Landmark Achievements By Mr Projects
The Governor Nyesom Wike-led administration has recorded so many landmark projects and dividends of democracy in its five years of existence. It has delivered so much dividends of democracy to its teeming admirers and the entire good people of the Rivers State. As it is generally said, one good turn deserves another and if somebody does what is good – you encourage him by giving him a pat on the back. And by showing gratitude so that the person will continue in the good work, to do more.
Governor Nyesom Wike government has scored so many first in the giant strides he has achieved so far for the state. Especially in terms of infrastructural developments across the state and its environs particularly in the areas of roads, healthcare delivery system, education, security, trade and commerce as well as tourism etc.
In the areas of roads rehabilitation and roads construction Mr. Projects stands tall especially in transforming . the already congested state headquarters, the garden city to a more modern city. The state government is simultaneously constructing about five flyovers, one at Garrison junction another at Rumuokoro intersection, yet another from first to second Artillery junction at Rumuogba and the Rumuola flyover which was a single carriage way. But is now being expanded to dual carriage way to accommodate more vehicular traffic on the PH – Aba Express Road axis also the GRA intersection flyover is ongoing.
All these is intended to ease congestion and vehicular traffic flow in the metropolis as well as causing the smooth and free movement of cars, buses, trucks and passengers / pedestrians.
Also recently, the state government rehabilitated some roads in the state and its environs. And awarded the construction of Woji – Aleto – Alesa Refinery road to help open up these communities that make up that area. As well as serve as a link road for vehicular traffic coming from the refinery through Woji to Trans – Amadi axis and back. This will go a long way in making vehicular traffic flow and movement easier in the area.
The unprecedented success scored in the area of security and peace is a major case in point. Of a truth, there is peace and harmonious coexistence in the state and its various communities. Incidences of criminality like cult clashes and killings or militancy has been reduced to its barest minimum. Crime in general including kidnapping, armed robbery, rape, 419 etc. has been relegated to the background. No wonder businesses and commercial activities can thrive and projects can carryon unperturbed because of peace and security in the state.
In addition, the government deserves a pat on the back for its cordial relationship with the police and all the various security agencies in the state for working in tandem with them. Also there is mutual co-operation and understanding between the state government and security operatives to stem the tide of insecurity in the state.
Meanwhile, in the area of tourism, night life in Port Harcourt and its environs is gradually picking up, if not for the Covid 19 pandemic scourge. The Port Harcourt Pleasure Park built by this administration with various fun sport facilities and Amusement Park, including a cinema is a must for families, youths, children and a tourists destination. Especially for tourists and visitors to the garden city for the first time. This is coupled with the various shopping malls and event centres in the different parts of the city. For those who would like to shop and unwind at the various relaxation spots. In relation to that are the colourful eateries and restaurants at different parts of the city with mouth watering delicacies and cuisines, all these for their enjoying pleasure.
Moreover, in the area of trade and commerce the state government constructed an ultra – modern vegetable and fruit garden market in the city near Kaduna Street which was earlier gutted by fire. This beautiful edifice has added elegance to the skyline and landscape of the garden city. It has made shopping – buying and selling more convenient and comfortable whether it is sunny or when raining. Also it has improved the sanitation and cleanliness of the market and the environment. Likewise there has been increase in shopping malls and shopping centres in the state. More investors are being attracted to the state because of government business friendly policies.
Similarly, in the aspect of education serious rehabilitation and renovation work has been carried out on so many primary and post – primary schools in Port Harcourt city and the various local government areas. There is better funding for the Rivers State University with more projects awarded to enhance learning and the overall development of the institution. The Ignatus Ajuru University, Rumuolumeni is also being given adequate attention in terms infrastructure and staff development.
The renamed Elechi Amadi Polytechnic is witnessing phenomenal infrastructural growth in terms of physical development as well as getting most of its courses accredited by the NBTE – National Board for Technical Education. Likewise the Ken Saro Wiwa Polytechnic, Bori is being funded and repositioned for the challenges of the time.
Additionally, healthcare delivery system has improved in the state especially at the tertiary level with the addition of a teaching hospital to the Rivers state University Medical School. A new State of the art, five star magnificent hospital, with cutting edge technology facilities has been established. To train doctors, nurses and other health care professionals both at the undergraduate and post-graduate levels including carrying out research and development.
