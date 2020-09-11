Outcome Of Elections Must Be Decided By Ballots – Jonathan

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Udi/Agbudu Ward, Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State, yesterday said suspension claims against Mr Flavour Eze, Personal Assistant to the Foreign Affairs minister, Mr Goeffrey Onyama, should be disregarded.

The Tide source reports that some members of the party in Udi Local Government Area had claimed that Eze had been suspended.

But the Ward Chairman, Mr Petrus Chime, while briefing newsmen, said Eze remained a bonafide member of the party.

Chime said that the news of the purported suspension came to the party members in Udi/Agbudu Ward where Eze belongs to as a shock.

He said that the position of the APC constitution on issues of suspension and discipline of party members was clear, noting that the process of suspending a party member starts at the ward level and not the local government level.

“The process of suspension of a party member starts from the ward level. Eze is still our member in regular standing,” he said.

He described those that pronounced the suspension of Eze as a pressure group seeking for relevance in the party.

Chime urged members of the party to discountenance the purported suspension.

Also, the APC chairman in Abor ward, Mr Chinedum Ukwu’, said that Igwe, the chairman of the party in Udi Local Government Area was suspended by his ward.

Ukwu, however, said that the suspension was awaiting ratification by the party at the local government level.

“Igwe belongs to my ward and we had already suspended him for anti-party activities. We are surprised that the same person we suspended gathered some members of his group to pronounce Eze suspended.

“The party at the local government is in receipt of our correspondence relating to his suspension” he said.

When contacted, Igwe said that he was not on suspension and that their decision was binding.

“Do not listen to those people. Nobody suspended me,” Igwe said.

Meanwhile, one of the alleged signatories to the suspension of the minister’s aide, Mr Augustine Umeh has denied knowledge of the purported suspension.

Umeh said that he was shocked to see his name on the list, adding that he never signed up for the purported suspension, and that what was on display was power play.