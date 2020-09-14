Politics
RSG, Labour Resolve Issues
The planned protest by the organised labour in the state was averted last week following an agreement reached Monday night at Government House, Port Harcourt, between the Rivers State Government and leadership of labour unions.
The President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ayuba Wabba, who read the agreement before newsmen in Government House said the parties agreed to sign the agreement on the implementation of the new National Minimum Wage and its consequential adjustment.
He also said that the parties agreed to set up a tripatite committee to resolve the adjustment of pensions in line with the Constitution and payment of pension and gratuity.
The agreement also included the unsealing of the NLC Secretariat in the state by the state Government,payment of salary withheld from health workers due to the 2017 strike action, and remittance of check off dues to various labour unions and to discontinue all on-going litigations, among others.
Consequent upon the agreement, organised labour officially announced the suspension of the strike action expected to commence last Tuesday.
The NLC President commended Governor Nyesom Wike for his statesmanship that facilitated amicable resolution of the dispute.
In his reaction, Governor Wike expressed satisfaction that all contending issues were peacefully resolved during the meeting.
Speaking to journalists after inspection of on-going projects in Port Harcourt and Obio /Akpor Local government areas last Tuesday, Governor Wike said , the issues bordered on understanding.
“All the issues were mere understanding and now that they have understood our position, they said they have to suspend the protest.
“ So for me, I am happy that there was nothing like conflict. At the end of the day, those of them who were thinking that Rivers State would be shut down were highly disappointed”, he said.
The Rivers State Executive Council met last Wednesday and arrived at crucial resolutions. The meeting which was held at the Banquet Hall in Government House was presided over by Governor Nyesom Wike.
State Commissioner for Health, Prof Princewill Chike, who addressed the press after the meeting disclosed that the Council approved the revamping of Kelsey Harrison Hospital as well as the Dental and Maxilo-Facial Hospital, both in Port Harcourt.
Prof Chike said, with the approval, Rivers State University Teaching Hospital would get accreditation for internship for Dental Residency training by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria.
Also speaking, the state Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Mrs Tonye Oniyide said that the Council approved the sum of 472,92,88 million Naira for the rehabilitation of Port Harcourt Zoological Garden, and noted that the rehabilitation would boost tourism development in the state.
Also last week, the State Chief Executive, inaugurated a committee to revive Dormant Health Facilities owned by Rivers State Government.
The committee has as its Chairman, Her Excellency, Dr Ipalibo Harry Banigo, the Deputy Governor, and the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Mrs Ndidi Uchay, as Secretary.
Other members of the committee were the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice,Prof Zaacheus Adango, Commissioner for Health, Prof Princewill Chike, Chairman Rivers State University Teaching Hospital (RSUTH), Dr J N Hart, Chief Medical Director of RSUTH, Dr Friday Aaron, and the Chief Medical Director of Rivers State Hospital Management Board, Dr Kenneth Okagwa.
The Governor charged the committee to take all needed measures to revamp the dormant health facilities, particularly, the Kelsey Harrison Hospital, and to also reposition the Dental and Maxilo-Facial Hospital to serve the state better.
Chris Oluoh
Politics
Controversy Trails Suspension Of Minister’s Aide By Enugu APC
The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Udi/Agbudu Ward, Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State, yesterday said suspension claims against Mr Flavour Eze, Personal Assistant to the Foreign Affairs minister, Mr Goeffrey Onyama, should be disregarded.
The Tide source reports that some members of the party in Udi Local Government Area had claimed that Eze had been suspended.
But the Ward Chairman, Mr Petrus Chime, while briefing newsmen, said Eze remained a bonafide member of the party.
Chime said that the news of the purported suspension came to the party members in Udi/Agbudu Ward where Eze belongs to as a shock.
He said that the position of the APC constitution on issues of suspension and discipline of party members was clear, noting that the process of suspending a party member starts at the ward level and not the local government level.
“The process of suspension of a party member starts from the ward level. Eze is still our member in regular standing,” he said.
He described those that pronounced the suspension of Eze as a pressure group seeking for relevance in the party.
Chime urged members of the party to discountenance the purported suspension.
Also, the APC chairman in Abor ward, Mr Chinedum Ukwu’, said that Igwe, the chairman of the party in Udi Local Government Area was suspended by his ward.
Ukwu, however, said that the suspension was awaiting ratification by the party at the local government level.
