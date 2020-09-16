Featured
Economy Tops Agenda As Govs Meet, Today
The deteriorating state of the economy, especially at the sub-national levels would be the main focus when governors of the 36 states of the federation hold the 17th Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) teleconference meeting, today.
This indication was contained in an invitation sent out to the governors by the Director-General of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) Mr. Asishana Bayo Okauru, late last Monday.
A statement signed by the Head, Media and Public Affairs of the NGF, Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, in Abuja, yesterday, quoted the invitation as saying that governors would rob minds with the Presidential Economic Advisory Council, represented by its Chairman, Bismark Rewane, to x-ray the management of state economies, their challenges, opportunities and policy solutions.
The statement read in part, “Rewane had chaired the committee when it resolved the gridlock on minimum wage between states and their workers about a year ago. He will be making one of the two presentations scheduled for tomorrow’s meeting.
“The sub-national economy will again feature prominently as it will become up again when the governors discuss their participation in a summit organized by the Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG), which is due to take place, a month from now, precisely on the 26th and 27th of October, 2020.
“The NGF is partnering with the NESG to organize the summit, which is more of an NGF-NESG roundtable than anything else because governors are featuring very prominently in each of the 26 segments of the roundtable and its plenaries.”
Bello-Barkindo further explained that the two conversations are geared toward preparing the state governors for their post-Covid-19 recovery plans and ensuring that, maximum impact of the reforms is felt by the sub-national populace.
Participants at the NGF meeting can access the virtual conference room from 1:00 pm but the meeting will start at 2:00 pm.
Also, the governors are to receive several other updates about partnerships with donor agencies and partners.
One of the updates being expected is that of the Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa-led committee, mandated to interface with the Presidential Task Force on the Covid-19 pandemic.
It is expected to speak on the conclusion of the CACOVID flag-off and distribution of palliatives as well as the Basic Health Care Provision Fund.
The Sokoto State Governor, Hon Aminu Tambuwal, who is the vice chairman of the NGF, is also expected to give an update on discussions on Executive Order 10, while the governors are also expected to discuss the security situation in the country, giving special attention to the situation in Zamfara State.
Edo Governorship Poll: PDP’ll Win Convincingly, Wike Declares …Urges Edo Electorate To Be Vigilant, Defend Votes …Leave Obaseki Alone, Face APC’s Political Woes, PDP Tells Tinubu …As Obaseki, Ize-Iyamu Sign Peace Pact
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Campaign Council Chairman, Chief Nyesom Wike, has declared that the Edo Stae governorship election would be won convincingly by Governor Godwin Obaseki.
The PDP National Campaign chairman, who is also the Governor of Rivers State, made the assertion at the Grand Finale of the Edo PDP Campaign held at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, yesterday.
Wike said the convincing evidence on ground has shown the general acceptance of the party by the electorate.
He stated that with the achievements of the last four years, it would be impossible for Obaseki not to be declared the winner.
The governor, however, urged Edo people not to take things for granted but turn out in large numbers to vote the candidate of PDP.
“By the grace of God, the election has been won by Governor Obaseki. That does not mean that you’ll go and sleep. Everybody that wants to fight godfatherism should come out to vote.
“Use Edo election to end godfatherism. Make sure you vote and be vigilant too.
“I agree with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that the election will be free and fair. Even the Inspector General of Police has promised that nobody will rig the election. But do not leave the polling units after casting your votes.
“Repeat the Rivers State model. Let every woman wear Jeans on Election Day, cast and defend your votes.
“Follow the votes to the collation centres. Do not go until INEC has announced Godwin Obaseki as the winner,” he said.
Also speaking, the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus described the Edo election as a special one.
He said the election would determine the status of elective democracy in Nigeria that was devoid of rigging.
“Let there be more restrictions for election riggers, just like United States has done. I call on other democratic countries of the world to rise to protect Nigeria’s democracy.
“We all know that Obaseki is a performing governor. He has impacted the lives of Edo people. Let their will prevail. Edo people should resist all forms of godfatherism,” he stated.
In his speech, the Chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum, and Governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Aminu Waziri Tambuwal urged Edo people not to sell their votes.
