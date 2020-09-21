CBN Freezes 38 Firms’ Accounts Over Forex Infractions

The Rotary International District 9141 has urged women to live up to their calling as mothers and acquire some entrepreneurial skills so as to start up their own businesses.

The District Secretary, Rotarian Izuora Okafor gave the advice at the graduation ceremony of 100 women from Police Officers Wives Association (LAPOWA), who have completed a one week skill acquisition and capacity building for women in Port Harcourt.

He urged women to use this opportunity and get what they need, so as to be financiallyindependent.

According to him, women should live up to their calling as mothers and acquire some entrepreneurial skills, saying empowered mothers take better care of their families.

Okafor further charged the women to go out there and use these skills to better themselves and families.

He noted that Rotary Club believes that society cannot be better if small economics are not empowered.

“Economic and community development is part of the area of focus of Rotary Club. This is exactly what makes rotary happy to make impact and we believe that it has been done today”, he said.

He also encouraged individuals and organisations to create impact in the society, adding that a decision is what it takes to train somebody.

In her address, the Chairperson of LAPOWA, Mrs Lengkat Joseph Mukan said there was the need for women to seize every opportunity to assert their financial independence through skills acquisition.

She advised women not to be discouraged in anything they do as they had gone through tough times in the time past.

Mukan however, encouraged women to keep pushing forward until they meet up with their expectations and also deliver to the society.

She commended Rotary Club for their good gestures towards empowering the wives of Late Police Officers, praying that God will bless them.

She restated the need for women to embrace entrepreneurship and utilize the opportunity provided to them through the skills acquisition and capacity building for Women.

According to her, POWA will continue to support them, while calling on other organisations to boost their capacity.

Also speaking one of the beneficiaries Chinyere Onu thanked Rotarians for empowering them in different capacities.

Adding that they will put what has been taught to practice and will also in turn impact the public.

The women were trained in cosmology, Catering and hair dressing.

By: Iragunima Benice