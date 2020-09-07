View Point
Rivers AG Advises Labour Against Strike
Below is the text of a press conference held by the Hon. Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Rivers State, Prof. Zacchaeus Adangor, at Government House, Port Harcourt on Staurday, September 5, 2020 on the legal aspects of the threatened strike action by organised labour in Rivers State.
PROTOCOLS.
Sometime on or about the
16th day of March, 2020 the Rivers State Councils of the Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria issued a “Notice of Seven (7) Days Ultimatum for the Commencement of an Indefinite Strike Action in Rivers State by the Organized Labour”. See Annexure “A”.
- From the Notice of Seven (7) Days Ultimatum (Annexure “A”), the indefinite strike action was scheduled to commence midnight of Monday, 23rd March, 2020.
3.It is important to mention that in issuing the Notice of Seven Days Ultimatum for the Commencement of Strike Action in Rivers State, the Rivers State Councils of the Nigeria Lacour Congress and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, failed, refused and/or neglected to fulfil the condition precedent for the declaration of strike action as prescribed in sections 4, 6 and 18 (1) (a) of the Trade Disputes Act, Cap. T8, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.
4.Consequently, the Government of Rivers State through the Honourable Attorney-General instituted Suit No. NICN/PH/41/2020 (Attorney-General Rivers State v. Comrade Beatrice Itubo, JP) at the National Industrial Court Port Harcourt by way of Originating Summons seeking the interpretation of the provisions of the Trade Disputes Act, Cap. T8 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (LFN) 2004 and the Trade Unions Act, Cap. T14 LFN 2004 in relation to the threatened strike action by the defendants. The Honourable Attorney as claimant seeks declaratory and injunctive reliefs against the defendants on records.
5.Given the extreme urgency of the matter, the Attorney-General also filed an Ex-parte Application for interim injunction restraining the defendants in Suit No. NICN/PH/41/2020 from commencing, embarking on or proceeding with the strike action. The Ex-parte Application was heard and granted by the Honourable Court on 23rd March, 2020 and the Court issued an interim Order of Injunction restraining the defendants either by themselves or through their servants, agents, privies, officers or otherwise howsoever called from embarking on a strike action on Monday, 23rd March 2020 or any other day thereafter pending the hearing and determination of the substantive Motion on Notice for interlocutory injunction filed in the suit. The Honourable Court also restrained the defendants from interfering with the provision of service and other works by their members in the civil service of the Rivers State Government pending the hearing of the motion on notice for interlocutory injunction. See Annexure “B”.
6.By the agreement of the parties, the Originating Summons in the said suit was heard by the Honourable Court on the merits on Thursday July 23, 2020 and judgment in the suit has been reserved to Tuesday, September 29, 2020.
7.Surprisingly, while Suit No. NICN/PH/41/2020 is still pending and the Interim Order of Injunction issued therein still subsisting, the defendants therein acting in collusion and concert with the national leadership of the Organized Labour (NLC and TUC) issued another threat of fresh strike action in Rivers State based on the same grounds canvassed in Annexure “A” and without complying with the mandatory statutory procedure for commencing strike action under the provisions of the Trade Dispute Act.
8.In the face of the overt and unmitigated illegality, the Government of Rivers State being one committed to the observance of the Rule of Law, again approached the National Industrial Court of Nigeria sitting in Lagos (as a Vacation Court) vide Suit No. NICN/LA/305/2020 (Attorney-General Rivers State v. Nigerian Labour Congress & 5 Ors) seeking the interpretation of the provisions of the Trade Disputes Act and Trade Unions Act in relation to the threatened strike action in Rivers State by the national and State Councils of NLC and TUC. See Annexure “C”.
9.The claimant also applied for an Order of interim injunction restraining the defendants from embarking on a strike action in Rivers State on 5th, 6th or 7th September, 2020 or any other date whether earlier or later pending the hearing of the motion on Notice for Interlocutory Injunction.
