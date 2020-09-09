Featured
I’ve Not Disappointed Rivers People -Wike
…Says Opposition Disappointed Over Suspended NLC Protest
…As RSG, Labour Reach Agreement
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, says he has utilised the mandate given to him by Rivers people to provide basic infrastructure for them.
He has also stated that he is proud to be contributing his quota to the development of the state.
Wike stated this while speaking to journalists after inspecting the Rebisi, GRA, Rumuola and Rumuogba flyover bridges, and ongoing road construction work in Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor local government areas of the state.
He stated that through passion and commitment he has judiciously utilized scarce resources for the development of the state.
“It is not the amount of resources you get that determines the kind of projects you carry out for your people.
“It is your commitment, your passion for the development of your people. If you have very good resources and you don’t have the passion and commitment, resources cannot be utilized for the good of the people.
“If you have the passion and commitment as we do, even the little resources that we have, will be judiciously used for the development of our state,” he said.
Wike expressed happiness with the speed at which the various flyover bridges are advancing, emphasizing that the Rebisi flyover would be completed by December this year while the Rumuogba and Okoro-Nu-Odo flyovers would be completed by February, 2021.
He described the Rebisi flyover as an engineering masterpiece and commended Julius Berger for delivering a quality project.
“I am indeed proud that I am able to contribute my own little quota to the development of our state.
“I have not abused the mandate given to me by Rivers people and I have also not disappointed them,” he stated.
On the outcome of the negotiation with organised labour, the governor expressed satisfaction that all contending issues were amicably resolved during the meeting.
He said that the opposition parties and those who thought the state would be plunged into crisis were disappointed.
“All the issues were mere understandings and now that they have understood our position, they said they have to suspend the protest.
“So for me, I am happy that there was nothing like conflict. At the end of the day, those of them who were thinking that Rivers State will be shut down were highly disappointed,” he added.
Also speaking, the Project Manager, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Port Harcourt, Mr. Finn Drosdowsky, thanked the state government for entrusting the projects to them, and assured that the various flyovers would be completed on schedule.
The organized labour has suspended the planned protest scheduled for September 8, 2020 in Rivers State.
This is sequel to the agreement reached between the Rivers State Government and labour leaders at a meeting held at Government House, Port Harcourt, which ended at the early hours of yesterday.
The President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ayuba Wabba, who read the agreement, said both parties agreed to sign the agreement on the implementation of the new national minimum wage and consequential adjustments.
Wabba announced that the state NLC Secretariat that was sealed for the correction of structural defects, would be unsealed while government continues with correction work, if any.
He stated that the state government would immediately restore the remittance of check-off dues and pay all outstanding arrears to the respective labour unions.
According to him, government would pay the salaries withheld from health workers due to the 2017 strike action.
The NLC president also said that both parties agreed to set up a Tripartite Committee to resolve the adjustment of pensions in line with the Constitution and payment of Pension and Gratuity.
Parties, he said, agreed to take steps to discontinue all on-going litigations in relation to hitherto disputed matters.
Wabba added that the state government has agreed not to victimise any worker on account of his or her involvement in the industrial dispute.
He commended the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, for his statesmanship that facilitated the resolution of the dispute, and pledged labour’s support to move the state forward.
The Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Tammy Danagogo; Head of Service, Barrister Rufus Godwins; the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim; and the Executive Assistant to the Governor, Dr. Ayebaesin Beredugo; signed on behalf of Rivers State Government.
Those who signed on behalf of the organized labour, include, General Secretary, NLC, Comrade Emmanuel Ugboaja; Secretary General, Trade Union Congress (TUC), Comrade Musa Lawal; Chairman, NLC, Rivers State, Comrade Beatrice Itubo; Chairman, TUC, Rivers State, Comrade Austin Jonah; Chairman, Joint Public Service Negotiating Council (JPSNC), Rivers State, Comrade Chuku Emecheta; and Secretary General, TUC, Rivers State, Comrade Obi Fortune.
In separate interviews with The Tide, yesterday at NLC Secretariat in Port Harcourt, the Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Rivers State chapter, Comrade Beatrice Itubo, said the immediate intervention of the governor saved the mutual relationship between labour and the state government from collapsing.