Also to act as a referral centre for many advanced cases of diseases and sicknesses that requires specialist attention and care not only in the state but even from outside the state.
Furthermore, in the area of primary health care and secondary health care, there has been massive improvement in facilities and equipment, including availability of drugs not only in Port Harcourt but in the various local government areas. Most of their structures have been rehabilitated and renovated to give them a face lift and to make them conducive for health care delivery.
Indeed, Mr. Projects scored many highs, in the state’s handling and management of the coronavirus pandemic. He established isolation centres and insisted that the Covid 19 protocol must be observed by persons coming into the state by land, sea or air. He placed a ban on all borders sea, land and air which is best international practice to protect Rivers State and its citizens. The government also imposed curfew on Port Harcourt and its environs by restricting movement and placing a ban on markets and other public or social gatherings. These restrictions and bans and adherence to best practices helped curtailed and reduced the rate of Covid 19 cases and its spread in the state.
In addition, Mr. Project’s humane disposition came to play with the distribution of food stuffs and other palliatives to the citizens and good people of Rivers State.
Kudos and salute to a quintessential gentleman, an administrator cum politician par excellence. A worthy and distinguished son of Rivers State and Nigeria. His Excellency, Mr Projects you are nature’s gift to the state and nation. Keep on with the good work as posterity beckons.
Ayooso, a journalist, resides in Port Harcourt.
Dry Taps Set To Flow Again In Rivers State
In continuation of its unwa vering commitment to improve the living standards of Rivers people and prepare every sector in the State to be fully ready to adapt to the millennial challenges of a fast changing global society, the Rivers State Government, on August 31st, 2020, signed contracts for the rehabilitation and upgrading of water supply for Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas.
It has been universally acknowledged that water is at the core of sustainable development and is critical for socio-economic development, healthy ecosystems and for human survival itself.
It is vital for reducing the global burden of disease and improving the health, welfare and productivity of populations. Water is a finite and irreplaceable resource in time and space and it is only available if well managed.
Where water is reliably available, economic opportunities are enhanced. Where water is unreliable or of inadequate quality, or where water-related hazards are present, there will be drags on growth.
Today, due to rapid population growth, economic development and other challenges that impact the natural resources, the value of water has increased dramatically and so, this project, which is expected to receive funding from the African Development Bank (AfDB), will not only upgrade 496 kilometers of pipeline which will produce 330,000 cubic metres of potable water per day, it will equally create over 1,200 direct jobs and 5,000 indirect jobs for Rivers people.
Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Port Harcourt Water Corporation (PHWC), Chief Ibibia Walter, signed on behalf of the Rivers State Government, while for the consortium of the three project contractors, Chen Kangle signed for CGC Nigeria limited, Yang Gengqi for Top International Engineering Corporation and Iskandar Taslakian signed for Mothercat Limited.
The need for a project of this nature and magnitude to be undertaken at a time like this cannot be over emphasised. Indeed, one existential situation which many Rivers people have taken for granted is the fact that the Water Supply and Sanitation infrastructure in the State has been in poor and pathetic conditions for a long time, caused by years of neglect as well as decayed and limited pipe network.
The population of the State has also grown far beyond the existing old PWD initiated forty-year old network, with no new investment on the network over time and this has further been stretched by the urban centre which used to be the Old Port Harcourt Township, Diobu, and Borikiri now extended into most of Obio/Akpor LGA, thus expanding the frontiers of the capital territory.
It has been said and also true that, “The type of access, quantum of water supply and quality of sanitation services available, determines the quality of life as well as health of the people and the potential for poverty alleviation”.
In Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor LGAs, water is either privately sourced or bought from water vendors (mai-ruwa) at very exorbitant rates with doubtful quality.
Realising that there is a lot of potential to produce sufficient water in the State due to a good recharge from our aquifers, yet the current production is not sufficient to meet the demand and spread of the city, the administration of Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike keyed into the Urban Water Sector Reform and Port Harcourt Water Supply and Sanitation Project, to address this very heavy loss of the distribution network efficiency, poor quality of water supply and sanitation services.
