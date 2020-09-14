CBN: Inflation Rate’ll Hit 14.15% As Deficit Financing Rises

Today’s employment landscape is tighter than ever before. Employers want to make sure that they hire the best talent for their organization. Why? All other things being equal, a company’s success is positively correlated to the quality of its employees. Of the series of background checks employers carry out to determine the suitability of a candidate, national police checks are the most prevalent, as over 86% of employers seek the criminal history of potential hires.

From an applicant’s perspective, why wait until an employer decides to carry out a background check? The post explores how applicants can carry out national police checks themselves to better equip them for getting their dream role.

Are there jobs that require applicants to submit background checks themselves?

A quick analysis of Joro, an Australian job listing platform, revealed that about 6% of jobs required job seekers to provide criminal checks themselves. A breakdown by specific industry (top 3) is summarized below:

Community Services & Development (~30%)

Healthcare & Medical (~17%)

Government & Defence (~12%)

As a concrete example, before a person can apply for nurse placement in Australia, he or she must have done a national criminal clearance. This is especially important if the employee will have access to vulnerable persons or will be working with children in Australia. Failure to do so will jeopardize that opportunity. Generally speaking, what this means is that for specific job roles, job seekers are required to submit their national criminal history clearance as part of the application process.

What about applicants not required to submit their national police check?

More often than not, employers will rather carry out criminal history checks themselves, rather than have applicants submit it for many reasons. However, the most important being to minimize the instances of fraud. They want to be certain that the police report they’re evaluating is an accurate representation of the candidates.

But this doesn’t mean job seekers should just sit down and relax, while they await the result of the criminal history check from the employer. That’s why being proactive is key. To the job-ready, applicants should carry out background checks on themselves for two major reasons:

Correct Misinformation

There is the possibility that things can go wrong when you request a national police check. The report may contain a crime you were never convicted of or a crime you never committed. This typically happens when there are minor mixups. An applicant that does national police check on him/herself can spot these errors and have them expunged from their record. Losing a job opportunity based on an offense you never committed will be avoided.

Apply for Eligible Job Roles

Certain jobs require that applicants have a clean criminal record. A common example includes jobs that require working with vulnerable groups like children or the elderly. Having a criminal record drastically reduces the chance of employment. If a job seeker does a criminal history check on him/herself, it will help identify jobs that they are ineligible for. That way, they can focus their energy on jobs that they stand a chance of getting.

Be Better Prepared

Furthermore, if an applicant has a criminal record that’s relevant to the particular role they’re applying for, at the very least, an explanation will be required from the employer. By doing a national police check beforehand, applicants can be better prepared to answer questions that may come up about their criminal past.