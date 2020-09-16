Economy Tops Agenda As Govs Meet, Today

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Campaign Council Chairman, Chief Nyesom Wike, has declared that the Edo Stae governorship election would be won convincingly by Governor Godwin Obaseki.

The PDP National Campaign chairman, who is also the Governor of Rivers State, made the assertion at the Grand Finale of the Edo PDP Campaign held at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, yesterday.

Wike said the convincing evidence on ground has shown the general acceptance of the party by the electorate.

He stated that with the achievements of the last four years, it would be impossible for Obaseki not to be declared the winner.

The governor, however, urged Edo people not to take things for granted but turn out in large numbers to vote the candidate of PDP.

“By the grace of God, the election has been won by Governor Obaseki. That does not mean that you’ll go and sleep. Everybody that wants to fight godfatherism should come out to vote.

“Use Edo election to end godfatherism. Make sure you vote and be vigilant too.

“I agree with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that the election will be free and fair. Even the Inspector General of Police has promised that nobody will rig the election. But do not leave the polling units after casting your votes.

“Repeat the Rivers State model. Let every woman wear Jeans on Election Day, cast and defend your votes.

“Follow the votes to the collation centres. Do not go until INEC has announced Godwin Obaseki as the winner,” he said.

Also speaking, the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus described the Edo election as a special one.

He said the election would determine the status of elective democracy in Nigeria that was devoid of rigging.

“Let there be more restrictions for election riggers, just like United States has done. I call on other democratic countries of the world to rise to protect Nigeria’s democracy.

“We all know that Obaseki is a performing governor. He has impacted the lives of Edo people. Let their will prevail. Edo people should resist all forms of godfatherism,” he stated.

In his speech, the Chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum, and Governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Aminu Waziri Tambuwal urged Edo people not to sell their votes.

“I hear somebody said he will come to Edo with bullion vans. Stand firm and do not sell your votes.

“I appeal to INEC to conduct free and fair election. There should not be intimidation of the electorate.

“Stay at your polling units. Ensure your votes are counted. Vote for continuity,” he stated.

On his part, the Chairman of South-South Governors’ Forum and Governor of Delta State, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa said nobody can cheat PDP of its votes because it was a majority party in Edo State.

“We are not afraid. Nobody will change the results or cheat us on Saturday.

“You have done extensive campaign, from ward to ward. Pick your PVC on Saturday, go to your polling units and cast your votes for PDP,” he said.

The former Vice Presidential Candidate of the PDP, Mr Peter Obi, also spoke in the same vein, and urged Edo electorate not to vote the APC candidate for the sake of Nigeria.

According to him, ”we want Nigeria to be good and people like Obaseki are trusted”.

The mega rally was also attended by the Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, and his Akwa Ibom State counterpart, Mr Emmanuel Udom.

Also in attendance were the Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, his Abia State counterpart, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, the Oyo State Governor, Engr Seyi Makinde, and the Cross River State Governor, Prof Benedict Ayade.

Other dignitaries that accompanied the Rivers State governor on the trip were the former Governor of Rivers State, Sir Celestine Omehia; the former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Austin Opara; and the former Minister of Transport, Dr Abiye Sekibo.

Meanwhile, The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said it was amused by the conduct of All Progressives Congress (APC), National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who in a video, tasked Edo voters to reject Governor Godwin Obaseki in the September 19, governorship election in the state.

Tinubu, in the said video, also described Obaseki as a dictator.

In its official reaction, yesterday, the party, in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said it was pathetic that “Asiwaju is claiming to be the leader of all democrats in Nigeria, which obviously he is not, while at the same time violating the fundamental of democracy, which is allowing a people to freely chose their leaders without confrontations with lies, coercion, mudslinging, slanders and beguiling as exhibited in his amateur video.”

The statement further read: “It smacks of unpardonable hypocrisy that an individual who claims to be a democrat will at the same time chose to sit in the comfort of his residence to insult the people of Edo State over their manifest choice of Governor Godwin Obaseki as their preferred leader, for another term of four years, due to his sterling democratic qualities and performance in office.

“Asiwaju cannot be claiming to be a democrat while campaigning for an individual that has already been rejected by the people of Edo State, having been exposed by none other than the former national chairman of his party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, as a thief, fake pastor, acid bather, a person of questionable character who is only fit for ‘night meetings’ and should not be trusted with the position of the governor of Edo State.

“We know that Asiwaju is desperate to re-launch himself into relevance but can someone who wants the nation to believe that he is a democrat be campaigning alongside self-confessed liar, who has been rejected by his kinsmen and suspended as national chairman of his party, all in the quest to install a stooge in office?

“Asiwaju must be reminded that Edo State is not part of his fiefdom and that the needless sanctimonious pomposity which he displayed in the broadcast will never sway the people.

“This is because Edo State is home to very eminent and exceedingly intelligent personalities including highly revered royal fathers, religious and community leaders, astute public administrators, outstanding politicians and captains of industry, who are not ready to alter their resolve for Governor Obaseki.

“If anything, Asiwaju’s broadcast has again exposed an imperialist agenda against the Edo people, a development that has further strengthened the resolve of the people of Edo State to permanently put an end to political godfatherism, which Asiwaju represents in the Nigerian political firmament.