The scope and benefits of this water project are quite impressive and it will also deliver the following:
(i) Ensure that the existing abundant water resources of the State are provided in a sustainable and affordable manner;
(ii) Improve the overall efficiency and strengthen the institutions to deliver services effectively whilst maintaining standards in terms of quality and quantity;
(iii) Promote the fact that water is both an economic good as it is a social good by encouraging and sensitizing customers to now pay for water to ensure the sustainability of the service for the future.
The infrastructure support components of this project aim at: fully rehabilitating and expanding the Port Harcourt water supply system and equally integrating environmental, climate change and green growth principles to ensure long-term sustainability of the infrastructure.
Overall Sanitation Facilities will also be greatly improved with the provision of comprehensive sanitation structures in markets and motor parks, including toilets/bathrooms (with separate compartments for men and women), hand washing facilities, and treatment facilities (septic tanks and biodigestors).
New facilities will also be constructed at 23 markets, rehabilitated and expanded facilities will be provided at eight major motor parks, six slaughter houses have also been earmarked to receive facelifts with new hygienic and standardized abbatoir upgrades and the peculiar nature of our waterfronts, which have presented considerable sanitation challenges over the years, will be
addressed with new and modern facilities.
The construction of a pilot sewage/solid management system at Eagle Island, will be undertaken, as part of the Sanitation and Waste Water Management Plan under Component 3, and this will be complemented with an estimated 36 km network-based waste system with a treatment capacity of 1000m3.
Hygiene and Sanitation behavioural Changes across all sectors will be brought about through public campaign carried out together with the Rivers State Primary Health Care Management Board, Ministry of Education and the Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor LGAs, coordinated under an overall theme of “healthy city” or “clean and proud” or similar).
One of the most attractive and eagerly anticipated possibilities for Rivers people is the job creation capacity of this project which will open up exciting and very lucrative opportunities for Small-scale, Public Private Partnerships in the provision of public sanitation facilities.
With the uninterrupted flow of potable water, the management of the public sanitation facilities established under the project, will be outsourced to Small and Medium-scale Enterprises, as well as willing individuals in the form of management contracts, disposal and evacuation services and other similar arrangements. This will be undertaken in collaboration with the Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor LGAs (who will assume ownership of assets) and the Ministry of Women Affairs whose mandate and experience includes the promotion of women entrepreneurs.
The Port Harcourt Sanitation and Waste Water Management subcomponent will develop a comprehensive and integrated sanitation master plan, for sewage, solid wastes management and the devastating challenge of flood control and in line with the provisions of the Nigeria Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) Act Cap E12 LFN 2004, the AfDB’s Integrated Safeguard System (ISS) as well as the World Bank’s Operational Policies (OP). An ESIA has already been undertaken by the State Government through the Port Harcourt Water Supply Project to update the Report disclosed in 2013 and a final Draft of the Report has been completed.
Another futuristic attraction of this project is the preparation and updating of a Resettlement Action Plan in accordance with African Development Bank Operational Safeguard (OS2) and the World Bank Operational Policy (OP 4.12). This plan has already outlined procedures that the project proponent will follow and the actions to be taken to mitigate adverse effects, compensate losses where necessary and provide developmental benefits to Persons Affected by the Project (PAP), and communities there-from.
Governor Wike, speaking during the contract signing formalities, urged the contractors to mobilise to site preparatory for the expected project flag-off on the 1st of October, 2020.
“Let me warn, in Rivers State, we do not compromise with quality of work viz-a-viz timely delivery of contracts. I shall be visiting all project sites unannounced, to monitor progress and compliance with specification.
“I am requesting the African Development Bank (AfDB) that will finance the project to do so with 100 per cent cost of net of taxes. The COVID-19 pandemic presented huge challenges, as the accruable revenues both to Federal Statutory Allocation and Internally Generated Revenue has dropped.
“The Commissioner of Water Resources and Rural Development and the Managing Director of Port Harcourt Water Corporation should engage AfDB with the view to get the Bank to finance 100 percent of the cost of the project net of taxes.
“I am aware that the loan closing date is April 2021. I am directing the commissioner and the managing director to submit application to the Federal Ministry of Finance and AfDB to extend the duration of the loan by two years to enable full implementation of all components of the urban water sector reform.
“They should further engage AfDB with a view of restoring the works at Trans-Amadi, Abuloma, Woji and Elelenwo regrettably cancelled by other Development Partners, “ he stated.
