsening by the day.
“This is unacceptable considering the efforts Mr President has put in so far to arrest the situation.
“While we sincerely appreciate the president’s efforts in trying to secure our land and the country at large, we must be bold to state the obvious that his service chiefs who are the drivers of his vision on security have ran out of ideas to end the war, and need to be shown the way out.
“As elders, we can no longer sit on the fence over the issue which is the nightmare of every Nigerian. We wonder why Mr President is still keeping the service chiefs despite call from every quota for them to go.
“We wish to remind our dear president that Nigerians are so tired of excuses of insecurity. They want to see changes.
“Nigerians voted for you massively because of your vast experience in security but as it stands today, they are fed up and want to see a secured North East and Nigeria.
“Mr President Sir, sacking the chiefs and appointing new and younger officers into the system will naturally restore lost morale, zeal, hope and confidence in the Armed Forces and the entire security architecture of the country.
“It is obvious that the current service chiefs have overstayed and have run out of ideas to win the war against insurgents.
“Mr President must show them the way out, our ways of livelihood in the North East have been destroyed by the insurgents, and the poverty level in our zone now is so high. It is on these premise that we are calling on President Muhammedu Buhari to sack the service chiefs without further delay.”
