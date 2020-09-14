Sports
Nasarawa United Signs Bashir
Nasarawa United FC has secured the signing of Plateau United’s winger, Usman Bashir ahead of the 2020/2021 NPFL season.
The young winger parted ways with the Plateau United on mutual consent and he will be expected to help the Solid Miners next season.
Usman Bashir is a promising youngster with a wealth of experience having played for Niger Tornadoes and Plateau United in the past.
Usman Bashir featured in 21 matches out of 25 league games for Plateau United last season and he contributed two goals as well.
The arrival of the former Niger Tornadoes winger takes the new faces at the club to three following the signing of Sodiq Abdulrazaq and Adamu Hassan.
Sports
Nigerian-British Boxer Hospitalised After Loss
A 32 year-old Boxer of Nigerian decent, Umar Sadiq, was hospitalised after a 12- round Technical knockout loss to former WBA world champion Fedor Chudinov at the Khimki Basketball Center.
Sadiq, who is also an account b profession, was coughing up blood after the fight, according to Tidesports source.
In what was his second defeat in a 12-fight career, the British boxer came under a flurry of hits from Chudinov forcing the Referee to stop the bout.
Chudinov is a former WBA world Middleweight champion and improved his record 23-2,16 KOs, victory at the weekend taking his winning streak to nine.
Friday’s fight was agreed just three-and-a-half weeks before and Sadiq, who was initially due to face Lerrone Richards in a British title fight, flew to Russia a week before fight night.
According to reports after the fight, an ambulance was then called after Sadiq fell ill during a routine doping control and he was reportedly then rushed to hospital.
‘Umar was hospitalized,’ a source was quoted as saying, with the routlet adding the boxer began to ‘cough up blood’.
He has since given an update on his status, allaying fears in his response to a tweet over concerns for his health on social media.
“I’m good thanks”, he replied twitter user @southwestboxing after the later posted
Meanwhile, Chudinov is pushing for a mandatory title challenge against current WBA champion Callum Smith, with his win on Friday making him the form runner to face the Brit next.
Sports
Imama Worries Over Abia Warriors’ Pitch
Abia Warriors head coach Imama Amapakabo has lamented the state of that bad turf at his new side ahead of the new NPFL season.
Amapakabo told our source that the only issue he will have with the club is the playing on the bad turf and that happens to be his home ground.
“The challenge in all honesty that, everybody has posted to me is one thing, our playing turf, that’s why when I came around, I started working around the pitch to feel the turf and see how it is because, even the laws of the game, FIFA says, the pitch, we have to try to see how best we can to manage this turf,” he stated.
The former Eagles coach, however, said the team will find a way to manage the pitch once the League returns.
Sports
Accept That Messi Is Leaving, Barcelona Advised
Lionel Messi is already mentally out of the door at Barcelona and is sure to continue his career elsewhere, believes Jorge Valdano.
Six-time Ballon d’Or winner, Messi did not take part in Barca’s first day of pre-season training under Ronald Koeman last Monday, having informed the club of his desire to leave.
The Argentina international believes a clause in his contract allowing him to leave on a free transfer has been activated, though the club and La Liga are of the opinion his €700 million (£624m/$823m) release clause remains the only valid way to terminate his deal, which runs until next June.
Manchester City is thought to be leading the race to sign Messi , with Paris Saint-Germain and Inter also credited with significant interest.
Former Real Madrid forward, Head Coach and Director General, Valdano, who began his playing career at Messi’s boyhood club Newell’s Old Boys and won the 1986 World Cup with Argentina, is confident the 33-year-old’s future lies away from Camp Nou.
He thinks Barcelona has to accept that reality sooner rather than later, or risk an ever more acrimonious parting of ways further down the line.
“Either he goes to another club or to his home, but he has already left Barcelona. I am totally convinced. I have no doubt,” he said
“The sooner Barcelona realise they are going to lose the best player in their history, the sooner they can focus on rebuilding.”
It has been suggested that Messi could perform a U-turn on his decision to leave Barca, as he did after announcing his international retirement in the wake of Argentina losing the Copa America Centenario final to Chile in 2016.
“They are completely different situations because there is no contract or anything similar when Leo left the Albiceleste and returned,” Valdano added.
“There are no personal problems. I don’t know how far this period is going to go, which is toxic for the club, player and La Liga.
“[Barca president Josep Maria] Bartomeu must think that when Messi leaves, he should go too, but prolonging this seems to me to be harmful to Barca.”