Itubo said the labour leaders have no personal issues with the administration of Governor Nyesom Wike in the state, and dispelled insinuations that organized labour in the state was being sponsored by the detractors of the government.
According to her, “Governor Wike is doing well in terms of infrastructural development”, saying that “workers only disagree with his government in the area concerning the welfare of workers”.
She expressed optimism that the state will implement all issues discussed in the agreement.
Also speaking, the National President of Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria, Comrade Biobelemoye Joy Josiah, commended Governor Nyesom Wike for developmental strides in Rivers State.
Josiah said that despite the lapses in the welfare of civil servants, the governor was performing very well in the state.
He used the opportunity to appeal to the state government to also transfer the pay point of primary health workers to the state government.
On his part, the Chairman, Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), Comrade Anthony Nwachukwu, hailed the resolutions reached during the negotiations between the state government and the organised labour to avert the planned protest in the state.
He said that the protest would have sent a bad signal on the government, if the governor had not intervened.
The union leader said JUSUN would revoke its position on the shelved strike, if the issues of promotion arrears remain unresolved.
Nigeria’ll Suffer If Judicial Officers Are Neglected -CJN …Commissions Residences Built By RSG For Judges
The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad says Nigeria will suffer grave effect if judicial officers are consistently deprived of requisite infrastructure.
Justice Muhammad made the remark at the commissioning of 20 units of four bedroom duplexes built for Judges of Rivers origin serving both in the state and federal Judiciaries at the Emmanuel Chinwenwo Aguma Judges’ Quarters in Port Harcourt, yesterday.
Justice Muhammad, who was represented by Justice Mary Odili of the Supreme Court, noted that Judges would be more confident to dispense justice if they have good shelter and welfare.
“Lagos and Rivers states rank among the most litigious states. The implication is that manpower and materials are perennially stretched far beyond limit to attend to the large number of cases filed daily.
“That explains the enormity of work before Judges. A good car, shelter and good welfare package are some of those things that can serve as magic wand to bring out the best from them.
“Whenever we deliberately or inadvertently toil with the welfare of judicial officers, we are unconsciously inflicting a debilitating wound on the conscience of the nation.
“We are not ignorant of Governor Nyesom Wike’s huge investment to improve infrastructure of federal courts. You are today also giving to Judges a life-long accommodation on owner- occupier basis,” he said.
“The facilities speak of the love the Rivers State governor has for the judiciary. The gesture will promote the comfort of the judicial officers and efficient justice delivery.
“Other governors should emulate Governor Wike in order to enhance the performance of Judges in the country for effective administration and dispensation of justice,” he stated.
Speaking, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike said the Judiciary would be on a pedestal of efficiency and productivity with the support given to it by his administration.
“There is need to guarantee judicial independence and secure effective administration of justice.
“These are the overriding consideration for the unprecedented investment we have made in our judicial system.
“I cannot think of any state government with similar welfare scheme we have made. This will have profound and positive impact on judicial officers.
“We have moved our Judiciary from the valley of neglect to an enviable hilltop of independence, capacity and effectiveness,” he stated.
Wike said the provision of accommodation for judicial officers is a deliberate attempt to enhance their productivity and also ensure that they benefit like those in the Executive and Legislative Arms of Government.
“One arm of government that is key in the fight against corruption is the judiciary. Judges cannot fight corruption when they are not provided with the basic facilities.
“I am in the Executive as a Governor and I enjoy. The Legislature enjoy. So, why will people think that the Judiciary is cursed,” he noted.
Wike appealed to the President of the Court of Appeal to increase the number of Judges in the state to tally with the accommodation provided by the state government for them.
He said that the gesture of the state government would end the era when judges retire and have no shelter.
“Given the constitutional restriction on legal practice, post-legal service years could be miserable for judges who were unable to buy or build their own homes before leaving the service.
“With our policy, the state now bears the full responsibility to providing befitting accommodation for all judicial officers of Rivers State origin beyond their service years for life.
“The state government spent the sum of N6billion to build, furnish and landscape this estate. The government also reserves the interest to buy back any flat and reallocate to other judges to preserve the exclusivity of the estate for judicial officers alone.
