Reverse Fuel Price, Electricity Tariff Hike, PDP Caucus Tells Buhari
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the House of Representatives, yesterday, charged President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately order a reversal of the hike in the pump price of fuel and electricity tariff.
The caucus leader, Hon Kingsley Chinda, in a statement, stated that the demand was part of resolutions reached by the opposition lawmakers at their 18th virtual meeting, at the weekend.
Chinda noted that the PDP caucus, during their meeting, reviewed the state of the nation, including the recent hike in pump price of fuel, electricity tariff, as well as stamp duty and telecommunication charges and implementation of 7.5% Value Added Tax (VAT).
The lawmaker noted that with the Covid-19 pandemic, which has caused hardship globally, many responsive governments across the world have devised measures to reduce the tax burdens on their citizens.
He noted that, unfortunately, the Federal Government “has found this inauspicious time to implement what can only be described as strangle-hold economic policies on the lives of perceived helpless Nigerian citizens. More disturbing is the fact that the review in electricity tariffs and fuel prices is not commensurate with an increase in salary or income of the people”.
Chinda added that the recent hike in pump price of fuel will be the third since the inception of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led administration in 2015.
“From an inherited pump price of N85 per litre, they have systematically increased it to an exorbitant, strangulating cost of N162 per litre. All these have been achieved without consultation or engagement with the Nigerian people, at whose pleasure he serves.
“Recall that in 2015 when this government took over the mantle of leadership, cost of crude was $93.17 to $48.66; pump price of fuel in Nigeria was N85 per litre and about N500billion was said to be paid as subsidy annually.
“In 2020, crude sells for $39.68, the pump price of fuel is N162. Ordinarily, lower cost of crude should entail lower cost of fuel; at every increase, Nigerians are told that subsidy payment has been removed and that price of fuel will be determined by market forces.
“Paradoxically, in 2020, the government budgeted N450billion for subsidy, whilst PPRA gave a realistic estimate of N750.81billion to be spent by NNPC as subsidy in 2020, higher than N500billion even with almost 95% increase in pump price,” the lawmaker stated.
Edo Governorship Election: PDP Exposes APC’s Plot To Scuttle Poll …Secondus Backs Obasanjo’s Speech On State Of The Nation
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has raised alarm over an alleged plot by the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, to scuttle the September 19, Governorship Election through the use of a frivolous lawsuit.
The National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, raised the alarm at a press conference in Abuja, yesterday.
He said the party has credible intelligence that the APC which was now aware that defeat was imminent has resorted to using fringe political parties to approach the courts with a view to causing a constitutional crisis which, if it succeeds, truncate the election and pave way for an unconstitutional takeover of the state.
Ologbondiyan said “The Peoples Democratic Party raises alarm over plots by certain interests recruited by the All Progressives Congress to use frivolous lawsuit to scuttle the September 19 Edo state governorship election, following APC’s realization that there is no way it can win in the election.
“The said interests, who are masquerading through certain political groups, are seeking to blackmail the judiciary and stampede the court to violate the clear provisions of the Electoral Act and illegally halt the Edo election.
“Nigerians are already aware that Section 87(10) (11) of the Electoral Act, clearly prohibits the courts from restraining the conduct of party primaries and general elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission.
“This section of the Electoral Act has put paid to situations in the past, where groups or individuals who have no real stake in elections were used as cannon fodders by selfish individuals and groups to manipulate the courts and frustrate electoral process against the
interest of the people.”
According to the PDP spokesman, it was now clear that the aim of the APC is to use political groups to drag in the Judiciary, trigger constitutional crisis in Edo state, the Niger Delta region and the nation at large and blame it on the court.
He further said “The APC’s calculation is a re-enactment of a similar judicial quagmire that led to the scuttling of the 1993 general election, a development that led to a serious national crisis that almost destroyed the corporate existence of our country.
“The PDP stands with the people of Edo State in condemning this plot by the APC to derail the democratic order, scuttle the governorship election, create an emergency situation, forcefully seize power and foist an undemocratic and oppressive regime in Edo State.
“Our party, therefore, cautions such unpatriotic persons to note that the people of Edo State are ready to go to the poll on September 19, and will vehemently resist any attempt by anybody to tamper with the schedule of election or attempt a forceful takeover of their state.”
The party also said it was aware that armed soldiers have been drafted to the residences of the former National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole in the Government Reserved Area, Benin and his country home in Iyamu.
“Our party holds that it is indecorous, shameful and sinful on the part of the APC and the Buhari Presidency to leave the flanks of our people in Katsina, Kaduna, Benue, Yobe, Adamawa, Sokoto, Kogi open to bandits while soldiers are guarding the residence of suspended
Oshiomhole just to enable him perpetrate electoral heist”, Ologbondiyan said.
