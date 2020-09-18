Featured
Insists Tinubu Can’t Determine Obaseki’s Fate …Urges Edo People To Use Election To Liberate The State …Assures Of The Support Of All South- South Governors
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to use the Edo State Governorship election to create hope in the electoral process.
Wike, who is also the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Campaign Council for the Edo Governorship Election, made the appeal during a Live Television Programme in Port Harcourt, yesterday.
He stated that the outcome of the election would provide hope for the general elections of 2023.
“Let everyone that loves this country ensure that the September 19, 2020, election is credible, free and fair.
“The police and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should show Nigerians that they can support credible elections.
“INEC should ensure that result sheets are not in the hands of unauthorised individuals. Security agencies should not whisk away collation officers and later bring them back with cooked results.
“Complete manipulation of the electoral process causes violence. No politician will cause violence, if the police and INEC do not compromise,” he added.
Wike said there would be high turnout of voters on Saturday because the people of Edo State were prepared to put an end to godfatherism.
He stated that he carried out an independent assessment of Governor Godwin Obaseki’s achievements, and was quite satisfied that he would win the election convincingly.
According to him, “no amount of money or intimidation will make the people of the state not to vote massively for Governor Obaseki”.
The governor urged the people to be vigilant and protect their votes because enemies of the state were hovering around to truncate their will.
“The agenda of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is to win at all cost for us to go to the tribunal. That is why Edo people must be vigilant.
“I must commend the United States and the United Kingdom for the visa ban placed on election riggers in the country.
“They should go ahead and publish their names so that a lot of things will change in our electoral process.
“Election rigging is worse than armed robbery. So, whatever sanctions that can be imposed will be highly welcomed by the PDP,” he added.
Wike also disagreed with Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu over his comments about the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, not being a democrat.
The chairman of national campaign council on Edo election, said that despite his respect for the Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tinubu cannot determine if Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki was a democrat or not.
He said only Edo people can determine and decide if they want Obaseki or not.
Wike maintained that without the interference of the Federal Government and its agencies, Obaseki would win Saturday’s election squarely.
“I will say it anywhere; Bola Tinubu is one of the politicians I respect highly.
“Going by what happens in Lagos that one person determines everything, it can be allowed to happen in Edo. You cannot allow that.
“And with all due respect, if Bola Tinubu says Obaseki is not a democrat that is his own view. Many of us know that Obaseki is a democrat, and it is left for Edo people to determine if Obaseki is a democrat or not.
“If it is by popular voting, we can go and sleep knowing that the election is over but because we know that it is not over because they are relying on the Federal Government, that is why I am calling on all Edo people to take this election as their own contribution to the development of Edo State,” Wike added.
Meanwhile, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike says Edo electorate must be mobilised for the gubernatorial election with a focus at liberating the State.
Governor Wike gave the charge at a meeting organised for leaders and elected representatives of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in Benin City.
He said they have done extensive campaigns from ward to ward and should work together to deliver the PDP during the election.
The governor who is also the Chairman of the PDP National Campaign Council advised them not to be violent in their determination to liberate the State from godfatherism.
“This is an opportunity for you to fight for the liberation of Edo State.
You must all say enough is enough.
“One man should not be allowed to continue to insult Edo people. The godfather thinks what he says will always be. This is time to stop him.
“We want all the States in the South- South to be united. So, it is the best time to join your kits and kins from other Niger Delta States. This election is a fight for the destiny of the region. Edo State cannot continue to be alone,” he said.
He said party faithfuls also need to know how to be part of history in securing the future of the State.
Governor Wike urged them to discard fear and threats of violence as they resolve to participate in all the electoral processes.
He charged them to monitor the distribution of electoral materials and be vigilant to protect their votes.
“The electoral battle may not be easy. But God is with us. With the people also on ground, we will win.
” Let me tell you, God forbid that APC wins. If they do, all of you here would have failed because your political life will be in jeopardy.
“They will come with federal might. But do not fear because we have the electorate on our side.
“They did the same in Rivers State. The people resisted them by protecting their votes,” he stated.
Also speaking the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki said the meeting was at the instance of Governor Wike, the Chairman, PDP National Campaign Council for Edo State.
He noted that the meeting would address grey areas and other important issues required to secure electoral victory for the Party.
Edo State Chairman of the PDP, Hon. Anthony Aziegbeme said they have started to be vigilant and would resist any form of hijack of electoral materials.
