Business
RSG To Clampdown On Unregistered Abattoirs
The Rivers State Government says it has concluded plans to begin the clampdown on unregistered abattoirs and slaughter houses in the state.
The state Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr Fred Kpakol, who disclosed this in a chat with The Tide also hinted that the clamp down would commence on October 1, 2020.
Kpakol, further said his ministry would conduct regular inspection of abattoirs and slaughter slabs to ascertain that they meet the required standards, adding that those that fall short of the stipulated standards would be shut down
According to him, “the Ministry of Agriculture wishes to state categorically that nobody should slaughter meat at any slab without veterinary meat inspection, we are talking about cattle, sheep, goat, pigs and poultry. Every meat must be inspected, physical inspection and inspection of the tissues and I want to sound it on very strong authority that from the first of October, we are going to move from slaughter to slaughter, clamp down and close slaughter that do not meet the required sanitary standards and any of the slaughters that don’t do the needful as to the sanitary conditions and make the food available will be closed down”
Kpakol maintained that the state government was ready to concession some state owned agricultural farms with a view to attracting foreign investors.
He said, “Rivers State is amphibious, we are both on land and on sea, so while we are looking at crops, which would be done on the land, we are also looking at fishes right in the ocean terminals too. Rivers State Government some few months ago talked about concession of some farms. Some of the farms will be to grow fish some crops. Some international investors and those who understand what we do will bring in their money and partner with the state government”.
The agric commissioner also said that the state government was interested in food security for the people of the state in particular and the world at large.
“Food security is the target of government. It is not only to Rivers State, but to the whole world and the governor of the state is very proactive. How the government can partner together and have foreign and international investors that can also be called upon to work with us to be able to bring about food security”, he added
By: Tonye Nria-Dappa
Business
Petrol Supply Fell By 23.88% In July, NNPC Confirms
The volume of petrol supplied in the country declined by 23.88 per cent in July to 1.02 billion litres, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has conffirmed.
The NNPC said the 1.02 billion litres translated to 32.95 million litres per day, down from 44.62 million litres per day in June, when 1.34 billion litres were supplied.
Data obtained from the corporation, yesterday, showed that 0.95 billion litres (30.67 million litres/day) were supplied in May and 0.94 billion litres (31.37 million litres/day) in April.
The Federal Government imposed a lockdown on the Federal Capital Territory, Lagos and Ogun states on March 30 but a gradual easing of the lockdown began on May 4.
In March and February, the volume of petrol supplied stood at 1.73 billion (59.72 million litres/day), up from 1.20 billion litres in January (38.68 million litres/day).
“The corporation has continued to diligently monitor the daily stock of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) to achieve smooth distribution of petroleum products and zero fuel queue across the nation,” the NNPC said in its latest monthly report.
In a recent report, Agusto & Co, had noted that the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on economic activities in the country resulted in a decline in the consumption of petroleum products.
The report said, “Agusto & Co. expects the consumption of petroleum products, particularly PMS and Aviation Turbine Kerosene, to decline to 27.2 billion litres in 2020 given the severely restricted travel and transportation activities during the second and third quarters of the year.
“This is expected to translate to a decline in revenue to N4.3trillion in 2020.”
Nigeria, Africa’s largest oil producer, relies largely on importation for petrol and other refined products as its refineries have remained in a state of disrepair for many years.
The NNPC has, until recently, been the sole importer of petrol into the country for more than two years, after private oil marketers stopped importing the commodity due to crude price fluctuations, among other issues.
The refineries, located in Port Harcourt, Rivers State; Kaduna, Kaduna State; and Warri, Delta State; have a combined installed capacity of 445,000 barrels per day but have continued to operate far below the installed capacity.
Business
UNIPORT Business Operators Lament Low Patronage
The business operators within the University of Port Harcourt environment have lamented over the downturn in their businesses since the Covid-19 lockdown due to the closure of the university.
Some of the business operators who spoke to The Tide in a chat said the turn- over in their businesses have gone so low that they can hardly meet up with their various responsibilities.
A taxi driver in the area, Mr. Vincent Nwadike said passengers are very few, unlike before when the school was in session.
“As we speak now, I can hardly go home with N1500 as my daily return, unlike before when I make between N7,000 to N8,000 as return in a day.
“ Now tell me how I can meet up to take care of my family with this meagre amount. Let them reopen the university as they have opened markets and other places,” he said.
Also speaking on the issue, a bus shuttle operator that operates from Abuja campus to Choba junction, who gave his name as Awizar decried the pace of business in the area since the closure of the university.
“We are just suffering here now, before the university was closed, I use to go home with at least N10,000 to N15,000 as daily returns, but now I can hardly see N3,000.
“Federal Government should try and re-open the university, so that life can come back to normalcy here. They have been having political rallies with crowd, and markets and other places have been opened.
“Infact l am considering relocating to another route, I cannot continue this way. ASUU is threatening strike, and university is still closed, infact when will the system be stable to do business”, Awizer queried.
Meanwhile, one of the Shawama shop owners in the area, Victor Iheme has urged the government to re-open the university and honour the agreement it reached with ASUU so as to ensure peace in the system.
He said that patronage to his business has gone so low, pointing out that most of his customers are students and that since they are away, the remnants of patronage was so low.
By: Corlins Walter
Business
Rotary Club Harps On Skills Acquisition
The Rotary International District 9141 has urged women to live up to their calling as mothers and acquire some entrepreneurial skills so as to start up their own businesses.
The District Secretary, Rotarian Izuora Okafor gave the advice at the graduation ceremony of 100 women from Police Officers Wives Association (LAPOWA), who have completed a one week skill acquisition and capacity building for women in Port Harcourt.
He urged women to use this opportunity and get what they need, so as to be financiallyindependent.
According to him, women should live up to their calling as mothers and acquire some entrepreneurial skills, saying empowered mothers take better care of their families.
Okafor further charged the women to go out there and use these skills to better themselves and families.
He noted that Rotary Club believes that society cannot be better if small economics are not empowered.
“Economic and community development is part of the area of focus of Rotary Club. This is exactly what makes rotary happy to make impact and we believe that it has been done today”, he said.
He also encouraged individuals and organisations to create impact in the society, adding that a decision is what it takes to train somebody.
In her address, the Chairperson of LAPOWA, Mrs Lengkat Joseph Mukan said there was the need for women to seize every opportunity to assert their financial independence through skills acquisition.
She advised women not to be discouraged in anything they do as they had gone through tough times in the time past.
Mukan however, encouraged women to keep pushing forward until they meet up with their expectations and also deliver to the society.
She commended Rotary Club for their good gestures towards empowering the wives of Late Police Officers, praying that God will bless them.
She restated the need for women to embrace entrepreneurship and utilize the opportunity provided to them through the skills acquisition and capacity building for Women.
According to her, POWA will continue to support them, while calling on other organisations to boost their capacity.
Also speaking one of the beneficiaries Chinyere Onu thanked Rotarians for empowering them in different capacities.
Adding that they will put what has been taught to practice and will also in turn impact the public.
The women were trained in cosmology, Catering and hair dressing.
By: Iragunima Benice
