LG Boss Predicts Better Economy After COVID-19
The Chairman of Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State, Hon. Philip Okparaji, has said that the economy across the three tiers of government is gradually picking up after the lockdown caused by the Coronavirus pandemic.
Okparaji, who made this observation in his office at the LGA headquarters, said that companies and individuals have commenced operations.
This, according to him, means that taxes, VATs and other generated revenues that keep the economy vibrant have picked up again.
“The Federal Government last month generated N654 billion which was shared among the three tiers of government, an improvement from the N545 billion generated the previous month.
“New cases of the virus have reduced and many treated patients have also been discharged from the hospitals, so there is progress”, he said.
The chairman, however, called on the citizens of the state and local governments to continue to observe the protocols to stay safe until the virus is totally eradicated.
On the people that lost their jobs during the pandemic, Okparaji said, “l think as the economy is picking up, companies should be able to call back the staff they rendered redundant.
“Eleme economy after the lockdown is picking up as the markets are open for business”.
He commended the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, for what he called a proactive step to open the markets after due considerations.
Hon. Okparaji appealed to the companies doing business in Eleme to ensure that the levels one to six employment opportunities are reserved and given to the indigenous people of Eleme as stipulated by the law.
By: Lilian Peters
Expert Tasks IOCs On Host Communities Development
Elder statesman and expert in the environment sector, Engr Olu Andah Wai – Ogosu, has urged IOCs and other multinational companies operating in the Niger Delta region to take full responsibilities for the development of their host communities. Wai-Ogosu who spoke with The Tide in an interview at the weekend said the prevalence of conflicts between oil companies and their host communities in the Niger Delta was due to the neglect of the host communities by the multinationals. He expressed disappointment over the fact that the IOCs place commercial and profit motives over the development of their host communities. He said such attitude of corporate negligence on the part of the IOCs was the bane of the people of the host communities who live in abject poverty and infrastructural decay.
Using Onne, an industrial hub in Rivers State as an example, the Elder statesman said despite the numerous companies operating in Onne, there was no meaningful host community engagement as no MoU was signed with the people of Onne. Wai – Ogosu who described the practice in Onne and Niger Delta as “corporate negligence” called on all multinationals and corporate organisations operating in the Niger Delta to introduce a more practical community engagement model and implement the Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) signed with their host communities.
Wai-Ogosu who spoke with The Tide in an exclusive interview yesterday, pointed out that; “modern industry practices require that both the oil firms and the host communities operate in mutual agreement and synergy through a well established community engagement model that would be subject to upward reviews to suit evolving developments to avert crisis.”
He noted that oil related conflicts have been a predominant feature of the Niger Delta over the years and urged prospecting oil firms and other corporate organzsations in the Niger Delta to learn from the experiences of the past to improve their host community relations by contributing meaningfully to the development of their host communities.
The environmental expert , said host communities were major stakeholders in the oil and gas business, noting that their active participation in the sector was an elixir to smooth business operation. “It’s certain that business activities can’t thrive in an environment where there is mutual disagreement and incessant conflicts, The Federal Government’s policies on the Onne Oil and Gas Free Zone are not properly directed, there are fillers that SNEPCo, a major affiliate of Shell wants to relocate from Onne over flimsy and unjustifiable excuses. This is totally unacceptable to the people of Onne. Global standards in oil and gas business require that host communities be given their due sense of belonging to promote peace and development. The business concern must be accommodative of the development interest of the host communities. Any company that glosses over the interest of its host communities is bound to face challenges.”
Taneh Beemene
CBN: Inflation Rate’ll Hit 14.15% As Deficit Financing Rises
Nigeria’s inflation rate which stood at 12.82 per cent in July may rise up to 14.15 per cent by the end of December 2020 as the Federal Government’s deficit rises due to current economic challenges in the country.
The CBN said this on Friday in its report titled ‘Monetary, credit, foreign trade and exchange policy guidelines for fiscal years 2020/2021’.
To ameliorate the impact of slow economic activities arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, it stated that fiscal and monetary policy responses were put in place to neutralise the adverse effects on growth-inducing sectors of the economy.
The report read, “Although these measures are commendable, there are headwinds that may undermine these expectations.
“These include increased Federal Government deficits, which may narrow fiscal space and crowd-out private investment; underutilisation in the labour market due to weakened aggregate demand and a build-up in inflationary pressures resulting from the increase in Value Added Tax and border protection.
“Specifically, headline inflation is expected to hover around 13.97 and 14.15 per cent at end-December 2020, owing to supply shocks which may likely happen due to decline in economic activities, globally as a result of COVID-19 pandemic that started in China in Q4:2019; demand shocks emanating from domestic and international lockdowns; food supply shocks associated with non-tariff border protection; and effect of the implementation of the new budget and minimum wage.”
The CBN stated that in 2020/2021, the primary objective of monetary policy remained the maintenance of price and financial system stability.
With the upward trend in inflation from the first half of 2019, lingering uncertainties from the external environment would exert pressure on monetary tools, it stated.
The CBN added that in 2020, it would continue to sustain measures to abate the level of rising inflation through effective liquidity management measures.
It said the aim was to curtail the level of inflation to a level that was conducive for inclusive and sustainable growth.
The report added: “The bank shall continue to be proactive in its oversight function of the banking system to continue to ensure financial system stability.
“Furthermore, it will maintain sound, stable and efficient payment systems to support the conduct of monetary policy.”
Consequently, it added that the growth in broad money supply (M3) would be closely monitored in line with the projections for 2020 and 2021.
Equities Market Advances By N37bn
The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) market capitalisation last Friday improved further by N37 billion following price growth in some blue chips.
Specifically, the market capitalisation which opened at N13.313 trillion rose by 0.28 per cent to close at N13.350 trillion.
Also, the NSE All-Share Index appreciated by 70.98 points or 0.28 per cent to close at 25,591.95, against 25,520.97 on Thursday.
Stanbic IBTC recorded the highest gain to lead the gainers’ chart, growing by N1.50 to close at N40 per share.
Lafarge Africa came second with 60k to close at N12.80, while Flour Mills added 35k to close at N29.50 per share.
Zenith Bank garnered 25k to close at N17.20, while Guaranty Trust Bank inched higher by 25k to close at N25 per share.
On the other hand, CAP topped the losers’ chart with a loss of N1.70 to close at N15.75 per share.