“Twenty-three Judges opted for cash payment and have been given the approved sum of N150 million each to build and have their own houses. Cumulatively, the state government disbursed the sum of N3.6billion to the beneficiaries.
“The policy covers all former Chief Judges, Presidents of Customary Courts of Appeal, including Justice Peter Agumagu. All retired Judges who were in service when the policy was made. The current Chief Judge of the state will have her accommodation built for her before retirement in May, 2021,” he stated.
In her remarks, the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem noted that the facility would enable judicial officers to do their work well.
Justice Dongban-Mensem also said that good facilities would make Judges not to be afraid but to courageously dispense justice without fear or favour.
According to her, what the Wike administration has done should serve as a template for other state governments to emulate to make the working condition of judges better.
In her remarks, Chief Judge of Rivers State, Justice Adama Iyayi-Lamikanra expressed the delight of Judges to witness another practical fulfilment of promises made by the governor.
She noted that Judges who live in such tastefully furnished houses would be motivated to put in their best in the delivery of justice.
The Chief Judge of Bayelsa State, Justice Kate Abiri said Judges work under very challenging situations, adding that what they have received from the Wike administration would assuage the challenges because they can concentrate to do better.
The Rivers State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof. Zacchaeus Adangor said by the gesture, the Wike administration has enthroned a virile and independent justice system that would enable judges to work uprightly.
Also speaking, the National President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Olumide Akpata, said when judges are provided with comfortable living houses and good welfare, they would perform better.
Speaking for the Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Onueze Okocha, noted the foresightedness of the governor in achieving the feat.
Speaking on behalf of the Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria, Dr. Theo Osanakpo, said the action of the governor would provide opportunity for optimal performance by the Judges of the Court of Appeal.
The Chairman of the Port Harcourt Branch of NBA, Prince Nyekwere, said the support of the governor to the Judiciary would remain unrivaled.
Similarly, the Rivers State Commissioner for Housing, Elder Chinedu Tasie Nwabueze, said the project was conceived and executed by the governor for Judges who would take possession of their houses immediately.
The residences comprise of six Bedroom Duplex with Boys Quarters for the Presiding Justice of the Court of Appeal, with four number six Bedroom Duplexes at Forces Avenue, two number six Bedroom Duplexes at Akasa Street, one number six Bedroom Duplex at Elelenwo Street, and one number four Bedroom Bungalow at Ejor Street for other Judges and 16 flats for staff of the Court of Appeal.
Meanwhile, the Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo has commended the state Chief Executive, Chief Nyesom Wike for immortalizing the late former Attorney General, Chinwenwo Aguma.
In a statement in Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday, Banigo said the late Chinwenwo Aguma served the state meritoriously, and deserves all the honours accorded to him.
According to Banigo, the late Chinwenwo Aguma would be remembered for the passion, dedication, selflessness and panache he brought to bear in the discharge of his responsibilities as Attorney General, noting that Wike’s penchant for rewarding hard work was unparalleled.
Banigo said that with the commissioning of the Chinwenwo Aguma Judges’ Quarters as well as the Court of Appeal Justices, residents and staff quarters, Wike has again blazed the trail as the first governor in the country to deliberately execute programmes and policies not only to guarantee the independence of the Judiciary but also to create the enabling environment for judicial officers to dispense Justice without fear or favour, adding that the governor was indeed the pride of Rivers State.
FG Okays Full Reopening Of Schools
The Federal Government says state governments and school administrators should start making preparations for the full reopening of schools in the country.
It would be recalled that schools in the country were shut in March as part of measures to curb the spread of the Coronavirus disease.
However, the Federal Government announced the resumption of graduating pupils effective August 4, 2020, to write this year’s West African Senior School Certificate Examinations from August 17, 2020, through September 12, 2020.
Some state governments such as Lagos and Kogi had subsequently announced the full reopening of schools effective mid-September.
Speaking, yesterday, the National Coordinator of the Presidential Taskforce on Covid-19, Dr Sani Aliyu, during a briefing at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, said the task force recommends phased return of students to classrooms.
Aliyu said, “For educational institutions which include day care, primary, secondary and tertiary institutions. Educational institutions should begin the process of working towards potentially reopening within this phase.
“However, we strongly recommend that states conduct risk assessment to ensure all schools are at a level of compliance and create a monitoring mechanism to assess, create, and monitor this level of preparedness.