- The trial Court after hearing extensive legal arguments from the Honourable Attorney-General of Rivers State granted an Order of Interim Injunction restraining all the defendants on record whether by themselves or through their servants, agents, privies, officers or otherwise howsoever called from embarking on a strike action in Rivers State on 5th, 6th or 7th September, 2020 or any other date whether earlier or later, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice for interlocutory injunction filed in then suit AND/OR from stopping, hindering, preventing, disrupting or interfering in any manner whatsoever with the provision of service and other works by their members in the civil and public service of Rivers State pending the hearing of the motion on notice for interlocutory injunction. See Annexure “D”. The Honourable Court also ordered that the Order of Interim Injunction, the Originating Summons and other processes issued in the suit be served on the defendants through publication in two (2) national Newspapers circulating in Nigeria and thereafter fixed Tuesday 8th September, 2020 as the return date.
11.That I can confirm that all the defendants have been duly served with the enrolled Order of Interim Injunction and they cannot purport to claim ignorance of it. The affidavits of service have been duly filed in the registry of the court. See VANGURD NEWSPAPER of Thursday, September 3, 2020 at pages 24-30 and DAILY SUN NEWSPAPER of Thursday, September 3, 2020 at pages 14-20.
12.It is important to mention that in law, once an Order is issued by a Court of Law, the party against whom the order is issued is legally bound to comply with the terms of the Order until same is set aside and it is not open to him to disobey the Order. The only remedy available to him is to apply either to the same court to vacate/vary the order or appeal against same to a higher court.
13.That is also not open to a party against whom an Order has been made by a court of law to determine whether or not the Order was validly made. That power appertains to an appellate court and the appellate Court does not share that power with the party against whom the Order was made.
14.In the circumstance, the defendants in Suit Nos. NICN/PH/41/2020 and NICN/LA/305/2020 are bound to comply strictly with the terms of the subsisting Orders of interim injunction issued by the court and they are bound to refrain from carrying out or purporting to carry out, embark upon or proceed with the strike action in Rivers State whether on 8th day of September, 2020 or on any earlier or later date.
15.That every disobedience of an Order of Court constitutes Contempt of Court and the Court that issued the Order possesses both statutory and inherent powers to punish for disobedience of its Order by committing the party in default to prison until he purges himself of the contempt. This is the settled principle of our law.
16.The Organized Labour is therefore warned against any act of overt or subtle disobedience of the subsisting Orders of the National Industrial Court because there shall be consequences for disobedience.
17.That we will be moving the Honourable Court on the return date to issue FORM 48 (Notice of Consequences of Disobedience to Court Order) for service on the defendants.
Thank you.
Prof. Zacchaeus Adangor, MCIArb, ksc
Hon. Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Rivers State.
View Point
Marketing Tricks That Make You a Loyal Customer
Under the blanket of the fun and flattery that come in with bonus rounds and free points are carefully designed ways that are the fuel to customer retention. To prune out competition in a market space that is rather crowded, companies have invented authentic ways and features that will control your experience and have you come back for more.
One-Stop Shop
The convenience that comes with finding all that you need in the same space is liberating. This notion has been used by marketers to curb the likelihood of people moving from one place to another in search of services. It is for this reason that spaces in malls appear illuminating as entertainment, food and rest are all under one roof.
This has been incorporated to a great extent by companies keen to retain their customers. It is no wonder then that casinos offering gambling pools also have the snack arena set aside so that you can enjoy delicious treats as you try out your chances.
More for Less
Rivals are the biggest threats to a company’s customers whether old or new. To be able to appeal to the masses, the deals that are offered by its competition. Such strategies include free trial rounds before officially becoming a member, offering a counter deal that doubles the tokens and also having enhanced features for the free rounds.
This trick serves to lure people by having advanced features in the free rounds. On being captivated by the mesmerising experiences, you will drool for a repeat of the same and for that reason you will sign up for membership. What they do not tell you is that your membership has to be upgraded for such an experience and because this is what had drawn you in the first place. Such services are a mockery and are seen as a hoax, but by the time you discover this, you will be hypnotised by the excellent features.
