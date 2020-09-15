Business
Ugandan Appointed Managing Director In Nigeria
Ringier One Africa Media has announced that Hilda Kabushenga Kragha, who was the Jobberman Nigeria CEO, as the new Managing director of ROAM Africa jobs.
ROAM connects Africans to opportunities. They empower people through transparency and are transforming markets with high technology. ROAM embraces diversity and it’s their key to success. Since the diverse backgrounds are driving them to innovations, they seek and hire people from all walks of life, regardless of gender, ethnicity, or religion. ROAM creates a business with real people.
Why do they stay at the highest level all the time? Because of teamwork and most importantly a passion for what they do. They believe that shaping future leaders ( as they accept MBA internship candidates ) with externship programs on an ongoing basis will lead to success.
ROAM Africa’s job brands are dominant recruitment solutions platforms in Africa, Including BrighterMonday in East Africa and Jobberman in West Africa (Focusing on Nigeria and Ghana). Hilda will take over from Kwaku Agbesi, who chose to fully focus on his role as CEO of Jobberman Ghana. In the future, he will give his full attention to the big potential of his home country.
Hilda joined Jobberman Nigeria as CEO in June 2019. Under her leadership, the brand has strengthened its position as Nigeria’s largest job platform with over 2 million job seekers and 68.000 employees.
Taking her new role in the company, she said that she was very excited to take her role within the ROAM family. Since the ROAM has been the leading industry in the market, with the power of technology, Hilda Kabushenga promises to increase workplaces and productivity by supporting employers to place them in the right places for them. With Africa’s growing youth population and employment opportunities, ROAM Africa is promising to bring transparency to Africa’s labor markets. This attitude is promising for Africans to work in a healthy environment, and it goes without saying that it will improve their livelihoods.
CEO of ROAM Africa, Clemens Weitz added that Hilda’s passion and concise vision will make her the ideal person for the role and a fantastic addition to the ExCo team. She really brings a wealth of experience whenever she goes. He also added that he is especially proud that the ExCo team is now chaired by female leaders, which is certainly an exception in Africa.
Hilda’s main focus will be to remain in Nigeria until the end of the year. She will start her job in January 2021.
Economy of Africa
The economy of Africa consists of the trading, industry, human resources, continent, and agriculture. As of 2019, 1.3 billion people were living in 54 countries of Africa. Africa is a very rich continent within resources.
Africa has been working hard lately to deepen intra-continent trade and integration. That’s why this country has the potential to grow and develop its impact on global reforms. Yet, for many African countries implementing trade facilitation reforms will require overcoming challenges such as supply constraints and slow economic growth. Uganda is slowly becoming a center of FX trading, because of the perfect space for investors to take a keen interest in trading deals.
Despite the global pandemic, more and more African traders are joining the forex market. The increase is also opening up new opportunities for investors in financial markets. African traders are exploring different options of trading since it is becoming the new era’s most popular field nowadays.
In that sense, many Africans are searching for a list of best forex brokers in Uganda 2020, since Uganda is already trading with countries like Kenya, South Sudan, Rwanda, Congo, Dem, Rep, and Italy.
The path to economic diversification
The debate on the benefits of trading has dominated this decade. Africa has cast its vote for better trade with itself. In march of 2018 African countries signed a landmark trade agreement, the African Continental free trade area Agreement (AfCFTA), which commits countries to remove tariffs on 90 percent of goods and progressively liberalize trades in services. This agreement created a single African market with over a billion consumers with a total GDP of over $3 trillion. Since Africa is one of the biggest trading areas in the world, people are more and more connected with their lives to trading and are trying to make their life qualities better with trading.
AfCFTA is focusing on trading in goods and services, investments, intellectual property rights, and competition policy.
Can Africa do better with trading? With proper and trustworthy people, absolutely. A total of African exports have been increasing by about 10% from 1995 to around 17% for now.
ECA considers that African countries trade with themselves creating more knowledge about transfers and creates more value.
Trade diversification of exports is vital and it allows the countries to build resilience to movements in demand, due to economic downturns in importing countries and their price dips.
Become Job-Ready With a National Criminal History Check
Today’s employment landscape is tighter than ever before. Employers want to make sure that they hire the best talent for their organization. Why? All other things being equal, a company’s success is positively correlated to the quality of its employees. Of the series of background checks employers carry out to determine the suitability of a candidate, national police checks are the most prevalent, as over 86% of employers seek the criminal history of potential hires.
From an applicant’s perspective, why wait until an employer decides to carry out a background check? The post explores how applicants can carry out national police checks themselves to better equip them for getting their dream role.
Are there jobs that require applicants to submit background checks themselves?
A quick analysis of Joro, an Australian job listing platform, revealed that about 6% of jobs required job seekers to provide criminal checks themselves. A breakdown by specific industry (top 3) is summarized below:
- Community Services & Development (~30%)
- Healthcare & Medical (~17%)
- Government & Defence (~12%)
As a concrete example, before a person can apply for nurse placement in Australia, he or she must have done a national criminal clearance. This is especially important if the employee will have access to vulnerable persons or will be working with children in Australia. Failure to do so will jeopardize that opportunity. Generally speaking, what this means is that for specific job roles, job seekers are required to submit their national criminal history clearance as part of the application process.
What about applicants not required to submit their national police check?
More often than not, employers will rather carry out criminal history checks themselves, rather than have applicants submit it for many reasons. However, the most important being to minimize the instances of fraud. They want to be certain that the police report they’re evaluating is an accurate representation of the candidates.
