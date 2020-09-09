News
Buhari: Trump Accused Me Of Killing Christians In Nigeria
For the first time since he met the United States President Donald Trump in Washington in April 2018, President Muhammadu Buhari disclosed yesterday that Trump unequivocally accused him of killing Christians in Nigeria.
However, he said he defended himself, telling Trump that the conflict between farmers and herders in Nigeria was caused by cultural matters and not dictated by ethnic or religious factors.
Buhari, who said he was put on the spot by Trump when he was alone with him, alleging that he (Buhari) was slaughtering Christians in Nigeria, added that the question startled him but he put his emotion under control.
The president, who made the disclosure when he deviated from his closing speech at the end of a two-day ministerial retreat in the Presidential Villa, said he was the only African leader from less developed countries that was invited by Trump at the time.
He asked his cabinet members how they would feel if they were the ones put on the spot and confronted with such a grave allegation, disclosing that he further told Trump that the conflicts were caused by successive leaders of the country who tampered with established grazing routes.
According to him, only Nigerian leaders in the First Republic kept grazing routes while subsequent ones encroached on them, adding that the crisis was older than him and much more than Trump whom he said he was still older than.
“I believe I was about the only African among the less developed countries the President of United States invited, and when I was in his office, only myself and himself. Only God is my witness. He looked at me in the face. He said ‘why are you killing Christians?’
“I wonder if you were the person how you will react. I hope what I was feeling inside did not betray my emotion. So, I told him that the problem between the cattle rearers and stagnant farmers I know is older than me, not to talk of him (Trump). I think I am a couple of years older than him.
“With climate change and population growth and the culture of the cattle rearers, if you have 50 cows and they eat grass, any route to your water point, they will follow it, it doesn’t matter whose farm it was.
“The first republic set of leadership was the most responsible leadership we ever had. I asked the minister of agriculture to get a gazette of the early 60s which delineated the cattle routes where they used meagre resources then to put earth dams, wind mills even sanitary department.
“So, any cattle rearer that allowed his cattle to go to somebody’s farm is arrested, taken before the court, the farmer is called to submit his bill and if he can’t pay, the cattle are sold, but subsequent leaders, VVIPs (very very important persons) they encroached on the cattle routes, they took over the cattle rearing areas.
News
Airport Security Nabs Man With 2,886 ATM Cards Enroute Dubai
The Lagos zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has commenced investigations of a suspected fraudster for concealing 2,886 Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cards and four Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) cards in noodles.
The suspect: Ishaq Abubakar was handed over to the EFCC by the Nigeria Customs Service, yesterday, for investigation and prosecution.
Abubakar got into trouble when he was arrested by officers of the Customs Service at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, on his way to Dubai with 2, 886 Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cards and four Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) cards carefully concealed in parks of noodles.
While handing over the suspect to the EFCC in Lagos, yesterday, Deputy Comptroller, Enforcement, Abudulmumuni Bako, said: “Officers of the Nigeria Customs Service at the Departure Hall of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, on August 22, 2020, intercepted the suspect with 2, 886 ATM cards and four SIM cards, which he carefully concealed in parks of Noodles.”
Bako, who represented the Customs Area Comptroller, A. Ma’aji, added that “The suspect, who claimed to have come from Kano to travel to Dubai aboard the Emirate Evacuation flight, was seen with someone who was assigned to facilitate his movement through the airport checks.
“This raised the suspicion of the officers who insisted he should be physically and thoroughly checked after the scan machine had revealed he was carrying parks of noodles”, he said.
In his response, the Lagos Zonal Head, AbdulRasheed Bawa, who received the suspect on behalf of the commission, assured the service that the commission would duly investigate the suspect and any other party that might be involved in the alleged criminal offence.
According to him, “On behalf of the commission and the acting Chairman, Mr. Muhammed Umar, we have taken over Ishaq, and I can assure you that we are going to investigate the matter thoroughly and unveil everybody involved in the syndicate.
“There are a number of possibilities. There is an element of conspiracy, foreign exchange (FOREX) malpractices and money laundering.
“Indeed, banks and bankers are definitely involved”.
Bawa also emphasized the possibility of the suspect being a member of a network, adding that “In recent months, we have observed a trend in which unsuspecting Nigerians are lured into opening accounts to be bought at a fee.
“Most bankers are not carrying out their duties with due diligence, particularly the Know Your Customers, KYC, procedural check”, he said.
News
Police Arrest Four Journalists, 14 Others Over Anti-Fuel, Power Tariff Hike Protest
Policemen of Lagos State Police Command, yesterday, arrested no fewer than 14 protesters and four journalists during an anti-fuel and electricity tariff hike protest and forcefully dispersed the protesters at Ojuelegba area of the state.
The protest was organised by leaders of the Lagos Chapels the Socialist Party of Nigeria (SPN), National Conscience Party of Nigeria (NCP), and Campaign for Workers Democratic Rights (CWDR), to protest the recent hike the in the pump price of petrol, increase in electricity tariff and perceived de-registration of some political parties, including SPN and NCP.
Those arrested were National Youth Leader of SPN, Chinedu Bossah, SPN’s National Executive member, Hassan Taiwo Soweto, Dagga Tolar, Christopher Harry, Abisoye Kosoko, Tunde Yusuf, Akande Abiola, Ayo Ademiluyi, Ifeanyi Onwunalu, Davy Fidel, Adetunji Gbenga, Usman Khadijat, Moshood Oshunfurewa and Taiwo Alao.
The journalists were, Ifeoluwa Adediran of Premium Times, Abiodun Ayeoba of Sahara Reporters, Awoniyi Oluwatosin of Objectv Media and Daniel Tanimu of Galaxy TV.