The Rivers State Governor, while assuring that he would not hesitate to fully implement the PHWC restructuring and organisational build-out report, also pointed out that his administration has opened a new phase of commitment to reposition water supply services across the state and affirmed that, through the project, thousands of Rivers people would be engaged directly and indirectly throughout the life span of the project, with the multiplier effect filtering into other communities as expansion spreads across the state.
Commissioner for Water Resources and Rural Development, Dr. Tamunosisi Gogo-Jaja, said the project would have four new devices reservoirs located at Rumuola, Diobu, Moscow and Borikiri in Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor, adding that there would be eight elevated tanks with carrying capacity of about 1000 to 1500 cubic meters of water and about 17 boreholes in about six cluster areas connected to water treatment plants, amongst other functional and operational structures.
The Commissioner, who noted that the Rivers State Government has taken a vigorous step in addressing the challenges of providing potable water supply and sanitation in Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas through the launching of the Port Harcourt Water Supply and Sanitation Project (PHWSSP) in April, 2016, declared that the project which is executed with credit facility provided by the African Development Bank (AfDB) and the International Development Association (World Bank) has helped to improve service delivery to over 2 million residents in these areas.
“Expectedly, the water from this project will be potable, environmentally friendly and steady when the project is completed. It will also be provided from a controlled transportation of water to the various households within the project area,” Gogo-Jaja noted.
He confidently expressed joy and gratitude that Governor Nyesom Wike, who has always believed in the popular maxim that ‘water is life’, has ensured that the project comes to fruition without any external influence on the Bidding and Procurement Process.
The Managing Director of Port Harcourt Water Corporation, Chief Ibibia Walter, said his team worked assiduously within eight months to secure the contractors trusted to execute the project and thanked Governor Wike for his commitment to ensure that rural dwellers access potable water in the State.
Speaking for CGC Nigeria limited, Chen Kangle who expressed gratitude to the Governor for the trust in his company to handle the projects, assured of timely delivery. Yang Gengqi who spoke for the Top International Engineering Corporation said they have been in Nigeria since 2017 and are confident to deliver a quality project, while for Mothercat Limited, Iskandar Taslakian, pledged to engage indigenous workers on their sites.
With the signing of the rehabilitation and upgrading of water supply project for Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor capital territory areas, Governor Nyesom Wike has once again astounded his detractors and naysayers with his astute administrative and visionary leadership acumen, by providing holistic governance which accommodates all sectors of the society and ensures that the delivery of social welfare and infrastructural dividends are not only comprehensive but have been equally designed and tailored in anticipation of the unfolding challenges and impact of globalization on an oil-rich state like Rivers State.
Nsirim is the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Rivers State.
Paulinus Nsirim
Broadcasting As Engine Room For Development
Development is the process of moving the world, of engaging in the task of self improvement with the available, not only for all aspects of a person’s development but also for aspects of a nation’s development. Following this, the broadcast media are the most vital instrument for influencing the masses to either consume or conserve.
It is increasingly recognised that broadcasting has an important role to play in development as a widespread tool of information transfer, as a method to improve governance, as an important economic security in its own right and as a potential access point to new information and communications technologies.
In developing countries an issue which does not appear on television or radio does not even exist. Here in the developing world, the question is: to what extent can broadcasting be as engine room for development in educating the masses?
Communication is the most vital factor in building and developing nations. Following this, national development in any society cannot be achieved without widespread education for children and adults. Every spheres of life will remain static without well packaged information. Information to a large extent is an asset; a resource, a commodity with social economic and political consequences.
Education is recognised as the most potential instrument for development. Through education, people assimilate fundamental values and develop new ones. Certain prescribed goal are realised in areas of economic growth, health cares, political and social awareness, political stability, self-reliance, national identity, among other things.
The mass media, particularly the electronic or broadcast media, become a powerful and effective instrument achieving these national goals.
Broadcasting is the transmission of signals through electronic agent wares which convert audio and video signals in a form in which they can be received in the audiences’ homes. Broadcasting can facilitate social development. It can be used to promote and build the living standard of a society or nation through the information in form of programmes they produce and disseminate to their audience.
Broadcast media include radio and television. Radio is broadcasting which appears to the auditory and visuals senses.
Nigeria is a giant nation strongly backed up by a collective will to develop and forge ahead. The responsibility of carrying the people of the nation along its development journey falls on the broadcast media.
