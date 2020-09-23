Court Remands Two In SCIID Custody Over Murder Of Policeman

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have killed one person, abducted a heavily pregnant woman, and nine other persons, even as they injured several others in Nasarawa Local Government Area of Nasarawa state.

It was gathered that the armed men came from the Kana hill in Kana community, at midnight of Monday, killed, kidnapped and injured persons, and retreated.

The Kana hill expands to Maraba Udege, Onda, Agwada, Nasarawa Eggon, and to Wamba towns of the LGA.

Kana community is where personnel of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) were recently killed and kidnapped while on their way for training in Enugu State.

The Chairman of Nasarawa LGA, Mohammed Sani Ottos, who narrated the incident to newsmen, yesterday, said the assailants numbering more than 20, stormed the place when residents were deeply asleep.

He further disclosed that the gunmen shot sporadically to scare the Kana inhabitants before they started invading homes forcefully.

According to him, properties worth millions of Naira were damaged.

Ottos, who said he had visited the attacked place to sympathise with the people, revealed that men of the Guards Brigade, 177 Battalion, Keffi, were already on ground to avert further attacks.

“It is confirmed that some gunmen have stormed the town of kana town on Monday night, they were well armed, scared the people after they fired several gun shots.

“At the end of their operation, we discovered that one person was killed, 10 were kidnapped while several people sustained various degrees of injuries.

“I was there myself to ascertain the level of damage cause by the gunmen and I condemned the act, I visited the town to sympathise with the families of the slain, abducted and injured victims.

“I commend the Guards Brigade, 177 Battalion, Keffi, who accompanied me to further build the villager’s confidence, and pledged to do all within their reach for safe return of the captives,” Ottos stated.

The relevant security agencies in the state were yet to officially confirm the number of persons killed, abducted and injured, as at the time of this report.

When contacted, the Nasarawa State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Ramham Nansel, said that the command was on top of the matter to verify the attack.

“I can’t confirm the story now because I am yet to be briefed on the incident, I will get back to you,” he stated.

Similarly, a traditional ruler in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State, Bulus Chuwang Jang, has been killed by gunmen.

The Chairman of Berom Youth Moulders in the neighbouring Heipang district in the LGA, Rwang Tengwong, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Jos, yesterday.

Tengwong said that the diseased paramount ruler, who is the district head of Foron, was killed by some gunmen, who attacked the community on Monday evening.

Tengwong said, “We just lost one of our paramount rulers in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area through an attack by gunmen. He is the Acting district head of Foron, Da Bulus Chuwang Jang. He was shot dead in the evening yesterday (Monday) by some gunmen around Shen community.”

The Deputy Leader of Barkin Ladi Legislative Council, Hon Pam Chollom, who also confirmed the killing of the traditional ruler, said that the council had summoned an emergency meeting over the incident.

He said, “Yes, it is true that one of our traditional rulers has been killed in an attack by gunmen. It is very unfortunate and we condemn the incident. Right now, we are currently meeting over the incident as legislators. I will let you know our stand after the meeting.”

The Spokesman for the State Police Command, Ubah Ogaba, said that the incident had been reported to the command.

According to him, the state commissioner of police had deployed detectives in the council area to unravel the circumstances surrounding the killing of the monarch and apprehend those behind the act.

Ogaba said, “We are aware of the killing of the traditional ruler by unknown gunmen, and investigation into the incident has commenced.

“Already, the CP has deployed some officers in the area to investigate the matter and we are hopeful that those who perpetrated the acts would be fished out and punished accordingly”, he added.