Group Tasks NASS On Virtual Court Proceedings Bill

Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Rivers State, Ambassador Desmond Akawor, has described Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike as the Joshua of our time who, against all odds, stood up to liberate the people of the state from the forces of darkness and oppression.

Ambassador Akawor stated this on Monday when he received the leadership of Grassroots Development Initiative, GDI, who paid him a solidarity visit at the PDP Secretariat, Port Harcourt.

Ambassador Akawor emphasised that the governor has exhibited enough sagacity and courage by bringing the state out of the pit which his predecessor plunged it, stressing that GDI should be grateful that the governor they worked so hard to install was performing wonderfully well to the admiration of all in the state.

“Most of you who are leaders of GDI joined him when nobody gave him the chance that he was going to succeed”, Akawor said, noting that the party was happy with any GDI member who occupied any position in the administration because he worked hard for it. Ambassador Akawor, who disclosed that local government election would take place next year, said the party would campaign during the election as if it is a national election.

He also warned members of GDI not to associate with any member of the party found to be nursing gubernatorial ambition, saying that at the right time, the party would decide on the direction to go.

“very soon the game will start, various candidates will come up, my appeal to you is that do not get yourself distracted, Rivers state is a peculiar family” he noted, and urged the group to continue to pray for the Governor to actualise his laudable plans for the state.

The state PDP Chairman also told the GDI members not to allow moles infiltrate their fold and cause division among them, urging them to remain vigilant, united and focused.

Ambassador Akawor, who disclosed that all the actions of the Governor were geared towards protecting the interest of the people of the state irrespective of party affiliation, recalled how he (Governor Wike) saved Barr Joy Nunieh, who is not a member of the PDP from being kidnapped by security forces.