It is believed that Nigeria nation has not less than 250 ethnic groups with different social cultural backgrounds. This calls for a medium that can cross coasters, break through all barriers and make developmental impact on the audience. For there to be unity and national development, there must be effective communication.
Has the broadcast media really helped in advancement and national development? Over the years, lots of studies and researches have been carried out and consequently many books written and published in order to discover the answer to the above question. Efforts have been made to find out the relationship between the media and advancement in national development. Today it is accepted that educational programmes as the last broadcast media produce some effect in the audience in the areas of development, especially the rural dwellers, who hold the key to national development in every nation.
Development can only be achieved when there is a high level of literacy in community. With the advancement of technology in broadcasting field, there tends to be a growing awareness among societies.
Therefore, there is a belief that the people’s perceptions and understanding of media messages are considered high. People embark on industrialisation as a result of mass media influence. The world is ever changing thus the general public wants to be informed or rather, educated on some necessities of life, especially those who were not opportune to be enrolled into the various institutions of learning.
The broadcast media which is the electronic media are the most prominent and significant means for development. They are younger than oral and print media being mainly the products of twenty century. Radio appears to be more powerful. It stands out as having the greater power of reaching the diverse people of the Nigeria nation. Radio, as a medium of development, has wider scope of coverage and as a commonly used medium makes greater impact on the audience. Radio is a mechanical medium of communication whose reception, according to Okonkwo (1991), is aural. It makes use of sense of sound and hearing to convey its message to the audience.
Radio programmes play a vital role in National Development. They bring up entertainment programmes that serve as a purpose in the communication of development topics or issues especially radio drama. This offers creative opportunities for broadcasters to raise, frame or discuss development issues. Entertainment is considered a means to an end with dedication programmes designed to engage audience in the sustainable development agenda.
Entertainment programmes provide knowledge and information about development topics, raising awareness or meeting the practical needs of certain groups in society (eg teenage girls, ethnic minorities or those art of work).
The role of the broadcasting in promoting good governance in Nigeria cannot be over emphasised. Despite the constitutional provisions, as well as the enormous financial resources, and huge potentials of the country, including the social and economic policies that have been implemented by successive administrations, good governance continues to be elusive to Nigeria.
In an attempt to enthrone good governance in the country, recent democratic administrations organised good governance tours, where officials of the Federal Ministry of Information alongside journalists from various media houses, inspected the progress of work on the projects executed by the different agencies of the Federal and the State governments. The objective of the tour is for the media to assess the performance of elected public office holders at both the Federal and State levels.
The Nigerian Constitution in Section 22 made provision for such an exercise where it stated interalia, “The press, radio, television and other agencies of the mass media shall at all times become free to uphold the fundamental objectives contained in this chapter and uphold the responsibility and accountability of the government to the people.” This links the media to the establishment of good governance.
All aspects of good governance are facilitated by a strong and independent media within a society. Only when journalists are free to monitor, investigate and criticise the public administrations policies and actions can good governance take hold which brings development.
Independent media are like beacon that should be welcomed when there is nothing to hide and much to improve. The media allow for ongoing checks and assessments of the activities of government and assist in bringing public concerns and voices into the open by providing a platform for discussion.
Freedom of the media allows for the formation of a public sphere in which a wide range of debates can take place and a variety of viewpoints be represented. The citizenry can thereby use the media to express their assent or dissent or explore aspects of issues not considered through official channels. Government has a responsibility to allow the media to contribute to the participation process, especially in areas where face -to-face participation is not possible. This will foster good governance and development.
Good governance is an essential framework which serves as a means of achieving wider goals such as social and political development, alleviation of poverty and protection of the environment. Without good governance, social, economic and political progress is difficult to attain and impossible to guarantee. In fact, it is the bedrock of any modern democracy. Promoting good governance is not an easy task as it is much more involving than organising elections and appointing people into the public offices. A free and critical broadcast media is essential to the growth and development of any democracy.
Tasie is of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).
Gift Tasie
Henry Ugboma And The Bitterness Of Failed Ambition
The Chief Medical Director of the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH), Prof. Henry Ugboma, is gradually becoming a shameless and irredeemable political sychophant. His notorious and provocative commentaries and inciting rhetoric in the political space now gain more ignoble attention than his contributions to the medical profession, and as the administrative head of UPTH.
