Editorial
RSG’s Ban On Keke
Given conspicuous traffic hazards on some roads in Rivers State, the State government has taken a bold step to impose a total ban on the use of tricycles popularly called “keke NAPEP” on major roads in the Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor local government areas.
This was contained in a statement by the State Commissioner for Transport, Mr Soni Ejekwu, in Port Harcourt. The decision followed the observed devil-may-care attitude that seems to portray the peculiarities of keke operators along some major roads and the serious endangering of the lives of Rivers people.
Ejekwu, invoking Section 74 Sub-Section 1 (h) of the Rivers State Road Traffic Law No. 6 of 2009, prohibited the tricycles operators from plying Trans Amadi Road from Port Harcourt Zoo to Garrison, the entire Aba Road, Ada George Road, Ikwerre Road and old Port Harcourt township. Others are Oginigba-Artillery Road, Eastern Bypass, Oil Mill-Elelenwo, Old Aba Road, Iloabuchi, Elekahia, Gulf Estate and Waja to Nkpogu.
Directing that the order be enforced immediately, the Transport commissioner added a caution that any tricycle running within the affected areas would be impounded and the driver sanctioned. He said: “Any keke NAPEP found operating in these areas would be confiscated and its owner prosecuted.”
We hold that crime and safety considerations simply stand at the centre of this law. This is because the State government has the primary obligation to protect the lives of people within its jurisdiction. It is true that keke tricycles are not as safe as they should be on Port Harcourt roads.
No responsible government will fold its arms and watch tricycle operators skate on thin ice by jeopardising the lives of its people. One life is exceedingly important than all the economic benefits to be made if keke operators were authorised to proceed on major roads. Though we understand that investments are overly critical, keeping people alive and safe is more pertinent.
That is why The Tide firmly backs the measures taken to restrict tricycles to the designated inner-city roads and keep them off the highways. Clearly, the operators of this mode of commercial transport show no deference for traffic and road use regulations and, therefore, actively aggravate gridlocks in the metropolis.
So, there is a great need for the State government to appoint some officials of the Transport Ministry or engage the police to fully implement the law and possibly eliminate favouritism or corruption during its enforcement. In other words, the law has to be executed round the clock to frustrate more and more persons from taking up similar enterprises on the prohibited routes.
There are those who assume that the measure is far-reaching and beyond a norm. The truth is that the action of the government is not unprecedented in the country. For example, the Abuja city authorities have since outlawed such vehicles. Likewise, successive governments of Imo State have prohibited tricycles as well as Lagos State, among others.
But we must emphasise that a viable alternative and practical means of transport be promptly put in place on the affected roads to reduce the impacts of the restriction considerably. Failure to do so might not only result in the attainability of disproportionate success but is likely to cause an outright bankruptcy of the policy.
Nonetheless, for the most part, the strict controls on tricycles on specific roads in the “Garden City” are vital even though they are incompatible with many at the moment. We have to understand that there is a high velocity of crime in the State aided by tricycles that are often used as get-away means by criminals. This renders the law unavoidable. This is an arduous task that must be achieved if Port Harcourt is to become the kind of city Rivers people so much desire.
Port Harcourt is unarguably one of the most significant business cities in Nigeria and unquestionably in West Africa. The more habitable it is, the more it can attract businesses and ancillary activities to make it thrive. The current undisciplined behaviour of most of its inhabitants, especially in traffic matters, public hygiene, and sanitation, all contribute to making the “Garden City” less glamorous than it should be, hence, the necessity for restrictions.
If there is a State that should be well structured, well organised, and strict in its traffic regulations, it is Rivers State with two seaports, an international airport, a few million in population, and home to diverse multi-trillion naira businesses. As can be seen, Port Harcourt ought to be like a 21st-century megacity and this demands that laws controlling traffic be made and decisively enforced.
It is rather sad that some past governors of the State failed woefully to limit the operations of tricycles. During their reigns, tricycle operators held sway on our major roads while they remained helpless and proved consistently inconsistent in keeping them away. The Wike administration should reverse this trend by making it a top priority to sustain the ban.
