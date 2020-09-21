C’River Landlord Sets Tenant Ablaze Over N11,000 Rent

The Executive Chairman of Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State, Barrister Philip Okparaji, has handed over brand new 500KVA transformers bought by the council to Korokoro and Ollube communities of Aleto and Onne.

In a brief handover ceremony at the Local Government Secretariat in Agbonchia, Okparaji, stated that the transformers were part of the rural electrification project of his administration, adding that with the new transformers, artisans and business owners in the area would grow their businesses, boost youth employment and contribute to the peace and development of the area.

The LG chairman, who also holds doctorate degree, stated that more communities, including Eteo would get new transformers soon to promote social and economic activities in the communities.

He disclosed that a bigger step-down transformer would be purchased to connect the local government council secretariat to the national grid, adding that he would continue to work for the development of Eleme LGA in line with the mandate given to him by the electorate in the area.

Presenting the transformers on behalf of the LG Council to Korokoro and Ollube communities, former member representing Eleme in the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Josiah Olu, thanked Okparaji describing him as a man with listening ears, and applauded him for heeding to the cries and yearnings of the people.

Calling on the communities to ensure the safety of the transformers, the former lawmaker stated that the major work of government had been carried out.

He pointed out that the council had been assured that the transformers have a lifespan of, at least, 30 years, charging members of the communities to ensure the protection of the transformers from vandals.

Receiving the transformer on behalf of Ollube community of Onne, Chief Ollor Oluka, explained that the community did a formal letter presenting their plight and requesting the donation of a transformer from the council, and conveyed the gratitude of the community to Okparaji for identifying with their plights.

Oluka pointed out that their long nights and days of darkness had come to an end with the provision of the new transformer by the council and added that they would continue to support his administration to succeed.

By: Susan Serekara-Nwikhana