His political notoriety has been turned to using paid announcements in Radio Stations to appease his paymasters. His appointment which was a political compensation was to serve as one of the arrowheads of the opposition political party in the State.
One is therefore not surprised that he has embraced this responsibility with crude over zealousness and infamy that seemingly casts aspersions to his professional reputation.
Little wonder therefore that he has even now become a tragic and pathetic acolyte of the past administration in Rivers State.
With childish obsession and dwelling effusively on a past in which he conveniently forgets by a deliberate act of selective amnesia that two stupendous white elephants; the monorail project which is still a monumental disaster and the bogus Karibi Whyte Hospital, which is the greatest optical illusion scam ever conceived and perpetrated, still serve as references on the landscape, to remind Rivers people of the mind- boggling rape of our resources.
One needs to remind Prof. Ugboma and his likes that the Rivers State Government, with great humility, expressed its appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for graciously approving the N78.9 billion refund of Rivers State money expended on Federal projects. To promote the narrative of making people to believe the refund was an act of charity is infantile.
Let us also remind the emergency political commentator of the rigourous efforts of Governor Nyesom Wike to secure the refund and recover Rivers State money from the Federal Government, including a re-appraisal of the original refund request by the previous administration, which was even rejected by President Muhammadu Buhari in his first term.
This led to the setting up of a special committee to review the properly repackaged second request by Governor Wike, which compelled the Chairman of the Committee and the Minister of Works, Babatunde Raji Fashola, to visit Rivers State for an on the spot assessment of the projects, before payment was approved.
Ugboma and his anti-progressive co-travellers would have wished that Rivers money was never refunded but unfortunately, President Muhammadu Buhari believes that government is a continuum.
Governor Wike’s consistent and persistent advocacy made the Federal Government to approve the refund of money expended on Federal projects in Rivers State, just as it had done to other States.
Like all good leaders, he has shown appreciation and even invited President Buhari on a State visit, to at least see the roads that the refund was meant for and also behold the amazing infrastructural legacy projects littered all over the State.
Unlike the previous administration when crime and criminality was like a festering sore, Governor Wike, through a pragmatic security architecture, ‘Operation Sting’, has made the State safe and secure.
One can easily understand the pugnacious and utopian nostalgia of Ugboma. His bitter, ignoble, acrimonious and sometimes hate-filled vindictive political campaign has always met a brickwall.
The fact that Governor Wike has tolerated his political nuisance and meddlesomeness in matters that were outside his professional calling, is a true testimony of maturity from a leader who has the equanimity to tolerate his likes. He tried to play politics with the safety of Rivers lives over the COVID-19 pandemic in the State but was cautioned to stop the mischief.
One is not surprised that Ugboma’s cantekerous attitude and dictatorial tendencies have attracted the ire of his colleagues in the medical profession. The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has now demanded for his immediate removal as Chief Medical Director of UPTH for alleged fraud, administrative rascality, unnecessary onslaught, victimisation and abuse of office.
They also called for the immediate and unconditional reinstatement of the suspended executives of the association at the hospital led by Dr. Solomon Amadi.
An excerpt of the communique read by the Association’s National President, Dr Sokomba Aliyu, after the National Executive Council meeting of NARD in Gombe State from 20-25th July, 2020, goes thus: “NEC demands immediate removal of the Chief Medical Director of University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital, Prof Henry Ugboma, for fraud, administrative rascality, unnecessary onslaught/victimization and abuse of office of the CMD.
“We also demand the immediate and unconditional reinstatement of the suspended University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital Association of Resident Doctors executive members led by Dr. Solomon Amadi.”
Sadly, Ugboma has carried his bad behaviour to the national stage and has become a negative ambassador of Rivers State in the eyes of the country.
What Governor Wike had since been enduring and accommodating has now been seen by Ugboma’s colleagues and nothing can be more shameful like the rejection by your own colleagues and a call for one’s removal.
Governor Wike is busy developing and making Rivers State the Investors’ Haven. The likes of Ugboma should stop living in the past and contribute towards the growth and development of the State. They should not drag us back to the dark days of his failed ambitions.
Nsirim, a veteran journalist, is Commissioner for Information and Communications, Rivers State.
