Islamic Cleric Blasts Buhari’s Supporters, Calls Them Hypocrites
An influential Islamic cleric, Sheik Murtala Sokoto, says the President, Muhammadu Buhari , has failed, adding that those who are still praising him saying ‘Sai baba’, are liars and hypocrites.
Sokoto said this while delivering a sermon to some Muslim youths.
In the video which was obtained by our source, the cleric said Buhari could no longer visit his home state of Katsina because of the anger and frustration of the people.
He said even though Buhari had appointed many northerners into key positions, those who were given such positions had also betrayed the people.
The cleric stated, “All those saying ‘Sai Baba’ Sai Baba, are liars, useless hypocrites. The man they called ‘Sai Baba’ now cannot even go to Katsina. He (Buhari) knows the anger that will greet him if he goes to Katsina.
“We are praying that Allah guide General Buhari to make amends, to do better as a leader, but if he continues in his ways, we pray Allah to replace him with a better leader. The peak of stupidity is when these people say northerners have been given juicy positions, but those given these juicy positions have betrayed everyone.”
Sokoto stated that the poor were on the receiving end as they could no longer go to their farms due to the high level of insecurity.
He said when these poor farmers go to the farm, they get kidnapped and huge ransoms are demanded from them.
Sokoto added, “Rice, can we feed ourselves? How? They said people should go to the farm but when you go to the farm you will be kidnapped. You (Buhari) said we should cultivate our farms in the North, go and see all over the North. An example is Katsina, go to Sokoto, Zamfara.
“In these places, those who go to the farm are always abducted by criminals and a ransom of N2m to N3m will be made…! How can a village farmer afford N3m? Are we really serious? Because of cruelty and wickedness, they are saying we should be patient, but for how long shall we be more patient? Patience is something the prophet has given us conditions for. We have had enough of this oppressive government.”
Sokoto said no one should accept the lame excuse that the suffering of the people was the will of Allah.
The cleric said with food shortages caused by the inability of farmers to harvest their crops, they hoped to import food but Buhari ordered the closure of all land borders which worsened their plight.
He said, “We will continue to talk about Zakkat, but first I have to talk to you about the difficult situation our country is in now. The country is in disarray. Is this country not already in trouble? Is that not true? The old man (Buhari) had pushed us all to the wall. Hasn’t he pushed us to the wall? Hasn’t he? Whatever noise that will be made, whatever evil sermon they are giving you is useless. Don’t listen to those stupid excuses that it is Allah that is putting us through this.
“If you believe this illogic; go and take a sword and slaughter a human being and then claim it is Allah that caused it. He who was merciful to people, Allah, will be merciful to him. What point am I trying to make?
Outcome Of Elections Must Be Decided By Ballots – Jonathan
Former President of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan, has said that the outcome of elections must be decided by ballots and not by courts.
Jonathan stated this while speaking on The Osasu Show Symposium 2020.
According to him, electronic voting is the only way to get to credible elections in Nigeria and the rest of Africa.
“For elections to be democratic, that means that the outcome of the elections must depend on the ballot, not any other institution, not even the court.
“If the ballots don’t decide who wins, then we are not practicing democracy.
“And if we are now in a situation where people use force of arms and thugs to win elections, then we can’t say we are practising democracy,” he said.
You’ll Pay Heavy Taxes To Tinubu If Akeredolu Wins – Cleric
Senior Pastor of Awaiting The Second Coming Of Christ Ministry, Adewale Giwa, has said that the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State had perfected plans to further inflict pain on the people of the state through the Internal Revenue Service Building, he (Tinubu) commissioned last week Saturday.
He again urged the electorate not to allow Akeredolu, who is the candidate of the APC in the October election to win.
Giwa said the body language of people of the state had rejected Governor Akeredolu and his party.
According to Giwa, rigging is the only machine left for Akeredolu and the APC.
“Anywhere you see money, you see Asiwaju Tinubu. You can’t take your possessions to the grave, impossible!,” Giwa said in a statement to newsmen, yesterday.
“Should governor Akeredolu rig himself to power again, the people of Ondo State must prepare to pay taxes heavily to Chief Tinubu through the newly inaugurated internal revenue.
“They have concluded plans to further inflict pain on the people. Can’t you see how their government has jacked up fuel price and electricity tariff?
“Has Tinubu talked?, No, he cannot because he is one of the beneficiaries. It’s just a matter of time, we shall know where we are heading to.
“Ondo people must defend their votes; they must know their right hands from the left. We must do everything to avoid errors in the past.
“How much was the hospital card for patients before governor Akeredolu took over, and how much is it now?
“This government increased tuition fees from N25,000 to N150,000, N180,000 outrageously. This time around, they have perfected plans to make the people suffer”, he warned.
Parley With Military’ll Yield Stronger Delta – Okowa
Governor of Delta State, Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa said partnership with the military and other security agencies will sustain the prevailing peace and security in the state to achieve the stronger Delta agenda of his administration.
The governor made the statement when he received the new General Officer Commanding (GOC) 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Port-Harcourt, Maj.-Gen. Olubunmi Irefin on Wednesday, at Government House, Asaba.
Okowa who affirmed that the Delta government had enjoyed a robust relationship with security agencies, enjoined the Army to sustain the current peace and security in the oil bearing Niger Delta region.
He commended the Army formations for co-operating with other security agencies to ensure peaceful co-existence in Niger Delta.
“We are happy that sea piracy has reduced in Delta and we pledge the support of the South-South states to ensure protection of oil installations in the region.
“I assure you of our co-operation at all times because we have had very warm working relations with the division since inception.
“The military and other security agencies have worked quite a lot with us to ensure peace within the state. There is still a lot to be done but we have done quite a lot,” he said.
“I appreciate your division, the brigade and other military formations for all your efforts in ensuring peace and security in the entire Niger Delta.
By: Albert Ograka, Asaba