“Igwe belongs to my ward and we had already suspended him for anti-party activities. We are surprised that the same person we suspended gathered some members of his group to pronounce Eze suspended.
“The party at the local government is in receipt of our correspondence relating to his suspension” he said.
When contacted, Igwe said that he was not on suspension and that their decision was binding.
“Do not listen to those people. Nobody suspended me,” Igwe said.
Meanwhile, one of the alleged signatories to the suspension of the minister’s aide, Mr Augustine Umeh has denied knowledge of the purported suspension.
Umeh said that he was shocked to see his name on the list, adding that he never signed up for the purported suspension, and that what was on display was power play.
Politics
Presidency Accuses Obasanjo Of Dividing Nigeria
The Presidency has accused former President Olusegun Obasanjo of dividing Nigeria.
An article signed by the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, and made available to newsmen alleged that a recent statement by the former President was an attempt to divide the nation.
Garba Shehu, yesterday claimed that President Muhammadu Buhari had continued to promote nation-building and the unity of Nigeria and maintained that the difference between the two leaders was clear.
“The difference is clear. From the lofty heights of Commander-in-Chief, General Obasanjo has descended to the lowly level of Divider-in-Chief (to adapt the coinage of Time).
“Before responding further to the unfair attacks on President Buhari and his administration by the former President, it is important that we categorically state that contrary to the assertions by a few analysts, the recent speech in which President Buhari advised West African Presidents against tenure elongation beyond constitutional limits has been consistent with his long-held views on the need to adhere to the rule of law.
“Even though he tried it and failed, the recent uptick in the number of such leaders proposing to do, or actually carrying on in office beyond term limits is sufficient to cause concern among democrats in the sub-region given its prospects of destabilising the states and the region.
“President Buhari’s advocacy is consistent with his principles and in line with the current policies of his administration and indeed that of the ECOWAS Charter which is that term limits must be respected and that the change of government is only permissible through the ballot box.
“Having cleared this misperception, we hope that Chief Obasanjo would once again sheathe the sword and rest the pretentiousness about the Messiah that has (mis)led him to pronounce often wrongly, as he disastrously did in the 2019 elections, about the life and death of Nigerian governments,” he said.
Politics
Corruption Probes: SERAP Drags Lawan, Gbajabiamila To Court
Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), has taken a legal action against Senate President, Ahmad Lawan and House of Representatives Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila.
SERAP is accusing them of failing to publish reports of all completed public hearings and corruption probes by the National Assembly since 1999.
The legislature recently held investigative hearings on Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) including the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF).
In the suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/1065/2020 filed at the Federal High Court, Abuja, SERAP is seeking an order of mandamus to compel Lawal and Gbajabiamila to release the findings.
SERAP is also seeking an order for the disclosure of the number and names of individuals, companies and MDAs indicted since 1999.
The rights group wants an order to stop lawmakers from directly getting involved in the execution of projects by MDAs, and to ensure the proper and effective exercise of their oversight functions.
The suit followed SERAP’s Freedom of Information (FoI) requests dated July 25, 2020.
SERAP’s lawyers, Kolawole Oluwadare and Opeyemi Owolabi, said there was no legally justifiable reason why the information should not be made available to Nigerians, and why the prosecution of indicted suspects should not be pursued where there is admissible evidence.
“Public officers are mere custodians of public records. There is legitimate public interest in the publication of the reports of these public hearings and probes. The public hearings and probes can only serve as effective mechanisms to prevent and combat corruption if their reports are widely published”, the suit noted.
Trending
- Politics4 days ago
Islamic Cleric Blasts Buhari’s Supporters, Calls Them Hypocrites
- Politics4 days ago
Outcome Of Elections Must Be Decided By Ballots – Jonathan
- News4 days ago
$10bn P&ID Judgement: FG Makes U-Turn On Negotiation …Inaugurates Nigerian Law Reform Commission
- Politics4 days ago
Parley With Military’ll Yield Stronger Delta – Okowa
- Politics4 days ago
Edo Deputy Gov’s Wife Petitions Police, Alleges Threat To Life
- Politics4 days ago
Edo 2020: Benin Monarch Wants Protection Of Corps Members …As Parties Sign Peace Accord
- Politics4 days ago
You’ll Pay Heavy Taxes To Tinubu If Akeredolu Wins – Cleric
- Business4 days ago
Nigerian Economy’ll Be 21% Digital By 2021, FG Boasts