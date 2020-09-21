Gov Wike Ensures Victory In Edo

Governor Nyesom Wike had severally expressed fear that the APC is a desperate party and would use security agencies to intimidate it’s political opponents in it’s effort to manipulate the Saturday election as was done in Rivers State during the 2019 general elections.

“They will come with federal might. But do not fear because we have the electorate on our side.

“They did same in Rivers State. The people resisted them by protecting their votes”, he said and advised Edo people to stand firm against any move to manipulate the election against the will of the people.

Giving the charge at a meeting for leaders and elected representatives of PDP in benin City last week, Governor Wike stressed the need for the people to work together to liberate the state from godfathers who were frustrating development in the state.

Not convinced by the promise made by the Police and the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Wike, during the PDP mega rally last week said: “ use Edo election to end godfathers . Make sure you vote and be vigilant too.

“ I agree with the Independent National Electoral Commission that the election will be free and fair. Even the Inspector General of Police has promised that nobody will rig the election. But do not leave the polling unit after casting your votes.

“Repeat the Rivers State Model. Let everywoman wear jeans on election day, cast and defend your votes”.

The PDP National Campaign Council Chairman for Edo 2020 Governorship Election, Chief Wike had during a radio interview programme monitored from Port Harcourt, last Thursday, said no politician will cause violence if INEC and police do not compromise.

“Complete manipulation of the electoral process causes violence. No politician will cause violence if the police and INEC do not compromise”, he said.

Another major issue last week in Government House, Port Harcourt was the redeeming of Rivers State Government promise of N30 million bounty to anybody with useful information that could lead to the arrest of one Bobosky, a notorious criminal in Ogoni.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Tammy Danagogo, the Governor presented a cheque of N30 million to the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Joseph Mukan.

“ I want to thank the police officers under your command for the gallantry displayed in arresting that deadly criminal. Let me also thank the informant who had confidence in you and also trusted Government”, he said.

Issues bordering on the last week gubernatorial election in Edo State dorminated affairs in Government House, Port Harcourt last week.

This is as the state Governor, Nyesom Wike, who played the strategic role of the Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party National Campaign Council, Edo State 2020 Governorship Election, was involved in finishing touches to the election.

In discharging his role as the PDP National Campaign Council Chairman for the election, Governor Wike’s life was threatened during the Saturday election as information filtered into the state that the hotel he was staying was under siege by over 300 armed policemen.

The release signed by the Honorable Commissioner for Information and Communications, Mr Paulinus Nsirim, raised the alarm, and said the policemen led by DIG Leye Onyebanji had been very audible with threats that Governor Wike should leave Edo State.

The release said: “ We want to be place on record that the Rivers State Governor was appointed the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP National Campaign Council Chairman for the September 19th 2020 Edo State Governorship Election.

“ This is a legitimate constitutionally recorgnised appointment in the electoral rules, guidelines and processes of our country”.

By: Chris Oluoh