The peaceful protest which took-off at the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), sub-national secretariat, Jejuosho, Yaba, was without incident until the protesters got to Ojuelegba.
At Ojulegba, the policemen, it was gathered, from Area C swooped on the protesters from different directions, including those following them from Tejuosho, and surrounded the protesters.
One of the leaders of the protesters, and Chairman of CWDR, Rufus Olusesan, told newsmen that the leader of the policemen ordered the protesters “to surrender their protest materials including posters, handbills and banners, but we refused and told them that the constitution guarantees us the right to peaceful protest.
“The policemen started cocking their guns, threatening to shoot us and ordered us to seat on the floor. That was how 14 of us and four journalists were arrested, crammed in a police van and taken to Area C. From Area C, our arrested colleagues including the four journalists were taken to Police Headquarters, Ikeja. It was at the police headquarters that the four journalists were released.”
It was gathered that the arrested protesters were accused of breaching the state social distancing protocol of Covid-19 and had been taken to Oshodi office of State Task Force on Environmental Sanitation.
At the time of this report, it was gathered that police officials were preparing to arraign the protesters.
Condemning their arrest, umbrella body for pro-labour civil society organisations, Joint Action Front (JAF), demanded their immediate and unconditional release.
The JAF, in a statement by its Secretary, Abiodun Aremu, among others, said its “attention had been drawn to illegal arrest of comrades from SPN, and others by police and security operatives of the Area C Command.
“Journalists, who were covering the event were also arrested alongside the leaders and members of SPN for protesting this morning against fuel price hike, electricity tariff and the deregistration of SPN.
“JAF hereby demands the immediate and unconditional release of all the arrested comrades and the journalists who did no wrong exercising their legitimate and constitutional rights of expression and protest.”
Similarly, the SPN, in a statement by its National Chairperson, Abiodun Bamigboye, said “SPN condemns the unjust arrest of members and journalists for protesting against anti-poor policies by the Buhari Government.
“We demand for immediate release of all arrested protesters. We demand an end to violation of human rights under Buhari government. The SPN strongly condemns the brutalisation and arrest of members of our party and journalists by officers of the Nigerian Police Force.
“The arrested SPN members and leaders were on a peaceful protest today in Lagos to demand immediate reversal of the obnoxious increase in electricity tariff and fuel price by the Buhari/APC government, and for Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to respect the judgment of the Appeal Court by relisting SPN and other political parties.
“The arrested people include the National Secretary of the SPN, Chinedu Bossah, National Youth Leader of SPN, Hassan Taiwo Soweto, SPN National Executive member, Dagga Tolar, and about 11 others, as well as four journalists with Galaxy TV, Saharatv, Premium Times and Objectv. Cameras and phones of the journalists have been seized and destroyed while all arrested were physically brutalized.
“We demand the immediate release of all arrested, public apology from the police and payment of medical bills and other damages to those arrested. The unjust arrest today again reveals the despotic character of the Buhari/APC government and further betrays its anti-democratic and anti-masses character. While the government is launching attacks on economic rights of the working and poor people, it, at the same time, wants to deny them democratic rights to express their minds.
“It also exposes the desperate attempt of the Nigerian ruling class to ensure Nigerians are short-changed and denied of a genuine political voice like the SPN. Obviously, the Buhari government knows that its rule is no more popular, given serial attacks on the living conditions of the people, mismanagement of the economy, and massive corruption going on in the government”.
Earlier before the kick-off of the protest at NLC office in Yaba, leaders of the protesters had berated the hikes in pump price of petrol and electricity tariff, saying, among others, “We call on the mass of the working people to reject in its entirety the recent increases of fuel price and electricity tariff by the Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government.
“Despite privatizing the power sector in November, 2013, the government has invested over $20billion and still plans to spend another $6billion while the power companies have failed to invest but continuously steal from the people through outrageous estimated billing, sale of prepaid meters at exorbitant prices, poor electricity supply and incessant tariff hike.
“The full weight of the labour movement is needed to challenge this anti-poor regime and resist these attacks. We call on the leadership of the two labour centres, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), and Trade Union Congress (TUC), to mobilize for a 48-hour general strike as the beginning of a series of sustained mass actions to resist these attacks and neo-liberal policies.
News
Resident Doctors Suspend Nationwide Strike
Members of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) have suspended their industrial action.
The association’s President, Aliyu Sokomba, confirmed this, yesterday evening.
Sokomba, however, said that notwithstanding the suspension of the industrial action, negotiations with Federal Government would continue, today morning.
It was gathered that the strike was suspended following an understanding reached with the Federal Government, last Wednesday.
The doctors had embarked on an industrial action on September 7, over government’s inability to meet their demands, including insurance package, payment of the outstanding Covid-19 allowance as well as the payment of medical residency training fund.
In a communique issued at the end of a marathon conciliation meeting presided over by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, in Abuja, the parties agreed that the Covid-19 isolation centres now had sufficient provision of Personal Protective Equipment.
The Federal Government and NARD also agreed on the provision of group life insurance for doctors and other healthcare workers and payment of death-in-service benefit to next-of-kin/beneficiaries.
The meeting noted that the Federal Government had paid N9.3billion to insurance companies for Life Group Insurance and payment of death benefits for health workers, adding that enrolment was by the submission of nominal rolls by the various health institutions, which NARD had been mandated at a previous meeting to accomplish.
On the payment of outstanding 2014, 2015, and 2016 arrears, the meeting recalled that it had been agreed that the issue would be further discussed post-Covid-19; therefore, no agreement was breached.
It was further agreed that discussions for review of a Permanent Hazard Allowance for all health workers would commence as soon as possible after consultations by the Minister of Labour and Employment with all stakeholders in the health sector.
