Education
‘School Reopening Without Adherence To COVID-19 Protocols, Dangerous’
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), University of Ibadan Chapter, has warned against the reopening of schools without provisions for schools to meet COVID-19 precautionary guidelines.
Its chairman, Prof. Ayo Akinwole, stated this in a release he made available to newsmen in Ibadan, yesterday.
Akinwole stated that the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on schools could be enormous if responsibility was not taken to ensure safety.
He warned that no pecuniary gains would be more than the lives of lecturers and their students.
Akinwole noted that before COVID-19 pandemic, public varsities were overcrowded with students and hostel facilities took more than its capacity.
He then warned parents not to jubilate at the news of a possible reopening of schools.
However, they should ask the government to put measures in place so as not to have a surge in COVID-19 that might happen as a result of ill-thought out reopening, he said.
“What we are simply saying is that the Federal Government should adhere to their own set guidelines.
“Our position, as a responsible union in all these is that; throwing schools open in the midst of all these, is an open invitation to the tragic explosion of the COVID-19 scourge on a scale never witnessed anywhere since its outbreak.”
He said that the union was aware that there had been agitations from some quarters for the government to reopen schools.
He said that those leading the campaign are the proprietors of private universities.
He said, “ASUU is not in any way opposed to this call.
“However, Nigerians should honestly interrogate this position. Has the Nigerian government met the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) criteria on COVID – 19 protocols in our institutions?
“COVID-19 pandemic is still very much with us. It is in recognition of this fact that the government itself has rolled out certain conditions to be met before schools are reopened.”
According to the ASUU chairman, How many of our public institutions can confidently vouch for the safety of our children given the available facilities such as: provision of running water for hand washing; social distancing among students.
He listed others to include: the use of recommended face masks and shields, which are key components of NCDC protocols?
Education
Vice Principal Lauds LG Boss Over School Rehabilitation
The Vice Principal of Community Secondary School (UBE), Ubima in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, Mr Cyril Amarama, has commended the efforts of Ikwerre Local Government Chairman, Engr Samuel Nwanosike for rehabilitating the dilapidated community secondary school in the area
Mr Amarama made the commendation while speaking with journalists at the school premises during the just concluded NUJ inspection of various projects being executed by the present local government administration in the area
The vice principal told journalists that the condition of the school before the intervention of the council administration was nothing to write home about ,adding that the school has been given a life line by the Nwanosike-led administration
According to him, the renovation of the school had brought back full academic activities in the school, stressing that those students who left the school because of its bad condition have all returned to the school
He expressed gratitude to the KELGA helmsman for the bold initiative and determination to complete the reconstruction work in the school ,saying that the rehabilitation and remodelling of the school had impacted on both input and output of learning in the school.
Education
16 Profs Jostle For Ul’s VC Post
No fewer than 16 Professors have indicated interest in the position of the Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan.
Our source gathered that the tenure of the incumbent Vice Chancellor, Professor Abel Idowu Olayinka comes to an end in November, 2020.
The new Vice Chancellor, when elected, will assume office for a single tenure of five (5) years on December 1st 2020.
Our correspondent, however, gathered yesterday that 16 Professors have indicated interest in succeeding the incumbent.
Those who have indicated interest and have been canvassing for votes from various stakeholders in the university included Professors Ta-hatu Kolapo Hamzat, Babatunde Lawal Salako, Babatunde Lateef Adeleke, Razaq Olatunde Rom Kalilu, Hakeem Fawehimi, Raheem Adebayo Lawal and Adeyinka Abideen Aderinto.
Others are Professors Clement Olusegun Kolawole, Olusegun George Ademowo, Emiola Olapade-Olaola, Oladele Olatunde Layiwola, Kayode Oyebode Adebowale, Temitope Alonge, Anthony Kadoye Onifade, Ebenezer Olatunde Farombi and Aderemi Raji Oyelade.
The Tide gathered yesterday that the 16 candidates are expected to address stakeholders in the university at a debate tagged “the Voice of UI VC: Who is next” billed to take place on Thursday via zoom.
The University of Ibadan was founded in 1948, and since its creation, no indigene of Ibadan has held the position of Vice Chancellor.
Following this development, the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII) appealed to President Buhari, who is the visitor to the university to address what it described as “marginalisation”.
The CCII President, Adeyemi Soladoye who recently addressed a press conference in Ibadan, called on Buhari to appoint one of the qualified professors from Ibadan as the Vice Chancellor of the 72-year-old university.
He described as unfortunate that by this year, the University of Ibadan is 72 years old and has produced 14 Nigerian Vice-Chancellors between 1960 and today but no Ibadan man has ever emerged as the Vice-Chancellor of the university.
He appealed to President Buhari to ensure that one out of the four indigenes is picked to succeed the current Vice Chancellor whose tenure expires in November this year.
Education
UNILAG Sacked VC Begins Legal Fireworks
The embattled Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, who was removed by the University Governing Board, has briefed a constitutional lawyer and human rights activist, Mike Ozhekhome (SAN), to commence legal fireworks.
Ogundipe through his lawyer would challenge his removal as Vice Chancellor of the university.
In a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja last Thursday by the law firm, which was personally signed by the lead Counsel, Mike Ozekhome, he said, Professor Ogundipe was unjustly removed from office, saying that, it’s a wrongdoing that will be remedied in Court.
At an emergency meeting, which was held at the National Universities Commission (NUC) in Abuja, the Governing Council headed by Dr. Wale Babalakin, had allegedly sacked the Vice Chancellor over alleged misconduct and financial sleaze.
Ozekhome in the statement explained that the constitution was clear on removal of public officers from office, insisting that the manner in which the University of Lagos Vice Chancellor was removed breached all known rules of natural justice.
Part of the statement said: “At an emergency meeting held at the National Universities Commission (NUC), Abuja, on 12th August, 2020, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe was sacked.
“The VC is saying that the council breached all known rules of natural justice and Section 36 of the 1999 Constitution in purportedly removing him as Vice Chancellor.
“He was never heard at all, or ever made to face any panel or committee to defend himself against allegations of his alleged unauthorised expenditure of university funds leading to his purported removal from office.
“It would be recalled that even the House of Representatives had on August 17, 2019, completely exonerated him of any wrongdoing after hearing from both the Babalakin-led Council and Prof Ogundipe.
“Breaking news yesterday had highlighted that journalists and cameras were already positioned at strategic places at the NUC before the emergency meeting in what was believed to have been a premeditated done – deal decision to sack the VC.”
Trending
- Politics3 days ago
Islamic Cleric Blasts Buhari’s Supporters, Calls Them Hypocrites
- Politics3 days ago
Outcome Of Elections Must Be Decided By Ballots – Jonathan
- Politics3 days ago
Parley With Military’ll Yield Stronger Delta – Okowa
- Politics3 days ago
Edo Deputy Gov’s Wife Petitions Police, Alleges Threat To Life
- News3 days ago
$10bn P&ID Judgement: FG Makes U-Turn On Negotiation …Inaugurates Nigerian Law Reform Commission
- Politics3 days ago
Edo 2020: Benin Monarch Wants Protection Of Corps Members …As Parties Sign Peace Accord
- Politics3 days ago
You’ll Pay Heavy Taxes To Tinubu If Akeredolu Wins – Cleric
- Business3 days ago
Nigerian Economy’ll Be 21% Digital By 2021, FG Boasts