Editorial
That Nigerian’s Appointment In Canada
About a fortnight ago, Nigeria’s often bashed image in international circles got a lift following reports that a Nigerian, in fact, a Canadian of Nigerian descent, had been appointed Justice Minister in the North American country.
The man, Kaycee Madu, who was born and raised in the South Eastern part of Nigeria and moved to Canada in 2005 was appointed Minister of Justice and Solicitor-General for the Government of Alberta in Canada.
It is historic because Madu is the first African-born provincial minister in Canadian history; he is also the provincial Secretary and keeper of the Great Seal of the Province of Alberta. Moreso, he is the first black man to occupy either provincial or federal justice positions of the Justice Minister, Attorney General or Solicitor General in the country.
Indeed, it was one of the rare occasions that the country was thrust in positive international light and media discourse. The import of the development cannot be ignored or simply waved away. That is why we think that it is a momentous development that should serve to be a bastion, not only for the Nigerian government, but the citizenry and Nigerians in diaspora as well.
Already, President Muhammadu Buhari has reportedly congratulated the new Canadian Justice Minister. Describing the development as “landmark and historic”, the President said that it has once again shown people of Nigerian descent as go-getters, who distinguish themselves in different walks of life. According to him, “Madu has written himself into history book”; he urged Nigerians, both at home and abroad to remain good ambassadors of their country. Other Nigerians, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar weighed-in with their own messages with Abubakar believing that the appointment has the capacity to impact the world.
The Tide also joins eminent and other well-meaning Nigerians to congratulate Madu on his appointment. However, while we rejoice and commend the Canadian Justice Minister, we urge Nigerians, particularly leaders and the political class to reflect on the significance and import of the development for Nigeria, a country where an individual from a different state or community would hardly be afforded the opportunity to hold an elected position in another state or community or even allowed a service space.
We think that with Madu being so appointed in Canada, coupled with other handful of Nigerians in diaspora occupying sensitive positions and helping to drive the wheels of other countries, Nigerians at home should begin to adopt the doctrine of meritocracy in considering professionals/technocrats for positions.
It is time we begin to eschew primordial sentiments in making appointments and allowing every eligible individual a level playing ground in political contests, no matter the person’s ethnic or religious background. If Madu, who the Canadian Premier, Jason Kenney, described as “a man who has experienced racial prejudice first-hand and can bring that sensitivity to this important role”, could be trusted with the sensitive appointment, then, Nigerians should begin to break the barriers of mutual ethnic and religious bigotry and distrust that have held the country hostage over the years.
In addition, while Nigeria celebrates the recognition accorded Madu, we urge Nigerians to see the development as a challenge and motivation to aspire to be the best they can be. This is because hardwork, integrity and professionalism can always put one in good stead for top recognition no matter how low or otherwise the person’s background may be.
Indeed, despite the tendency for the world, especially Europeans and Americans to, often times, paint Nigeria and her citizenry in bad light, the country is blessed with geniuses and achievers in different walks of life. We have the capacity to rub shoulders with the best the world has to offer, only if we can stay focused and exploit our God-given potentials maximally.
Madu’s case should also serve to teach other Nigerians in diaspora that being a resourceful and responsible citizen has its reward, no matter where you find yourself. They should not only strive to be good ambassadors of their country, but valuable members of their host communities, state and country.
For the new Minister of Justice and Solicitor General for the Government of Alberta in Canada, the appointment calls for more hardwork and sacrifice. We urge him to make maximum use of the opportunity to further prove himself and endear himself to the people of Canada, which will directly or indirectly rub off on Nigeria and Nigerians, his mother country.
We believe that positive acquittal of his responsibilities would buoy confidence on the abilities and savvy of more professionals of Nigerian descent to deliver on responsibilities on the international stage.
It is, indeed, glorious for Nigeria to be associated with the type of events surrounding Kaycee Madu in Canada. However, while we celebrate the positive mileage this has secured for the country, the lessons therefrom must not escape us. We expect our leaders at various levels and capacities to begin to enthrone values and practices that would domesticate such development in order to ensure that a square peg is fitted into a square hole at all times for the development of our communities and country.