“I hear somebody said he will come to Edo with bullion vans. Stand firm and do not sell your votes.
“I appeal to INEC to conduct free and fair election. There should not be intimidation of the electorate.
“Stay at your polling units. Ensure your votes are counted. Vote for continuity,” he stated.
On his part, the Chairman of South-South Governors’ Forum and Governor of Delta State, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa said nobody can cheat PDP of its votes because it was a majority party in Edo State.
“We are not afraid. Nobody will change the results or cheat us on Saturday.
“You have done extensive campaign, from ward to ward. Pick your PVC on Saturday, go to your polling units and cast your votes for PDP,” he said.
The former Vice Presidential Candidate of the PDP, Mr Peter Obi, also spoke in the same vein, and urged Edo electorate not to vote the APC candidate for the sake of Nigeria.
According to him, ”we want Nigeria to be good and people like Obaseki are trusted”.
The mega rally was also attended by the Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, and his Akwa Ibom State counterpart, Mr Emmanuel Udom.
Also in attendance were the Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, his Abia State counterpart, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, the Oyo State Governor, Engr Seyi Makinde, and the Cross River State Governor, Prof Benedict Ayade.
Other dignitaries that accompanied the Rivers State governor on the trip were the former Governor of Rivers State, Sir Celestine Omehia; the former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Austin Opara; and the former Minister of Transport, Dr Abiye Sekibo.
Meanwhile, The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said it was amused by the conduct of All Progressives Congress (APC), National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who in a video, tasked Edo voters to reject Governor Godwin Obaseki in the September 19, governorship election in the state.
Tinubu, in the said video, also described Obaseki as a dictator.
In its official reaction, yesterday, the party, in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said it was pathetic that “Asiwaju is claiming to be the leader of all democrats in Nigeria, which obviously he is not, while at the same time violating the fundamental of democracy, which is allowing a people to freely chose their leaders without confrontations with lies, coercion, mudslinging, slanders and beguiling as exhibited in his amateur video.”
The statement further read: “It smacks of unpardonable hypocrisy that an individual who claims to be a democrat will at the same time chose to sit in the comfort of his residence to insult the people of Edo State over their manifest choice of Governor Godwin Obaseki as their preferred leader, for another term of four years, due to his sterling democratic qualities and performance in office.
“Asiwaju cannot be claiming to be a democrat while campaigning for an individual that has already been rejected by the people of Edo State, having been exposed by none other than the former national chairman of his party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, as a thief, fake pastor, acid bather, a person of questionable character who is only fit for ‘night meetings’ and should not be trusted with the position of the governor of Edo State.
“We know that Asiwaju is desperate to re-launch himself into relevance but can someone who wants the nation to believe that he is a democrat be campaigning alongside self-confessed liar, who has been rejected by his kinsmen and suspended as national chairman of his party, all in the quest to install a stooge in office?
“Asiwaju must be reminded that Edo State is not part of his fiefdom and that the needless sanctimonious pomposity which he displayed in the broadcast will never sway the people.
“This is because Edo State is home to very eminent and exceedingly intelligent personalities including highly revered royal fathers, religious and community leaders, astute public administrators, outstanding politicians and captains of industry, who are not ready to alter their resolve for Governor Obaseki.
“If anything, Asiwaju’s broadcast has again exposed an imperialist agenda against the Edo people, a development that has further strengthened the resolve of the people of Edo State to permanently put an end to political godfatherism, which Asiwaju represents in the Nigerian political firmament.
“Furthermore, without conceding to Asiwaju’s jejune argument, we ask, what contribution to democracy did he found in President Muhammadu Buhari when he presented him, then as Gen Muhammadu Buhari (rtd), to Nigerians ahead of the 2015 presidential election?
“Moreover, Nigerians are gradually seeing through Asiwaju’s claims of having fought for democracy as mere myth. The true heroes of democracy include the founding fathers of our party and the regular people of Nigeria, who unlike most self-acclaimed leaders of democrats, never sneaked out of the shores of our country but stood firm to the very end.