Buhari Signs Police Bill 2020 Into Law
President Muhammadu Buhari has signed into law the Nigeria Police Bill, 2020.
Buhari, in a memo dated September 16, 2020, communicated his assent to the Bill to the National Assembly, through the Clerk of the Legislature.
A statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, yesterday, explained that the Act repealed the Police Act Cap. P19. Laws of the Federation, 2004, and provides for a more effective and well organized Police Force, driven by the principles of transparency and accountability in its operations and management of its resources.
According to the statement, “Among others, the Act establishes an appropriate funding framework for the police in line with what is obtainable in other Federal Government key institutions, enhances professionalism in the Force through increased training opportunities, and creates enduring cooperation and partnership between the Police Force and communities in maintaining peace and combating crimes nationwide.”
RSG Redeems N30m Bounty Pledge On Bobosky
The Rivers State Government has redeemed its promise of N30million bounty to anyone with useful information that will lead to the arrest of the notorious criminal, Honest Digbara, a.k.a Bobosky.
The state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Tammy Danagogo, at the presentation of a cheque for the amount to the Commissioner of Police, Rivers State Command, Mr Joseph Mukan.
Wike said the gesture was in fulfilment of the pledge he made to facilitate the capture of the notorious criminal.
He said when Bobosky was terrorising Rivers State, he made a promise that anybody that would give the police information that would lead to his arrest would be rewarded with N30million.
“We were elated last week, when your command reported that the elusive Bobosky has been arrested after a serious gun battle.
“I want to thank the police officers under your command for the gallantry displayed in arresting that deadly criminal. Let me also thank the informant who had confidence in you and also trusted government.
“My administration will continue to support security agencies to rid the state of criminal elements.
“I thank the police officers for the gallantry in arresting the criminals and I also thank the informants who cannot be mentioned here.
“As a government, we keep our promises. That was why in the case of Don Waney who was terrorising the state at that time, the sum of N200million promised was also redeemed”.
Responding, the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Mr Joseph Mukan, thanked Governor Nyesom Wike for redeeming his promise, and assured that the gesture would go a long way in motivating security agencies to perform their duties.
Mukan announced that the command has been able to dislodge three criminal camps in Ogoni and that a notorious criminal known as VIP terrorising Ahoada area would soon be rounded off.
“On behalf of the Inspector General of Police, we appreciate the governor, and we assure the people of Rivers State that we shall do our best to keep the state safe”, he added.
Mukan stressed that the capture of Bobosky caused the police sleepless night, even as he said police exhibited professionalism throughout the operation.
The CP said that the IGP Community Police Scheme was working well in information and intelligence gathering which helps the police in reducing crime in the state.
He assured that the police would not relent in their duties of restoring sanity in the state, promising to capture the remaining members of the Bobosky gang.
Edo Governorship Poll: PDP’ll Win Convincingly, Wike Declares …Urges Edo Electorate To Be Vigilant, Defend Votes …Leave Obaseki Alone, Face APC’s Political Woes, PDP Tells Tinubu …As Obaseki, Ize-Iyamu Sign Peace Pact
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Campaign Council Chairman, Chief Nyesom Wike, has declared that the Edo Stae governorship election would be won convincingly by Governor Godwin Obaseki.
The PDP National Campaign chairman, who is also the Governor of Rivers State, made the assertion at the Grand Finale of the Edo PDP Campaign held at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, yesterday.
Wike said the convincing evidence on ground has shown the general acceptance of the party by the electorate.
He stated that with the achievements of the last four years, it would be impossible for Obaseki not to be declared the winner.
The governor, however, urged Edo people not to take things for granted but turn out in large numbers to vote the candidate of PDP.
“By the grace of God, the election has been won by Governor Obaseki. That does not mean that you’ll go and sleep. Everybody that wants to fight godfatherism should come out to vote.
“Use Edo election to end godfatherism. Make sure you vote and be vigilant too.
“I agree with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that the election will be free and fair. Even the Inspector General of Police has promised that nobody will rig the election. But do not leave the polling units after casting your votes.
“Repeat the Rivers State model. Let every woman wear Jeans on Election Day, cast and defend your votes.
“Follow the votes to the collation centres. Do not go until INEC has announced Godwin Obaseki as the winner,” he said.
Also speaking, the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus described the Edo election as a special one.
He said the election would determine the status of elective democracy in Nigeria that was devoid of rigging.
“Let there be more restrictions for election riggers, just like United States has done. I call on other democratic countries of the world to rise to protect Nigeria’s democracy.