Editorial
Polio-Free Africa
A milestone in a journey to achieve global polio eradication was recorded in Nigeria and, indeed, the whole of Africa, on August 24, this year, when the World Health Organisation (WHO) certified the country and the entire region free from the deadly virus.
With this historic milestone, five of the WHO regions, representing over 90 percent of the world’s population, are now free of the wild poliovirus.
Nigeria, in particular, attained polio-free status on June 18, this year, for the first time, after four consecutive years of not recording any outbreak of the endemic. The country last recorded a case of wild poliovirus in 2016.
The certification of Africa, two weeks ago, is therefore, an important public health milestone for Nigeria and the entire African region. The landmark also brings the world one major step closer to achieving global polio eradication, notwithstanding that the disease is still endemic in Eastern Mediterranean countries of Pakistan and Afghanistan.
Polio is a viral disease that is transmitted from person to person, mainly through a faecal-oral route or, less frequently, through contaminated water or food, and multiplies inside the intestines.
While there is no known cure yet for polio, the disease can be prevented through administration of a simple and effective vaccine. That is why efforts are made across every country to rapidly boost immunity levels in children and protect them from polio paralysis.
We recall that as recently as 2012, Nigeria accounted for more than half of all polio cases worldwide, according to WHO. At the time, more than 350,000 children were paralysed every year, in more than 125 endemic countries.
With the efforts by the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI), UNICEF, Rotary International, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, USAID, the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, and other volunteers, the incidence of polio was reduced by more than 99 percent globally. In Nigeria, more than 200,000 volunteers across the country repeatedly immunized more than 45 million children under the age of five, to ensure that no child would suffer from this paralysing disease. Today, only two countries: Pakistan and Afghanistan remain in the endemic list of poliovirus.
The Tide acknowledges the milestone recorded by Nigeria and indeed, the entire Africa, in the fight against polio, but also wants to emphasise the need for vigilance, “one which we must delicately manage with cautious euphoria”, as the Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr Faisal Shuaib, once put it.
We note that this historic achievement in global health would certainly not have been possible without the novel strategies adopted in the consistent fight against polio and other vaccine preventable diseases. We commend the strong domestic and global financing and the commitment of governments at all levels towards achieving this feat.
The Tide congratulates the governments of the 47 countries in the WHO African region for this incredible feat. We also commend health workers, community volunteers, traditional and religious leaders and parents across the region for their efforts and collaboration in kicking wild polio out of Africa.
Despite this milestone, we urge African governments at all levels not to rest on their oars. We urge that the innovation, partnership, resolve and commitments that underpin this feat should continue. Continued commitment and resolve to reach every last child in the continent with the polio vaccine, as well as strengthening surveillance and routine immunization across the region will be key to keeping wild polio at bay, protecting the gains achieved and tackling the spread of Type 2 circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus (cVDPV2) which is present in 16 countries in the region.
We also call on all governments of the WHO regions and donors to remain vigilant against all forms of polio. This is because, until every strain of polio is eradicated worldwide, the progress made against the paralysing pathogen will be in jeopardy. Therefore, immunization and surveillance activities must continue to rapidly detect a potential re-introduction or re-emergence of the virus.
The outstanding commitment and efforts that got Africa off the endemic list must continue, to keep the world polio-free. Efforts should also be made towards getting Pakistan and Afghanistan off the hook of the deadly disease in order to achieve a polio-free world.
The certification of African region as wild poliovirus free is a sign of hope that progress can be achieved through collaboration and perseverance. This milestone in the fight against polio indeed bears eloquent testimony to the fact that when governments, leaders, partners, health workers and communities come together, we can triumph over the most difficult health challenges.
As the African continent and indeed, the world, grapple with the scourge of COVID-19, we recommend this collective, regional consciousness and efforts in other areas of public health, especially malaria that has continued to defile total eradication across the globe.
Editorial
Labour’s Proposed Protest In Rivers
The Rivers State Chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade
Union Congress (TUC) appear to be heading for failure in its present call for a strike to protest alleged refusal by government to do their bidding.