Every Story Counts
Companies have also been observed to appeal to the emotions of potential business drivers by customising the marketing schemes to fit an individual’s preferences. The enforcement of better rewards is conveyed to the unsuspecting customer who then sees that all the mentioned qualities fit the bill.
The twist in this would be during the viewing or opening of an account where your email is a mandatory prerequisite. Based on these ideas, your search history is tracked and the concepts that are more interesting are used as a weapon for targeting. That is when you fall victim because they offer you exactly what you need. Above all, most casinos rely on the use of extensive data for marketing and only alter a few things to fit an individual’s story.
A Good Dog Deserves a Bone
To engage loyal customers that keep coming back for either new or old services, companies change conversations and boost the retention rates through loyalty programs. Most of the players will receive such a commendable treat with open hands and within no time, the casino, for instance, will be at the top of their list. What’s more is that a game can be complemented by a snack preventing the company from suffering huge losses. It is a win-win situation and a very effective technique.
The Contests
Marketers have the art of selling an idea in a nicely packaged manner without truly showcasing their pursuits. Game contests are one of the ways that they have employed the marketing strategy to a great audience. Essentially, what players are buying when participating in contests is the chance to win big and with this comes the necessity to play big.
Offers are relayed in such an exciting way that the hype completely blinds gamers of the large stake involved. It is during such contests that VIP features and merits are brought forward, and by participating in the contest, vivid descriptions of the enhanced upgrades are made known to many.
The Topping on the Ice
The fun and thrill of gambling is multiplied by incentives such as the welcome bonus roulette offered by the house. On some specific days, points are doubled up, and monthly draws are seen to be quite enticing. This kind of classic promotions has been used as a marketing platform on the scheduled time and days. By enabling specific features to be available at a particular time, the revelation is set ahead and only by advancing can one enjoy the feature exclusively.
Relationship with the Big Wigs
To foster the relationship that the house has with members in the premium category, the company maintains a close relationship where the feedback is responded to, and the other features are conveyed. In as much as this as appears as having the clients’ interest at heart, it is a technique developed to facilitate brand loyalty by the conniving marketers.
View Point
Forget 2-1 defeat, 3-5-2 could be the new formation for the Super eagles
Nigeria as a football nation came into international limelight with a 4-4-2 formation back in the 90’s with 2 center forwards and two pace wingers. The formation boasted by the talented players available at the time was key to the team’s success in both World and Continental tournament as Nigeria dominated the football scenes of the continent for a while. The employment of late Steven Keshi brought a new approach to the Super eagles as the late tactician adopted a 4-3-3 and a 4-2-3-1 formation during his term with the eagles. The approach proved to be effective as the Super eagles lifted the 2013 African Cup of Nations trophy in South Africa as well as a reputable round 16 finish in the 2014 edition of the world cup.
Gernot Rohr seems to have brought another tactic that if effectively managed well could usher the footballing nation to another era considering its effectiveness in the world cup. Prior to the introduction of the 3-5-2 formation, the super eagles lacked the precision, stability and grip of their game. Their deployment of 4-2-3-1 formation in the opening game against Croatia resulted in a shambolic football as the team completely repelled by the Croatia team who closed up the channels linked the attackers and midfielders.
The team’s lack of the stability in both the middle of the park and offensive positions had bad effects on their game as they were placed at the back foot. The advent of the 3-5-2 formation against Iceland in the second match brought a slow but effective approach as the Super eagles busted into the life in the second interval of the game. The Nigerian team despite losing to the Abiceleste in their final game put up a dominant display as the Argentine team.
A closer look at the formation with respect to the Nigerian performance have also affirmed while the tactics indeed possesses untapped potentials with the present crop of players. The trio of Leon Balogun, Troost-Ekong and Kenneth Omeruo looked to solidify the backline in their 2 games. While Lionel Messi’s goal was a touch of class, the Argentine Talisman was virtually a spectator in the game as the spaces were closed.
