Sports
NBBF Awaits Court Judgement On Premier League
It’s been over a year since the Premier Basketball League was halted by a court injunction against the NBBF.
A law suit filed by a League Management Committee is arguing that the Musa Kida-board cannot legally host a new PBL season.
Whilst the legal tussle is expected to reach a conclusion on October 13, when the Court gives its judgment, the lacuna has been disruptive of Basketball activities in the country and particularly for Players in the division, a situation Kida says he sympathizes with.
“My heart really goes out to the Players, but I’m sure they won’t forget that we’ve had some programs where I personally ring-fenced participation; I cordoned it off so that they have a chance to compete,
“We were stopped from the league, legally. NBBF is a good “corporate citizen” of the country, so we respect the law and that’s why we are not holding the Kwese Premier League,” he told brila.net.
However, for the NBBF its had to dig in and unearth what was a moribund “D-League” to bring any type of normalcy to what was quickly becoming basketball’s worst era.
The Federation swung into action and commissioned the D-Leagues, opening up the game to an excess of 200 teams with prospective pro players in their ranks.
After an initial two-year contract was signed in 2018, the NBBF struck a 5-year extension with the title sponsor for a ¦ 150million deal.
A paltry sum considering it’s a spread of ¦ 30million across the five years but it represents a meaningful contribution to keep the ball bouncing and the sport alive.
Yet, there are deeper questions about the structure of teams coming through and transparency in a league where the first season was wrought with irregularities.
With the much talked about Re-categorization of Sports as a Business in the country, what plans are in the works to trial the process with D1 and D2 Leagues when the Government lifts all restrictions on contact sports – the suspension was due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The NBBF isn’t clear on these crucial areas and there’s a feeling that it isn’t getting the best value for one of Nigeria’s biggest sport.
Nonetheless, it is a project that excites Kida:
“Nobody makes too much noise of our divisions 2 and 1, but they are really all year long, they’re being played at the lowest levels, at state level so maybe that’s why they don’t make too much noise until the conference or national finals.”
Sports
Sports In The Storm Of Coronavirus
Sports like every other human endeavour has been hit by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Precisely in the month of April, 2020 the sporting world witnessed the cancellation and postponement of major sporting events across the globe, with the Olympics games in Tokyo being the worst hit. From the football loving nation of Brazil to the ever enterprising National Basketball Association in America, One after the other sporting activities were brought to a halt due to the rampaging manner in which the virus was spreading. The prestigious Wimbledon Open was for the first time cancelled since World war II, a development which many in the business described as a huge blow to the sporting world.
It was no doubt a tough decision for organizers of these sporting events to shutdown their activities because of the economic loss it would have on them. However, the health implications posed by the virus not only to the athletes but their families as well leaves them with no choice but to take certain stringent measures to safeguard their lives during the pandemic.
There is no gain saying that sport is an employer of labour in most countries of the world, in fact, in countries like Spain, Brazil, Italy and south Africa to mention but a few, sport accounts for a large percentage of employment and livilyhood of the people and that is why countries that depend largely on earnings from sport would do anything to ensure that the sector is protected at this time. Recently, in Europe, to cushion the effect of the pandemic on footbaH clubs, the European Football Association (UEFA) made available nearly 70 million euros ($75million) of compensation payments to clubs ahead of schedule to deal with the impact of covid 19 related stoppage.
In less known sport like formula One which has suffered greatly among the community of sport, the governing body the FIFA has also set aside some sort of relief to teams to help them stay afloat while the deadly virus continues to spread unabated.
The story is not different in .. frica where medical facilities are in short supply or non- existent to fight the pandemic. In a continent where the sport sector is not so much of a revenue earner the impact on sport has not been colossal when compared to other parts of the world. In Nigeria for instance, the Presidential Taskforce on Covid19 just to show their resentment towards sporting activities played down the important of sport during one of its daily briefing. To further show its lack of interest in the resumption of sporting activities in the country, Chairman of the taskforce and Secretary to the government of the federation, Boss Mustapha took a subtle jibe at the Nigerian Professional football league by suggesting that unlike several European leagues which have returned or have announced definite resumption dates, the Nigeria Professional Football League has no business case for resuming.