A significant number of citizens, who identify with the rapid developmental strides of the Governor Wike’s administration seema lot less likely toendorse the protest which the court of law has ordered should be suspended.
The Rivers State Government, throughits Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof. Zacchaeus Adango hadon the 1st of September, 2020, obtainedan order of interim injunction from the National Industrial Court presided over by Hon. Justice N.C.S Ogbuanya in Suit N0: NICN/LA/305/2020 suspending the planed protest.
While briefing the media, Prof. Adango listed those joined in the suit pending at the Court, as the NLC President, AyubaWabba and his counterpart in the Trade Union Congress (TUC), QuandriOlaleye, Rivers State NLC chairman, Beatrice Itubu and the State TUC chairman, Austin Jonah.
He further said the interim injunction had been served to the defendants as well as the originating summons ahead of the hearing scheduled for 8thSeptember; adding that in obedience to the Court order, the state government had published the injunction in two national dallies on Thursday, 3rdSeptember, 2020; warning the unions to be ready to face the law if they go ahead with the protest.
“Our commitment to the enthronement of the rule of law in our state rather than rule by force, informed our decision to seek judicial redress against the organized labour.The Government of Rivers State will not engage in any act of illegality in confronting the monster of lawlessness which the organized labour now appears to epitomize”, Adangor added.
The Tide is not persuaded of the usefulness of a general protest as a tool to fight government to place extra financial burden on the economy of the state particularly at this trying period of COVID-19 pandemic and its attendant economic downturn.
Obviously, Rivers state is not exempted from a key part of the emerging perspective of the conversation around the domestic economy’s outlook which has apparently benefitted from a new awareness of the country’s currently huge revenue shortages, and has rendered governments at several levels incapable of meeting their wage bills and other crucial overheads.
Additionally, The Tide wonders at state’sorganisedlabour’s fixation on a silver bullet solution to a seeming national challenges with negative impact on workers’ welfare, particularly in face of the current increase in petrol pump price and hike in electricity tariff. We doubt that in our current situation, a protest is an optimum response to government’s preferred solution to one of the symptoms of a complex body of issues.
As a civil organization championing the observance of the rule of law, we list expect that the NLC and the TUCwill insist on proceeding on its planned protest against the interim order issued a court of competent jurisdiction against such action.
While organisedlabour may have misread the public disposition accurately, its protest seeks to feed into evident public irritation with a succession of ill-considered Federal Government policies in the economic sector.
The Tideconsiders the current It is quite unfortunate that the government abruptly announced the fuel price increase of May 11, without prior information of or engagement with the public. This has left a lot to be desired, forcing on Nigerians the sudden need to cope with skyrocketing food, transportation and alternative energy costs.
The Tide thinks it would do the leadership and general membership of organisedlabour good to re-evaluate their call for a protest aimed at shutting down the state as it is already proving a difficult sell, lacking in crucial public buy in.This is certainly as the core of the grouse of organisedlabour, whose proposal of a new minimum wage to reflect newer realities is still up for consideration at all levels of government in the country.
In as much as these appear well intentioned, and great sections of the public seem to be interested in giving additional support to lofty development agenda of the Wike’s administration. Therefore, The Tide feels that it could be more worth the while of the leadership of theorganisedlabour movement not to deplete any more of its legitimacy with the working people of this country. They should call off this ill-advised protestnow. The negotiation table is the best approach to resolving issues such as the demands of labour.
Editorial
The Coup In Mali
About 24 hours after the mutiny, the president appeared on live national television to announce his resignation, saying he had no other choice, but to avoid “bloodshed”. But following pressure, the junta, last Thursday, released the president to return to his home with the security appropriate to his rank as a former head of state, as well as the possibility of having the doctor of his choice and of travelling abroad for medical checkups.
Spokesman for the junta, Ismael Wague, said, “We understand that heads of state, like Ivory Coast’s Alassane Ouattara, are working for an easing of tensions, for a peaceful solution, even if they have firmly condemned our seizing power. We are open to discussion (negotiations). A transitional council, with a transitional president who is going to be either military or civilian would be appointed. The transition will be the shortest possible.” The junta also promised that they would enact a political transition and stage elections within a “reasonable time” but has failed to spell out any details.