In the circumstances, we deem it entirely appropriate for the government to give careful thought to a total and more sustainable elimination of all undesirable transport modes in Rivers State principally motorcycles and tricycles by collaborating with the private sector to introduce portable and affordable buses and cars.
Editorial
No To Petrol Price Hike
The Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC), penultimate Wednesday, announced a new ex-depot price of N151.56 per litre for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol.
The new price was, however, reported to have been overridden by the N147.67 per litre price later announced by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) which claimed that the earlier announcement by its subsidiary was premature and unauthorised.
Following the PPMC’s announcement, petroleum products marketers had warned that the litre price of petrol might rise to between N162 and N165. But with the NNPC’s announcement of a lower ex-depot price, they were said to have adopted a band of N148-N150 per litre pump price.
Before the latest price increase, the ex-depot price of petrol was stated at N138.62 per litre with the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) approving a pump price band of N140.80-N143.80, even though the product retailed largely at N145.
Coming a day after the government announced a similar hike in electricity tariff, many Nigerians were livid and expressed their disappointments while reacting to the development.
President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba Wabba, said that Nigerians and the NLC were shocked by the increase, especially coming at a time when the masses were passing through very precarious times.
“The increase in the price of petroleum (sic) has happened now more than three times in three months. Only yesterday (September 1), they hiked the tariff of electricity. To compound it, they also reduced the interest rate on savings which affected mostly the poor and the vulnerable.
“While rejecting this in the strongest terms, I think Nigerian government is taking Nigerians for granted,” he said.
According to Wabba, NLC’s Central Working Committee is currently discussing the next line of action.
The main opposition party in the country, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was equally swift in demanding a reversal of the petrol price increase in order to avert a national crisis.
In a press statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party warned that “The increase will result in upsurge in costs of goods and services and worsen the biting hardship being faced by Nigerians who are already impoverished and overburdened by APC-imposed high cost of living in the past five years.”
In his reaction, the Acting Director General of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Ambrose Oruche, said that the poor and small businesses that depend on petrol to power their electricity generators would be hard hit.
Oruche, in an interview with newsmen, advised government to reduce the impact by ensuring that power generation and distribution improve significantly so as to enable people get at least 20 hours of light in a day to reduce their dependence on petrol.
But even with the growing public outcry over the new fuel cost, the Federal Government has continued to justify its action while insisting on a non-reversal.
Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, had, while addressing newsmen a day after the new price announcement, blamed the situation on the government’s inability to raise N1 trillion annually for fuel subsidy payments.
The Tide wishes to join other well-meaning Nigerians in calling on the Federal Government to rethink the current hike in petrol pump price so as to reduce the negative impact on the masses.
We recall the spontaneous mass revolt in 2012 when the President Goodluck Jonathan administration attempted an increase in fuel price which forced the government to quickly rescind its policy. That, we think, is the mark of a listening administration and commends itself to succeeding regimes.
Again, given the ravaging impact of COVID-19 pandemic on Nigerians, the current hikes in the prices of such essential commodities as petrol and electricity appear to be ill-timed and capable of portraying the government as both wicked and insensitive.
We are equally appalled by government’s reluctance to vigorously pursue a rehabilitation of the nation’s four refineries in order to reduce the cost of petroleum products on consumers. No matter how well the government’s argument may sound against petrol subsidy, we still think that its withdrawal should have come after a full repair of the refineries.
Need we also remind government at all levels that the time calls for more pragmatic efforts at diversifying Nigeria’s economy to curtail the dependence on oil revenue for national development. It is sad that not much, if anything, appears to be happening in the solid minerals sector.
Furthermore, we think it is high time the nation’s leaders took serious steps to cut down the cost of governance by checking profligacy and corruption in the system.
