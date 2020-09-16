Health
Edo: NLTF Donates Hospital Equipment To Boost Rural Healthcare Delivery
The National Lottery Trust Fund (NLTF), has donated equipment to Usen General Hospital and Ogbese Maternity Centre near Okada in Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State.
Speaking at the event, Dr George Akume, Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, said the donation was to boost rural healthcare delivery in the state.
Represented by NLTF’s Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer, Dr Bello Maigari, Akume said the gesture was a demonstration of President Muhammadu Buhari’s vision on rural community health.
“The president is committed towards promoting the well-being of the common man, the government’s next-level agenda is to promote social inclusion among all Nigerians in a balanced, transparent and cost effective way.
“The essence of this intervention is to deliver world class, vital medical facilities to complement the efforts of the state government in making a difference in healthcare delivery,” he said.
The minister said that the NLTF would continue to pursue its intervention projects in a broad, distinctive, integrative and inclusive manner across the country.
“Our intention is to cover the entire 774 local government areas in the country and the Federal Capital Territory, I assure you that this will be achieved,” he said.
Also speaking, Mr Lucky Imasuen, member, NLTF’s Board of Trustees said the intervention would promote good health among residents of the communities.
Health
Sickle Cell Awareness:Group Organises Blood Donation Drive
A group of young professionals in politics and governance yesterday organised a blood donation drive to draw attention to its importance in saving lives of those with anaemia.
The event organised in partnership with the National Blood Transfusion Service (NBTS), was to raise awareness on sickle cell disease, Olu Onemola, one of the organisers told newsmen in Abuja.
Onemola, a former Special Assistant on New Media to the former President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, said that such initiatives are necessary to enlighten people that donating blood helps to save lives.
Our source reports that the group is made up of individuals of like minds who were either past or present Special Assistants to top politicians.
According to him, the outreach tagged “Blood Drive at the CANS,” seeks to educate participants on the importance of donating blood and raising awareness on sickle cell disease.
“A lot of Nigerians do not know that the simple act of donating blood can help to save the lives of people amongst us that have sickle cell disorder.
“With the coronavirus pandemic, we thought it will be necessary to enlighten more people on how blood donation helps to provide the necessary transfusions to sickle cell patients,” he said.
Ms Veronica Abang, one of the organisers and the Special Assistant on New Media to the Delta State Governor, who spoke after donating blood, adjudged the event as a success.
She expressed hope that more awareness would be created so that such initiatives would be replicated across Nigeria for there to be more blood available to those that require them.
“It is great to see people who have never donated blood and people who were actually scared of needles, roll up their sleeves and participate in such a worthy cause.
“Moving forward, we hope that such citizen-driven blood drives can be replicated across the nation,” Abang said.
“The turn-out was impressive, however, next time, we hope to make it bigger and better,” said Wale Bakare, Special Assistant on Electronic and Digital Media to the President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan.
Bakare, also one of the organisers said that a lot of Nigerians were keen in engaging in such life-saving activities but lacked information as to how to participate.
Health
Health Benefits Of Sleep
These days with pressure from daily living it’s difficult to get the recommended eight hours sleep daily. Unfortunately, a good night’s sleep is incredibly important for ones health. The truth is that sleep is as important as eating healthily and exercising. On the other hand there’s a lot that can interfere with natural sleep patterns.
People are now sleeping less than they did in the past, and sleep quality has decreased as well. Poor sleep is strongly linked to weight gain:People with short sleep duration tend to weigh significantly more than those who get adequate sleep. In fact, short sleep duration is one of the strongest risk factors for obesity.
In one extensive review study, children and adults with short sleep duration were 89% and 55% more likely to develop obesity, respectively. The effect of sleep on weight gain is believed to be mediated by numerous factors, including hormones and motivation to exercise.
If you’re trying to lose weight, getting quality sleep is absolutely crucial. Studies show that sleep-deprived individuals have a bigger appetite and tend to eat more calories.
Sleep deprivation disrupts the daily fluctuations in appetite hormones and is believed to cause poor appetite regulation. This includes higher levels of ghrelin, the hormone that stimulates appetite, and reduced levels of leptin, the hormone that suppresses appetite.
Sleep is important for various aspects of brain function.
This includes cognition, concentration, productivity, and performance. All of these are negatively affected by sleep deprivation.
A study on medical interns provides a good example.
Most night duty workers on a traditional schedule with extended work hours of more than 24 hours made 36% more serious work blunders than those on a schedule that allowed more sleep.