“Our party had severally cautioned Asiwaju Tinubu to steer clear of our candidates and desist from infantile attention-seeking in a political dispensation that has moved beyond unnecessary ego trips.
“The people of Edo State had since made up their minds to re-elect Governor Obaseki and APC leaders such as Asiwaju, in their vanity should come to terms with that.”
Similarly, The National Peace Committee (NPC) headed by former Head of State, Gen Abdulsalmi Abubakar (rtd), its Convener, Bishop Hassan Kukah, yesterday, made the contesting political parties to sign a peace accord where they were charged to ensure they work for peace, and also accept the outcome of the results with special emphasis on the two major contenders which are the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Governor Godwin Obaseki; and his All Progressives Congress (APC) counterpart, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.
Abdulsalami said that the peace pact means that the actors have embraced peace, adding that with the assurances from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of maintaining neutrality and the Inspector General of Police Muhammed Adamu, assuring of adequate security, Edo people should come out and vote on the Election Day even as he lauded the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II for his efforts at bringing the warring parties together when the tension was at its peak.
He said, “The gubernatorial election in Edo State is just a few days away and giving peace during and after the election is a priority and it must be done. We as a people should aspire to see Nigeria where people feel safe to come out of their homes to cast their votes without any fear.
“As you are all aware, the election cannot hold in the absence of a peaceful atmosphere. All contesting parties need to adopt a code of conduct that will remove confrontation among yourselves because by agreeing to sign this covenant of peace, all of you are committing yourselves to ensure an enduring peace in Nigeria and Edo State before, during and after the election and agreeing to look beyond short term political gains, sectoral interests or narrow party advantage and accepting nothing but for the development of Edo State.
“As we go into the elections, we have been given all assurances by the INEC chairman and he has repeated it here this morning, he told us that they are ready with all the necessary materials and they will conduct a free and fair election haven got this, the rest is left for you the voters to what is right by desisting from selling your votes thereby selling your rights, freedom and conscience.
“Similarly the Inspector General of Police, who was here yesterday and who is ably represented by the DIG has assured that the police are here to ensure that there is peace and tranquillity and citizens who want to vote will do so freely.
“I urge all of us to use the process of election in Edo as a test of future elections as reiterated by President Muhammadu Buhari let every Nigerian be respected and be given an opportunity cast his or her vote without intimidation or coercion and once that vote is casted let us applaud that vote.
“I ask all the stakeholders and key people here present to commit to the spirit of this accord while also remembering that the violators of this accord are putting their integrity on line because you are signing this as ladies and gentlemen who are to be taken for your words we therefore call on everyone to work to ensuring a peaceful election process to ensure that peace reign in Edo state during and after the election”.
On his part, Bishop Hassan Matthew Kukah said that the peace meeting was a rare one as the committee usually works during presidential elections.
“This is one of the very rare occasions where the peace committee has to roll out its drum to accompany gubernatorial candidates, usually, we do our work at the level of presidential election”.
On his part, Chairman of INEC, Prof Mahmud Yakubu, reassured of the readiness of the commission to conduct a credible election, adding that the NPC has demonstrated that so much can be achieved in nation building by the force of moral rather than statutory authority.
“INEC working with civil society organisations and other stakeholders will continue to support the work of the peace committee. We welcome this initiative. Our preparation for deployment of personnel and materials, new innovations in result management, the safety of personnel, security of materials and above all the credibility of the election have all been negatively impacted by violence and malpractices.
“I wish to assure you of INEC’s commitment to credible election, the votes will count, the people of Edo State will determine who will become their next governor, their choice will be upheld”.
On his part, the Police IG, who was represented by Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Research and Planning, Adeleye Oyebade, said that “the police would work with sister security agencies to ensure a peaceful exercise.”
In remarks, the Oba of Benin, who was represented by the Esogban of Benin, Chief David Edebiri while applauding the initiators, said election in Edo has never been this tense.
He said: “I want to tell you that elections in Edo State have never produced such a bloody outcome. The first election I participated in was in Benin in 1952. Since then I have participated in every national, sub-national, local government election that took place in Nigeria.
