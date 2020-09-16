News
NGO Trains 200 Rivers Indigenes On Civil Education
A non-governmental organisation (NGO), Care and Development Centre (CADEC) in partnership with other NGOs in Nigeria has trained over 200 indigenes of Ogbogoro community in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State on Civil education and political participation.
The one -day programme is designed to enable the community get the information necessary to demand for service delivery in their local area.
The Executive Director of CADEC in Rivers State, Mrs Rhoda Omorodion said the essence of the one day training and capacity building was to acquaint the people on information gathering on service delivery for the development of their various communities.
Speaking on the topic: “Civil Education on Strengthening Governance and Democratic Processes at the Local Level in Nigeria,” the executive director explained that the community would benefit from more of information that would enable them understand their right with regards to governance and power sharing in their local area.
“We believe that with the training, the community people will benefit from certain information that will enable them understand their right towards various governance and various sectors and stakeholders participations,” Omorodion said.
She thanked the people of Ogbogoro community for their participation in the programme and said that the charter demands would enable them to develop the concept of reaching understanding with the politicians before an election.
I Did Not Accuse NASS Members Of NDDC Contracts Fraud -Akpabio
The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, yesterday, denied that he accused members of the National Assembly of fraud concerning contracts from the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.
The minister had, during an investigative hearing at the House of Representatives, claimed that 60 percent of NDDC contracts went to the federal lawmakers.
However, as the House threatened to initiate a criminal complaint of perjury and explore the possibility of a civil defamation suit against him, Akpabio denied he ever referred to members of the 9th House of Representatives as beneficiaries of contracts in NDDC.
He noted that NDDC was yet to fully implement any budget since the commencement of the 9th National Assembly.
Also, Akpabio while responding to questions after a visit to the acting Clerk of the National Assembly, Olatunde Ojo, said the misunderstanding between him and lawmakers was caused by mischief-makers. On the peace talks being initiated and whether he had resolved to exonerate the lawmakers, who allegedly collected 60 percent of the contracts in NDDC, Senator Akpabio said: “No no no, you are wrong.
“That was not what the Speaker demanded. The Speaker wanted to know whether there was undue influence from any section of the National Assembly in respect of contracts in the NDDC.
“He (Speaker) did not say whether they were contractors. So I’m hearing it from you.” On why he was at the Nationa Assembly complex, Akpabio explained, “I am a Senator. Seeing me in the National Assembly should not be a surprise as a former Minority Leader and a Senator, and I believe that I’m a Senator for life.
“So nobody will refer to me as Governor Akpabio, but they refer to me as Senator Akpabio. This is like homecoming and the National Assembly ought to have resumed today (Tuesday). But they postponed it; so I intended that as soon as the resumption takes place, I am here “It’s part of my effort to support the President’s decision that there must be a much more cordial relationship between the Executive and Legislature.
“In fact, the President recently set up a tripartite committee made up of the party (APC), the National Assembly and the Executive to ensure oneness because we are running one government.
“It is important that we all remember that whatever we do, we want to leave a legacy for Nigeria and we cannot do this if all the arms of government are not cooperating.
“So far, I believe that whatever disagreement that could have occurred between my own ministry and the National Assembly must have been as a result of mischief and that mischief must be put to rest so that we can work in one accord for the sake of the nation.”
Nigeria Owes World Bank N3.96trn -DMO
Nigeria’s highest external debt stock to a single multilateral or bilateral financial institution in history now stands at $10.46billion (N3.965trillion at the official rate of N379/$).
Giving this revelation in its latest indebtedness figures in Abuja, at the weekend, the Debt Management Office of the Federal Ministry of Finance disclosed that the Federal Government was owing the total sum to the World Bank Group.
An analysis of the country’s external debt stock as of June 30, 2020, showed that Nigeria’s indebtedness to the International Development Association and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development were $10.05billion and $409.51million, respectively, the DMO said.
The International Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the International Development Association are both organisations of the World Bank Group.
Other organisations of the multilateral financial institution include the International Finance Corporation, the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency and the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes.
The World Bank Group and the African Development Bank Group are two prominent multilateral institutions that lend to the nation.
Nigeria’s total indebtedness to the multilateral institutions during the period under review was put at $16.36billion, representing 51.97 per cent of the country’s total external debt stock.
The DMO put the country’s indebtedness to the AfDB Group at $5.896billion.
The external debts of Nigeria to African Development Bank, Africa Growing Together Fund and African Development Fund are $1.325billion, $140,000, and $921.91million, respectively.
Nigeria’s debt to other organisations of the AfDB Group such as the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa, European Development Fund, Islamic Development Bank and International Fund for Agricultural Development, are $5.88million, $52.52million, $30.22million and $201.68million, respectively.
Further analysis of the country’s external debts showed that Nigeria’s total indebtedness to bilateral organisations, which in this case include foreign nations, was $3.948billionn as of June 30.
This represents 12.54 per cent of the country’s entire $31.477billionn external debt stock during the period under review.
For the bilateral organisations, the country’s indebtedness to China (Exim Bank of China) was $3.24billionn, while its debt to France (Agence Francaise Development) was $403.65million.