Another study found that short sleep can negatively impact some aspects of brain function to a similar degree as alcohol intoxication. On the other hand, good sleep has been shown to improve problem-solving skills and enhance memory performance of both children and adults.
Sleep has been shown to enhance athletic performance: A study on basketball players, longer sleep was shown to significantly improve speed, accuracy, reaction times, and mental well-being. Less sleep duration has also been associated with poor exercise performance and functional limitation in older women.
A study in over 2,800 women found that poor sleep was linked to slower walking, lower grip strength, and greater difficulty performing independent activities .
These are the factors believed to drive chronic diseases, including heart disease. A review of 15 studies found that people who don’t get enough sleep are at far greater risk of heart disease or stroke than those who sleep 7–8 hours per night .
Experimental sleep restriction affects blood sugar and reduces insulin sensitivity . In a study in healthy young men, restricting sleep to 4 hours per night for 6 nights in a row caused symptoms of prediabetes. These symptoms resolved after one week of increased sleep duration. Poor sleep habits are also strongly linked to adverse effects on blood sugar in the general population.
Those sleeping less than 6 hours per night have repeatedly been shown to be at an increased risk of type II diabetes. Mental health issues, such as depression, are strongly linked to poor sleep quality and sleeping disorders.
It’s been estimated that 90% of people with depression complain about sleep quality. Poor sleep is even associated with an increased risk of death by suicide: Those with sleeping disorders like insomnia or obstructive sleep apnea also report significantly higher rates of depression than those without.
Even a small loss of sleep has been shown to impair immune function:One large 2-week study monitored the development of the common cold after giving people nasal drops with the cold virus . They found that those who slept less than 7 hours were almost 3 times more likely to develop a cold than those who slept 8 hours or more.
City Crime
Coronavirus Cases Increase Anxiety, Depression
The Medical Director, Federal Neuro-psychiatric Hospital, Enugu, Dr Monday Igwe, says there has been increase in cases of anxiety and depression brought to the hospital since the emergence of COVID-19 pandemic.
Igwe told newsmen in Enugu on Tuesday that the COVID-19 pandemic brought human and economic losses leading many to a situation of hopelessness, anxiety and depression.
He said that just as the pandemic affected the economic and physical wellbeing; it also had a lot of psychological and psychiatric consequences.
“So many people due to losses such as their means of livelihood, and even the restrictions of their movement during the lockdown has affected them psychologically.
“Some people, especially those who are prone to mental illness are developing psychological and psychiatric complications.
“It is already showing by the increasing number of cases we see each day in the hospital.
“Recently, we have been recording a lot of anxiety and depression cases and all these are as a result of the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“At times it is even triggered by some event surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic; some losses, some fear of getting the virus.
“Some are getting into hard drugs and substance abuse occasioned by not going to work and having ample time to associate with bad companies has affect them negatively”, Igwe said.
“You see more people engage in taking cannabis, alcohol and other injurious substances now than before,’’ he said.
The medical director, however, said that the hospital did not have ready statistics on the rise.
“It is evidently clear that there has been a spike from our daily consulting and treatment.’’
On how the health facility coped with the pandemic; Igwe said that the hospital was initially overwhelmed by the challenges posed by COVID-19, especially on social and physical distancing “since mentally ill persons are not easily controlled’’.
“You will be saying something and will be saying something else. So, we earlier had the challenge of controlling them to maintain social and physical distancing, especially for those in the outpatient ward,’’ he said.
The medical director, however, said that the first thing the management did was to buy more canopies and seats as well as proper seating arrangement in the waiting areas and changed seating arrangement in the consulting rooms.
“We also had issues of funds for procurement of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and where to even buy them; so we had to improvise with what we can do locally.
“The pharmacy department was mobilised and it is producing hand sanitisers, liquid soap, disinfectants and other things needed for human and environmental cleaning of the hospital.
“Our occupational therapy department has been mobilised with new sawing machines and accessories to produce local facemasks in large quantities to complement the surgical ones we can afford.
“We are spending more on buying water from water vendors daily.
“However, the Federal Government through the NCDC and UNIDO made some supplies of these essential PPE to the hospital recently,’’ he said.
Igwe appealed to philanthropic individuals, organisations and foundations to assist the hospital to overcome some of its challenges.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Enugu is the only specialised psychiatric and psychological treatment facility in the South-East but the hospital also serves some parts of the South-South and North Central. (NAN)