“We appeal to our sons who are all in the field to know that only one winner will emerge. This election is particularly good because the two main contestants are people from reputable families in Benin. They are from families that have been ruling and have been associated with the good administration of this place.
“The Omo N’Oba is very happy that the committee is here to help to bring peace to this kingdom of Benin and the rest of Edo”.
In his reaction, Governor Godwin Obaseki urged the committee to also look out for non-state actors who he said have influence over voters even as he said he as a candidate and chief security officer of the state would abide by the peace pact.
Edo Governorship Election: PDP Exposes APC’s Plot To Scuttle Poll …Secondus Backs Obasanjo’s Speech On State Of The Nation
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has raised alarm over an alleged plot by the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, to scuttle the September 19, Governorship Election through the use of a frivolous lawsuit.
The National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, raised the alarm at a press conference in Abuja, yesterday.
He said the party has credible intelligence that the APC which was now aware that defeat was imminent has resorted to using fringe political parties to approach the courts with a view to causing a constitutional crisis which, if it succeeds, truncate the election and pave way for an unconstitutional takeover of the state.
Ologbondiyan said “The Peoples Democratic Party raises alarm over plots by certain interests recruited by the All Progressives Congress to use frivolous lawsuit to scuttle the September 19 Edo state governorship election, following APC’s realization that there is no way it can win in the election.
“The said interests, who are masquerading through certain political groups, are seeking to blackmail the judiciary and stampede the court to violate the clear provisions of the Electoral Act and illegally halt the Edo election.
“Nigerians are already aware that Section 87(10) (11) of the Electoral Act, clearly prohibits the courts from restraining the conduct of party primaries and general elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission.
“This section of the Electoral Act has put paid to situations in the past, where groups or individuals who have no real stake in elections were used as cannon fodders by selfish individuals and groups to manipulate the courts and frustrate electoral process against the
interest of the people.”
According to the PDP spokesman, it was now clear that the aim of the APC is to use political groups to drag in the Judiciary, trigger constitutional crisis in Edo state, the Niger Delta region and the nation at large and blame it on the court.
He further said “The APC’s calculation is a re-enactment of a similar judicial quagmire that led to the scuttling of the 1993 general election, a development that led to a serious national crisis that almost destroyed the corporate existence of our country.
“The PDP stands with the people of Edo State in condemning this plot by the APC to derail the democratic order, scuttle the governorship election, create an emergency situation, forcefully seize power and foist an undemocratic and oppressive regime in Edo State.
“Our party, therefore, cautions such unpatriotic persons to note that the people of Edo State are ready to go to the poll on September 19, and will vehemently resist any attempt by anybody to tamper with the schedule of election or attempt a forceful takeover of their state.”
The party also said it was aware that armed soldiers have been drafted to the residences of the former National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole in the Government Reserved Area, Benin and his country home in Iyamu.
“Our party holds that it is indecorous, shameful and sinful on the part of the APC and the Buhari Presidency to leave the flanks of our people in Katsina, Kaduna, Benue, Yobe, Adamawa, Sokoto, Kogi open to bandits while soldiers are guarding the residence of suspended
Oshiomhole just to enable him perpetrate electoral heist”, Ologbondiyan said.
The PDP urged the Federal Government to withdraw the soldiers and put them to better use in Katsina, Kaduna, Sokoto and Zamfara where our nationhood is being threatened by terrorists and bandits.
A response from the APC campaign council was still being awaited as at the time of filing this report.
Meanwhile, the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus has commended former President Olusegun Obasanjo and some Nigerian elders for speaking up and drawing the attention of President Muhammadu Buhari to the state of affairs in the nation.
The former President had, on Saturday, lamented the growing divisions amongst ethnic nationalities in the land; a remark that elicited sharp reaction from the Presidency which wasted no time in labelling him a “low level divider-in-chief.”
Echoing the position of Obasanjo, the PDP chair urged well-meaning Nigerians to rise up and speak truth to power.
A statement issued late yesterday evening by his media aide, Ike Abonyi, Secondus berated the Presidency and others playing to the gallery who instead of embracing words of wisdom from patriotic elders “chose to attack what is real and overwhelming to all.”