“We all know that Obaseki is a performing governor. He has impacted the lives of Edo people. Let their will prevail. Edo people should resist all forms of godfatherism,” he stated.
In his speech, the Chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum, and Governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Aminu Waziri Tambuwal urged Edo people not to sell their votes.
“I hear somebody said he will come to Edo with bullion vans. Stand firm and do not sell your votes.
“I appeal to INEC to conduct free and fair election. There should not be intimidation of the electorate.
“Stay at your polling units. Ensure your votes are counted. Vote for continuity,” he stated.
On his part, the Chairman of South-South Governors’ Forum and Governor of Delta State, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa said nobody can cheat PDP of its votes because it was a majority party in Edo State.
“We are not afraid. Nobody will change the results or cheat us on Saturday.
“You have done extensive campaign, from ward to ward. Pick your PVC on Saturday, go to your polling units and cast your votes for PDP,” he said.
The former Vice Presidential Candidate of the PDP, Mr Peter Obi, also spoke in the same vein, and urged Edo electorate not to vote the APC candidate for the sake of Nigeria.
According to him, ”we want Nigeria to be good and people like Obaseki are trusted”.
The mega rally was also attended by the Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, and his Akwa Ibom State counterpart, Mr Emmanuel Udom.
Also in attendance were the Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, his Abia State counterpart, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, the Oyo State Governor, Engr Seyi Makinde, and the Cross River State Governor, Prof Benedict Ayade.
Other dignitaries that accompanied the Rivers State governor on the trip were the former Governor of Rivers State, Sir Celestine Omehia; the former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Austin Opara; and the former Minister of Transport, Dr Abiye Sekibo.
Meanwhile, The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said it was amused by the conduct of All Progressives Congress (APC), National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who in a video, tasked Edo voters to reject Governor Godwin Obaseki in the September 19, governorship election in the state.
Tinubu, in the said video, also described Obaseki as a dictator.
In its official reaction, yesterday, the party, in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said it was pathetic that “Asiwaju is claiming to be the leader of all democrats in Nigeria, which obviously he is not, while at the same time violating the fundamental of democracy, which is allowing a people to freely chose their leaders without confrontations with lies, coercion, mudslinging, slanders and beguiling as exhibited in his amateur video.”
The statement further read: “It smacks of unpardonable hypocrisy that an individual who claims to be a democrat will at the same time chose to sit in the comfort of his residence to insult the people of Edo State over their manifest choice of Governor Godwin Obaseki as their preferred leader, for another term of four years, due to his sterling democratic qualities and performance in office.
“Asiwaju cannot be claiming to be a democrat while campaigning for an individual that has already been rejected by the people of Edo State, having been exposed by none other than the former national chairman of his party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, as a thief, fake pastor, acid bather, a person of questionable character who is only fit for ‘night meetings’ and should not be trusted with the position of the governor of Edo State.
“We know that Asiwaju is desperate to re-launch himself into relevance but can someone who wants the nation to believe that he is a democrat be campaigning alongside self-confessed liar, who has been rejected by his kinsmen and suspended as national chairman of his party, all in the quest to install a stooge in office?
“Asiwaju must be reminded that Edo State is not part of his fiefdom and that the needless sanctimonious pomposity which he displayed in the broadcast will never sway the people.
“This is because Edo State is home to very eminent and exceedingly intelligent personalities including highly revered royal fathers, religious and community leaders, astute public administrators, outstanding politicians and captains of industry, who are not ready to alter their resolve for Governor Obaseki.
“If anything, Asiwaju’s broadcast has again exposed an imperialist agenda against the Edo people, a development that has further strengthened the resolve of the people of Edo State to permanently put an end to political godfatherism, which Asiwaju represents in the Nigerian political firmament.
“Furthermore, without conceding to Asiwaju’s jejune argument, we ask, what contribution to democracy did he found in President Muhammadu Buhari when he presented him, then as Gen Muhammadu Buhari (rtd), to Nigerians ahead of the 2015 presidential election?
“Moreover, Nigerians are gradually seeing through Asiwaju’s claims of having fought for democracy as mere myth. The true heroes of democracy include the founding fathers of our party and the regular people of Nigeria, who unlike most self-acclaimed leaders of democrats, never sneaked out of the shores of our country but stood firm to the very end.
“Our party had severally cautioned Asiwaju Tinubu to steer clear of our candidates and desist from infantile attention-seeking in a political dispensation that has moved beyond unnecessary ego trips.