Speaking after Keita’s release, President Mahamadou Issoufou Keita of Niger, who currently chairs the ECOWAS, said, “If we consider that the question of (Keita’s) release is resolved, it is not the same concerning the return to constitutional order, which pre-supposes that all troops return to their barracks”. We agree with the Nigerien president completely. This is why we join the African Union, European Union, the United States and UN Security Council to condemn the coup and demand a “speedy, peaceful and democratic” resolution of the crisis, which we see as “dangerous for democracy in Africa.”
No doubt, the August 18 coup — the second in eight years — deals a deadly blow to Mali still struggling with a jihadist insurgency, moribund economy and deep public resentment over its government. We recall that the first putsch in 2012 was followed by an insurrection in the north which developed into a terrorists’ insurgency that now threatens neighbouring Niger, Burkina Faso, and extending to Nigeria, Chad and Cameroun. Thousands of UN and French troops, along with soldiers from five Sahel countries, have since been deployed to try to stem the bloodshed while a multinational military task force is also waging war against the Islamic State in West Africa Province and Boko Haram terrorists in Nigeria’s North-East and elsewhere.
We further reckon that Keita had won election in a landslide in 2013, by putting himself forward as a unifying figure in a fractured country; and was re-elected in 2018 for another five-year term with a pledge to pursue economic recovery and prosperity, and annihilate Islamic jihadists. But he failed to show commitment to fight against the jihadist revolt that has left swathes of the country in the hands of armed bandits, which had ignited ethnic violence in most parts of the country. Consequently, thousands of people have died and hundreds of thousands have fled their homes, creating a horde of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and a humanitarian crisis. That devastation has also compounded the damage to an already fragile economy in a nation with large number of unemployed young people.
Obviously, the pent-up discontent dragged on till this year, and was exacerbated following the disputed outcome of last April’s legislative elections, which had created an anti-Keita protest coalition: “the June 5 Movement”, which had organised most of the anti-government protests, including August 28 rallies to “celebrate the victory of the Malian people.”
Addressing thousands of supporters, last Friday, a key player in the mass opposition protests and influential opposition figure in Mali, Mahmoud Dicko, told the new military rulers to ensure they kept to their words because they do not have “carte blanche” to govern the country.
“I have asked everyone to come together for Mali. I am still asking this, but that does not mean the military has a carte blanche. We will not give a blank cheque to anyone to run this country, that’s over… a radical change of governance is needed. We led the fight. People have died and the soldiers who have completed (this fight) must keep their word”, to return Mali to civil rule as soon as possible, he said.
While we agree with the majority views of Malians that change in government is needed to restore the dignity and prosperity of the country, we, however, believe that this sordid development is disturbing and creates an unnecessary distraction for leaders in Africa and around the world.
We support ECOWAS call for an interim government, “headed by a civilian or retired military officer, to last for six or nine months, and maximum of 12 calendar months”. We also agree with the 15-nation ECOWAS sanctions on Mali, including the closure of borders and ban on trade and financial flows. We support the sustenance of international pressure to restore order, and the United States Government’s suspension of military aid to Mali, with no further training or support of the country’s armed forces. We insist that the diplomatic and economic pressure be maintained to compel the junta to retrace their steps, and expedite action to return the beleaguered nation to democratic governance.
We, therefore, urge ECOWAS chief envoy and former president, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, and his team, to accept the military junta’s commitment, last Monday, to a 12-month transitional government to be run by a civilian team. ECOWAS negotiators must ensure that the military leaders work with their civilian counterparts, including the Constitutional Court “to ensure the immediate return of constitutional order” and acceptable timetable for fresh elections. We agree with Jonathan, Dicko and other stakeholders that the only plausible option going forward is the return to civilian rule. This is why we urge the military leaders to respect their calling and return to the barracks, while allowing civilians, dedicated to democratic ethos, run the government and bring the dividends of democracy to Malians. They should not be tempted to interfere in democratic governance in future, but allow politicians disagree to agree, because it is the nature of man.
