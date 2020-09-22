Politics
Wike Has Ended Era Of Godfatherism In Edo – Akawor
Following the victory of Governor Godwin Obaseki in the just concluded Edo State governorship election, the Chairman of the Rivers State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Ambassador Desmond Akawor, has said that Godfatherism has been completely destroyed in Edo politics.
Ambassador Akawor said this when members of the Non-Indigenes Without Borders in Rivers State paid him a congratulatory visit on Monday, at the PDP Secretariat in Port Harcourt.
The state PDP chairman, who suggested renaming the body ‘Indigenes Without Borders’ said it was the policy of Governor Nyesom Wike to treat every body who lives and do business in the state as an indigene of the state.
Ambassador Akawor expressed happiness that those who said Governor Wike would not enter Edo State were disappointed as he not only entered but ensured that the PDP candidate Godwin Obaseki, won the election, stressing that due to the doggedness and tenacity of Governor Wike, the entire Niger Delta region has come under the control of PDP.
“The people of Edo have been singing his praises. In fact, the entry of Governor Nyesom Wike into Edo State changed the political calculation of the APC to the extent that their governorship candidate was making calls, complaining about the presence of the Rivers State Governor in Edo State”, Ambassador Akawor said.
According to him, “ the enemies wanted to use Edo as a test case but the Lion of the Niger Delta moved from Port Harcourt to Edo and told them that God- fatherism should end in the state”.
He commended members of the Non-Indigenes Without Borders for being the first group to endorse Governor Wike for a second term even when the opposition alleged that the governor would drive away non in-digenes from the state if he was re-elected .
“ The Governor who people claimed was going to drive away non indigenes from the state has today signed the highest number of Certificate of Occupancy for Non Indigenes than any other governor that served the state “, Akawor affirmed.
He also commended members of the Non Indigenes Without Borders for mobilizing effectively during the last election in the state, assuring that they would not be left out in the scheme of things by the party.
Earlier, the National Coordinator of Non Indigenes Without Borders, and Commissioner for Special Duties (Governor’s office) Hon. Chukwuemeka Onowu said they were at the Secretariat to congratulate the new Executive of the PDP.
Hon. Onowu who promised that the body would not betray the PDP and the State Governor, Nyesom Wike, said the present administration in the state has empowered non indigenes in several ways, especially through appointment.
The group later presented gifts to party officials including the Chairman and his Deputy, Hon Chukwuemeka Aaron.
Politics
Rivers PDP Extols Wike’s Leadership Qualities
Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Rivers State, Ambassador Desmond Akawor, has described Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike as the Joshua of our time who, against all odds, stood up to liberate the people of the state from the forces of darkness and oppression.
Ambassador Akawor stated this on Monday when he received the leadership of Grassroots Development Initiative, GDI, who paid him a solidarity visit at the PDP Secretariat, Port Harcourt.
Ambassador Akawor emphasised that the governor has exhibited enough sagacity and courage by bringing the state out of the pit which his predecessor plunged it, stressing that GDI should be grateful that the governor they worked so hard to install was performing wonderfully well to the admiration of all in the state.
“Most of you who are leaders of GDI joined him when nobody gave him the chance that he was going to succeed”, Akawor said, noting that the party was happy with any GDI member who occupied any position in the administration because he worked hard for it. Ambassador Akawor, who disclosed that local government election would take place next year, said the party would campaign during the election as if it is a national election.
He also warned members of GDI not to associate with any member of the party found to be nursing gubernatorial ambition, saying that at the right time, the party would decide on the direction to go.
“very soon the game will start, various candidates will come up, my appeal to you is that do not get yourself distracted, Rivers state is a peculiar family” he noted, and urged the group to continue to pray for the Governor to actualise his laudable plans for the state.
The state PDP Chairman also told the GDI members not to allow moles infiltrate their fold and cause division among them, urging them to remain vigilant, united and focused.
Ambassador Akawor, who disclosed that all the actions of the Governor were geared towards protecting the interest of the people of the state irrespective of party affiliation, recalled how he (Governor Wike) saved Barr Joy Nunieh, who is not a member of the PDP from being kidnapped by security forces.
Politics
Ex-Agitator Wants Obaseki To Run People-Oriented Govt
A peace ambassador and leader of Amnesty Phase II in Delta State, Mr Kingsley Muturuhas described Governor Godwin Obaseki‘s victory as the final blow to godfatherism in Nigerian Politics.
He, however, called on the governor to carry everyone along and ensure that his administration ran a purposeful and people-oriented government.
Muturu said this in a congratulatory message to Gov. Obaseki following his victory at the just concluded Edo governorship election.
He noted that Obaseki‘s victory in the election was an indication that no godfather could succeed whenever the people were determined to take their fate in their hands.
According to him, the era of godfatherism in politics was finally coming to an end as people can effectively protect their votes in spite of all odds.
“I congratulate the governor of Edo who is now the governor-elect on his hard fought and well deserved victory.
“The people of Edo have spoken with one voice and that should be respected.
Politics
Group Knocks Obasanjo Over Comments On State Of Nigeria
A group of elders in the country, The Patriotic Elders Council, PEC, has faulted ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo over his recent statement that Nigeria has failed and is badly divided.
PEC said Obasanjo should bury his head in shame because he laid the foundation of the problems currently facing the country and therefore, has no moral right to make such comments.
Obasanjo had during a recent consultative dialogue attended by various socio-cultural groups including Afenifere, Middle Belt Forum, Northern Elders Forum, Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo and Pan Niger Delta Forum, said something must be done to avert the looming disaster.
He said, “I do appreciate that you all feel sad and embarrassed as most of us feel at Nigerians with the situation we find ourselves in. Today, Nigeria is fast drifting to a failed and badly divided state; economically our country is becoming a basket case and the poverty capital of the world, and socially, we are firming up as an unwholesome and insecure country.”
Reacting, however, to Obasanjo’s assertion, the Patriotic Elders Council (PEC) said his comment was least expected of a two-time leader and an elder statesman.
The group in a statement signed by Alhaji Muhammadu Ari Gwaska, its Chairman and Chief Simon Shango, Secretary, said Obasanjo was wrong in his statement.
Part of the statement reads: “Though, sometimes Obasanjo’s utterances are right; but unfortunately, most times, he is condescendingly wrong. His latest public statement at the consultative dialogue is a perfect example of the many instances he is wrong and sounds unconvincing even to himself.
“Ex-President Obasanjo, more than any other Nigerian leader, knows the institutionalized, intricate and complex problems of Nigeria, as the country’s democratic leader from 1999-2007. And he midwived all the two successive administrations which came after him.
Trending
- Business3 days ago
CBN Freezes 38 Firms’ Accounts Over Forex Infractions
- Niger Delta3 days ago
Banigo Condemns Blockade On Wike’s Hotel In Benin
- Sports3 days ago
NBBF Awaits Court Judgement On Premier League
- Editorial3 days ago
Not Time For Power Tariff Hike
- Business2 days ago
RSG To Clampdown On Unregistered Abattoirs
- Niger Delta3 days ago
C’River Landlord Sets Tenant Ablaze Over N11,000 Rent
- Oil & Energy3 days ago
Electricity Consumers To Pay Full Tariff From Mid-2021
- Business2 days ago
EU Urges Nigeria To Lift Airspace Restrictions On KLM, Others