“Furthermore, without conceding to Asiwaju’s jejune argument, we ask, what contribution to democracy did he found in President Muhammadu Buhari when he presented him, then as Gen Muhammadu Buhari (rtd), to Nigerians ahead of the 2015 presidential election?

“Moreover, Nigerians are gradually seeing through Asiwaju’s claims of having fought for democracy as mere myth. The true heroes of democracy include the founding fathers of our party and the regular people of Nigeria, who unlike most self-acclaimed leaders of democrats, never sneaked out of the shores of our country but stood firm to the very end.

“Our party had severally cautioned Asiwaju Tinubu to steer clear of our candidates and desist from infantile attention-seeking in a political dispensation that has moved beyond unnecessary ego trips.

“The people of Edo State had since made up their minds to re-elect Governor Obaseki and APC leaders such as Asiwaju, in their vanity should come to terms with that.”

Similarly, The National Peace Committee (NPC) headed by former Head of State, Gen Abdulsalmi Abubakar (rtd), its Convener, Bishop Hassan Kukah, yesterday, made the contesting political parties to sign a peace accord where they were charged to ensure they work for peace, and also accept the outcome of the results with special emphasis on the two major contenders which are the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Governor Godwin Obaseki; and his All Progressives Congress (APC) counterpart, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

Abdulsalami said that the peace pact means that the actors have embraced peace, adding that with the assurances from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of maintaining neutrality and the Inspector General of Police Muhammed Adamu, assuring of adequate security, Edo people should come out and vote on the Election Day even as he lauded the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II for his efforts at bringing the warring parties together when the tension was at its peak.

He said, “The gubernatorial election in Edo State is just a few days away and giving peace during and after the election is a priority and it must be done. We as a people should aspire to see Nigeria where people feel safe to come out of their homes to cast their votes without any fear.

“As you are all aware, the election cannot hold in the absence of a peaceful atmosphere. All contesting parties need to adopt a code of conduct that will remove confrontation among yourselves because by agreeing to sign this covenant of peace, all of you are committing yourselves to ensure an enduring peace in Nigeria and Edo State before, during and after the election and agreeing to look beyond short term political gains, sectoral interests or narrow party advantage and accepting nothing but for the development of Edo State.

“As we go into the elections, we have been given all assurances by the INEC chairman and he has repeated it here this morning, he told us that they are ready with all the necessary materials and they will conduct a free and fair election haven got this, the rest is left for you the voters to what is right by desisting from selling your votes thereby selling your rights, freedom and conscience.

“Similarly the Inspector General of Police, who was here yesterday and who is ably represented by the DIG has assured that the police are here to ensure that there is peace and tranquillity and citizens who want to vote will do so freely.

“I urge all of us to use the process of election in Edo as a test of future elections as reiterated by President Muhammadu Buhari let every Nigerian be respected and be given an opportunity cast his or her vote without intimidation or coercion and once that vote is casted let us applaud that vote.

“I ask all the stakeholders and key people here present to commit to the spirit of this accord while also remembering that the violators of this accord are putting their integrity on line because you are signing this as ladies and gentlemen who are to be taken for your words we therefore call on everyone to work to ensuring a peaceful election process to ensure that peace reign in Edo state during and after the election”.

On his part, Bishop Hassan Matthew Kukah said that the peace meeting was a rare one as the committee usually works during presidential elections.

“This is one of the very rare occasions where the peace committee has to roll out its drum to accompany gubernatorial candidates, usually, we do our work at the level of presidential election”.

On his part, Chairman of INEC, Prof Mahmud Yakubu, reassured of the readiness of the commission to conduct a credible election, adding that the NPC has demonstrated that so much can be achieved in nation building by the force of moral rather than statutory authority.

“INEC working with civil society organisations and other stakeholders will continue to support the work of the peace committee. We welcome this initiative. Our preparation for deployment of personnel and materials, new innovations in result management, the safety of personnel, security of materials and above all the credibility of the election have all been negatively impacted by violence and malpractices.

“I wish to assure you of INEC’s commitment to credible election, the votes will count, the people of Edo State will determine who will become their next governor, their choice will be upheld”.

On his part, the Police IG, who was represented by Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Research and Planning, Adeleye Oyebade, said that “the police would work with sister security agencies to ensure a peaceful exercise.”

In remarks, the Oba of Benin, who was represented by the Esogban of Benin, Chief David Edebiri while applauding the initiators, said election in Edo has never been this tense.

He said: “I want to tell you that elections in Edo State have never produced such a bloody outcome. The first election I participated in was in Benin in 1952. Since then I have participated in every national, sub-national, local government election that took place in Nigeria.

“We appeal to our sons who are all in the field to know that only one winner will emerge. This election is particularly good because the two main contestants are people from reputable families in Benin. They are from families that have been ruling and have been associated with the good administration of this place.

“The Omo N’Oba is very happy that the committee is here to help to bring peace to this kingdom of Benin and the rest of Edo”.

In his reaction, Governor Godwin Obaseki urged the committee to also look out for non-state actors who he said have influence over voters even as he said he as a candidate and chief security officer of the state would abide by the peace pact.