Politics
You’ll Pay Heavy Taxes To Tinubu If Akeredolu Wins – Cleric
Senior Pastor of Awaiting The Second Coming Of Christ Ministry, Adewale Giwa, has said that the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State had perfected plans to further inflict pain on the people of the state through the Internal Revenue Service Building, he (Tinubu) commissioned last week Saturday.
He again urged the electorate not to allow Akeredolu, who is the candidate of the APC in the October election to win.
Giwa said the body language of people of the state had rejected Governor Akeredolu and his party.
According to Giwa, rigging is the only machine left for Akeredolu and the APC.
“Anywhere you see money, you see Asiwaju Tinubu. You can’t take your possessions to the grave, impossible!,” Giwa said in a statement to newsmen, yesterday.
“Should governor Akeredolu rig himself to power again, the people of Ondo State must prepare to pay taxes heavily to Chief Tinubu through the newly inaugurated internal revenue.
“They have concluded plans to further inflict pain on the people. Can’t you see how their government has jacked up fuel price and electricity tariff?
“Has Tinubu talked?, No, he cannot because he is one of the beneficiaries. It’s just a matter of time, we shall know where we are heading to.
“Ondo people must defend their votes; they must know their right hands from the left. We must do everything to avoid errors in the past.
“How much was the hospital card for patients before governor Akeredolu took over, and how much is it now?
“This government increased tuition fees from N25,000 to N150,000, N180,000 outrageously. This time around, they have perfected plans to make the people suffer”, he warned.
Politics
Outcome Of Elections Must Be Decided By Ballots – Jonathan
Former President of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan, has said that the outcome of elections must be decided by ballots and not by courts.
Jonathan stated this while speaking on The Osasu Show Symposium 2020.
According to him, electronic voting is the only way to get to credible elections in Nigeria and the rest of Africa.
“For elections to be democratic, that means that the outcome of the elections must depend on the ballot, not any other institution, not even the court.
“If the ballots don’t decide who wins, then we are not practicing democracy.
“And if we are now in a situation where people use force of arms and thugs to win elections, then we can’t say we are practising democracy,” he said.
Politics
Parley With Military’ll Yield Stronger Delta – Okowa
Governor of Delta State, Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa said partnership with the military and other security agencies will sustain the prevailing peace and security in the state to achieve the stronger Delta agenda of his administration.
The governor made the statement when he received the new General Officer Commanding (GOC) 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Port-Harcourt, Maj.-Gen. Olubunmi Irefin on Wednesday, at Government House, Asaba.
Okowa who affirmed that the Delta government had enjoyed a robust relationship with security agencies, enjoined the Army to sustain the current peace and security in the oil bearing Niger Delta region.
He commended the Army formations for co-operating with other security agencies to ensure peaceful co-existence in Niger Delta.
“We are happy that sea piracy has reduced in Delta and we pledge the support of the South-South states to ensure protection of oil installations in the region.
“I assure you of our co-operation at all times because we have had very warm working relations with the division since inception.
“The military and other security agencies have worked quite a lot with us to ensure peace within the state. There is still a lot to be done but we have done quite a lot,” he said.
“I appreciate your division, the brigade and other military formations for all your efforts in ensuring peace and security in the entire Niger Delta.
By: Albert Ograka, Asaba
Politics
Edo 2020: Benin Monarch Wants Protection Of Corps Members …As Parties Sign Peace Accord
The Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, has called for the protection of members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) that would be deployed as adhoc staff for the September 19 governorship election in Edo State.
Oba Ewuare II made this call when the Director-General of the NYSC Brig-Gen Shuaibu Ibrahim paid him a courtesy visit, yesterday, in Benin City where he said he would join forces with Ibrahim to ensure protection for the Corps members.
He said that the concept of the NYSC which is to foster national unity and understanding must be upheld.
According to him, “There is a need for the Corps members to be protected because of the desperate attitude of some politicians.
“Desperate aspiration of politicians is not worth the blood of any corps member, they must be corps protected from any attack.”
On his part, Ibrahim said Corps members are not partisan but only to discharge their patriotic duties to their fatherland as he revealed that the NYSC is closely working with the presidential task force on Covid-19 ahead of the nationwide orientation camps opening for fresh Corps members in order to ensure pandemic free exercise.
Meanwhile, six political parties namely; All Progressives Congress (APC), Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Young People’s Party (YPP) African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) have signed a peace accord pledging to eschew violence before, during and after the Edo Governorship Poll.