The deployment of Ndidi and Etebo in central midfield with Mikel as the holding midfielder at the middle of the park was almost perfect as youthful adventures were complimented with experienced game control. It also provided a new habitat for Mikel who looks to be approaching the end of football career. Victor Moses excelled in his wingback role as he kept Angel Di Maria quiet in the game. While Brown Idowu offered relatively little in attack, the emergence of Tyronne Ebuehi offers alternative approach in the role. The Attacking department was not left out as the position provided versatility which caused opponent huge problems.
Nigerian team for the first time played without a recognized center forward in a competitive game with Ahmed Musa and Kelechi Ihenacho who were given freedom to roam about and this could be new habitat for new generation of attackers. Nigeria’s adventure in Russia is certainly over but the time for to go back to the draw board and prepare for Qatar 2022 world cup began from now as a lot of positives can be taken from the outing despite the early exit.
View Point
Super Eagles lost on a handsome bonus because of Croatia loss
Talking to the CNN, a spokesman for the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) revealed that Federation had approved bonuses of $ 10,000 per player if they had won that game. Later on Tuesday there were widespread rumours in the country that the sports minister would increase the bonus amount by $ 5000 per player if they played well in their next game and defeat Iceland. They’re already in the eye of the storm after their last defeat.
However, Nneka Anibeze, the assistant to the sports minister clarified that these reports were unfounded. He informed the press that the bonus was promised only for the opening match, which the team failed to win.
Nigeria’s loss against Croatia also meant that they lost out an additional $ 50,000 bonus promised by Aiteo, the federation sponsor, as well as another $ 50,000 that Nigeria’s Senate President Bukola Saraki had promised for all the games won.
The reports published in the local media also said that the Senate President had gifted $ 50,000 to the team before their departure for the World Cup. It’s not only the players, but a good number of football punters who had backed Super Eagles also lost their money. For anyone starting out with football betting, it’s very important to never bet with his/her own money. You should instead click here for new free bets and test the waters before putting anything of yours at stake.
The controversy surrounding bonuses
Bonus payments have always been controversial in Nigeria, and in some other African countries too. Nigerian players have constantly battled with the NFF leaders over delays in bonus pay outs in the past, especially during the qualification games before the major tournaments.
The matters got worse to an extent that there were series of player strikes before the start of the FIFA Confederations Cup in 2013 and during the FIFA World Cup in Brazil 4 years ago.
Ghana’s football players grabbed global headlines for all the wrong reasons in the last World Cup after they fought with the Federation over money owed to them, during the World Cup tournament
The disagreement resulted in FIFA intervention and advance payments made out to Ghana FA, enabling them to pay the players their bonuses, and bring the focus back on the football field. In fact, the Nigerian government was forced to send out an emergency delegation carrying cash money to pay the players on the eve of their game against France.
Although the Super Eagles lost that game 0-2 and exited from the 2014 World Cup, they did it not before claiming what was owed to them.
A lesson learnt in time
The present NFF leadership is very cautious and has learnt the lessons the hard way, particularly based on the past events in Ghanaian and Nigerian football camps. They have made sure that all such cash issues were sorted out well before in the ongoing World Cup.
Pinnick, the current NFF president clarified the federation’s stand to the CNN stating, “We are confident now that without any distraction, the players can concentrate with Nigerians and fans of the Eagles see the most organized outing so far.”
Mikel Obi, the team’s captain expressed his happiness with the NFF’s functioning and said, “We are very happy and excited with this development. This is the first time since I started playing for the senior team that I would see everything regarding preparation and bonuses and allowances put down in black and white and a binding agreement executed. It is reassuring that we now have a Federation leadership so committed to making everything work that they arranged this meeting and allowed the players to contribute and then set out to sign the agreement.”