Editorial
That Nigerian’s Appointment In Canada
About a fortnight ago, Nigeria’s often bashed image in international circles got a lift following reports that a Nigerian, in fact, a Canadian of Nigerian descent, had been appointed Justice Minister in the North American country.
The man, Kaycee Madu, who was born and raised in the South Eastern part of Nigeria and moved to Canada in 2005 was appointed Minister of Justice and Solicitor-General for the Government of Alberta in Canada.
It is historic because Madu is the first African-born provincial minister in Canadian history; he is also the provincial Secretary and keeper of the Great Seal of the Province of Alberta. Moreso, he is the first black man to occupy either provincial or federal justice positions of the Justice Minister, Attorney General or Solicitor General in the country.
Indeed, it was one of the rare occasions that the country was thrust in positive international light and media discourse. The import of the development cannot be ignored or simply waved away. That is why we think that it is a momentous development that should serve to be a bastion, not only for the Nigerian government, but the citizenry and Nigerians in diaspora as well.
Already, President Muhammadu Buhari has reportedly congratulated the new Canadian Justice Minister. Describing the development as “landmark and historic”, the President said that it has once again shown people of Nigerian descent as go-getters, who distinguish themselves in different walks of life. According to him, “Madu has written himself into history book”; he urged Nigerians, both at home and abroad to remain good ambassadors of their country. Other Nigerians, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar weighed-in with their own messages with Abubakar believing that the appointment has the capacity to impact the world.
The Tide also joins eminent and other well-meaning Nigerians to congratulate Madu on his appointment. However, while we rejoice and commend the Canadian Justice Minister, we urge Nigerians, particularly leaders and the political class to reflect on the significance and import of the development for Nigeria, a country where an individual from a different state or community would hardly be afforded the opportunity to hold an elected position in another state or community or even allowed a service space.
We think that with Madu being so appointed in Canada, coupled with other handful of Nigerians in diaspora occupying sensitive positions and helping to drive the wheels of other countries, Nigerians at home should begin to adopt the doctrine of meritocracy in considering professionals/technocrats for positions.
It is time we begin to eschew primordial sentiments in making appointments and allowing every eligible individual a level playing ground in political contests, no matter the person’s ethnic or religious background. If Madu, who the Canadian Premier, Jason Kenney, described as “a man who has experienced racial prejudice first-hand and can bring that sensitivity to this important role”, could be trusted with the sensitive appointment, then, Nigerians should begin to break the barriers of mutual ethnic and religious bigotry and distrust that have held the country hostage over the years.
In addition, while Nigeria celebrates the recognition accorded Madu, we urge Nigerians to see the development as a challenge and motivation to aspire to be the best they can be. This is because hardwork, integrity and professionalism can always put one in good stead for top recognition no matter how low or otherwise the person’s background may be.
Indeed, despite the tendency for the world, especially Europeans and Americans to, often times, paint Nigeria and her citizenry in bad light, the country is blessed with geniuses and achievers in different walks of life. We have the capacity to rub shoulders with the best the world has to offer, only if we can stay focused and exploit our God-given potentials maximally.
Madu’s case should also serve to teach other Nigerians in diaspora that being a resourceful and responsible citizen has its reward, no matter where you find yourself. They should not only strive to be good ambassadors of their country, but valuable members of their host communities, state and country.
For the new Minister of Justice and Solicitor General for the Government of Alberta in Canada, the appointment calls for more hardwork and sacrifice. We urge him to make maximum use of the opportunity to further prove himself and endear himself to the people of Canada, which will directly or indirectly rub off on Nigeria and Nigerians, his mother country.
We believe that positive acquittal of his responsibilities would buoy confidence on the abilities and savvy of more professionals of Nigerian descent to deliver on responsibilities on the international stage.
It is, indeed, glorious for Nigeria to be associated with the type of events surrounding Kaycee Madu in Canada. However, while we celebrate the positive mileage this has secured for the country, the lessons therefrom must not escape us. We expect our leaders at various levels and capacities to begin to enthrone values and practices that would domesticate such development in order to ensure that a square peg is fitted into a square hole at all times for the development of our communities and country.