The country’s debt to Japan (Japan International Corporation Agency) was $76.69million, while Nigeria owes India (Exim Bank of India) $34.87million.
Nigeria also owes Germany the sum of $192.7million.
Still under Nigeria’s external debt stock as of June 30, the DMO put the country’s Eurobonds at $10.87billion, while its Diaspora Bond was $300million.
Eurobond and Diaspora Bond are commercial external debt stock and account for $11.168billion, representing 35.48 per cent of the country’s external debt stock.
FG Bans Alcohol In Sachets, Polythene …Shifts Talks With NLC, TUC, Others To ’Morrow
The Federal Government has indicated plans to completely phase out high concentration of alcohol in sachets and small Polyethylene Terephthalate and glass bottles in the country.
The moves are contained in a statement by the Director-General of the National Agency for Foods and Drugs Administration and Control, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, last Saturday titled: “NAFDAC Cautions On Alcohol Abuse”.
She said, “NAFDAC under the auspices of the Federal Ministry of Health, once again, wishes to bring to the attention of the general public, concerns relating to the sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages in sachets, small volume glass and PET bottles.
“These concerns relate to negative effects of irresponsible alcohol consumption on public health and on the safety and security of the public, alcohol being a toxic and psychoactive substance with dependence producing properties.
“Uncontrolled access and availability of high concentration alcohol in sachet and small volume PET or glass bottles has been put forward as a factor contributing to substance and alcohol abuse in Nigeria with its negative impact on the society.
“The World Health Organisation (WHO) reports that alcohol consumption contributes to three million deaths each year globally as well as to the disabilities and poor health of millions of people.
“NAFDAC with full support of the Federal Ministry of Health has continued to exercise its regulatory responsibilities by ensuring that all alcoholic beverages and other regulated products approved by the agency meet set standards of quality, safety and wholesomeness.
“The Federal Ministry of Health is concerned about the high incidence of substance and alcohol abuse in the country and NAFDAC, being the competent authority and working with relevant stakeholders, is increasing efforts to stem this.
“With regard to alcohol, major stakeholders have been engaged at the highest level and are already sensitised to the issue. To this end, several interventions jointly agreed upon by major stakeholders are being undertaken and as a first step, no new products in sachet and small volume PET or glass bottles above 30 per cent ABV will be registered by NAFDAC.
“Furthermore, to reduce availability and curb abuse, effective January 31, 2020, producers of alcohol in sachets and small volume PET and glass bottles are to reduce production by 50 per cent of capacity prior to January, 2020. The overall goal is a complete phase out of high concentration alcohol in sachets and small PET and glass bottles in line with the agreed roadmap or earlier.”
Meanwhile, the peace talks between the Federal Government, organised labour and the civil rights groups on the recent hike in petrol price and electricity tariffs would now take place tomorrow in Abuja.
The meeting was originally scheduled for Friday but had to be postponed to enable as many interest groups as possible to take part in it.
The Deputy Director, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Charles Akpan, confirmed the development in a text message, yesterday.
He said the meeting will come up at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
The Labour and Employment Minister, Dr Chris Ngige, first informed reporters of the talks, last Friday, as he emerged from a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.
Ngige said the meeting, called on behalf of Buhari, would provide the government team an opportunity to open its books to organised labour and explain why it took recent decisions.
President of the NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, had told newsmen moments after the minister’s announcement that the notice of the meeting went out late, and that labour leaders from different parts of the country would not be able to reach Abuja under 24 hours for the talks.
He said labour had proposed that the meeting be rescheduled.
Akpan, confirming the meeting’s postponement, last Saturday, said the leadership of organised labour and other civil society organisations were not likely to be available in one fold.
He said: “The meeting has been rescheduled to Tuesday, September 15, at 10 am. Venue is Banquet Hall of Presidential Villa. This is to accommodate all participants.”
In a separate interview, last Saturday, Wabba said organised labour would soon come out with a position on the recent increases in prices of various essential commodities, including petrol and electricity.
He said organised labour would not protest until the Central Working Committee (CWC) had met and agreed on appropriate action.
“Labour takes one battle at a time; it does not make announcement without backing its action,” the labour leader said.
Wabba noted that NLC had remained consistent on neo-liberal policies, and would take appropriate action in respect of the increases in order to achieve desired result.
He also said that it was high time Nigeria started refining products locally to solve importation challenges.
On the suspended planned protest against the Rivers State Government, Wabba said that there was the need to mend fences between the state government and labour to ensure harmonious relationship.
According to him, the will of the people should not always be taken for granted “as injury to one is injury to all”.
The NLC president called on other state governments to take appropriate steps toward addressing labour issues so as to avoid the wrath of the organised labour.
“We will take up any state that undermines the rights of workers. Workers should be conscious of their rights.
“There is synergy and we will confront recalcitrant employers to respect the law so that we don’t give room for sudden situations to rise,” Wabba said.
He further said that the Rivers State Government and labour had concluded negotiations on minimum wage, and the enabling circular would be released for a collective bargaining agreement to be signed.
The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), had increased the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) to N151, 60 per litre from N145 with effect from September 2.
Also, electricity tariff was increased effective September 1, by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) from N30.23 per kwh to N62.33 per kwh.