“The people of Edo State had since made up their minds to re-elect Governor Obaseki and APC leaders such as Asiwaju, in their vanity should come to terms with that.”
Similarly, The National Peace Committee (NPC) headed by former Head of State, Gen Abdulsalmi Abubakar (rtd), its Convener, Bishop Hassan Kukah, yesterday, made the contesting political parties to sign a peace accord where they were charged to ensure they work for peace, and also accept the outcome of the results with special emphasis on the two major contenders which are the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Governor Godwin Obaseki; and his All Progressives Congress (APC) counterpart, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.
Abdulsalami said that the peace pact means that the actors have embraced peace, adding that with the assurances from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of maintaining neutrality and the Inspector General of Police Muhammed Adamu, assuring of adequate security, Edo people should come out and vote on the Election Day even as he lauded the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II for his efforts at bringing the warring parties together when the tension was at its peak.
He said, “The gubernatorial election in Edo State is just a few days away and giving peace during and after the election is a priority and it must be done. We as a people should aspire to see Nigeria where people feel safe to come out of their homes to cast their votes without any fear.
“As you are all aware, the election cannot hold in the absence of a peaceful atmosphere. All contesting parties need to adopt a code of conduct that will remove confrontation among yourselves because by agreeing to sign this covenant of peace, all of you are committing yourselves to ensure an enduring peace in Nigeria and Edo State before, during and after the election and agreeing to look beyond short term political gains, sectoral interests or narrow party advantage and accepting nothing but for the development of Edo State.
“As we go into the elections, we have been given all assurances by the INEC chairman and he has repeated it here this morning, he told us that they are ready with all the necessary materials and they will conduct a free and fair election haven got this, the rest is left for you the voters to what is right by desisting from selling your votes thereby selling your rights, freedom and conscience.
“Similarly the Inspector General of Police, who was here yesterday and who is ably represented by the DIG has assured that the police are here to ensure that there is peace and tranquillity and citizens who want to vote will do so freely.
“I urge all of us to use the process of election in Edo as a test of future elections as reiterated by President Muhammadu Buhari let every Nigerian be respected and be given an opportunity cast his or her vote without intimidation or coercion and once that vote is casted let us applaud that vote.
“I ask all the stakeholders and key people here present to commit to the spirit of this accord while also remembering that the violators of this accord are putting their integrity on line because you are signing this as ladies and gentlemen who are to be taken for your words we therefore call on everyone to work to ensuring a peaceful election process to ensure that peace reign in Edo state during and after the election”.
On his part, Bishop Hassan Matthew Kukah said that the peace meeting was a rare one as the committee usually works during presidential elections.
“This is one of the very rare occasions where the peace committee has to roll out its drum to accompany gubernatorial candidates, usually, we do our work at the level of presidential election”.
On his part, Chairman of INEC, Prof Mahmud Yakubu, reassured of the readiness of the commission to conduct a credible election, adding that the NPC has demonstrated that so much can be achieved in nation building by the force of moral rather than statutory authority.
“INEC working with civil society organisations and other stakeholders will continue to support the work of the peace committee. We welcome this initiative. Our preparation for deployment of personnel and materials, new innovations in result management, the safety of personnel, security of materials and above all the credibility of the election have all been negatively impacted by violence and malpractices.
“I wish to assure you of INEC’s commitment to credible election, the votes will count, the people of Edo State will determine who will become their next governor, their choice will be upheld”.
On his part, the Police IG, who was represented by Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Research and Planning, Adeleye Oyebade, said that “the police would work with sister security agencies to ensure a peaceful exercise.”
In remarks, the Oba of Benin, who was represented by the Esogban of Benin, Chief David Edebiri while applauding the initiators, said election in Edo has never been this tense.
He said: “I want to tell you that elections in Edo State have never produced such a bloody outcome. The first election I participated in was in Benin in 1952. Since then I have participated in every national, sub-national, local government election that took place in Nigeria.
“We appeal to our sons who are all in the field to know that only one winner will emerge. This election is particularly good because the two main contestants are people from reputable families in Benin. They are from families that have been ruling and have been associated with the good administration of this place.
“The Omo N’Oba is very happy that the committee is here to help to bring peace to this kingdom of Benin and the rest of Edo”.
In his reaction, Governor Godwin Obaseki urged the committee to also look out for non-state actors who he said have influence over voters even as he said he as a candidate and chief security officer of the state would abide by the peace pact.
