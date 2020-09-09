Politics
How Politicians Destroyed NDDC -Ex-Director
A former Director with the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Sir Chris Ajoku, has attributed the rot in the interventionist agency to the penchant of politicians to appropriate the funds of the commission to sponsor their political ambitions.
The former director in the Agric and Business Development Directorate of the NDDC, who spoke with The Tide on the institutional crisis rocking the agency, said the NDDC’s original mandate and objective of developing the Niger Delta region had been compromised and overtaken by partisan interests, making the commission a “ conduit pipe and platform for massive rigging to fund selfish political ambitions. “
He pointed out that from the inception of the NDDC in the Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration, successive managements had lost touch with development of the Niger Delta but gambled with the destiny of the Niger Delta people through the misappropriation of the development funds for Niger Delta communities.
He said, “ the rot in the NDDC started with the first board, which first of all disengaged all the experienced directors and key staff of the agency and replaced them with their cronies to satisfy their ulterior motives of looting the NDDC funds to sponsor their political ambitions. “Sir Ajoku also frowned at what he described as the “compromise and complicity” of supervising bodies over the agency.
He said,” the different layers of supervising bodies or oversight personnel, agencies and politicians from States to the National Assembly all descended on the NDDC, cornering most of the projects which were in most cases not executed,but payments made often times, with built in profits for them in the NDDC budget before passage “
According to the ex Director, another major setback in the agency was the undue influence of powerful political patrons over the management of the the agency who were mostly positioned to do the biddings of their masters at the expense of the development of the Niger Delta.
He explained that such major political actors influenced the passage of the NDDC budgets by inflating contracts which are layer sold out at the rate of 10% contract value, and having the contracts paid of front to collect the over blotted sums.
Sir, Ajoku who commended the Federal Government over the forensic audit of the NDDC decried the abuse of tenders rules in the award of NDDC contracts which results in financial recklessness and abandoning of projects in the Niger Delta region.
He recalled that former President Goodluck Jonathan directed that new contracts should not be awarded in the Commission until old ones are completed but a new term “ Emergency Projects” was introduced in the NDDC. “
The former NDDC Director who faulted the concept of Interim Management in the NDDC called for a review of the NDDC act to address the development challenges in the Niger Delta by making the people to play active economic roles in the development of the region
Politics
Outcome Of Elections Must Be Decided By Ballots – Jonathan
Former President of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan, has said that the outcome of elections must be decided by ballots and not by courts.
Jonathan stated this while speaking on The Osasu Show Symposium 2020.
According to him, electronic voting is the only way to get to credible elections in Nigeria and the rest of Africa.
“For elections to be democratic, that means that the outcome of the elections must depend on the ballot, not any other institution, not even the court.
“If the ballots don’t decide who wins, then we are not practicing democracy.
“And if we are now in a situation where people use force of arms and thugs to win elections, then we can’t say we are practising democracy,” he said.
Politics
You’ll Pay Heavy Taxes To Tinubu If Akeredolu Wins – Cleric
Senior Pastor of Awaiting The Second Coming Of Christ Ministry, Adewale Giwa, has said that the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State had perfected plans to further inflict pain on the people of the state through the Internal Revenue Service Building, he (Tinubu) commissioned last week Saturday.
He again urged the electorate not to allow Akeredolu, who is the candidate of the APC in the October election to win.
Giwa said the body language of people of the state had rejected Governor Akeredolu and his party.
According to Giwa, rigging is the only machine left for Akeredolu and the APC.
“Anywhere you see money, you see Asiwaju Tinubu. You can’t take your possessions to the grave, impossible!,” Giwa said in a statement to newsmen, yesterday.
“Should governor Akeredolu rig himself to power again, the people of Ondo State must prepare to pay taxes heavily to Chief Tinubu through the newly inaugurated internal revenue.
“They have concluded plans to further inflict pain on the people. Can’t you see how their government has jacked up fuel price and electricity tariff?
“Has Tinubu talked?, No, he cannot because he is one of the beneficiaries. It’s just a matter of time, we shall know where we are heading to.
“Ondo people must defend their votes; they must know their right hands from the left. We must do everything to avoid errors in the past.
“How much was the hospital card for patients before governor Akeredolu took over, and how much is it now?
“This government increased tuition fees from N25,000 to N150,000, N180,000 outrageously. This time around, they have perfected plans to make the people suffer”, he warned.
Politics
Parley With Military’ll Yield Stronger Delta – Okowa
Governor of Delta State, Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa said partnership with the military and other security agencies will sustain the prevailing peace and security in the state to achieve the stronger Delta agenda of his administration.
The governor made the statement when he received the new General Officer Commanding (GOC) 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Port-Harcourt, Maj.-Gen. Olubunmi Irefin on Wednesday, at Government House, Asaba.
Okowa who affirmed that the Delta government had enjoyed a robust relationship with security agencies, enjoined the Army to sustain the current peace and security in the oil bearing Niger Delta region.
He commended the Army formations for co-operating with other security agencies to ensure peaceful co-existence in Niger Delta.
“We are happy that sea piracy has reduced in Delta and we pledge the support of the South-South states to ensure protection of oil installations in the region.
“I assure you of our co-operation at all times because we have had very warm working relations with the division since inception.
“The military and other security agencies have worked quite a lot with us to ensure peace within the state. There is still a lot to be done but we have done quite a lot,” he said.
“I appreciate your division, the brigade and other military formations for all your efforts in ensuring peace and security in the entire Niger Delta.
By: Albert Ograka, Asaba
Trending
- Politics3 days ago
Edo 2020: Etsakor Group Endorses Obaseki, Deputy
- City Crime3 days ago
Coronavirus Cases Increase Anxiety, Depression
- Politics3 days ago
Constitution Review: Women, Youths Want Deadline For Memoranda Extended
- Politics3 days ago
Ondo: Pro-Ajayi Lawmakers Accuse Akeredolu Of Maginalisation
- Editorial3 days ago
Polio-Free Africa
- Politics3 days ago
Rep Member Set To Unveil Constituency Office
- City Crime3 days ago
Delta Commissioner Advises Principals To Observe COVID-19 Protocols
- Politics3 days ago
Delta Lawmakers Attend Capacity Building Workshop