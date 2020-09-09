Tension As Irate Youths Kill Two Hausa Traders, Injure Others In Rivers

Tension has heightened the palpable security situation in Rivers State as suspected members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) reportedly invaded Oyigbo town in Oyigbo Local Government Area of the state, killing two Hausa petty traders and injuring two others in two separate attacks.

One of the deceased was alleged to have been shot dead on Friday, September 4, 2020, while the second victim was reportedly stabbed to death with a machete on Saturday, September 5, 2020.

The incidents, which were alleged to have been coordinated attacks by the IPOB members, were said to have targeted mainly the areas inhabited by Hausa people.

The Tide gathered that the attack may ostensibly have been designed to retaliate the death of one Igbo indigene, who accidentally died in a Gee Pee water tank, which he was allegedly cleaning for a Northerner living in the area.

However, following fears that more people may be attacked in the coming days, which could worsen the security situation, the Oyigbo Local Government Council chairman has ordered the ban on the operation of ‘Okada’ and ‘Keke Napep’ from 1900-0600hrs and 2000-0600hrs daily, respectively, with effect from Monday, September 7, 2020.

He also appealed to residents of the LGA to remain calm, and allow security agencies conclude investigations into the incident.

He warned that any attempt to plunge the local government into a theatre of war would be resisted, as the full weight of the law would be unleashed on those who may want to take the law into their own hands.

Reacting to the incident, the Spokesman of the Northern Community in Rivers State, Alhaji Musa Saidu, who confirmed the incident to newsmen, said that the deceased were allegedly attacked and killed by irate youths suspected to be members of IPOB at Oyigbo.

According to him, the suspected IPOB members, armed with dangerous weapons, allegedly attacked an area populated by Hausa indigenes.

Saidu said the reason for the attacks could not be immediately ascertained, but added that it might have been borne out of previous threats issued to the Hausa community in Rivers State by suspected IPOB members.

He, therefore, called on the security agencies, particularly the police to step up action and arrest those behind the attacks.