The PDP urged the Federal Government to withdraw the soldiers and put them to better use in Katsina, Kaduna, Sokoto and Zamfara where our nationhood is being threatened by terrorists and bandits.
A response from the APC campaign council was still being awaited as at the time of filing this report.
Meanwhile, the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus has commended former President Olusegun Obasanjo and some Nigerian elders for speaking up and drawing the attention of President Muhammadu Buhari to the state of affairs in the nation.
The former President had, on Saturday, lamented the growing divisions amongst ethnic nationalities in the land; a remark that elicited sharp reaction from the Presidency which wasted no time in labelling him a “low level divider-in-chief.”
Echoing the position of Obasanjo, the PDP chair urged well-meaning Nigerians to rise up and speak truth to power.
A statement issued late yesterday evening by his media aide, Ike Abonyi, Secondus berated the Presidency and others playing to the gallery who instead of embracing words of wisdom from patriotic elders “chose to attack what is real and overwhelming to all.”
He commended Obasanjo for always exhibiting exceptional patriotism “whenever the challenge in the country overwhelms as its in the country today.”
Secondus charged President Buhari and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), to rise up to the challenge of leadership by heeding the counsel of Obasanjo rather than resorting to insults.
The statement quoted the PDP boss as advising the President to save the country from getting progressively worse by conducting free, fair and credible election in Edo State on September 19, 2020.
“Democracy strives well under rule of law and this is all the people of Edo State are asking for, to let their will prevail on September 19, 2020.
“To deploy military and other security agencies to do election duties outside the one statutorily assigned to them as was witnessed in 2019 general election and the gubernatorial elections in Bayelsa and Kogi states clearly undermines democracy.
“We saw and witnessed the gimmick in Osun, Bayelsa, Kano states where security operatives were used to disrupt polls at PDP strong areas leading to cancellation, and the so-called inconclusive elections,” the statement read.
Projects’ Funding Not Problem, Wike Assures
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has reiterated that his administration has always set aside funds for any project that it awards.
He stated that this was the reason why there would be no abandoned project at the end of his tenure in the state.
Wike gave the explanation after inspecting the Junior Doctors’ Residential Quarters and the Real Madrid Football Academy in Port Harcourt.
The governor said he has continued to fulfil the promise of executing quality projects in every sector, adding that the reconstruction of the Junior Doctors’ Quarters was one of such projects.
He stated that when completed, the quarters would enhance the productivity of doctors.
“The extent of work we saw at the Junior Doctors’ Quarters is very astonishing. We had promised to touch every sector to improve productivity of workers.
“Any project we want to embark upon, we make sure that there are funds for them. We want to complete every project awarded by us.
“What you’ve seen there is work still at the foundation level. It is very solid and you will only understand it when the structures are out of the ground. There are no less than 46 one-bedroom flats for the Junior Doctors,” he said.
At the Real Madrid Football Academy located at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, the governor expressed delight at the extent of work so far, and explained that academic and sporting activities cannot begin at the academy until the Federal Government directs the reopening of schools.
Wike, however, directed the Special Adviser on Real Madrid Football Academy, Christopher Green, to commence the screening of applicants in preparation for the opening and full utilisation of the facilities at the world-class academy.
“The Real Madrid Football Academy is conceived to give skills to our youths. Those of them who are talented in football will continue with it, and others will face academics.
“This is first of its kind in Africa, and we appreciate our partnership with Real Madrid, Spain. Already, they have trained our coaches who are now eager to start work.
“Unfortunately, the Covid-19 pandemic is preventing it. By the time the Federal Government directs for schools to reopen, we hope to be ready.
“The special adviser should start the admission process. Those who are qualified will be admitted and made to hold on for resumption. Our decision is that 70 per cent admission will be for Rivers people while 30 per cent will be for others.
“Nobody will come here and not be happy with what we have done,” he emphasised.
Also speaking, Elders Statesman, Chief Sergeant Awuse, described the work at the Real Madrid Football Academy as a fantastic concept well executed.
“It is good to know it’s the first in Africa. The governor is doing it not minding the cost because of his passion.
“It is for the development of Rivers youths and Nigerians. This is leadership in action. He has continued to build enduring structures for posterity,” Awuse added.
Former Majority Leader of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Dr Chidi Lloyd, said the governor was strengthening institutions with his deliberate execution of projects in all the sectors.
“It is obvious he is addressing the three domains of education with the Real Madrid Football Academy. This is for comprehensive development of Rivers youths.
“I admire him so much because he has a personal touch to all his projects. He supervises them to ensure that the agreed standard is delivered in order to have value for money.
