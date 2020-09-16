Niger Delta
179 Households To Benefit From Delta COVID-19 Palliatives
About 179 vulnerable households across the 270 wards in the 25 local government areas of Delta State are expected to benefit from palliatives donated by the Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID).
The targeted beneficiaries will be given one 10kg bag of rice, 10kg bag of gari, one carton of pasta, two cartons of noodles, one 5kg bag of sugar and one pack of salt each, according to the Commissioner, Bureau for Special Duties, Mofe Pirah, who spoke at the flag-off of the distribution exercise.
Pirah said committees had been set up at various levels for the purpose of effective distribution to the targeted households, and said the exercise would be devoid of political influence.
“CACOVID believes if you can afford to recharge your phone with N1,000 in a month then you are not vulnerable.
“They also believe that for you to be part of this exercise, you should either have a national identity card or voter’s card for verification.
“Although some of the targeted beneficiaries are in the remote villages and do not even have phones, their community leaders know how to identify them and so, the state government has warned the exercise must be devoid of politics,” he said.
Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, on his part, re-assured that modalities were in place to ensure the items got to targeted beneficiaries.
Aniagwu called on well-meaning individuals to emulate the gesture of the Central Bank of Nigeria in conjunction with some other business concerns that provided the palliatives to support efforts of the state government to make life more meaningful for the people.
He said following prevailing economic situation in the country, the state government took the decision to reverse salaries of workers and political appointees to status quo to cushion the adverse effects of the hike in petrol price and electricity tariff.
Aniagwu said the present administration of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa remained sensitive and responsive to the yearnings of Deltans.
Niger Delta
Monarch Raises Alarm Over Cattle Invasion Of Farm Lands
A Traditional Ruler in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State, Mene Godwin Apere, has raised alarm over the invasion of farm lands in the Community in Khana local government by cattle rearers and their herds causing damages to the crops of local farmers.
Mene Apere who addressed newsmen in his home town of Kaani recently decried the activities of the herdsmen in the area which he described as “a strange phenomenon” to the people of Kaani and Ogoni in general.
He said, “my people are predominantly farmers and earn their daily living through farming but recently, their major occupation is undergoing serious threats by herdsmen who let loose their cattle to destroy the crops of our farmers, this is totally strange and unacceptable and we cannot concede our means of livelihood to the strange herdsmen”.
The monarch, who is the Mene Bua Kàani Community, said he had made several complaints to security operatives in the area, but the issue had not been given due attention.
He cautioned against the activities of some elements who allegedly collected money from the herdsmen to allow them access to farms and pointed out that such actions amounted to economic sabotage to the local communities.
He called for proper investigation of the matter by the government and stoppage of farm lands invasion by herdsmen to allow the farmers to continue with their farming activities.
A visit to the farm lands revealed evidence of damaged farm crops, while the farmers are apprehensive because of the activities of the herdsmen.
Taneh Beemene
Niger Delta
Group Tasks Diri On Consultative, People-Oriented Leadership
The Ijaw Elders Forum (IEF) yesterday, charged Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State on the need for purposeful, consultative, merit-based and people-oriented leadership for the state.
The group made the call in an open letter to the governor signed by Chief Bukazi Etete, Chairman and Chief Atamuno Atamuno, Vice Chairman, and made available to newsmen.
The group, while congratulating the governor, stressed that his emergence as the new governor, after the November 2019 gubernatorial election, was an opportunity for him to render selfless service to the state.
“It is not out of place to state that Bayelsa State has not enjoyed the best of leadership since its creation and there is a general outcry for better governance.
“It is in the light of this dismal state of affairs that we call on His Excellency, to seize the moment and turn things around for the state by providing purposeful, consultative, merit-based and people-oriented leadership for the state.
“In addressing the myriad of problems facing the state and the Ijaw nation in general, we implore the state government to adopt the ‘Top 10 Desirable Qualities for Leadership in Ijaw Land.
“This demand was transmitted to your office in May especially in the area of appointing and choosing people into leadership positions.
“We also enjoin Your Excellency to adopt the Ijaw Chapter and Ijaw Nation Code of Ethics, Leadership and Governance (CELG) in dealing with the affairs of state,” the letter read.
The group also drew the attention of the governor to eight areas of focus to move the state forward.
“We implore Your Excellency to use your good office in repositioning the Ijaws; and we draw your attention to the following: the state of insecurity in the Ijaw nation; establishment of agro-allies industries.
“Youth unemployment; need to prioritise educational infrastructure and resources at all levels.
“Regular payment of pensioners; improvement in the provision of power in Bayelsa State; coastal zone development and participation in the Infrastructure Development Programme,” they added.
Niger Delta
RSG To Partner Agencies, Others On Sustainable Environment
The Rivers State Government, has pledged to partner with relevant agencies and non-governmental organisations to promote sustainable environment in the state.
Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Environment, Dr Nduye Briggs, said this in an interview with newsmen during the launching of ECO Friendly Network by the Centre for Creative Development Strategies, a non- governmental organisation in Port Harcourt.
Briggs, who spoke through a director in the ministry, Mr Loveday Ukaulor, also disclosed plans by the state government to reactivate its waste to wealth plants in Kira and Iriebe respectively.
Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Youth Development, Roland D. Whyte, said the ECO Friendly Network was important as it would help enterprising youths in Rivers State to learn the art of converting waste to wealth, thereby creating employment opportunities for them.
He also assured of the ministry’s support to the organisation.
In his keynote address, the Executive Director of National Coalition Against Gas Flaring in the Niger Delta (NAGOND), Rev Fr Edward Obi, urged the people of the Niger Delta to embrace the concept of biodiversity.
Obi said, embracing this concept would help in fostering a positive attitude towards other creatures.
He also urged the participants to see themselves as vanguard of environmental conservation.
On her part, an environmentalist, Mrs Debby Effiong, said environmental justice could not be achieved when human rights are constantly violated.
Effiong stressed the need for policies that will enhance people’s living conditions through the provision of clean water and sanitation.
Earlier, the Executive Director of the Centre for Creative Development Strategies, Mrs Nancy Iheduru, said the centre which was established in 2006 was a women and youth focused organisation registered with Corporate Affairs Commission.
