Islamic Cleric Blasts Buhari’s Supporters, Calls Them Hypocrites

An influential Islamic cleric, Sheik Murtala Sokoto, says the President, Muhammadu Buhari , has failed, adding that those who are still praising him saying ‘Sai baba’, are liars and hypocrites.

Sokoto said this while delivering a sermon to some Muslim youths.

In the video which was obtained by our source, the cleric said Buhari could no longer visit his home state of Katsina because of the anger and frustration of the people.

He said even though Buhari had appointed many northerners into key positions, those who were given such positions had also betrayed the people.

The cleric stated, “All those saying ‘Sai Baba’ Sai Baba, are liars, useless hypocrites. The man they called ‘Sai Baba’ now cannot even go to Katsina. He (Buhari) knows the anger that will greet him if he goes to Katsina.

“We are praying that Allah guide General Buhari to make amends, to do better as a leader, but if he continues in his ways, we pray Allah to replace him with a better leader. The peak of stupidity is when these people say northerners have been given juicy positions, but those given these juicy positions have betrayed everyone.”

Sokoto stated that the poor were on the receiving end as they could no longer go to their farms due to the high level of insecurity.

He said when these poor farmers go to the farm, they get kidnapped and huge ransoms are demanded from them.

Sokoto added, “Rice, can we feed ourselves? How? They said people should go to the farm but when you go to the farm you will be kidnapped. You (Buhari) said we should cultivate our farms in the North, go and see all over the North. An example is Katsina, go to Sokoto, Zamfara.

“In these places, those who go to the farm are always abducted by criminals and a ransom of N2m to N3m will be made…! How can a village farmer afford N3m? Are we really serious? Because of cruelty and wickedness, they are saying we should be patient, but for how long shall we be more patient? Patience is something the prophet has given us conditions for. We have had enough of this oppressive government.”

Sokoto said no one should accept the lame excuse that the suffering of the people was the will of Allah.

The cleric said with food shortages caused by the inability of farmers to harvest their crops, they hoped to import food but Buhari ordered the closure of all land borders which worsened their plight.

He said, “We will continue to talk about Zakkat, but first I have to talk to you about the difficult situation our country is in now. The country is in disarray. Is this country not already in trouble? Is that not true? The old man (Buhari) had pushed us all to the wall. Hasn’t he pushed us to the wall? Hasn’t he? Whatever noise that will be made, whatever evil sermon they are giving you is useless. Don’t listen to those stupid excuses that it is Allah that is putting us through this.

“If you believe this illogic; go and take a sword and slaughter a human being and then claim it is Allah that caused it. He who was merciful to people, Allah, will be merciful to him. What point am I trying to make?