“He has provided accommodation facilities to judges, and is also doing so to doctors. I tell you, when workers are comfortable, they can resist taking of bribe,” he said.
In his remarks, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Real Madrid Football Academy, Christopher Green, said about 1,000 applications have been received from across the world and Spain for enrolment into the academy.
Green assured that with the directive given by the governor, he would begin the screening of applications, and prepare the successful applicants for resumption of activities.
Rise In Food Prices Worries FG
…Says It threatens Nigeria’s Food Security
…As Buhari Meets Govs, Others Over Upsurge In Food Prices
The Presidency in Abuja, yesterday, lament that the recent upsurge in food prices was gravitating to a food crisis that could threaten Nigeria’s food security.
The Presidency also said that though many factors were responsible for the increasing food prices, information from stakeholders within the agricultural sector showed that there was a decline in recent days.
The Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, who raised the alarm on the hike of food prices in his remarks at the National Food Security Council meeting at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, said that his office, last Wednesday, met with the agricultural commodity association, to ascertain the root causes of the recent spike in food prices.
He also said that the meeting was to adopt a strategy that could bring a solution to the potential crisis.
Gambari expressed optimism that with determination, coordination, and hard work, the administration would weather the storm and ensure stability and improvement.
According to him, “The recent surge of national food prices is gradually evolving into a food crisis with the ability to threaten the nation’s food security.
“Yesterday (Wednesday), my office as the secretariat of the National Food Security Council, met with the all Agricultural Commodity Association, to ascertain the root causes of the recent spike in food prices and craft mitigating strategies to what could be a potential crisis.
“Although various concerns were raised of the root cause of an increase in commodity cost, we have been informed that prices are actually on the decline as new grains have been introduced to the market.
“For example, new maize which was previously sold for N25,000 per bag is now being sold between N12,000 and N17,000 and it is expected to fall between N7,000 and N8,000 per bad by November, 2020.
“According to the various leaders of agricultural commodity association, the price decline has also been experienced in millet, beans, and sorghum. The hike, therefore, is to be seen as a transient situation.”
He said that with President Muhammadu Buhari being presented at the meeting and also being somebody who knows about farming and agriculture more than many of them at the meeting, his presence was very instructive in addressing not just the hike and transient nature and pricing of foodstuff but also to underscore the importance the administration placed on national food security.
He said, “However, it is important to note that the most prevailing concern of the various leaders of the agricultural commodity association, was their demand that there should be better coordination, synergy, and cooperation across the sector.
“This has been largely accounted for the gross misinformation and nationwide speculation which is being experienced.
“Not disregarding the impact of other value triggers such as the clinical off-season period phenomenon, the Covid-19 pandemic, and infrastructure challenges, the importance of collaboration can still not be overemphasized.
“As I welcome all participants to this crucial gathering, I urge that we all work hand in hand to ensure the protection of our nation’s food basket.
“Agriculture is a major priority for this administration and the crucial driver for the development of the nation. Therefore, the growth of the sector leaves no room for complacency and there is still a long arduous road to go before achieving those goals.
“However, with determination, coordination, and hard work, we have the capacity and will therefore demonstrate the wherewithal to exceed our expectations.”
In his remarks, President Muhammadu Buhari assured Nigerians that the situation was transient, saying his administration has already begun looking and putting in place measures to ameliorate the situation.
He said: “While Providence has been kind to us with the rains and as such an expectation that a bumper harvest would lead to crashing of food prices and ease the burdens on the population, government’s concern is that the exploitative market behaviour by actors has significantly increased among traders in the past few years and may make any such relief a short-lived one.
“This year has indeed tested us in ways that globalization has never been tested since the turn of the century.
“These challenges have disrupted lives and supply chains all over the world, and Nigeria has not been spared.’’
Buhari also frowned at the activities of those he described as “corrupt middlemen’’ whom he said had further compounded the situation.
“But of all these problems, the most worrisome are the activities of “corrupt” middlemen (with many of them discovered to be foreigners) and other food traders who serve as the link between farmers and consumers found to be systematically creating an artificial scarcity so that they can sell at higher prices.
“In dealing with these problems, the administration has, in line with its ease of doing business mantra, avoided imposing stockholding restrictions, in order not to discourage investments in modern warehousing and cold storage.’’
The meeting was attended by President Buhari, six governors each from the six geopolitical zones, and some key government functionaries.
Others who attended the meeting include the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; National Security Adviser, Maj-Gen Babagana Monguno (rtd); and some ministers, among others.
Governors who attended the meeting are Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, who is also the Vice Chairman of the council; Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State; Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa; Simon Lalong of Plateau; Darius Ishaku of Taraba; and Dave Umahi of Ebonyi.