“Meanwhile, all daycares and educational institutions are to remain closed to in-classes until this level of risk is assessed. And if there will be opening of schools, it must be staged and preferably carried out in phases to ensure that this does not pose a risk to the general public and in particular to vulnerable groups that might end up getting infected by students going back home.”
Also, the Federal Government said that the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) should start making preparations to reopen its orientation camps nationwide.
Orientation camps across the country had been shut in March as part of measures to curb the spread of the Coronavirus disease.
But speaking, yesterday, the National Coordinator of the Presidential Taskforce on Covid-19, Dr Sani Aliyu, during a briefing at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, said the task force was in the process of developing “strict guidelines” to forestall the outbreak of infections when NYSC camps reopen.
Aliyu said, “For the National Youth Service Corps, the NYSC is to consolidate on safety measures currently being put in place and start preparing for the reopening of orientation camps when educational institutions open.
“We are in the process of developing strict guidelines to ensure there is no outbreak of Covid-19 when this process starts.”
Earlier, the NYSC Director-General, Brig. General Shuaibu Ibrahim, had said the scheme had embarked on measures to enable safe and efficient conduct of its operations as soon as Federal Government approved the reopening of its camps.
“Conscious of the possibility of the further or complete lifting of lockdown, the strategies mapped out by the NYSC management had taken care of various scenarios and would be presented to the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 through the Nigeria Centre for Disease Centre (NCDC) for guidance,” Ibrahim had said.
Similarly, the Federal Government said that the nationwide curfew in place in the country to restrict movement amid the Coronavirus pandemic is now from 12am to 4am.
The National Coordinator of the Presidential Taskforce on Covid-19, Dr Sani Aliyu, made this known during a briefing at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, yesterday.
Aliyu said, “I will first of all start with general movement. We are modifying the curfew to commence from 12 midnight to 4am nationwide, effective from 12:00 tonight.
“This does not apply to people on essential services and international travellers that might be returning from abroad.”
The PTF, following the lifting of the total lockdown occasioned by the pandemic, had on May 4, 2020, imposed a nationwide curfew from 6pm to 8am. It later reviewed the timing to between 10pm and 4am on June 1, 2020.
The PTF had also lifted the ban on inter-state movement and okayed the resumption of domestic and international flights.
FG No Longer Fixing Petrol Price …Admits Govt Unable To Pay Subsidy -Sylva
The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, has reiterated that the Federal Government is no longer fixing the pump price of petroleum products in the country.
Sylva made this known while briefing newsmen, yesterday, on the increase in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol.
It would be recalled that the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC) had, last Wednesday, announced a new Ex-depot price of N151.56 for petrol.
Ex-depot price is the price marketers buy products from depot owners.
An increase or decrease in ex-depot price has an effect on the pump price of petrol.
“Government is no longer in the business of fixing prices for petroleum products, we have stepped back.
“Our focus now is on protecting the interest of the consumers and making sure that marketers are not profiteering,” he said.
Sylva said it was unfortunate that people were blaming the government, noting that the deregulation of the sector was imperative for the economy.
He said that it was also a consensus among stakeholders for such a strong policy direction.
According to him, the well-being of Nigeria remains paramount to the government.
“You all know that President Muhammadu Buhari aligns with ordinary Nigerians, especially the poor.
“Left for him, he will never allow an increase in pump price; for this to happen, it means that it is an inevitable decision.
“Covid-19 took the price of crude oil to zero zone,” the minister said.
The minister also disclosed that the Federal Government was not currently capable, financially, to pay the subsidy.
Sylva said that since the introduction of the deregulation policy, the country has saved about N1trillion.
Meanwhile, the Federal Government has said that the Petroleum Equalisation Fund (PEF) and Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) would be merged.
The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, said this while briefing newsmen, yesterday.
He noted that the oil sector regulatory agencies will become one as contained in the new Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB).
“PEF and PPPRA will emerge as one under the name ‘The Authority’ and will be helping to police the pump price of petrol so that nobody will profiteer,” he said.
PEF deals with the equalisation of petroleum products to ensure price uniformity, while PPPRA focuses on petroleum products pricing and monitoring of compliance.
