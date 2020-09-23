Banigo Extols Wike Over Obaseki’s Victory …Hails Rivers HoS On Birthday

Bayelsa State Government has empathised with communities along the Epie Creek for the hardship they are suffering following the blockage of the creek by water hyacinth.

The state Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo who expressed government’s concern over the situation, assured the Epie people of the present administration’s commitment toward finding a lasting solution to the problem.

Speaking in his office in Government House, Yenagoa when he played host to some community leaders of Epie kingdom, the deputy governor noted that hyacinth had over the years had negative impact in the Epie creek,which serves as the major river for fishing and other agrarian activities.

He said the government was not unaware that the presence of the flower had impeded the livelihood of the people,urging them to cooperate with government to address environmental challenges in their area.

Senator Ewhrudjakpo stated that government was not only aware of the problem caused by the water hyacinth but had been taking steps over the years to address them, assuring that plans are underway to find a permanent solution to the problem.

He hinted that timing was key to the clearing of water hyacinth in order to achieve the desired result and called for patience and understanding on the part of the affected communities.

While acknowledging the right of the people of Onopa to express their grievances through the recent protests,the Deputy Governor advocated dialogue as a means of resolving issues,just as he cautioned the people against taking laws into their hands in the course of demanding for their rights.

“while we empathize with the communities over what has happened, it does not mean that we are not willing to do something about the water hyacinth. The water hyacinth on your river has become a source of embarrassment both to you and to us”.

“We do not believe that the first solution to a problem is to block roads because the right of the roads is a right that everybody enjoys. So if you now block the roads, while you have a right to protest, you are blocking the rights of other people of freedom of movement”.

“I also need to let you know, even before the flood, I and Honourable Oforji have been working together to clear water hyacinth since 2012. It was only last year we couldn’t do so because of the demands of election.Already, we have a paper before us on how to remove this water hyacinth. I have also sent it to the appropriate quarters, so it is not a question of government not being mindful of the problem you are facing”, the deputy governor restated.

By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa