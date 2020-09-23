Police Arrest 96 Suspects Over Cultism, Robbery In Benue

The Executive Chairman of Bakassi Local Government Area of Cross River State, Hon Iyadim, Amboni Iyadim has called on the Federal Government to either return the 76 oil wells ceded to Akwa Ibom State or settle his people properly.

Iyadim also asserted that he did not understand why Bakassi was ceded so fast, adding that what happened in 2003 had never happened anywhere in the world, citing the case of America and Mexico amongst others.

He made the call during the thanksgiving ceremony/100 days in office at the Bakassi Council headquarters at Ekpri Ikang, yesterday.

He said it was unfortunate that the people of Bakassi were still displaced, neglected and on transit 23 years after the ceding of their territory to Cameroon.

He noted that the untold hardship that the loss of their heritage and land had caused them was irreparable adding that the loss of 76 oil wells to Akwa Ibom has not only deepened the sufferings of the people of Bakassi alone but Cross River as a whole.

His words: “We want our 76 oil wells back. We have lost everything. How come we lose our territory yet our oil wells were still given to Akwa Ibom. We can barely pay workers.

“The people of Bakassi have been abandoned, neglected and have been on transit for over 20 years, we have suffered a lot because we lost those oil wells and our territory due to national interest.

“The federal government should settle the people of Bakassi properly or return our 76 oil wells, we have suffered enough for the collective interest of this country and yet we have nothing to show for it.

“In all the similar cases, none has been so hastily granted like that of Bakassi, our land was hastily handed over in a political way, they should return our territory or settle us as agreed,” Iyadim lamented.