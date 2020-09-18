AMP Annuls Controversial Election That Produced Two Presidents

Nigerian lesbian movie, Ife, produced by Pamela Adie and directed by Uyaiedu Ikpe Etim is set for release despite stern warning from Nigerian Film And Video Censors Board (NVFCB) that the film which means love in Yoruba language violates the country’s strict laws on homosexuality.

But according to a report by BBC, the film makers are determined to get the film across to Nigerian audience.

The report says the film makers are planning a surprise on line release to catch the regulators off guard. According to BBC in its report, the Censors Board is well aware of the plan and diligently monitoring all digital platforms to checkmate the release of the movie.

According to the censors board boss, Adebayo Thomas, both the producer and the director and indeed all involved in the film could be risking jail terms of 14 years sentence for promoting homosexuality in a country where same sex relationships are forbidden.

The report says the film makers are planning a private screening in Lagos at the end of the month for which they feel they do not need the nod of the regulators to go ahead. It was also reported that the film is billed for international premiere in Canada in October this year.

BBC quotes the producer, Adie as saying that the film was to show an accurate picture of lesbianism and bisexual women in Nigerian movies.” “If a lesbian woman does appear in a standard Nollywood movie, they are often portrayed as being possessed, influenced by bad friends or forced into homosexuality and always needing saving”, she said.

“You rarely see stories about LGBT people especially about queer women that speak to the realities of our life.

‘Ife’ is a story about two women played by Uzoamaka Aniunoh and Cindy Amadi falling in love as they spend three days together? They then have their love tested by the realities of being in a same sex relationship in a country like Nigeria “.

The lesbian ,gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) community in Africa is becoming increasingly vocal and visible, thanks to the internet providing a space for films, talk shows and websites. But that has not stopped film makers from getting into trouble with authorities. The head of the NFVCB said there was no space for Ife or any homosexual movies in Nigeria, citing the law.

“There is a standing law that prohibits homosexuality either in practice or in a movie or even in a theatre or stage if its content is from Nigeria, it has to be censored”, Mr Thomas said.