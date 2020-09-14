Politics
Presidency Accuses Obasanjo Of Dividing Nigeria
The Presidency has accused former President Olusegun Obasanjo of dividing Nigeria.
An article signed by the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, and made available to newsmen alleged that a recent statement by the former President was an attempt to divide the nation.
Garba Shehu, yesterday claimed that President Muhammadu Buhari had continued to promote nation-building and the unity of Nigeria and maintained that the difference between the two leaders was clear.
“The difference is clear. From the lofty heights of Commander-in-Chief, General Obasanjo has descended to the lowly level of Divider-in-Chief (to adapt the coinage of Time).
“Before responding further to the unfair attacks on President Buhari and his administration by the former President, it is important that we categorically state that contrary to the assertions by a few analysts, the recent speech in which President Buhari advised West African Presidents against tenure elongation beyond constitutional limits has been consistent with his long-held views on the need to adhere to the rule of law.
“Even though he tried it and failed, the recent uptick in the number of such leaders proposing to do, or actually carrying on in office beyond term limits is sufficient to cause concern among democrats in the sub-region given its prospects of destabilising the states and the region.
“President Buhari’s advocacy is consistent with his principles and in line with the current policies of his administration and indeed that of the ECOWAS Charter which is that term limits must be respected and that the change of government is only permissible through the ballot box.
“Having cleared this misperception, we hope that Chief Obasanjo would once again sheathe the sword and rest the pretentiousness about the Messiah that has (mis)led him to pronounce often wrongly, as he disastrously did in the 2019 elections, about the life and death of Nigerian governments,” he said.
Politics
Controversy Trails Suspension Of Minister’s Aide By Enugu APC
The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Udi/Agbudu Ward, Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State, yesterday said suspension claims against Mr Flavour Eze, Personal Assistant to the Foreign Affairs minister, Mr Goeffrey Onyama, should be disregarded.
The Tide source reports that some members of the party in Udi Local Government Area had claimed that Eze had been suspended.
But the Ward Chairman, Mr Petrus Chime, while briefing newsmen, said Eze remained a bonafide member of the party.
Chime said that the news of the purported suspension came to the party members in Udi/Agbudu Ward where Eze belongs to as a shock.
He said that the position of the APC constitution on issues of suspension and discipline of party members was clear, noting that the process of suspending a party member starts at the ward level and not the local government level.
“The process of suspension of a party member starts from the ward level. Eze is still our member in regular standing,” he said.
He described those that pronounced the suspension of Eze as a pressure group seeking for relevance in the party.
Chime urged members of the party to discountenance the purported suspension.
Also, the APC chairman in Abor ward, Mr Chinedum Ukwu’, said that Igwe, the chairman of the party in Udi Local Government Area was suspended by his ward.
Ukwu, however, said that the suspension was awaiting ratification by the party at the local government level.
“Igwe belongs to my ward and we had already suspended him for anti-party activities. We are surprised that the same person we suspended gathered some members of his group to pronounce Eze suspended.
“The party at the local government is in receipt of our correspondence relating to his suspension” he said.
When contacted, Igwe said that he was not on suspension and that their decision was binding.
“Do not listen to those people. Nobody suspended me,” Igwe said.
Meanwhile, one of the alleged signatories to the suspension of the minister’s aide, Mr Augustine Umeh has denied knowledge of the purported suspension.
Umeh said that he was shocked to see his name on the list, adding that he never signed up for the purported suspension, and that what was on display was power play.
Politics
Corruption Probes: SERAP Drags Lawan, Gbajabiamila To Court
Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), has taken a legal action against Senate President, Ahmad Lawan and House of Representatives Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila.
SERAP is accusing them of failing to publish reports of all completed public hearings and corruption probes by the National Assembly since 1999.
The legislature recently held investigative hearings on Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) including the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF).
In the suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/1065/2020 filed at the Federal High Court, Abuja, SERAP is seeking an order of mandamus to compel Lawal and Gbajabiamila to release the findings.
SERAP is also seeking an order for the disclosure of the number and names of individuals, companies and MDAs indicted since 1999.
The rights group wants an order to stop lawmakers from directly getting involved in the execution of projects by MDAs, and to ensure the proper and effective exercise of their oversight functions.
The suit followed SERAP’s Freedom of Information (FoI) requests dated July 25, 2020.
SERAP’s lawyers, Kolawole Oluwadare and Opeyemi Owolabi, said there was no legally justifiable reason why the information should not be made available to Nigerians, and why the prosecution of indicted suspects should not be pursued where there is admissible evidence.
“Public officers are mere custodians of public records. There is legitimate public interest in the publication of the reports of these public hearings and probes. The public hearings and probes can only serve as effective mechanisms to prevent and combat corruption if their reports are widely published”, the suit noted.
Politics
‘Rivers PDP Won’t Support Non-Performing Council Chairmen For Re-Election’
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State has descended heavily on local government council chairmen, saying that any council chairman whose developmental achievement falls below B rates strides would not have the support of the party in the state.
The state party Chairman, Ambassador Desmond Akawor, gave the warning last Friday after he received the Chairman of Ikwerre Local Government Area, Hon Samuel Nwanosike and his cabinet at the state party secretariat in PortHarcourt.
Akawor said, “local government council is not just a place where to go and share money and disappear at the end of the month without having something to show.”
According to him, the party in the state will not support any council chairman coming up for second tenure, if his performance is nothing to reckon with in the area.
The party chairman commended the Ikwere local government chairman and his cabinet for their commitment in developing the area.
He encouraged him to maintain the developmental tempo, saying that the only way for achieving reward is hardwork.
In another development, the Rivers State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Ambassador Desmond Akawor, has warned that the party in the state will not tolerate any ambition that will destroy the party.
He gave the warning in an interview with newsmen in PortHarcourt last weekend.
According to him, some persons aspiring for the forthcoming local government elections in the state were taking it as a do or die affair.
“We as a party will not tolerate any action that will destroy the party, we want the party to be stronger and united, we don’t want any person to divide the party because of their personal ambitions,” he said.
Trending
- Politics4 days ago
Islamic Cleric Blasts Buhari’s Supporters, Calls Them Hypocrites
- Politics4 days ago
Outcome Of Elections Must Be Decided By Ballots – Jonathan
- News4 days ago
$10bn P&ID Judgement: FG Makes U-Turn On Negotiation …Inaugurates Nigerian Law Reform Commission
- Politics4 days ago
Parley With Military’ll Yield Stronger Delta – Okowa
- Politics4 days ago
Edo Deputy Gov’s Wife Petitions Police, Alleges Threat To Life
- Politics4 days ago
Edo 2020: Benin Monarch Wants Protection Of Corps Members …As Parties Sign Peace Accord
- Politics4 days ago
You’ll Pay Heavy Taxes To Tinubu If Akeredolu Wins – Cleric
- Business4 days ago
Nigerian Economy’ll Be 21% Digital By 2021, FG Boasts