The national sport festival which is arguably the biggest sporting showpiece in the land has also suffered similar fate as no date has been fixed for its commencement.
But for the intervention of FIFA, the global football governing body that came to the rescue of teams on the continent, perhaps many football clubs would have gone into administration or liquidated.
As a forthright thinking organization, FIFA made available palliatives to its 211 member associations as a way of reducing the financial burden they might suffer when normal football activities resumes. The Nigerian football federation for example, received from FIFA and CAF about 800,000 dollars to support them in the running of football in the country. It is expected that these kind gesture would be judiciously utilized by the beneficiaries for the overall good of the game.
The question on the lips of many is what will become of sport when normal activities resume and fans allowed to return to watch their favorite athletes take part in their respective sports. Will it still be appealing to the fans? Will investors have faith in putting their money in a sector greatly affected by the deadly pandemic? Only time will tell of what would become of our darling sport when normalcy is restored.
Jamaica writes from Port Harcourt.
Sports
LMC Provides Prize Money For League Winners
The Chairman of League Management Company, Mallam Shehu Dikko has confirmed that the winners of the 2020-2021 Nigeria professional football league season will smile home with a cash prize.
The League Management Company last awarded prize money three years ago, when, winners Plateau United was awarded (N50, 000, 000) after their success.
The League Organising Body was faced with financial difficulties due to lack of major sponsors, but the Dikko said all that has following the recently signed deal with Redstrike Sports.
“There will be prize money (next season) the way we used to pay before. It’s not the first time we have paid prize monies,”
“Before we had challenges with our TV partners, we had introduced not just prize money, apart from the prize money; we were paying the basic money. We were paying the technical and development money.
“Remember, people use to forget but history will remember us for this, there were times we were paying for away goals scored, we were paying for away wins away draws, if you have 5,000 fans in your stadium, if you play Under-18 players, we’re all paying clubs for that,” Dikko revealed in an interview on Kennis FM.
Meanwhile, the kick-off date for the 2020-2021 Nigeria Professional Football league season is yet to be announced.
Sports
Omoleye Targets Trophies With Enyimba
Tosin Omoleye says one of the reasons he signed for Enyimba is to win titles and he is optimistic about the chances in the coming season.
Tosin Omoyele signed two years contract with the Aba Elephants after seeing out his deal with 2017 Nigeria Professional Football League champions Plateau United.
The former FC Nogoom of Egypt striker says he has set his sight on helping eight-time Nigerian champions achieve more success in the coming season.
“I just want to be a successful man with the team (Enyimba); like achieve a lot of aims,” he told Channels TV in a recent interview. “Because if the team is achieving whatever they want, I will also be a part of the story by helping the team to win whichever match (they play) and bring my best.
“I surely believe, I have to say it, joining Enyimba is to get everything done. Before joining them, the chairman (Felix Anyansi Agwu) told me that every season, their aim is to win, at least, one trophy in a season. It’s either I win the NPFL, the AITEO Cup, or the CAF (competitions).
“And they have the aim of going to the CAF Champions League final this season”, he said.
Trending
- Business5 days ago
The inflation rate in Nigeria on an all-time high
- Entertainment4 days ago
Nollywood Actress, Chika Ike, Denies Dating Regina Daniel’s Husband
- Politics5 days ago
Edo Election: INEC Distributes Sensitive Materials To LGAs
- Sports4 days ago
Ahmedu Charges NBBF To Make Bold Statement
- Sports4 days ago
Ibah Explains NFF’s Position On Delta FA Crisis
- Entertainment4 days ago
Nigerian Lesbian Movie Set For Release, Dares Censors Board
- Politics4 days ago
YYP Condemns Violence Ahead Of Ondo Election
- Politics4 days ago
House Of Reps Pledges Adequate Funding For North East