Editorial
Polio-Free Africa
A milestone in a journey to achieve global polio eradication was recorded in Nigeria and, indeed, the whole of Africa, on August 24, this year, when the World Health Organisation (WHO) certified the country and the entire region free from the deadly virus.
With this historic milestone, five of the WHO regions, representing over 90 percent of the world’s population, are now free of the wild poliovirus.
Nigeria, in particular, attained polio-free status on June 18, this year, for the first time, after four consecutive years of not recording any outbreak of the endemic. The country last recorded a case of wild poliovirus in 2016.
The certification of Africa, two weeks ago, is therefore, an important public health milestone for Nigeria and the entire African region. The landmark also brings the world one major step closer to achieving global polio eradication, notwithstanding that the disease is still endemic in Eastern Mediterranean countries of Pakistan and Afghanistan.
Polio is a viral disease that is transmitted from person to person, mainly through a faecal-oral route or, less frequently, through contaminated water or food, and multiplies inside the intestines.
While there is no known cure yet for polio, the disease can be prevented through administration of a simple and effective vaccine. That is why efforts are made across every country to rapidly boost immunity levels in children and protect them from polio paralysis.
We recall that as recently as 2012, Nigeria accounted for more than half of all polio cases worldwide, according to WHO. At the time, more than 350,000 children were paralysed every year, in more than 125 endemic countries.
With the efforts by the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI), UNICEF, Rotary International, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, USAID, the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, and other volunteers, the incidence of polio was reduced by more than 99 percent globally. In Nigeria, more than 200,000 volunteers across the country repeatedly immunized more than 45 million children under the age of five, to ensure that no child would suffer from this paralysing disease. Today, only two countries: Pakistan and Afghanistan remain in the endemic list of poliovirus.
The Tide acknowledges the milestone recorded by Nigeria and indeed, the entire Africa, in the fight against polio, but also wants to emphasise the need for vigilance, “one which we must delicately manage with cautious euphoria”, as the Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr Faisal Shuaib, once put it.
We note that this historic achievement in global health would certainly not have been possible without the novel strategies adopted in the consistent fight against polio and other vaccine preventable diseases. We commend the strong domestic and global financing and the commitment of governments at all levels towards achieving this feat.
The Tide congratulates the governments of the 47 countries in the WHO African region for this incredible feat. We also commend health workers, community volunteers, traditional and religious leaders and parents across the region for their efforts and collaboration in kicking wild polio out of Africa.
Despite this milestone, we urge African governments at all levels not to rest on their oars. We urge that the innovation, partnership, resolve and commitments that underpin this feat should continue. Continued commitment and resolve to reach every last child in the continent with the polio vaccine, as well as strengthening surveillance and routine immunization across the region will be key to keeping wild polio at bay, protecting the gains achieved and tackling the spread of Type 2 circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus (cVDPV2) which is present in 16 countries in the region.
We also call on all governments of the WHO regions and donors to remain vigilant against all forms of polio. This is because, until every strain of polio is eradicated worldwide, the progress made against the paralysing pathogen will be in jeopardy. Therefore, immunization and surveillance activities must continue to rapidly detect a potential re-introduction or re-emergence of the virus.
The outstanding commitment and efforts that got Africa off the endemic list must continue, to keep the world polio-free. Efforts should also be made towards getting Pakistan and Afghanistan off the hook of the deadly disease in order to achieve a polio-free world.
The certification of African region as wild poliovirus free is a sign of hope that progress can be achieved through collaboration and perseverance. This milestone in the fight against polio indeed bears eloquent testimony to the fact that when governments, leaders, partners, health workers and communities come together, we can triumph over the most difficult health challenges.
As the African continent and indeed, the world, grapple with the scourge of COVID-19, we recommend this collective, regional consciousness and efforts in other areas of public health, especially malaria that has continued to defile total eradication across the globe.
