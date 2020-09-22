Wike Has Ended Era Of Godfatherism In Edo – Akawor

Following the victory of Governor Godwin Obaseki in the just concluded Edo State governorship election, the Chairman of the Rivers State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Ambassador Desmond Akawor, has said that Godfatherism has been completely destroyed in Edo politics.

Ambassador Akawor said this when members of the Non-Indigenes Without Borders in Rivers State paid him a congratulatory visit on Monday, at the PDP Secretariat in Port Harcourt.

The state PDP chairman, who suggested renaming the body ‘Indigenes Without Borders’ said it was the policy of Governor Nyesom Wike to treat every body who lives and do business in the state as an indigene of the state.

Ambassador Akawor expressed happiness that those who said Governor Wike would not enter Edo State were disappointed as he not only entered but ensured that the PDP candidate Godwin Obaseki, won the election, stressing that due to the doggedness and tenacity of Governor Wike, the entire Niger Delta region has come under the control of PDP.

“The people of Edo have been singing his praises. In fact, the entry of Governor Nyesom Wike into Edo State changed the political calculation of the APC to the extent that their governorship candidate was making calls, complaining about the presence of the Rivers State Governor in Edo State”, Ambassador Akawor said.

According to him, “ the enemies wanted to use Edo as a test case but the Lion of the Niger Delta moved from Port Harcourt to Edo and told them that God- fatherism should end in the state”.

He commended members of the Non-Indigenes Without Borders for being the first group to endorse Governor Wike for a second term even when the opposition alleged that the governor would drive away non in-digenes from the state if he was re-elected .

“ The Governor who people claimed was going to drive away non indigenes from the state has today signed the highest number of Certificate of Occupancy for Non Indigenes than any other governor that served the state “, Akawor affirmed.

He also commended members of the Non Indigenes Without Borders for mobilizing effectively during the last election in the state, assuring that they would not be left out in the scheme of things by the party.

Earlier, the National Coordinator of Non Indigenes Without Borders, and Commissioner for Special Duties (Governor’s office) Hon. Chukwuemeka Onowu said they were at the Secretariat to congratulate the new Executive of the PDP.

Hon. Onowu who promised that the body would not betray the PDP and the State Governor, Nyesom Wike, said the present administration in the state has empowered non indigenes in several ways, especially through appointment.

The group later presented gifts to party officials including the Chairman and his Deputy, Hon Chukwuemeka Aaron.