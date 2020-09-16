Soyinka Backs Obasanjo, Says Nigeria More Divided Under Buhari

The Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has urged its members to be proactive in activities that would promote unity and development in the party.

The chairman of the party in the state, Ambassador Desmond Akawor gave the advice, Monday in a meeting with party stakeholders of various local government areas in Port Harcourt.

According to him, the party was embarking on total reconciliation of aggrieved members in various LGAs of the state.

He said the meeting was to rub minds with stakeholders to know if there was crisis in the party at the various LGAs.

The party chairman urged the stakeholders to keep faith with the party, saying that Governor Nyesom Wike had never deviated from involving stakeholders in his stream of development in the state.

Akawor said the party was preparing to take back the government at the centre come 2023, saying that the entire citizens were tired of poor governance of APC in the country.

He advised the PDP members to maintain peace and keep faith in the party by bringing more people into the party.

Speaking to The Tide, a former caretaker committee chairman of Andoni LGA, Hon. Ere Victor said the meeting was to strategise the way forward in the party.

Ere who is also the party chairman in Andoni said PDP in the area was intact, saying that there was no opposition parties in the area

According to him, PDP will continue to win any election in the area.

“There is no opposition parties in my LGA, never in history Andoni is closed to opposition parties right from inception of democracy in Nigeria.

“So we are very optimistic that PDP will continue to win in the area,” Ere said.

Enoch Epelle