He commended Obasanjo for always exhibiting exceptional patriotism “whenever the challenge in the country overwhelms as its in the country today.”
Secondus charged President Buhari and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), to rise up to the challenge of leadership by heeding the counsel of Obasanjo rather than resorting to insults.
The statement quoted the PDP boss as advising the President to save the country from getting progressively worse by conducting free, fair and credible election in Edo State on September 19, 2020.
“Democracy strives well under rule of law and this is all the people of Edo State are asking for, to let their will prevail on September 19, 2020.
“To deploy military and other security agencies to do election duties outside the one statutorily assigned to them as was witnessed in 2019 general election and the gubernatorial elections in Bayelsa and Kogi states clearly undermines democracy.
“We saw and witnessed the gimmick in Osun, Bayelsa, Kano states where security operatives were used to disrupt polls at PDP strong areas leading to cancellation, and the so-called inconclusive elections,” the statement read.
Projects’ Funding Not Problem, Wike Assures
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has reiterated that his administration has always set aside funds for any project that it awards.
He stated that this was the reason why there would be no abandoned project at the end of his tenure in the state.
Wike gave the explanation after inspecting the Junior Doctors’ Residential Quarters and the Real Madrid Football Academy in Port Harcourt.
The governor said he has continued to fulfil the promise of executing quality projects in every sector, adding that the reconstruction of the Junior Doctors’ Quarters was one of such projects.
He stated that when completed, the quarters would enhance the productivity of doctors.
“The extent of work we saw at the Junior Doctors’ Quarters is very astonishing. We had promised to touch every sector to improve productivity of workers.
“Any project we want to embark upon, we make sure that there are funds for them. We want to complete every project awarded by us.
“What you’ve seen there is work still at the foundation level. It is very solid and you will only understand it when the structures are out of the ground. There are no less than 46 one-bedroom flats for the Junior Doctors,” he said.
At the Real Madrid Football Academy located at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, the governor expressed delight at the extent of work so far, and explained that academic and sporting activities cannot begin at the academy until the Federal Government directs the reopening of schools.
Wike, however, directed the Special Adviser on Real Madrid Football Academy, Christopher Green, to commence the screening of applicants in preparation for the opening and full utilisation of the facilities at the world-class academy.
“The Real Madrid Football Academy is conceived to give skills to our youths. Those of them who are talented in football will continue with it, and others will face academics.
“This is first of its kind in Africa, and we appreciate our partnership with Real Madrid, Spain. Already, they have trained our coaches who are now eager to start work.
“Unfortunately, the Covid-19 pandemic is preventing it. By the time the Federal Government directs for schools to reopen, we hope to be ready.
“The special adviser should start the admission process. Those who are qualified will be admitted and made to hold on for resumption. Our decision is that 70 per cent admission will be for Rivers people while 30 per cent will be for others.
“Nobody will come here and not be happy with what we have done,” he emphasised.
Also speaking, Elders Statesman, Chief Sergeant Awuse, described the work at the Real Madrid Football Academy as a fantastic concept well executed.
“It is good to know it’s the first in Africa. The governor is doing it not minding the cost because of his passion.
“It is for the development of Rivers youths and Nigerians. This is leadership in action. He has continued to build enduring structures for posterity,” Awuse added.
Former Majority Leader of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Dr Chidi Lloyd, said the governor was strengthening institutions with his deliberate execution of projects in all the sectors.
“It is obvious he is addressing the three domains of education with the Real Madrid Football Academy. This is for comprehensive development of Rivers youths.
“I admire him so much because he has a personal touch to all his projects. He supervises them to ensure that the agreed standard is delivered in order to have value for money.
“He has provided accommodation facilities to judges, and is also doing so to doctors. I tell you, when workers are comfortable, they can resist taking of bribe,” he said.
In his remarks, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Real Madrid Football Academy, Christopher Green, said about 1,000 applications have been received from across the world and Spain for enrolment into the academy.
Green assured that with the directive given by the governor, he would begin the screening of applications, and prepare the successful applicants for resumption of activities.