But this doesn’t mean job seekers should just sit down and relax, while they await the result of the criminal history check from the employer. That’s why being proactive is key. To the job-ready, applicants should carry out background checks on themselves for two major reasons:
- Correct Misinformation
There is the possibility that things can go wrong when you request a national police check. The report may contain a crime you were never convicted of or a crime you never committed. This typically happens when there are minor mixups. An applicant that does national police check on him/herself can spot these errors and have them expunged from their record. Losing a job opportunity based on an offense you never committed will be avoided.
- Apply for Eligible Job Roles
Certain jobs require that applicants have a clean criminal record. A common example includes jobs that require working with vulnerable groups like children or the elderly. Having a criminal record drastically reduces the chance of employment. If a job seeker does a criminal history check on him/herself, it will help identify jobs that they are ineligible for. That way, they can focus their energy on jobs that they stand a chance of getting.
- Be Better Prepared
Furthermore, if an applicant has a criminal record that’s relevant to the particular role they’re applying for, at the very least, an explanation will be required from the employer. By doing a national police check beforehand, applicants can be better prepared to answer questions that may come up about their criminal past.
Expert Tasks IOCs On Host Communities Development
Elder statesman and expert in the environment sector, Engr Olu Andah Wai – Ogosu, has urged IOCs and other multinational companies operating in the Niger Delta region to take full responsibilities for the development of their host communities. Wai-Ogosu who spoke with The Tide in an interview at the weekend said the prevalence of conflicts between oil companies and their host communities in the Niger Delta was due to the neglect of the host communities by the multinationals. He expressed disappointment over the fact that the IOCs place commercial and profit motives over the development of their host communities. He said such attitude of corporate negligence on the part of the IOCs was the bane of the people of the host communities who live in abject poverty and infrastructural decay.
Using Onne, an industrial hub in Rivers State as an example, the Elder statesman said despite the numerous companies operating in Onne, there was no meaningful host community engagement as no MoU was signed with the people of Onne. Wai – Ogosu who described the practice in Onne and Niger Delta as “corporate negligence” called on all multinationals and corporate organisations operating in the Niger Delta to introduce a more practical community engagement model and implement the Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) signed with their host communities.
Wai-Ogosu who spoke with The Tide in an exclusive interview yesterday, pointed out that; “modern industry practices require that both the oil firms and the host communities operate in mutual agreement and synergy through a well established community engagement model that would be subject to upward reviews to suit evolving developments to avert crisis.”
He noted that oil related conflicts have been a predominant feature of the Niger Delta over the years and urged prospecting oil firms and other corporate organzsations in the Niger Delta to learn from the experiences of the past to improve their host community relations by contributing meaningfully to the development of their host communities.
The environmental expert , said host communities were major stakeholders in the oil and gas business, noting that their active participation in the sector was an elixir to smooth business operation. “It’s certain that business activities can’t thrive in an environment where there is mutual disagreement and incessant conflicts, The Federal Government’s policies on the Onne Oil and Gas Free Zone are not properly directed, there are fillers that SNEPCo, a major affiliate of Shell wants to relocate from Onne over flimsy and unjustifiable excuses. This is totally unacceptable to the people of Onne. Global standards in oil and gas business require that host communities be given their due sense of belonging to promote peace and development. The business concern must be accommodative of the development interest of the host communities. Any company that glosses over the interest of its host communities is bound to face challenges.”
Taneh Beemene
CBN: Inflation Rate’ll Hit 14.15% As Deficit Financing Rises
Nigeria’s inflation rate which stood at 12.82 per cent in July may rise up to 14.15 per cent by the end of December 2020 as the Federal Government’s deficit rises due to current economic challenges in the country.
The CBN said this on Friday in its report titled ‘Monetary, credit, foreign trade and exchange policy guidelines for fiscal years 2020/2021’.
To ameliorate the impact of slow economic activities arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, it stated that fiscal and monetary policy responses were put in place to neutralise the adverse effects on growth-inducing sectors of the economy.
The report read, “Although these measures are commendable, there are headwinds that may undermine these expectations.
“These include increased Federal Government deficits, which may narrow fiscal space and crowd-out private investment; underutilisation in the labour market due to weakened aggregate demand and a build-up in inflationary pressures resulting from the increase in Value Added Tax and border protection.
“Specifically, headline inflation is expected to hover around 13.97 and 14.15 per cent at end-December 2020, owing to supply shocks which may likely happen due to decline in economic activities, globally as a result of COVID-19 pandemic that started in China in Q4:2019; demand shocks emanating from domestic and international lockdowns; food supply shocks associated with non-tariff border protection; and effect of the implementation of the new budget and minimum wage.”
The CBN stated that in 2020/2021, the primary objective of monetary policy remained the maintenance of price and financial system stability.
With the upward trend in inflation from the first half of 2019, lingering uncertainties from the external environment would exert pressure on monetary tools, it stated.
The CBN added that in 2020, it would continue to sustain measures to abate the level of rising inflation through effective liquidity management measures.
It said the aim was to curtail the level of inflation to a level that was conducive for inclusive and sustainable growth.
The report added: “The bank shall continue to be proactive in its oversight function of the banking system to continue to ensure financial system stability.
“Furthermore, it will maintain sound, stable and efficient payment systems to support the conduct of monetary policy.”
Consequently, it added that the growth in broad money supply (M3) would be closely monitored in line with the projections for 2020 and 2021.
