NESG, FG To Examine COVID-19 Impact On Economy
The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) and the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning have said they will deliberate on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Nigerian economy during a series of virtual pre-summit conversations and events.
The NESG in a statement made available to The Tide said the events would engage stakeholders to shape strategic partnerships to chart a path to recovery, and build resilience for the country’s economy, businesses and households to put Nigeria in a strong position within the changing world order.
The pre-summit events will focus on sectors such as agriculture, digital economy, sustainability, and sports as a business, according to a statement entitled ‘#NES26 pre-summit events: Imperatives for a national dialogue’.
It said the events would be organised in collaboration with corresponding ministries, departments and agencies of the Nigerian government, among other stakeholders.
The group said the 26th Nigerian Economic Summit, with the theme ‘Building Partnerships for Resilience’, would be held in October.
It said, “The summit will convene national and global policy makers, business leaders, development partners and scholars to lead and participate in sessions that will focus on building strategic partnerships and cooperation between governments, businesses and the civil society for resilience.
“Discussions at NES #26 will be anchored on three pillars – collaboration, execution and impact – and dimensioned across five sub-themes: mapping the future; new trends, new opportunities, new horizons; embracing technology and innovation; building resilience and charting the path to recovery.
“NES#26 will be a ‘Big Conversation for Action’ that combines in-person and virtual dialogues for public and private sector stakeholders to reflect on the state of the Nigerian economy and rethink the country’s economic fundamentals.”
According to the statement, the summit will explore emerging trends so that Nigeria can capitalise on new opportunities and chart a path to rapid recovery, highlighting the role of states as the frontiers for a resilient Nigerian economy.
Kidnapping: Female Lawyers, Health Workers, Others Protest In Calabar
The Medical Women Association of Nigeria, Cross River State Chapter, International Federation of Women Lawyers, Holy Child Old Girls Association, Nigeria Association of Women Journalists, Presbyterian Women, and others yesterday staged a peaceful protest against kidnappings in Calabar.
During the protest organised by the Medical Women Association in the state, the women went around major streets in Calabar.
Speaking, President of MWAN in the state, Dr Bassey Nakanda, said the protest was organised to draw the attention of the state government, security agencies, and relevant stakeholders to the need to rise up and end cases of kidnapping in the state.
Nakanda said medical women had continued to suffer incessant kidnappings in the state with the recent case being that of Dr Vivien Otu, who was kidnapped on August 28, 2020, in Calabar and released on September 3.
“Medical women and others have become victims of kidnapping in Calabar and this act is totally condemnable.
“When it comes to kidnapping, the trauma that women go through lives with them forever; they are beaten, raped, and humiliated.
“We are all aware that there have been several cases of kidnapping in Calabar and as women, we need to stand up, speak, and fight for ourselves.
“Calabar used to be the most peaceful state in Nigeria but we are now living in fear. We need to visit the government, royal fathers, and security agencies to register our complaints,” she said.
While at Watt market roundabout, she called on the state government to provide security for all residents in the state.
“The government owes us a responsibility of security and they have to rise up to that responsibility,” she said.
She called on all residents in the state to always report suspicious movements of persons around them to security agencies.
A member of the Holy Child Old Girls Association, Mrs Agnes Otu, also called on the state government and security agencies to be proactive in safeguarding the lives and property of the residents in the state.
Delta Commissioner Advises Principals To Observe COVID-19 Protocols
School principals in Delta State have been advised to observe all COVID-19 protocols put in place for the resumption of SSS 3 students to contain the spread of COVID-19 among students.
Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr Patrick Ukah, said yesterday in Asaba that he, along with officials from the ministry, and the state Post Primary Education Board (PPEB), would monitor the resumption.
Our correspondent reports that JSS 3 students in public secondary schools in Delta are to resume academic activities next Tuesday.
“The resumption is in line with the state government’s programmes on phased reopening of schools beginning with the certificate classes.
“JSS 3 students are to immediately begin revision lessons for their Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) organised by the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education scheduled to begin on Sept. 21,” he said in a statement.
The commissioner further revealed that the five-member committee put in place in all local government areas in the state to monitor compliance with COVID-19 protocols would also monitor the schools.
He urged students in other classes to stay away from schools as the date for their resumption would be made public at the appropriate time.
200 Bandits Drop Weapons In Sokoto, Release Eight Captives
As a result of the ongoing negotiation with the Kaduna
State Government, no fewer than 200 bandits in Sokoto have repented and denounced violence in the state.
According to the Commissioner for Career and Security Matters, Colonel Garba Moyi (rtd), who disclosed this to newsmen, yesterday, also confirmed that the bandits, who operated in the Eastern part of Sokoto, released eight people in their custody.
Moyi also confirmed that about 500 livestock were recovered from them.
The commissioner explained that part of the deal reached with the bandits was that henceforth, they would not kidnap anybody, while the security agencies would not arrest any of their members unless if caught with weapons or any incriminating items.
He revealed that the state government had awarded a contract for the construction of a dam at Kamarawa in view of the cessation of attacks following the deal reached with the bandits.
“The construction would have commenced since but because of the renewed attacks and flooding in the area.
“We are even planning to build grazing reserves and schools for their children,” he said.
